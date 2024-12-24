ADVERTISEMENT

We’re rapidly approaching the new year, pandas, and for most of us, this is a time to look forward. In January, I’m going to start journaling every day, stop ordering takeout and make sure that I call my family at least once a week!

But it’s always a good time to take a peek back on the past too. So today, we’ve got a list of photos that might make you feel like you’ve stepped foot into a time machine. We took a trip to the Historical Capsule subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating pics below. Enjoy scrolling through these blasts from the past, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most intriguing!

A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather. 1963

A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather. 1963

    Picture Of A Brother And Sister In Chicago, 1945

    Picture Of A Brother And Sister In Chicago, 1945

    A U.S. Serviceman Shelters A Young Injured Japanese Boy From The Rain In Saipan In July, 1944

    A U.S. Serviceman Shelters A Young Injured Japanese Boy From The Rain In Saipan In July, 1944

    The Historical Capsule subreddit has been around for less than a year, but it has already amassed an impressive 316K members. According to the group’s “About” section, members are invited to “explore fascinating old photos and videos that tell stories from days gone by, share and discuss moments that shaped history, [and] join us in celebrating the beauty of the past, one snapshot at a time.”

    This community is filled with photos from past generations that might teach you more about the world your grandparents grew up in or what it was like to go grocery shopping a century ago. Even if you’re not a history buff, I’m sure you can appreciate the beauty of these photos and the fact that they’ve been preserved for so many years!

    In The 1930s, A Bank Robber Named "Pretty Boy" Floyd Was Known For Destroying Mortgage Papers On Heists, Freeing Hundreds Of People From Property Debt

    In The 1930s, A Bank Robber Named "Pretty Boy" Floyd Was Known For Destroying Mortgage Papers On Heists, Freeing Hundreds Of People From Property Debt

    "Some rob you with a six-gun, some with a fountain pen . . ."

    Anna Coleman Ladd, An American Sculptor Who Turned Her Skill To Make New Prosthetic Masks For Those Injured In The Trenches Of World War One

    Anna Coleman Ladd, An American Sculptor Who Turned Her Skill To Make New Prosthetic Masks For Those Injured In The Trenches Of World War One

    Tippi Hedren, Renowned For Her Role In The Birds, And Her Husband Noel Marshall Lived With Their Daughter Melanie Griffith And A 400-Pound Lion Named Neil. 1971

    Tippi Hedren, Renowned For Her Role In The Birds, And Her Husband Noel Marshall Lived With Their Daughter Melanie Griffith And A 400-Pound Lion Named Neil. 1971

    They had many big cats at Shambala. I believe they still do. See the film 'Roar'.

    We’re big fans of sharing historical photos here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured this subreddit. And when it comes to why it’s so important to take time to look back on the past, Linked Frame notes on their blog that photography has completely changed our perception of the past.

    Before we had access to photos, everything we knew about history came from stories from family members and teachers, artwork and books. Being able to see what people, places and things actually looked like has given us a much deeper understanding of those times. And we shouldn’t take advantage of that; we should continue looking through the photo albums of the past!

    A 12-Year-Old Jodie Foster With Her Body Double And Sister, Connie, On The Set Of ‘Taxi Driver’, 1975

    A 12-Year-Old Jodie Foster With Her Body Double And Sister, Connie, On The Set Of 'Taxi Driver', 1975

    Great movie! I recently read the "Are you talking to me?" was improved.

    Marine Private First-Class Jerry W. Garner Of Mississippi, 19, Wears The Helmet That Saved His Life When His Gun Team Assaulted An Enemy Position 10 Miles South Of Da Nang, 1969

    Marine Private First-Class Jerry W. Garner Of Mississippi, 19, Wears The Helmet That Saved His Life When His Gun Team Assaulted An Enemy Position 10 Miles South Of Da Nang, 1969

    A Buddha Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 1992

    A Buddha Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 1992

    Photography has also become an incredibly important tool for social change. Once images started appearing in the news, we weren’t able to turn away from atrocities. And people suddenly had a better understanding of important cultural moments. It’s one thing to know that people were starving during the Great Depression. It’s another, much more heartbreaking realization to see photos of emaciated children and struggling mothers. 
    Bedouin Girl With Face Tattoos In Al-Karak, Jordan, 1907

    Bedouin Girl With Face Tattoos In Al-Karak, Jordan, 1907

    East German Soldier Helps A Little Boy Sneak Across The Berlin Wall, August 13, 1961

    East German Soldier Helps A Little Boy Sneak Across The Berlin Wall, August 13, 1961

    One Cowboy And One Cowgirl From The 1880s

    One Cowboy And One Cowgirl From The 1880s

    The true cowboys of the Old West were mainly black or Mexican.

