If time travel ever becomes a real thing and not just a plot device for fiction, many of us would probably go back to our favorite era. In 2013, The Economist and YouGov asked Americans which decade from the 20th century they would most want to time travel to, and the 1950s came in first.

The members of the "Historical Capsule" subreddit also like to travel back in time but through the medium of photographs. Whether it's history as recent as the 2000s or moments from the beginning of the 20th century, see things like Niagara Falls without water or how Tokyo looked before all the skyscrapers right here!

More info: Reddit

#1

21-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Protesting Segregation And Getting Arrested In Chicago. August 1963

Protest scene with chained individuals and police during a historical civil rights demonstration.

ZERO_PORTRAIT

    #2

    Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel. The Little Girl’s Name Is Butedmaa And She Was Just 5 When This Picture Was Taken In 2003 By Photographer Han Chengli

    A child in a traditional outfit laughing next to a seated camel in a vast open field, evoking historical charm.

    zadraaa

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This photo has been on BP a lot lately and I still love it as much each time I see it.

    #3

    A Man And His Dog In A Photo Booth, 1943

    Vintage photos of a dog with human-like poses; one cuddling with a man, the other wearing glasses and a pipe. Historical charm.

    zadraaa

    #4

    Royal Portuguese Reading Room, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It Opened To The Public In 1883

    Ornate historical library interior with towering bookshelves, rich wood detailing, and intricate ironwork.

    zadraaa

    #5

    Mom With Her Psychedelic Baby Pram, London, 1967

    Woman with a vibrant, psychedelic stroller in a vintage street scene, representing historical changes in style.

    zadraaa

    #6

    Disney Animator Used Live Pupies And Dalmatian Dogs To Learn How To Properly Animate Them, For The Film 101 Dalmatian, 1961

    Artist drawing a Dalmatian while sitting on a chair surrounded by sketches, with a Dalmatian holding a hat nearby.

    Electrical-Aspect-13

    #7

    "The Woman With The Handbag" - A 38-Year-Old Woman, Danuta Danielsson, Hits A Marching Neo-N*zi With A Handbag In Växjö, Sweden. April 13, 1985

    A woman hitting a man with a purse in a historical protest; cobblestone street and surrounding onlookers add context.

    ZERO_PORTRAIT

    #8

    Jimmy Carter At His Naval Graduation With His Future Wife Rosalynn And His Mother On June 5, 1946. He Died At The Age Of 100

    Young man in military uniform getting help from women, capturing a moment in historical fashion.

    cv990

    #9

    High School Teacher Sandy Brockman Wearing A Bold Print Hippie-Style Dress , In Denver, Colorado. 1969

    Teacher in 1960s classroom pointing at U.S. map, wearing a patterned dress, engaging with students in a historical lesson.

    zadraaa

    #10

    An Inuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo, In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949

    Young woman in traditional attire descending icy staircase, evoking a historical capsule of past life styles.

    zadraaa

    #11

    New York City In 1996

    People pushing a yellow taxi through heavy snow on a historical city street in winter.

    zadraaa

    #12

    “Auntie Mary And Her 'Friend', Ruth, 1910.”

    Two women in vintage clothing pose closely, embodying historical charm.

    zadraaa

    #13

    Fifteen-Year-Old Johnny Gray Confronts One Of The Two White Boys Who Tried To Force Him And His Sister, Mary, From The Sidewalk As They Walked To School In Little Rock, Arkansas On September 16, 1958

    Two boys in a historical photo, one pointing and talking to another outside a brick building, capturing a past moment.

    zadraaa

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    What a terrible time. Sad to see we're heading back that way.

    #14

    Mother Helping Her Son Through A Tough Level In Super Mario Land On Gameboy From 1989

    Group of children gathered around a woman playing a handheld game, capturing a moment from the past.

    zadraaa

    #15

    Flight Attendant For The German Airline Lufthansa Serving Draft Beer From A Wooden Barrel And Ham On A Flight, Circa 1963

    Flight attendant serves beer from a keg to passengers enjoying in-flight dining, showcasing a historical capsule of vintage air travel.

    zadraaa

    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Give credit where credit is due, Germany knows cars, electronic music and beer.

    #16

    JFK Poses His Lifelong Friend Lem Billings, 1933

    Two men smiling and dancing playfully in vintage attire, reflecting a joyful historical moment outside a brick building.

    Ill-Doubt-2627

    #17

    Michelle Obama At 6 Years Old In Chicago. 1970

    Young child stands smiling by a vintage car in front of a house, embodying a historical moment from the 1970s.

    ZERO_PORTRAIT

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Such potential, and she's proved that expression is the right one.

    #18

    An Arab Man Cries For Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin After His Assassination On November 4, 1995. Rabin Was Seen By Many As The Last Hope Of A Lasting Peace Between Israel And The Palestinians

    Man sitting by photo display, wearing traditional attire, reflecting historically on past events.

