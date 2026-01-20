Who Is Zac Goldsmith? Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith is a British politician and environmental advocate known for his steadfast commitment to conservation. A life peer, he has consistently championed ecological causes throughout his public service career. He first garnered significant public attention when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Richmond Park in 2010, marking his entry into mainstream politics as a prominent green voice.

Full Name Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Hum Fleming Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity British, Jewish Education Eton College, Cambridge Centre for Sixth-form Studies Father Sir James Goldsmith Mother Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart Siblings Jemima Goldsmith, Ben Goldsmith Kids Uma Romaine, Thyra, James, Dolly, Max, Edie

Early Life and Education Born in Chelsea, London, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith grew up influenced by his family’s legacy and a strong connection to nature, fostered by his father, Sir James Goldsmith. His childhood home at Ormeley Lodge in Ham provided a backdrop for his formative years alongside siblings Jemima and Ben. Goldsmith attended several independent schools, including Eton College and the Cambridge Centre for Sixth-form Studies, before embarking on international travels that deepened his lifelong interest in environmental issues.

Notable Relationships Over the past decades, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith has had several prominent relationships, marrying Sheherazade Bentley in 1999, followed by Alice Rothschild in 2013, and most recently, Hum Fleming in 2025. He shares three children, Uma Romaine, Thyra, and James, with Sheherazade Bentley, and three more children, Dolly, Max, and Edie, with Alice Rothschild.