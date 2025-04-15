The members of the "Historical Capsule" subreddit also like to travel back in time but through the medium of photographs. Whether it's history as recent as the 2000s or moments from the beginning of the 20th century, see things like Niagara Falls without water or how Tokyo looked before all the skyscrapers right here!

If time travel ever becomes a real thing and not just a plot device for fiction, many of us would probably go back to our favorite era. In 2013, The Economist and YouGov asked Americans which decade from the 20th century they would most want to time travel to, and the 1950s came in first.

#1 21-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Protesting Segregation And Getting Arrested In Chicago. August 1963 Share icon

#2 Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel. The Little Girl’s Name Is Butedmaa And She Was Just 5 When This Picture Was Taken In 2003 By Photographer Han Chengli Share icon

#3 A Man And His Dog In A Photo Booth, 1943 Share icon

#4 Royal Portuguese Reading Room, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It Opened To The Public In 1883 Share icon

#5 Mom With Her Psychedelic Baby Pram, London, 1967 Share icon

#6 Disney Animator Used Live Pupies And Dalmatian Dogs To Learn How To Properly Animate Them, For The Film 101 Dalmatian, 1961 Share icon

#7 "The Woman With The Handbag" - A 38-Year-Old Woman, Danuta Danielsson, Hits A Marching Neo-N*zi With A Handbag In Växjö, Sweden. April 13, 1985 Share icon

#8 Jimmy Carter At His Naval Graduation With His Future Wife Rosalynn And His Mother On June 5, 1946. He Died At The Age Of 100 Share icon

#9 High School Teacher Sandy Brockman Wearing A Bold Print Hippie-Style Dress , In Denver, Colorado. 1969 Share icon

#10 An Inuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo, In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949 Share icon

#11 New York City In 1996 Share icon

#12 “Auntie Mary And Her 'Friend', Ruth, 1910.” Share icon

#13 Fifteen-Year-Old Johnny Gray Confronts One Of The Two White Boys Who Tried To Force Him And His Sister, Mary, From The Sidewalk As They Walked To School In Little Rock, Arkansas On September 16, 1958 Share icon

#14 Mother Helping Her Son Through A Tough Level In Super Mario Land On Gameboy From 1989 Share icon

#15 Flight Attendant For The German Airline Lufthansa Serving Draft Beer From A Wooden Barrel And Ham On A Flight, Circa 1963 Share icon

#16 JFK Poses His Lifelong Friend Lem Billings, 1933 Share icon

#17 Michelle Obama At 6 Years Old In Chicago. 1970 Share icon

#18 An Arab Man Cries For Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin After His Assassination On November 4, 1995. Rabin Was Seen By Many As The Last Hope Of A Lasting Peace Between Israel And The Palestinians Share icon

#19 A Us Soldier Shares A Chocolate Bar With A Local Japanese Lady, 1946 Share icon

#20 A Young Infant Who Has Polio, In A Tiny Iron Lung Machine; Only The Infant's Head Is Visible. 1940s Share icon

#21 The Last Picture Taken Of Late U.S. President Jimmy Carter In His Final Public Appearance, A Tribute Service For His Deceased Wife Rosalynn. Atlanta, Ga, November 28th, 2023 Share icon

#22 A Rare Example Where An Engineer Thought About The Mechanic. (1950s) Share icon

#23 Leo Trotsky With His Wife And Frida Kahlo, Mexico 1937. Original Color Photo Share icon

#24 Holding A Boombox Up To Your Mullet Was A Great Way To Party In The 1980s Share icon

#25 Webcam Was Invented In 1991 By Researchers To Check If The Coffee Pot In Another Room Is Empty Or Not Share icon

#26 The “No-Bra” Movement In The 1970s, Part Of The Feminist Wave Challenging Societal Norms Share icon

#27 A Photo Of A Young Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991) Share icon

