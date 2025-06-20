ADVERTISEMENT

History happens every day. In fact, history is happening every day, and even right at this moment. We might not realize that the period in which we live may one day be the subject of history books that children will learn about in school. Which events will make it into the books and which will be excluded?

For some perspective, we're inviting you to look through this list of fascinating historical events you might not have seen before. Courtesy of the History Defined page that keeps curious netizens satisfied, we've compiled a collection of photographs that may shock you, make you say "Aww," or make you nostalgic for the good ol' days.

Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park, 1913

Three Native American men on a rocky cliff overlooking a lake, illustrating weird things about history.

    #2

    On July 17, 1967, A Florida Lineman Named Randall Champion Accidentally Touched A High-Voltage Line — Which Sent 4,000 Volts Of Electricity Through His Body And Stopped His Heart

    Two utility workers high on a pole sharing a life-saving mouth-to-mouth rescue in a historic moment.

    Luckily, His Friend And Fellow Lineman J.d. Thompson Was Close Enough To Perform Mouth-To-Mouth Resuscitation.

    #3

    A Ute Warrior Poses With His Dog On The Eastern Slope Of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains In 1873

    Vintage sepia photo of a Native American man sitting in grass with a dog and arrows, illustrating weird things about history.

    The photograph of death row inmates on this list might seem jarring, but prison baseball was actually quite a popular thing. Sing Sing prison in Ossining, N.Y., was one of the first institutions to try out baseball as a form of "self-government" for inmates in 1914. "Baseball would be the best way to cement an honor system among the men," warden Thomas Mott Osborne said.

    In fact, the teams became so popular that such Hall of Famers as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, together with the New York Mets, came to play an honorary match against the prison team in 1929. Granted, the inmates lost 17-3, but it did set a precedent for future matches, which became a tradition.
    #4

    Dutch Boys, Recently Liberated From A German Labor Camp, Ride A 'Freedom Train' Home, May 5th 1945. Photo By Menno Huizinga

    Two boys hanging off the side of a moving train, illustrating a historic moment to learn weird things about history.

    #5

    Temporary Nypd Headquarters At A Burger King, September 11, 2001

    NYPD officers entering a temporary headquarters in a damaged building with graffiti, related to weird things about history.

    #6

    Cats Blackie And Brownie Catching Squirts Of Milk During Milking At Arch Badertscher’s Dairy Farm, Fresno, California, 1954

    Two cats drinking milk from a man milking a cow inside a barn in a quirky history moment.

    Geishas are a cultural icon of Japan, and their hair is a vital part of the iconic look. In the past, the women would style their own hair, which they would have to take impeccable care of. But nowadays, geishas wear wigs called Katsura. They started using wigs after WWII when there was a shortage of hairstylists.

    The styling of the hair also depends on the seniority of a geisha. Those in training, or maiko, will have a red piece of cloth in their hair. After two or three years of their apprenticeship, maiko will have a triangular piece of cloth pinned to the back of their hair.

    At the end of their apprenticeship, maiko will put tortoiseshell ornaments in their hair, silver wires that imitate the wings of a dragonfly, and a tuft of hair at the back of their head. Katsura wigs are reserved to mature geishas only.
    #7

    John Candy Took This Picture Of Conan O’brien While Conan Was His Tour Guide At Harvard University In 1984

    Young man standing in a sunlit vintage dining hall, representing learning weird things about history on Instagram.

    #8

    On September 11, 2001, Gary Box, A 35-Year-Old Firefighter Stationed In Brooklyn, Vanished Without Leaving Any Trace

    Firefighter in full gear walking through a tunnel with emergency vehicles and cars, illustrating a weird history moment.

    cronecastattherisingmoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one has such a heart wrenching story behind it, it took ten years for this photo to surface and it was the first clue his family had of what happened. Box is headed towards the towers a car with blown out tires was blocking the tunnel. A business traveler snapped this and it finally gave his family some closure. http://www.cnn.com/2010/US/09/10/september.11.photo/index.html

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    A Geisha After Washing Her Hair, Before Styling It, In Japan In 1905

    Vintage photo of a woman in traditional clothing with extremely long hair, capturing a weird thing about history.