    Of course, photography also helps us understand ourselves! Societies and cultures are constantly changing. But if you can look back on what your ancestors looked like and how they celebrated holidays, you might be able to put the puzzle pieces together and figure out where your own traditions came from. At the same time, these photos can be saved for future generations to see as well, so your great-great-great grandchildren will be able to understand where they came from too.  
    Late 19th Century Portrait Of A Father And His Daughter

    Late 19th Century Portrait Of A Father And His Daughter

    Looking at his eyes, I'm afraid for what that man has seen.

    In 1953, The 634-Foot-Long (193m), 70- Foot-Wide (22m) Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River

    In 1953, The 634-Foot-Long (193m), 70- Foot-Wide (22m) Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River

    "Ex-Campus Writer Hits The Big Time". A Picture Of Steven King From 1975

    "Ex-Campus Writer Hits The Big Time". A Picture Of Steven King From 1975

    Viewing a powerful photo can even be an emotional experience. Perhaps you see an image of an important historical moment that you vividly remember witnessing on the news or hearing about while sitting in the office on your lunch break. When we see photos of these moments, we can instantly be transported back to them and filled with the same emotions we felt back then, whether that was fear, elation, devastation, etc.
    It Is Quite Astounding To See The 600-Year Progression From Ancient Greek Sculptures!

    It Is Quite Astounding To See The 600-Year Progression From Ancient Greek Sculptures!

    Roman Monument For A Lap Dog- Inscription Says "In This Place Lies A Little Dog After An Accomplished Life, And Sweet Honey Covers His Body . His Name Was Fuscus, And He Was Eighteen Years Old. Barely Could He Move His Limbs In His Old Age . . ."

    Roman Monument For A Lap Dog- Inscription Says "In This Place Lies A Little Dog After An Accomplished Life, And Sweet Honey Covers His Body . His Name Was Fuscus, And He Was Eighteen Years Old. Barely Could He Move His Limbs In His Old Age . . ."

    Early Photographs Show The Mickey Mouse Club From The 1930s

    Early Photographs Show The Mickey Mouse Club From The 1930s

    One important point that Linked Frame brings up on their blog is that, nowadays, we rarely see any photos that haven’t been manipulated, or at the very least, edited. And what’s worse is that we sometimes can’t tell the difference between a photoshopped image and something that was snapped right from a camera. 

    Old photos are magical in the way that they just are. Sure, we can colorize them or attempt to make the images clearer. But we know that women weren’t edited to have smaller waists, and cities weren’t photoshopped to look more appealing. 
    Pouring The Foundation Of The Eiffel Tower, 1887

    Pouring The Foundation Of The Eiffel Tower, 1887

    Daguerreotype Of A Young Lady With Great Hair. It Must Have Taken Hours To Style It. Photo From The Late 1890s

    Daguerreotype Of A Young Lady With Great Hair. It Must Have Taken Hours To Style It. Photo From The Late 1890s

    A Fashionable Baby Stroller In West Berlin, C. 1950

    A Fashionable Baby Stroller In West Berlin, C. 1950

    Living in this day and age, we are extremely privileged. We all have the opportunity to create our own, personal photo archives in our phones and on our social media accounts. But because of that, we have a responsibility to share what we want future generations to be able to see. Have you ever considered the fact that your grandchildren may be able to hop onto Facebook and see photos of you at your high school prom? It’s probably a good idea to look at your pages and make a decision about what you really feel comfortable with others seeing. 

    Portrait Of Big Foot, A Yankton Sioux Warrior. United States, Around 1870

    Portrait Of Big Foot, A Yankton Sioux Warrior. United States, Around 1870

    He IS real! Just slightly less furry than I think we all expected... and definitely more dignified...