    Lobineau

    #19

    A Us Soldier Shares A Chocolate Bar With A Local Japanese Lady, 1946

    Couple in vintage setting on grass, sharing a chocolate bar and smoking, exploring historical moments.

    zadraaa

    #20

    A Young Infant Who Has Polio, In A Tiny Iron Lung Machine; Only The Infant's Head Is Visible. 1940s

    Medical staff with a baby in a 1940s iron lung, a glimpse into historical healthcare practices.

    zadraaa

    #21

    The Last Picture Taken Of Late U.S. President Jimmy Carter In His Final Public Appearance, A Tribute Service For His Deceased Wife Rosalynn. Atlanta, Ga, November 28th, 2023

    Elderly man in a wheelchair, wearing a suit and floral lei, under the sun, representing a historical moment.

    Village_Cobb

    #22

    A Rare Example Where An Engineer Thought About The Mechanic. (1950s)

    Man starting a vintage bus engine in a forest setting, showcasing historical automotive design.

    zadraaa

    #23

    Leo Trotsky With His Wife And Frida Kahlo, Mexico 1937. Original Color Photo

    Three historical figures standing together, one with a green wrap, another in a suit, embodying a significant past moment.

    zadraaa

    #24

    Holding A Boombox Up To Your Mullet Was A Great Way To Party In The 1980s

    Young man in the 80s holding a boombox on his shoulder, standing in a vintage room. Historical capsule vibe.

    zadraaa

    #25

    Webcam Was Invented In 1991 By Researchers To Check If The Coffee Pot In Another Room Is Empty Or Not

    Six black and white images showing an early internet coffee pot monitor from the "Historical Capsule" collection.

    zadraaa

    #26

    The “No-Bra” Movement In The 1970s, Part Of The Feminist Wave Challenging Societal Norms

    Two women in 1970s fashion walking arm in arm, one holding a basket of bananas.

    zadraaa

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And then dealing with obnoxious people who fell apart at the very sight.

    #27

    A Photo Of A Young Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991)

    Young girl holding a lamb near a burning tank, evoking a historical capsule of wartime intensity.

    lwddv

    #28

    A Then 122-Year-Old Jeanne Calment Pressing The Key Of A PC Keyboard, France, 1997

    Elderly woman at computer celebrating 122nd birthday, highlighting a historical moment in a library setting.

    WorldofJedi727

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I like to believe I added several years to my life by moving to France several years back. I certainly don't have the same stress I had living in the US.

    #29

    Niagara Falls Without Water In 1969

    Aerial view of a historical cityscape with a near-dry waterfall, showcasing past urban development.

    zadraaa

    #30

    The Funeral Of Private Richard Hunt, The 200th British Soldier To Die In Afghanistan, 2009. In Total, 454 British Service Personnel Died During The War In Afghanistan

    Soldiers in uniform carry a Union Jack-draped coffin during a historical military funeral procession.

    zadraaa

    #31

    Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers (Pictured Tokyo Tower)

    Vintage Tokyo skyline with the Tokyo Tower, showcasing the historical evolution of urban landscapes.

    zadraaa

    #32

    Ladies At A Small Home Gym In 1950s

    Women exercising in a vintage gym setting, showcasing historical fitness practices.

    zadraaa

    #33

    In 1959 George Barris Built Xpak 400 Air Car Which Actually Flew

    Futuristic car design displayed by a man and a woman, showcasing a historical innovation in vehicle concepts.

    zadraaa

    #34

    This Is What It Looked Like Riding The New York City Subway In The 1980s

    Vintage subway scene with two police officers and a woman reading, surrounded by graffiti, capturing historical urban life.

    WorldofJedi727

    #35

    Mexican Homosexuals Being Detained In A Police Station In Mexico City, 1935

    Group of young people posing in casual 1950s attire, capturing a moment that fascinates from the past.

    bncout

    #36

    Rooftop Message From Hurricane Katrina, 2005

    "Roof message in flood: 'Please Help Us!' with counts for people, dog, cat. Historical capsule of crisis."

    Naturally_Fragrant

    #37

    A Woman Named Corrie Ten Boom Showing The Secret Hiding Place Her Family Constructed In Her Attic Bedroom To Shelter Jewish People And Resistance Members In Haarlem, Holland During Wwii

    Elderly woman in blue dress points to a concealed wall opening, illustrating a fascinating historical moment.

    WorldofJedi727

    #38

    Amasunzu Was A Traditional Rwandan Hairstyle Popular In The 1920s And 1930s

    Man with unique historical hairstyle, captured in black and white, showcasing cultural expression.

    zadraaa

    #39

    Kids Casually Enjoying The Playground In New York City, 1926

    Children playing on a large vintage playground slide, surrounded by onlookers, showcasing historical playground design.

    zadraaa

    #40

    An Afghan Girl Braiding Braids For An American Tourist. 1969

    Historical photo of a woman getting her hair braided by children, seated on a woven cot, evoking a sense of the past.

    zadraaa

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    She doesn't look too happy about it. Wonder what the story was.