#28 A Then 122-Year-Old Jeanne Calment Pressing The Key Of A PC Keyboard, France, 1997 Share icon

#29 Niagara Falls Without Water In 1969 Share icon

#30 The Funeral Of Private Richard Hunt, The 200th British Soldier To Die In Afghanistan, 2009. In Total, 454 British Service Personnel Died During The War In Afghanistan Share icon

#31 Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers (Pictured Tokyo Tower) Share icon

#32 Ladies At A Small Home Gym In 1950s Share icon

#33 In 1959 George Barris Built Xpak 400 Air Car Which Actually Flew Share icon

#34 This Is What It Looked Like Riding The New York City Subway In The 1980s Share icon

#35 Mexican Homosexuals Being Detained In A Police Station In Mexico City, 1935 Share icon

#36 Rooftop Message From Hurricane Katrina, 2005 Share icon

#37 A Woman Named Corrie Ten Boom Showing The Secret Hiding Place Her Family Constructed In Her Attic Bedroom To Shelter Jewish People And Resistance Members In Haarlem, Holland During Wwii Share icon

#38 Amasunzu Was A Traditional Rwandan Hairstyle Popular In The 1920s And 1930s Share icon

#39 Kids Casually Enjoying The Playground In New York City, 1926 Share icon

#40 An Afghan Girl Braiding Braids For An American Tourist. 1969 Share icon

#41 Mount Rushmore Under Construction In 1940 Share icon

#42 A Fake City On The Roof Of A Factory That Produced Boeing Combat Airplanes. USA, 1944 Share icon

#43 Family In A Cardboard House (Detail Of The Walls) And Flour Sack Dresses For The Girls Pose For A Photo, 1930s Share icon

#44 Actress Belle Bilton In The Role Of "Beauty" (Belle) Of Beauty And The Beast, 1889 Share icon

#45 This Guy In The Movie Grease (1978) Is Supposed To Be A Teenager Share icon

#46 An Unusual Couple On The New York City Subway, 1980 Share icon

#47 Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928 Share icon

#48 In 1990, Muhammad Ali Flew To Iraq To Help Free 15 American Hostages. Without The U.S. Government's Permission, The Heavyweight Champ Directly Negotiated With Saddam Hussein And Convinced Him To Let The Americans Come Home Safely Share icon

#49 Unemployed At Their Huts In A Hooverville In New York City 1935 Share icon

#50 African American Woman Poses With Her Handmade Flour Sack Dresses In The 1930s Share icon

#51 Memories Of Food Shopping In 2020 Share icon

#52 "Cynthia" Was A Mannequin Created In 1932 By Lester Gaba. She Became Famous And Well-Liked To Society; She Received Numerous Invitations And A Large Amount Of Fan Mail. When She Fell From A Chair And Shattered, Her Death Was Reported By The Press As If She Were A Real Person Share icon

#53 Women Preparing For An Upcoming Ball, 1900 Share icon

#54 Protests After A Black Girl, Ruby Bridges, Was The First To Attend A School For Whites, 1960 Share icon

#55 A Woman Living In An Iowa "Hooverville" Cleaning Her Shack — Hoovervilles Were Shantytowns Built All Across The Us During The Great Depression. They Were Named After President Herbert Hoover, Who Was Widely Blamed For The Great Depression, 1930s Share icon

#56 “Black Monday” In 1987, One Of The Worst Stock Market Crashes In History. Worldwide Losses Were Estimated To Be $1.71 Trillion Share icon

#57 A Female Demonstrator Offers A Flower To Military Police On Guard At The Pentagon During An Anti-Vietnam Demonstration. Arlington, Virginia, USA, 1967 Share icon

#58 A “Prettiest Legs” Competition In Paris, 1950 Share icon

#59 Bamboula’s Village, France, 1994. A Human Zoo Which Trafficked Victims, Withheld Their Passports, And Forced Them To Perform Seven Days A Week. Owners Were Fined 1 French Franc Share icon