    An 11-Year-Old Girl In Ghor Province, Afghanistan Sits Beside Her Fiancé, Estimated To Be In His Late 40s, At Their Engagement Ceremony Shortly Before The Couple’s Marriage In 2005

    An 11-Year-Old Girl In Ghor Province, Afghanistan Sits Beside Her Fiancé, Estimated To Be In His Late 40s, At Their Engagement Ceremony Shortly Before The Couple's Marriage In 2005

    Gazes From Greek Statues, All Around 2,000 Years Old. The Different Eye Colors Were Achieved By Using Paint Or Different Colored Gems

    Gazes From Greek Statues, All Around 2,000 Years Old. The Different Eye Colors Were Achieved By Using Paint Or Different Colored Gems

    We hope you’re enjoying this scroll through the past, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that you find especially captivating, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite images from the past are. Then, you can find another Bored Panda list featuring this same subreddit right here!
    The Golden Arrow Was The Car That Set A Speed Record Of 372.46 Km/H, 1929

    The Golden Arrow Was The Car That Set A Speed Record Of 372.46 Km/H, 1929

    British Civilians Take Cover From German Bombs In Aldwych Tube Station In London During The Blitz, 1940

    British Civilians Take Cover From German Bombs In Aldwych Tube Station In London During The Blitz, 1940

    Blowed if I wanted to be on the tracks. I've seen the Tube Mice many times!

    Inside A German Ub-110 Submarine (The Control Room). C. 1918

    Inside A German Ub-110 Submarine (The Control Room). C. 1918

    Jane Mansfield, Husband Mickey Hargitay And Family In Positano, Italy. (Early 1960s)

    Jane Mansfield, Husband Mickey Hargitay And Family In Positano, Italy. (Early 1960s)

    I'm guessing that between them must be Mariska Hargitay of Law and Order: SVU

    "Taking The School Bus In West Linn, Oregon, 1904."

    "Taking The School Bus In West Linn, Oregon, 1904."

    Three Successive Telegrams That My Great Grandma Saved (1944-45): That Her Youngest Child Is Mia After His B17 Was Shot Down Over France, That He Is A Pow Of The German Government, And Finally, That He Has Been Liberated By The Allies. 4th Photo Is Him With His Siblings ~1930 (In The Striped Suit)

    Three Successive Telegrams That My Great Grandma Saved (1944-45): That Her Youngest Child Is Mia After His B17 Was Shot Down Over France, That He Is A Pow Of The German Government, And Finally, That He Has Been Liberated By The Allies. 4th Photo Is Him With His Siblings ~1930 (In The Striped Suit)

    Venice Beach California Is 1976

    Venice Beach California Is 1976

    Giant Inflatable 'Pinocchio' From The 13th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York City, 1937

    Giant Inflatable 'Pinocchio' From The 13th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York City, 1937

    Representatives Of The Health Corps Interview Rural Village Women, 1970s. During The Latter Half Of The Pahlavi Era, Iranian's Women's Literacy Rates Improved At A Rate Of 15% Per Decade, And The Number Of Women Enrolled In Higher Education Increased 1500%

    Representatives Of The Health Corps Interview Rural Village Women, 1970s. During The Latter Half Of The Pahlavi Era, Iranian's Women's Literacy Rates Improved At A Rate Of 15% Per Decade, And The Number Of Women Enrolled In Higher Education Increased 1500%

    Miss Universe, Miss Germany And Miss Sweden In A 1957 Photo

    Miss Universe, Miss Germany And Miss Sweden In A 1957 Photo

    Passengers Boarding The British Airship R101. (Cardington, England, In The 1920s.)

    Passengers Boarding The British Airship R101. (Cardington, England, In The 1920s.)

    Huh. "The loss of 48 lives was more than the 36 killed in the much better-known Hindenburg disaster of 1937, though fewer than the 52 killed in the French military Dixmude in 1923 and the 73 killed when the USS Akron crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Jersey in 1933."

    The Goodwin Family, All Eight Members Tragically Perished In The Sinking Of The Titanic, 1912

    The Goodwin Family, All Eight Members Tragically Perished In The Sinking Of The Titanic, 1912

    A Western Tourist Who Paid To Take A Photo With A Samurai Armor On (1890). Probably The First Documented Weeb In History

    A Western Tourist Who Paid To Take A Photo With A Samurai Armor On (1890). Probably The First Documented Weeb In History

    Two Girls Pose With Their Dead Mother, While A Victorian Father Mourns His Baby. The Woman On The Right's Cheeks Have Been Tinted While Her Deceased Toddler Remains Pale

    Two Girls Pose With Their Dead Mother, While A Victorian Father Mourns His Baby. The Woman On The Right's Cheeks Have Been Tinted While Her Deceased Toddler Remains Pale

    Glad that fashion died out, although I expect 'influencers' would bring it back if they thought it would get 'likes'....