    #41

    Mount Rushmore Under Construction In 1940

    Mount Rushmore under construction, focusing on the sculpting of presidential faces, capturing a historical moment.

    zadraaa

    #42

    A Fake City On The Roof Of A Factory That Produced Boeing Combat Airplanes. USA, 1944

    Historical photo of 1940s San Francisco; Alcatraz visible in the background, offering a glimpse into the city's past landscape.

    zadraaa

    #43

    Family In A Cardboard House (Detail Of The Walls) And Flour Sack Dresses For The Girls Pose For A Photo, 1930s

    Historical family photo in a modest room, capturing everyday life in the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13

    #44

    Actress Belle Bilton In The Role Of "Beauty" (Belle) Of Beauty And The Beast, 1889

    Lady in Victorian dress posing thoughtfully, historical photograph capturing a moment from the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13

    #45

    This Guy In The Movie Grease (1978) Is Supposed To Be A Teenager

    Two men in a vintage scene, one wearing a leather jacket, reflecting historical fashion styles.

    zadraaa

    #46

    An Unusual Couple On The New York City Subway, 1980

    Two people sitting in a graffiti-covered subway, one wearing a uniform; a glimpse into historical moments.

    Dreamy_Twinkles

    angrygemini90 avatar
    Bambi
    Bambi
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Only thing unusual is the cleavage that looks parted like the red sea.

    #47

    Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928

    People listening to a radio with headphones, historical scene showcasing vintage technology in the past.

    zadraaa

    #48

    In 1990, Muhammad Ali Flew To Iraq To Help Free 15 American Hostages. Without The U.S. Government's Permission, The Heavyweight Champ Directly Negotiated With Saddam Hussein And Convinced Him To Let The Americans Come Home Safely

    Two men in suits greet each other closely, creating a historical moment captured in the past.

    zadraaa

    angrygemini90 avatar
    Bambi
    Bambi
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Whoa government was really unbothered and he had to do their jobs.

    #49

    Unemployed At Their Huts In A Hooverville In New York City 1935

    Historical photo of makeshift homes along a brick wall, showcasing past living conditions.

    Beautiful-Bit9832

    #50

    African American Woman Poses With Her Handmade Flour Sack Dresses In The 1930s

    Woman showcasing vintage dresses in a wooden room, holding hangers with a smile, embodying historical fashion.

    Electrical-Aspect-13

    #51

    Memories Of Food Shopping In 2020

    Person wearing a mesh head cover at a store checkout, with a flag and cashier in the background.

    zadraaa

    #52

    "Cynthia" Was A Mannequin Created In 1932 By Lester Gaba. She Became Famous And Well-Liked To Society; She Received Numerous Invitations And A Large Amount Of Fan Mail. When She Fell From A Chair And Shattered, Her Death Was Reported By The Press As If She Were A Real Person

    Elegant couple dining in historical setting, woman in pearls and evening dress, man in tuxedo sharing a moment.

    ZERO_PORTRAIT

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is this where they got the inspiration for the movie Mannequin?

    #53

    Women Preparing For An Upcoming Ball, 1900

    Women in vintage attire preparing hair and makeup in an ornate room, capturing a glimpse of historical fashion and beauty routines.

    zadraaa

    #54

    Protests After A Black Girl, Ruby Bridges, Was The First To Attend A School For Whites, 1960

    Protesters in a historical photo holding signs about segregation, illustrating changing perspectives on the past.

    zadraaa

    #55

    A Woman Living In An Iowa "Hooverville" Cleaning Her Shack — Hoovervilles Were Shantytowns Built All Across The Us During The Great Depression. They Were Named After President Herbert Hoover, Who Was Widely Blamed For The Great Depression, 1930s

    A person steps out of a small wooden shack in a snowy landscape, offering a glimpse into historical living conditions.

    RandomGuy92x

    #56

    “Black Monday” In 1987, One Of The Worst Stock Market Crashes In History. Worldwide Losses Were Estimated To Be $1.71 Trillion

    Man in a suit, hands on face, surrounded by papers at a bustling stock exchange; evokes historical reflections.

    zadraaa

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder if we could ever have something like that happen again? No, luckily, we learned from our mistakes. We have all studied history and that could NEVER - wait - what? Er, sorry about that.

    #57

    A Female Demonstrator Offers A Flower To Military Police On Guard At The Pentagon During An Anti-Vietnam Demonstration. Arlington, Virginia, USA, 1967

    Protesters offering flowers to military police in a historical demonstration, symbolizing peace and resistance.

    zadraaa

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    OMG, I used to carry a purse just like that in the 60s or 70s!

    #58

    A “Prettiest Legs” Competition In Paris, 1950

    Vintage photo of dancers behind a curtain, with a man arranging numbered cards on the floor, reflecting historical era entertainment.

    zadraaa

    #59

    Bamboula’s Village, France, 1994. A Human Zoo Which Trafficked Victims, Withheld Their Passports, And Forced Them To Perform Seven Days A Week. Owners Were Fined 1 French Franc

    People in traditional attire with tourists in an African village, showcasing historical cultural experiences.

    feckshite

    #60

    A Us Airman And His Girlfriend In Saigon. 1971

    A soldier and a woman holding hands on a busy vintage street, capturing a historical moment.

    zadraaa