    When you look at Chauncey Bradley Ives's "Undine Rising from the Waters", you might think it's a sculpture from Ancient Greece. Experts call his technique "illusionistic carving", which was done masterfully for this particular sculpture. It depicts a scene from a 19th-century story by Baron Heinrich Karl de la Motte Fouqué, Undine.

    It's a story about a sea spirit that gained human form when she married a human king. After he cheats on her, Undine is set to take his life, and Ives's sculpture is the moment she rises from the water to take his life.
    #10

    Australian Soldiers Being Thrown Into The Air By The Shockwave Of An Explosive Device That Their Boat Crashed Into. Everyone Survived. 1942

    Black and white historic photo showing soldiers in combat, illustrating weird things about history from Instagram account.

    #11

    Undine Rising From The Waters (1880) By Chauncey Bradley Ives⁣ ⁣

    Marble statue of a draped woman with arms raised, representing weird things about history in art form.

    #12

    A Photograph Of A Fire Truck Rushing To The Scene Of 9/11. All Six Of The Firemen In Ladder 118 Lost Their Lives Saving People In The World Trade Center

    Historic photo of New York City skyline with Twin Towers burning and emergency vehicles highlighted on bridge in foreground.

    One historical photograph in this list includes a Ute warrior posing with his dog. The Ute are a tribe of Indigenous Americans in the mountains, or what we currently call Utah and Colorado. Interestingly, the Ute creation story includes the figure of a dog as well: along with the Creator, there was a Coyote who lived on Earth in ancient times.
    #13

    Protesting The High School Dress Code That Banned Slacks For Girls, Brooklyn, 1940

    Group of young women in vintage clothing standing outdoors, illustrating weird things about history in black and white.

    xeniaharley_1
    Xenia Harley
    Xenia Harley
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girls weren't allowed to wear pants when I went to grade school! It was about 1970 when that changed!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Clara Gantt, Widow Of Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Gantt, Waited 63 Years For His Remains After He Was Captured And Died During The Korean War In 1951. His Remains Were Identified In 2013

    Elderly woman crying while being supported by two men at an event, illustrating weird things about history.

    #15

    Audrey Hepburn With Her Pet Deer, 1958

    Woman reading a box in a grocery store aisle with a deer, illustrating weird things about history and unusual scenes.

    According to the Ute creation story, the Creator sent the Coyote with a bag of "sticks" to the sacred valley. He forbade him to open the bag or look at what was inside it. His curiosity got the best of him, and the Coyote opened the bag before reaching his destination.

    People spilled out of the bag and ran in many different directions. Coyote, unable to catch them and put them back inside the bag, reached the valley and let out the remaining people, who were the real Utes. As punishment for his foolishness, the Creator cursed the Coyote to forever run the Earth on all fours "as a nightcrawler".

    #16

    An Unknown Soldier, Vietnam, 1965

    Young soldier wearing a helmet with war is hell written, representing weird things about history in black and white photo.

    #17

    In 1990, The Windshield Of British Airways Flight 5390 Came Off At An Altitude Of 17,000 Feet. This Triggered A Sudden Decompression In The Cockpit, Resulting In The Captain Being Partially Ejected Out Of The Aircraft

    Pilot wearing a headset inside a cockpit; humorous historical image of a pilot leaning out of an airplane window.

    cronecastattherisingmoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another super wild one, the pilot lived, and the crew holding onto him ( at first a flight attendant who was then replaced by two people when he was too exhausted) thought he was dead but were holding onto him to keep his body from colliding with a wing. The poor flight attendant had PTSD afterward …which I will just bet he did, the pilot was unconscious but his head was being bashed around.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    A Baseball Team Of Death-Row Inmates. Their Executions Were Delayed Only As Long As They Kept Winning, C. 1911

    Group of men and a young boy in early 20th-century baseball uniforms illustrating weird things about history.

    The first photo taken after the explosion at Chernobyl that you'll find in this list belongs to photographer Igor Kostin, who was one of the five photographers tasked with documenting the disaster. Although he spent some time in the radiation zone, he didn't end up with radiation poisoning and passed away in 2015 in a car crash at the age of 78.

