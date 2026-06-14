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We go through life and learn each day, but sometimes we can be factually wrong in what we believe. Research shows that we tend to embrace information that supports our beliefs, even when it's wrong, and scientists call this "confirmation bias." Sifting through what's true and not can be especially hard online; luckily, there are communities that help debunk common misconceptions and myths.

The "Learned Wrong" is a subreddit dedicated exactly to that, with a mission of "Clearing up misconceptions and outdated information you might have been taught across history, science, [intimacy], health, and more."

From serious science stuff like myths about the ozone layer, to more light-hearted ones like our teachers telling us we won't always have a calculator in our pockets or how periods really work, here are the most interesting things people have unlearned thanks to this online community.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Most Women Probably Won't Care Either

Text conversation discussing male privilege related to wearing the same outfit multiple times versus women's dress choices

unlearning_myths Report

7points
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    #2

    I Learned Wrong That "News" Stands For "Notable Events, Weather, And Sports"

    Tweet debunking that NEWS stands for notable events weather and sports

    unlearning_myths Report

    7points
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    #3

    I Learned Wrong That Botox Makes You Look Younger

    Tweet about botox making one look similar to others of the same age

    unlearning_myths Report

    7points
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    #4

    Some Of Y'all Learned Wrong That Society Totally Forgot About The Hole In The Ozone Layer

    Tweet explaining ozone layer recovery from chlorofluorocarbons

    unlearning_myths Report

    6points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've yet to hear Matt Walsh say something smert.

    1
    1point
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    #5

    Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman

    Paul Krugman quote on internet's limited economic impact in 1998

    lilbasedgsus Report

    6points
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    #6

    This Guy Learned Wrong That Menstrual Pain Is A Myth

    Twitter conversation dismissing menstrual pain as a myth

    unlearning_myths Report

    5points
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    #7

    "You Won't Always Have A Calculator In Your Pocket"

    Meme showing 90s teacher quote about calculators and current reaction

    SomeEpicName Report

    5points
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    #8

    Being Cold Won't Directly Give You A Cold. Colds Are Caused By Viruses, Not By Temperature

    Text explaining common cold causes, debunking cold weather myth

    unlearning_myths Report

    5points
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    #9

    People Didn't Only Live Until They Were 30 In The Past

    Life expectancy myth and infant mortality in ancient Rome

    candcaviar Report

    5points
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    #10

    I Learned Wrong That Puerto Rico Isn't Technically Part Of The US

    Tweet listing non-US citizen Super Bowl halftime performers

    unlearning_myths Report

    4points
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    #11

    Turkey May Not Have Actually Been Eaten At "The First Thanksgiving" In 1621

    Turkey myth origin in Thanksgiving history and Sarah Josepha Hale's influence

    unlearning_myths Report

    4points
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    #12

    Vikings Didn't Actually Wear Horned Helmets. That Image Was Based Off 19th Century Art Rather Than Actual Archaeological Findings

    Horned helmets predate Vikings and likely originated in the Bronze Age Mediterranean

    unlearning_myths Report

    4points
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    #13

    Dinosaurs Weren't All Scaly Reptiles. Some Actually Had Feathers Or Feather-Like Coverings

    Text discussing the discovery of feathered dinosaurs and paleontology myths

    SomeEpicName Report

    4points
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    #14

    I Learned Wrong That Bats Are Blind. Bats Do Use Echolocation To Locate Prey, But It's Supplementary To Their Vision (Which Works Quite Well) Rather Than A Replacement

    Text explaining bats are not blind and have vision advantages

    nlearning_myths Report

    4points
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    #15

    I Learned Wrong That Everyone's Forgotten After 3 Generations

    Text about being forgotten in three generations with a comment on a family legal anecdote

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Just One Space Is Fine

    Tweet explaining two spaces after periods is outdated for typewriters

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I disagree with this, only because reading a multi-sentence paragraph is easier (less dense) if there are spaces between sentences. No one likes a wall of text.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    How To Never Work A Day In Your Life

    Graduates in purple gowns at ceremony with caption about choosing a major and job market

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #18

    You’ve Been Buying IKEA Furniture Wrong

    Funny tweet about avoiding IKEA furniture by emailing for missing pieces

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #19

    I Learned Wrong Back In Elementary School That Christopher Columbus Was A Hero Who Did Nothing Wrong

    Meme about menstrual pain myth highlighting misconceptions in American textbooks

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #20

    Shaving Doesn't Make Hair Grow Back Thicker. This Was Disproven Almost A Hundred Years Ago. This Myth Might Exist Because Newly Grown Hair Can Look Thicker

    Myth of hair regrowth being thicker after shaving explained

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #21

    People Do Not Swallow 8 Spiders A Year While Sleeping

    Text debunking the myth about spiders crawling into sleeping humans' mouths

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #22

    Sugar Doesn't Directly Make Kids Hyper. Eating Sugary Foods Is Associated With Activities Where Kids Are Typically Hyper, Such As Birthday Parties

