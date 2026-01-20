Who Is Ciara Hanna? Ciara Chantel Hanna is an American actress and model recognized for her versatile performances and engaging screen presence. Her energetic approach transforms various roles, from action heroics to dramatic turns. She captivated audiences as Gia Moran, the Megaforce Yellow Ranger, in Power Rangers Megaforce. This role cemented her place in pop culture, gaining her a devoted fanbase and widespread recognition.

Full Name Ciara Chantel Hanna Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Native American, Mexican American Education Martin Luther King High School, Novi Community School District Father Mark Hanna Mother Kimberly Hanna Siblings Krystal Hanna, Dalton Hanna Kids Canyon Cruz Pino

Early Life and Education A family focus marked Ciara Hanna’s early life in Orange, California, where she was born as the first of three children to Mark and Kimberly Hanna. She began performing at a young age, traveling California with a singing group by eight years old. Her education included Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, where she honed her performance skills. This early immersion in entertainment naturally paved the way for her later acting and modeling career.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Chase Pino, Ciara Hanna became engaged on August 30, 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Canyon Cruz Pino in March 2021. She previously dated singer Awsten Knight from 2015 to late 2017. Hanna shares her son with Pino, with whom she maintains a family life. Her current relationship status remains publicly confirmed as engaged.

Career Highlights Ciara Hanna’s breakthrough came with her role as Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce, a performance that quickly garnered a global fanbase. She reprised the role in Power Rangers Super Megaforce, solidifying her status as a beloved action star. Beyond her Ranger duties, Hanna has expanded her acting résumé with roles in films such as Stars Fell on Alabama and its sequel, Stars Fell Again. She also made appearances in popular television series including The Bold and the Beautiful and iCarly.