    #19

    An American Soldier In Vietnam Holds Up A Scolopendra Subspinipes, A Species Of Giant Centipede Found Throughout Asia

    Young man outdoors holding a giant centipede, illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    jamestwong
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read that this is just an example of forced perspective.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Elsie Alcock, Born In 1918, Has Lived Her Entire Life In The Same House On Barker Street In Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire. Remarkably, She Was Born In The Very Home She Still Lives In Today

    Side-by-side photos of a woman by a brick wall, showing changes over time, illustrating weird things about history.

    #21

    This Is The First Image Captured Of Chernobyl, Taken 14 Hours After The Explosion On April 26, 1986

    A historic photo showing the damage to a shipwreck, illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    Anatoly Rasskazov, another of the five photographers, had a different fate. He took photos of the reactor the morning after the disaster, when the officials sent him to take photos to see the scope of it. He took photos from a helicopter above the reactor and then from a car on the ground.

    When he tried to develop the film, all of it from the first camera was burned by radiation. The film from the second camera was slightly blurry, but still visible. Because of the exposure to radiation, Rasskazov was left with a permanent radiation burn on his forehead, and had "blood diseases and cancer", from which he passed away in 2010.
    #22

    A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Puppy He Saved During World War 1, 1918

    Black soldier in WWI uniform sitting outdoors, holding a small dog, a vintage historical photo reflecting history's unusual moments.

    #23

    This Is Port Authority Police Officer Christopher Amoroso On The Morning Of September 11th, 2001

    Woman being helped by police officers on a city street, illustrating a weird moment in history shared on Instagram.

    After Saving This Pregnant Woman, Chris Decided To Go Back Into The Twin Towers For The 5th Time To Help Others Escape. He Didn't Make It Out Alive.

    #24

    The 9000 Who Never Made It Home, 1945 This Is A An Art Piece Dedicated To Those Who Died On D-Day. It Was Designed By Andy Moss And Jamie Wardley

    Beach covered with hundreds of human-shaped figures drawn in the sand, related to learning weird things about history.

    Today, The Times Square in New York is the epitome of entertainment and consumerism. But in the '50s, as evident from the photograph in this list, it emanated a vintage coolness many of us are so nostalgic for. In the '50s, the landmark wasn't as dangerous and seedy as it became from the 1960s until the 1990s. But disreputable businesses still reared their ugly heads at high speed.
    #25

    East German Soldier Helps A Little Boy Sneak Across The Berlin Wall The Day It Was Erected In 1961

    Black and white historic photo of soldier communicating with a child through barbed wire fence, learn weird things about history.

    #26

    The 1921 Boxing Match Between Jack Dempsey And Georges Carpentier Drew A Record-Breaking Crowd Of Around 90,000

    Aerial views of packed crowds at two massive historical boxing events showcasing weird things about history.

    Boyle’s Thirty Acres In Jersey City, New Jersey. The Largest Sporting Event In U.S. History At The Time.

    #27

    Gasoline Prices In 1955

    Vintage black and white photo showing historical gasoline prices and signs about motor services and fishing worms.

    Schoolgirls might have protested the slacks ban back in the 1940s, but similar policies persist in schools to this day. For example, in 2018, a North Carolina charter school forbade girls from wearing pants and shorts to "promote chivalry and respect". In 2019, a judge found that ban unconstitutional, but the school pushed back and lost in court again in 2023.
    #28

    Times Square In 1957

    Vintage New York City street scene with classic cars and pedestrians, illustrating weird things about history.

    #29

    Gunnar Kaasen And His Team Of 13 Dogs

    Vintage black and white photo of a man in fur clothing crouching and holding a large dog, weird history facts theme.

    Led By The Siberian Husky, Balto, Completed The Last Leg Of A 1925 Trip To Deliver 300,000 Units Of Diphtheria Antitoxin To Nome, Alaska To Prevent An Outbreak.

    #30

    Hippy High School Fashion In The 1960s

    Young woman enjoying a sunny day in a park, surrounded by people, capturing a moment linked to weird things about history.

