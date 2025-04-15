“Historical Capsule”: 60 Fascinating Photos That Might Change How You Think About The Past (New Pics)
If time travel ever becomes a real thing and not just a plot device for fiction, many of us would probably go back to our favorite era. In 2013, The Economist and YouGov asked Americans which decade from the 20th century they would most want to time travel to, and the 1950s came in first.
The members of the "Historical Capsule" subreddit also like to travel back in time but through the medium of photographs. Whether it's history as recent as the 2000s or moments from the beginning of the 20th century, see things like Niagara Falls without water or how Tokyo looked before all the skyscrapers right here!
21-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Protesting Segregation And Getting Arrested In Chicago. August 1963
Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel. The Little Girl’s Name Is Butedmaa And She Was Just 5 When This Picture Was Taken In 2003 By Photographer Han Chengli
A Man And His Dog In A Photo Booth, 1943
Royal Portuguese Reading Room, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It Opened To The Public In 1883
Mom With Her Psychedelic Baby Pram, London, 1967
Disney Animator Used Live Pupies And Dalmatian Dogs To Learn How To Properly Animate Them, For The Film 101 Dalmatian, 1961
"The Woman With The Handbag" - A 38-Year-Old Woman, Danuta Danielsson, Hits A Marching Neo-N*zi With A Handbag In Växjö, Sweden. April 13, 1985
Jimmy Carter At His Naval Graduation With His Future Wife Rosalynn And His Mother On June 5, 1946. He Died At The Age Of 100
High School Teacher Sandy Brockman Wearing A Bold Print Hippie-Style Dress , In Denver, Colorado. 1969
An Inuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo, In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949
New York City In 1996
“Auntie Mary And Her 'Friend', Ruth, 1910.”
Fifteen-Year-Old Johnny Gray Confronts One Of The Two White Boys Who Tried To Force Him And His Sister, Mary, From The Sidewalk As They Walked To School In Little Rock, Arkansas On September 16, 1958
What a terrible time. Sad to see we're heading back that way.
Mother Helping Her Son Through A Tough Level In Super Mario Land On Gameboy From 1989
Flight Attendant For The German Airline Lufthansa Serving Draft Beer From A Wooden Barrel And Ham On A Flight, Circa 1963
Give credit where credit is due, Germany knows cars, electronic music and beer.
JFK Poses His Lifelong Friend Lem Billings, 1933
Michelle Obama At 6 Years Old In Chicago. 1970
Such potential, and she's proved that expression is the right one.
An Arab Man Cries For Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin After His Assassination On November 4, 1995. Rabin Was Seen By Many As The Last Hope Of A Lasting Peace Between Israel And The Palestinians
A Us Soldier Shares A Chocolate Bar With A Local Japanese Lady, 1946
A Young Infant Who Has Polio, In A Tiny Iron Lung Machine; Only The Infant's Head Is Visible. 1940s
The Last Picture Taken Of Late U.S. President Jimmy Carter In His Final Public Appearance, A Tribute Service For His Deceased Wife Rosalynn. Atlanta, Ga, November 28th, 2023
A Rare Example Where An Engineer Thought About The Mechanic. (1950s)
Leo Trotsky With His Wife And Frida Kahlo, Mexico 1937. Original Color Photo
Holding A Boombox Up To Your Mullet Was A Great Way To Party In The 1980s
Webcam Was Invented In 1991 By Researchers To Check If The Coffee Pot In Another Room Is Empty Or Not
The “No-Bra” Movement In The 1970s, Part Of The Feminist Wave Challenging Societal Norms
And then dealing with obnoxious people who fell apart at the very sight.
A Photo Of A Young Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991)
A Then 122-Year-Old Jeanne Calment Pressing The Key Of A PC Keyboard, France, 1997
I like to believe I added several years to my life by moving to France several years back. I certainly don't have the same stress I had living in the US.
Niagara Falls Without Water In 1969
The Funeral Of Private Richard Hunt, The 200th British Soldier To Die In Afghanistan, 2009. In Total, 454 British Service Personnel Died During The War In Afghanistan
Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers (Pictured Tokyo Tower)
Ladies At A Small Home Gym In 1950s
In 1959 George Barris Built Xpak 400 Air Car Which Actually Flew
This Is What It Looked Like Riding The New York City Subway In The 1980s
Mexican Homosexuals Being Detained In A Police Station In Mexico City, 1935
Rooftop Message From Hurricane Katrina, 2005
A Woman Named Corrie Ten Boom Showing The Secret Hiding Place Her Family Constructed In Her Attic Bedroom To Shelter Jewish People And Resistance Members In Haarlem, Holland During Wwii
Amasunzu Was A Traditional Rwandan Hairstyle Popular In The 1920s And 1930s
Kids Casually Enjoying The Playground In New York City, 1926
An Afghan Girl Braiding Braids For An American Tourist. 1969
She doesn't look too happy about it. Wonder what the story was.
Mount Rushmore Under Construction In 1940
A Fake City On The Roof Of A Factory That Produced Boeing Combat Airplanes. USA, 1944
Family In A Cardboard House (Detail Of The Walls) And Flour Sack Dresses For The Girls Pose For A Photo, 1930s
Actress Belle Bilton In The Role Of "Beauty" (Belle) Of Beauty And The Beast, 1889
This Guy In The Movie Grease (1978) Is Supposed To Be A Teenager
An Unusual Couple On The New York City Subway, 1980
Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928
In 1990, Muhammad Ali Flew To Iraq To Help Free 15 American Hostages. Without The U.S. Government's Permission, The Heavyweight Champ Directly Negotiated With Saddam Hussein And Convinced Him To Let The Americans Come Home Safely
Unemployed At Their Huts In A Hooverville In New York City 1935
African American Woman Poses With Her Handmade Flour Sack Dresses In The 1930s
Memories Of Food Shopping In 2020
"Cynthia" Was A Mannequin Created In 1932 By Lester Gaba. She Became Famous And Well-Liked To Society; She Received Numerous Invitations And A Large Amount Of Fan Mail. When She Fell From A Chair And Shattered, Her Death Was Reported By The Press As If She Were A Real Person
Women Preparing For An Upcoming Ball, 1900
Protests After A Black Girl, Ruby Bridges, Was The First To Attend A School For Whites, 1960
A Woman Living In An Iowa "Hooverville" Cleaning Her Shack — Hoovervilles Were Shantytowns Built All Across The Us During The Great Depression. They Were Named After President Herbert Hoover, Who Was Widely Blamed For The Great Depression, 1930s
“Black Monday” In 1987, One Of The Worst Stock Market Crashes In History. Worldwide Losses Were Estimated To Be $1.71 Trillion
I wonder if we could ever have something like that happen again? No, luckily, we learned from our mistakes. We have all studied history and that could NEVER - wait - what? Er, sorry about that.
A Female Demonstrator Offers A Flower To Military Police On Guard At The Pentagon During An Anti-Vietnam Demonstration. Arlington, Virginia, USA, 1967
OMG, I used to carry a purse just like that in the 60s or 70s!
A “Prettiest Legs” Competition In Paris, 1950
Bamboula’s Village, France, 1994. A Human Zoo Which Trafficked Victims, Withheld Their Passports, And Forced Them To Perform Seven Days A Week. Owners Were Fined 1 French Franc
A Us Airman And His Girlfriend In Saigon. 1971
