Zac Goldsmith

Born

January 20, 1975

Died
Birthplace

Chelsea, London, England

Age

51 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Zac Goldsmith?

Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith is a British politician and environmental advocate known for his steadfast commitment to conservation. A life peer, he has consistently championed ecological causes throughout his public service career.

He first garnered significant public attention when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Richmond Park in 2010, marking his entry into mainstream politics as a prominent green voice.

Full NameFrank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith
GenderMale
Relationship StatusMarried to Hum Fleming
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityBritish, Jewish
EducationEton College, Cambridge Centre for Sixth-form Studies
FatherSir James Goldsmith
MotherLady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart
SiblingsJemima Goldsmith, Ben Goldsmith
KidsUma Romaine, Thyra, James, Dolly, Max, Edie

Early Life and Education

Born in Chelsea, London, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith grew up influenced by his family’s legacy and a strong connection to nature, fostered by his father, Sir James Goldsmith. His childhood home at Ormeley Lodge in Ham provided a backdrop for his formative years alongside siblings Jemima and Ben.

Goldsmith attended several independent schools, including Eton College and the Cambridge Centre for Sixth-form Studies, before embarking on international travels that deepened his lifelong interest in environmental issues.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decades, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith has had several prominent relationships, marrying Sheherazade Bentley in 1999, followed by Alice Rothschild in 2013, and most recently, Hum Fleming in 2025.

He shares three children, Uma Romaine, Thyra, and James, with Sheherazade Bentley, and three more children, Dolly, Max, and Edie, with Alice Rothschild.

Career Highlights

Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith has forged a significant career as a British politician, serving multiple terms as a Member of Parliament for Richmond Park from 2010 to 2016 and again from 2017 to 2019. He also served as the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.

His advocacy for environmentalism began earlier, notably during his nine-year tenure as editor of The Ecologist magazine, a publication founded by his uncle, Edward Goldsmith. He also received the Beacon Prize as Young Philanthropist of the Year in 2003 and the Global Green Award for International Environmental Leadership in 2004.