    Which of these photographs taught you the most today, Pandas? Let us know your favorites by upvoting them and sharing your thoughts about the most memorable events in the comments! Also, if you're looking to see more rarely-seen moments from history, head over to our previous articles here, here, and here!
    #31

    In 1985, At The Age Of 30, Sharbat Gula Became The Face Of National Geographic's Most Iconic Photograph

    Side-by-side portraits of a young woman in a red scarf and the same woman years later wearing a purple head covering, illustrating history.

    #32

    A Father Looking For His Two Missing Sons That Went Missing During The War, Mitrovica, Kosovo, 1999

    Man with red eyes and beard holding old photos, illustrating weird things about history on an Instagram account.

    emmastowe
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I looked into it, and the man's children were found alive and he was reunited with them and his wife after the war.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Photo Of An Ironworker During Construction Of The Columbia Tower, Seattle, 1984

    Man in a hard hat and gloves standing atop a tall steel beam high above a city, showcasing a weird history moment.

    #34

    Monet With His Wife Alice, 1908

    Vintage photo of a man and woman feeding pigeons, illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    #35

    A Protestant Husband And His Catholic Wife Were Not Allowed To Be Buried Together. Here Are Their Headstones Reaching Across The Two Cemeteries In 1888

    Black and white photo showing two chimney stacks with sculpted hands reaching out to shake over a brick wall, history weird facts.

    #36

    British Infantryman In 1941 With A Long Wwi-Style Bayonet Affixed To His Rifle

    Soldier wearing a gas mask and helmet holding a rifle surrounded by smoke illustrating weird things about history.

    #37

    Princess Grace Of Monaco Visiting Jfk At The White House, 1961

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit pointing while a woman with a decorative hat looks on, history theme.

    #38

    On August 8, 1982, The Red Sox Were Playing. Jim Rice Saw 4 Year Old Jonathan Keane Bleeding Profusely From His Head

    Black and white photo of a baseball player carrying an injured child, illustrating weird things about history.

    cronecastattherisingmoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The boy was hit by a foul ball, Rice was not the batter, but he leapt into the stands and then carried the boy back to the dugout where the team doctor was, the boy had a fractured skull and Rice’s quick thinking likely really helped with his outcome as it would have taken a while for help to get to him otherwise. Rice also paid the hospital bill…again, he wasn’t the batter, just a badass hero.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing A Corinthian Helmet He Found In Jeréz, Spain (1938)

    Man in vintage suit wearing a strange medieval helmet, representing weird things about history on Instagram account.

    #40

    Historydefined 1w In May Of 1861, 9 Year Old John Lincoln "Johnny" Clem Ran Away From His Home In Newark, Ohio, To Join The Union Army

    Vintage photo of a young soldier in uniform holding his hat, illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    #41

    Shoichi Yokoi, The Japanese Soldier Who Hid In The Jungle In Guam For 27 Years To Avoid Capture, Weeps Upon His Return To Japan In February 1972

    Man in wheelchair wiping tears while others in suits clap, illustrating surprise and emotion in weird history facts.

    #42

    Average American Family In Detroit, Michigan, 1954. A House, Car, And Enough To Support A Family, All On A Ford Factory Worker's Wages!

    Vintage black and white photo showing a family and classic car in front of a suburban home, illustrating weird things about history.

    #43

    Kmart Employees In North Carolina Watching The Moon Landing (July 16, 1969)

    Men lined up in a store aisle looking at TVs, illustrating weird things about history in a vintage setting.

    #44

    Housewife Poses With A Weeks’ Worth Of Groceries In 1947. She Spent A Total Of $12.50 (Not Including Milk) To Buy Her Groceries

    Woman sitting next to a vintage display of canned and packaged food items, illustrating weird things about history.

    #45

    Life In The 1910s America. 20% Of Adults Could Not Read Or Write And Only 6% Of Americans Had Graduated From High School

    Black and white photo of children writing in a classroom, illustrating weird things about history on an Instagram account.

    janellecollard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America's going back to this under Trumpenstine.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    17 Year-Old Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of An Airplane In 1971 After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning

    Young woman wading through water holding a stick, vintage black and white photo for learning weird things about history.