    Scientific text on the myth that sugar causes hyperactivity in children

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #23

    Breakfast Isn't The Most Important Meal Of The Day For Everyone. It Only Might Be For People Who Need Extra Energy In The Mornings. Research Shows That Overall Nutrition Is More Important Than When You Eat

    Text discussing benefits of eating breakfast supported by studies

    unlearning_myths Report

    3points
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    #24

    Til The Great Wall Of China Is Not Actually Visible From Space, It's Just A Myth

    Aerial view of mountainous landscape with snow patches and valleys

    Guilty_Writer3165 Report

    3points
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    #25

    This Isn’t How You Should Be Washing Your Face???

    Person splashing water on face showing facial cleansing with Neutrogena

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #26

    Today I Learned White Claws Aren’t Energy Drinks

    Tweet about misunderstanding White Claw as energy drink with DUI pun

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #27

    I Learned Wrong From Nintendo That Mario And Peach Are Just Friends

    Image of Mario and Peach with caption denying they are a couple

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #28

    I Learned Wrong That Forgetting Your Password Is Weakness

    LinkedIn post on intentional reset and mindset shift for password forgetting

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #29

    Wydm People Irl Don’t Go From Dorky To Hot Just From Taking Off Their Glasses??

    Tweet about 90s teen television and makeover montages disappointment

    SomeEpicName Report

    2points
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    #30

    Still Eating Your Halloween Candy? The Chances Of It Being Poisoned Are Way Lower Than What You’ve Probably Been Taught, But Not Zero

    Tweet humorously linking Halloween candy to Microsoft Teams logo

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #31

    I Learned Wrong That The Moon Has No Gravity

    Online discussion debunking moon gravity myth with detailed explanations

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #32

    Jesus Might Not Have Actually Been Born On December 25. No Official Record Of His Birth Has Been Found. There Are Multiple Theories As To Why December 25 Was Chosen

    Origins of December 25 as Christmas date from biblical archaeology and early Christian traditions

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #33

    The Pilgrims May Not Have Initially Landed At Plymouth Rock In 1620. The Actual Landing Place Hasn't Been Found Yet

    Historical evidence lacking for Plymouth Rock as Pilgrims landing site

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #34

    The Indigenous Mexica People Did Not Believe That Spanish Explorer Hernán Cortés Was A God

    Misinterpretation of Aztec words causing belief they thought Spanish were gods

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #35

    Eating Carrots Won't Help Improve Your Vision. Carrots Help Maintain Overall Eye Health, But Won't Make You See Better In The Dark

    Vitamin A in carrots helps in vitamin A deficiency but doesn't improve general healthy vision

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #36

    The English Spelling Rule "I Before E Except After C" Doesn't Hold Up As Much As You Were Taught It Does. There's A Ton Of Exceptions: Science, Height, Their, Protein, Caffeine, Vein, Beige, Neighbor, Weird, Seize, And Many Others Break This

    Common spelling exceptions explained from Merriam-Webster dictionary etymology

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #37

    I Learned Wrong That Marie Antoinette Said "Let Them Eat Cake" About The French Working Class. The Actual Line Was "Let Them Eat Brioche" And Written By Philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau In His Autobiography Who Attributed It To An Unnamed Princess

    Text explaining the myth about Marie Antoinette's quote and historical misattributions

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #38

    I Learned Wrong That Hip Dips Are Caused By Weight Or Are A Deformity. Turns Out They're Pretty Normal, Common, And Can't Be "Fixed" By Workouts

    Close-up of woman wearing blue leggings with circles drawn on hips

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #39

    I Learned Wrong That Bulls Charge At Matadors Because The Flag They Wave Is Red. The Color Doesn't Matter, Only The Motion

    Matadors holding red and yellow capes facing a bull in an arena with audience

    TIL that Bulls don’t actually hate the colour red. In Bull fights, they don’t charge at the cape because of its colour, but because of the motion it makes when the matador waves it. The cape is just red to mask the bloodstains from the fight.

    unlearning_myths Report

    2points
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    #40

    The Pilgrims Didn't Actually Wear Black Clothing With Buckles On The Regular. They Usually Wore Colorful Clothing. The Black Clothing Mainly Came From How They Were Depicted By The Victorians

    Pilgrim clothing myths debunked with insights from Ripley's Believe It Or Not

    unlearning_myths Report

    1point
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    #41

    The First Thanksgiving In 1621 Wasn't Just A Celebration Of Gratitude And Friendship Between The Indigenous Folks (Wampanoag) And The Pilgrims. The Wampanoag Were Mainly Motivated By Securing An Alliance For Self-Defense

    Text debunking the myth of a peaceful First Thanksgiving and colonial Wampanoag relations

    unlearning_myths Report

    1point
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