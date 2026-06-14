“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True
We go through life and learn each day, but sometimes we can be factually wrong in what we believe. Research shows that we tend to embrace information that supports our beliefs, even when it's wrong, and scientists call this "confirmation bias." Sifting through what's true and not can be especially hard online; luckily, there are communities that help debunk common misconceptions and myths.
The "Learned Wrong" is a subreddit dedicated exactly to that, with a mission of "Clearing up misconceptions and outdated information you might have been taught across history, science, [intimacy], health, and more."
From serious science stuff like myths about the ozone layer, to more light-hearted ones like our teachers telling us we won't always have a calculator in our pockets or how periods really work, here are the most interesting things people have unlearned thanks to this online community.
More info: Reddit
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Most Women Probably Won't Care Either
I Learned Wrong That "News" Stands For "Notable Events, Weather, And Sports"
I Learned Wrong That Botox Makes You Look Younger
Some Of Y'all Learned Wrong That Society Totally Forgot About The Hole In The Ozone Layer
Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman
This Guy Learned Wrong That Menstrual Pain Is A Myth
"You Won't Always Have A Calculator In Your Pocket"
Being Cold Won't Directly Give You A Cold. Colds Are Caused By Viruses, Not By Temperature
People Didn't Only Live Until They Were 30 In The Past
I Learned Wrong That Puerto Rico Isn't Technically Part Of The US
Turkey May Not Have Actually Been Eaten At "The First Thanksgiving" In 1621
Vikings Didn't Actually Wear Horned Helmets. That Image Was Based Off 19th Century Art Rather Than Actual Archaeological Findings
Dinosaurs Weren't All Scaly Reptiles. Some Actually Had Feathers Or Feather-Like Coverings
I Learned Wrong That Bats Are Blind. Bats Do Use Echolocation To Locate Prey, But It's Supplementary To Their Vision (Which Works Quite Well) Rather Than A Replacement
I Learned Wrong That Everyone's Forgotten After 3 Generations
Just One Space Is Fine
How To Never Work A Day In Your Life
You’ve Been Buying IKEA Furniture Wrong
I Learned Wrong Back In Elementary School That Christopher Columbus Was A Hero Who Did Nothing Wrong
Shaving Doesn't Make Hair Grow Back Thicker. This Was Disproven Almost A Hundred Years Ago. This Myth Might Exist Because Newly Grown Hair Can Look Thicker
People Do Not Swallow 8 Spiders A Year While Sleeping
Sugar Doesn't Directly Make Kids Hyper. Eating Sugary Foods Is Associated With Activities Where Kids Are Typically Hyper, Such As Birthday Parties
Breakfast Isn't The Most Important Meal Of The Day For Everyone. It Only Might Be For People Who Need Extra Energy In The Mornings. Research Shows That Overall Nutrition Is More Important Than When You Eat
Til The Great Wall Of China Is Not Actually Visible From Space, It's Just A Myth
This Isn’t How You Should Be Washing Your Face???
Today I Learned White Claws Aren’t Energy Drinks
I Learned Wrong From Nintendo That Mario And Peach Are Just Friends
I Learned Wrong That Forgetting Your Password Is Weakness
Wydm People Irl Don’t Go From Dorky To Hot Just From Taking Off Their Glasses??
Still Eating Your Halloween Candy? The Chances Of It Being Poisoned Are Way Lower Than What You’ve Probably Been Taught, But Not Zero
I Learned Wrong That The Moon Has No Gravity
Jesus Might Not Have Actually Been Born On December 25. No Official Record Of His Birth Has Been Found. There Are Multiple Theories As To Why December 25 Was Chosen
The Pilgrims May Not Have Initially Landed At Plymouth Rock In 1620. The Actual Landing Place Hasn't Been Found Yet
The Indigenous Mexica People Did Not Believe That Spanish Explorer Hernán Cortés Was A God
Eating Carrots Won't Help Improve Your Vision. Carrots Help Maintain Overall Eye Health, But Won't Make You See Better In The Dark
The English Spelling Rule "I Before E Except After C" Doesn't Hold Up As Much As You Were Taught It Does. There's A Ton Of Exceptions: Science, Height, Their, Protein, Caffeine, Vein, Beige, Neighbor, Weird, Seize, And Many Others Break This
I Learned Wrong That Marie Antoinette Said "Let Them Eat Cake" About The French Working Class. The Actual Line Was "Let Them Eat Brioche" And Written By Philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau In His Autobiography Who Attributed It To An Unnamed Princess
I Learned Wrong That Hip Dips Are Caused By Weight Or Are A Deformity. Turns Out They're Pretty Normal, Common, And Can't Be "Fixed" By Workouts
I Learned Wrong That Bulls Charge At Matadors Because The Flag They Wave Is Red. The Color Doesn't Matter, Only The Motion
TIL that Bulls don’t actually hate the colour red. In Bull fights, they don’t charge at the cape because of its colour, but because of the motion it makes when the matador waves it. The cape is just red to mask the bloodstains from the fight.