    She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground, Strapped To Her Seat And Survived After She Endured 10 Days In The Amazon Jungle.

    #47

    Dave Grohl At Kurt Cobain’s Funeral. Seattle, Washington (1994)

    Two people dressed in vintage-style clothing walking outdoors, evoking a scene from weird history moments.

    #48

    Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revists The Attic Where He And His Family Hid

    Black and white photo of a man standing in an old wooden attic, illustrating weird things about history.

    #49

    Onlookers Witnessing The Challenger Explosion Shortly After The Space Shuttle Took Off, January 28th, 1986

    Black and white photo of people reacting with shock and sorrow, illustrating weird things about history.

    xeniaharley_1
    Xenia Harley
    Xenia Harley
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a young mother and had just started teaching. I had a very strong premonition because the first teacher was being sent up to space. I knew she would leave her three children without a mother. It did hit hard, because of being a mom myself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    David Bowie And Iman, 1992-2016

    Couple dressed in vintage formal wear holding a bouquet, representing weird things about history on Instagram.

    #51

    Photos Of Peter Dinklage When He Was Young

    Two black and white portraits of men with distinct hairstyles, illustrating weird things about history on Instagram.

    #52

    Marcy Borders - "Dust Lady" After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11. She Would Die Of Cancer At Age 42

    Person covered in ash inside a yellow-tinted room illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    #53

    In 1974, Japanese Photographer Masahisa Fukase Photographed His Wife, Yōko Wanibe, Every Morning From The Window Of Their Apartment In Tokyo As She Left For Work

    Black and white photo of a woman holding an umbrella screaming, featured in an Instagram account sharing weird things about history.

    janellecollard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Go to work yourself + stop taking pictures of me!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Family On A Cross-Country Roadtrip In Their Station Wagon, 1964

    Four people inside a car, including a woman in a floral dress and scarf, illustrating weird things about history.

    #55

    The Discovery Of The Ancient Statue Of Antinous Found In Delphi, Greece During An Excavation In 1894 (Colorized)

    Group of men gathered around an archaeological dig site uncovering an ancient statue in a historic excavation.

    #56

    The Twin Towers From A Wheat Field In Manhattan

    Field of wheat in front of New York City skyline with Twin Towers, illustrating weird things about history on Instagram.

    #57

    In 2018, Researchers Excavating White Sands National Park In New Mexico Uncovered A 1.5-Kilometre Trail Of 427 Ice-Age Footprints

    Ancient footprints preserved in dry soil with a person examining and a prehistoric scene of a woman carrying a child.

    Most Belong To A Young Woman Who Appears To Have Been Walking Quickly Across The Mudflats Of A Long-Vanished Lake About 10,000 Years Ago.

    #58

    The Absolutely Massive Chain For The Titanic’s Anchor, C. 1909

    Black and white photo of men in a workshop with large metal chain links, learning weird things about history.

    #59

    A Young Private Waits On The Beach During The Marine Landing At Da Nang, 1965

    Young soldier in vintage military gear, showing a rare and weird aspect of history in a forest setting.

    jamestwong
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump never mentioned Vietnam when he was bragging about how great the US military is. This guy must either be a 'sucker' or a 'loser'.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    Lo Manh Hung A Child Photo Journalist Of The Vietnam War, 1968

    Child wearing helmet and armband using a camera near a military tank with soldiers, illustrating weird things about history.

    #61

    N American Marine Tries To Communicate With Two Japanese Child Soldiers Captured On Okinawa, June 1945

    Black and white photo showing a soldier interacting with two children, illustrating weird things about history and historical moments.

    #62

    "Tragedy By The Sea" By John L. Gaunt. A Couple Is Photographed Moments After Learning That Their 19-Month-Old Child Had Been Swept Out To Sea (Hermosa Beach, California 1954)

    Black and white photo of a couple dancing on the beach with waves behind, illustrating weird things about history.

    #63

    A German Child Meets His Father, A World War II Soldier, For The First Time 1956

    Black and white historical photo showing a distressed child surrounded by men, illustrating weird things about history.

    #64

    This Is A Photo Of A British Veteran Of The Napoleonic Wars Posing With His Wife. He Can Be Seen Wearing A Campaign Medal, Commemorating The Fact That He Served In Spain

    Black and white photo of an elderly man and woman in vintage clothing showcasing weird things about history.

    #65

    Acrobat From The Ringling-Barnum And Bailey Circus, From Kodachrome Slides, From The Mid 1940s To 1950s

    Vintage photo of a muscular woman in a sequin top, illustrating weird things about history in a unique Instagram account.

    #66

    In 1962, Test Pilot George Aird Narrowly Survived When His English Electric Lightning F1 Suddenly Nosedived

    Vintage black and white photo of a farmer on a tractor witnessing a historic airplane crash.

    #67

    Mount St. Helens Erupts In 1980

    Volcanic eruption with ash cloud towering over forest road where car and motorcycle are parked in historical scene.

    #68

    A Man Begging For His Wife’s Forgiveness Inside Divorce Court. Chicago, Ca. 1948

    Black and white vintage photo showing a man kneeling while holding hands with a woman in historical clothing, strange history moment.

    #69

    At Just 16, Robin Lee Graham Departed From California On A Solo Voyage To Sail Around The World

    Man repairing boat on beach with cat climbing an arm, illustrating weird things about history from Instagram account.

    #70

    John Goodman With His Daughter In 1990

    Man smiling and holding baby by one arm indoors, illustrating learning weird things about history on Instagram.

    #71

    Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Was Arrested For Protesting In 1961. She Was Tested For Mental Illness Because Law Enforcement Couldn’t Think Why A White Woman Would Want Civil Rights

    Mugshot photo of a young woman in 1961, illustrating weird things about history from an Instagram account.

    #72

    Different Angle Of The Meeting Of Sophia Loren And Jayne Mansfield In 1957

    Vintage black and white photo of people at a dinner table illustrating weird things about history.

    #73

    Altamura Man Is One Of The Most Complete Neanderthal Skeletons Ever Found. His Fossilized Bones Still Lie At The Bottom Of A Sinkhole Near Altamura In Southern Italy, Where He Likely Fell And Starved More Than 130,000 Years Ago

    Ancient skeleton encrusted with calcite formations, revealing a weird thing about history in cave archaeology.

    #74

    French Knife Grinders Were Called Ventres Jaunes (“Yellow Bellies” In English) Because Of The Yellow Dust That Would Be Released From The Grinding Wheel

    Men resting on beds with a dog lying beside one in a dimly lit historic room showing weird things about history.

    #75

    Anne Frank Photographed With Her Sister Margot At The Beach In Zandvoort, Netherlands, In 1940

    Two young girls in vintage swimsuits at the beach, showcasing weird things about history in a black and white photo.

    #76

    A Cat Nestled In A Carrier During An Air Raid, 1941

    Vintage black and white photo of a cat in a metal cage, illustrating weird things about history on Instagram.

    #77

    Five Broadway Show Girls In A “Spaghetti Swooshing” Contest In Which They Had To Eat A Plate Of Spaghetti With Red Sauce Without Using Their Hands, 1948

    Five women in vintage dresses eating spaghetti without utensils at a table, illustrating weird things about history.

    #78

    Bruce Lee's Workout Routine From The 1960s

    Black and white photo of a shirtless man next to a handwritten historic exercise list from 1965 at Hak Keung Gymnasium.

    #79

    A Team Of Archeologists LED By Professor Kutalmis Grkay Of Ankara University Recently Unearthed Three Ancient Greek Mosaics In The Turkish City Of Zeugma

    Archaeologists uncovering an ancient mosaic floor depicting faces, illustrating weird things about history discoveries.

    #80

    On September 25, 2000, 19-Year-Old Kevin Hines Attempted To Take His Own Life By Jumping Off The Golden Gate Bridge. Remarkably, He Survived This Harrowing Fall

    Young shirtless man smiling outdoors near a school bus, illustrating weird things about history on Instagram.