    A Doll Dealer From London, 1920s

    A Doll Dealer From London, 1920s

    A Pair Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The “Oki National Products Illustration Notes” During The Edo Period In Japan, 1735

    A Pair Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The “Oki National Products Illustration Notes” During The Edo Period In Japan, 1735

    Soviet Union Red Army Infantry Marching Through The Main Street Of Kiev, Ukraine, Following The Liberation Of The City From German Forces. 1943

    Soviet Union Red Army Infantry Marching Through The Main Street Of Kiev, Ukraine, Following The Liberation Of The City From German Forces. 1943

    Teen Girls Having Fun At A Pajama Party In The 1950s

    Teen Girls Having Fun At A Pajama Party In The 1950s

    Am I the only one seeing a snapping turtle on the right ones lap?

    Chernobyl Disaster Liquidators On The Roof Of Reactor No. 3, 1986. Photo By Igor Kostin. The White Stripes At The Bottom Of The Photo Were Due To High Radiation Levels

    Chernobyl Disaster Liquidators On The Roof Of Reactor No. 3, 1986. Photo By Igor Kostin. The White Stripes At The Bottom Of The Photo Were Due To High Radiation Levels

    Hydrogen Bomb Explosion Crater. USA, Nevada 1967

    Hydrogen Bomb Explosion Crater. USA, Nevada 1967

    Standing Under The Gallows Where He Will Be Hanged In A Few Short Moments, Stjepan Filipovic, Leader Of A Group Of Partisans, Calls Upon The People To Fight The Traitors Of Their Homeland. Valjevo, Serbia, May 22nd, 1942

    Standing Under The Gallows Where He Will Be Hanged In A Few Short Moments, Stjepan Filipovic, Leader Of A Group Of Partisans, Calls Upon The People To Fight The Traitors Of Their Homeland. Valjevo, Serbia, May 22nd, 1942

    A Ford Model A Pick Up Waits For A Train To Pass At A Railroad Crossing, 1930

    A Ford Model A Pick Up Waits For A Train To Pass At A Railroad Crossing, 1930

    August 1917. my great-grandfather was killed by a train when his model T truck stalled on the tracks. No one knows why he didn't abandon the vehicle. My great-grandmother had already died and his left 4 children orphans, including my grandfather, age 11.

    Finding Some Shade In France. An Autochrome From 1910. (An Original Color Photograph)

    Finding Some Shade In France. An Autochrome From 1910. (An Original Color Photograph)

    Mars Selection Box From Christmas 1971 Containing A Mars Bar, Twix, Treets, Milky Way, Marathon, Spangles And Treets

    Mars Selection Box From Christmas 1971 Containing A Mars Bar, Twix, Treets, Milky Way, Marathon, Spangles And Treets

    I shall be getting one of these tomorrow. Xmas tradition in my family. I'm in my 50s and I'd rather have this than anything. Takes me back to being a kid.

    Men Traveling On A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle With Sidecar In Liège, Belgium, 1925

    Men Traveling On A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle With Sidecar In Liège, Belgium, 1925

    Eye Clinic In Tainan, Taiwan, 1962

    Eye Clinic In Tainan, Taiwan, 1962

    A Bicycle-Powered Gas Station In An Area Left Without Electricity After A Connecticut Hurricane, 1938

    A Bicycle-Powered Gas Station In An Area Left Without Electricity After A Connecticut Hurricane, 1938

    Irony. Bike powered gas station for cars. Would have taken a car. Put it on blocks, and let it idle in gear.

    Images Of Life Across Iran In The 60s And 70s Portray A Vibrant Kingdom Ahead Of The 1979 Islamic Revolution

    Images Of Life Across Iran In The 60s And 70s Portray A Vibrant Kingdom Ahead Of The 1979 Islamic Revolution

    Psychiatrist Wilhelm Reich Declared The Existence Of A Universal Healing And Revitalizing Force, Called Orgone, And Created Devices, Such As This Booth, To Capture And Administer It. He Was Fined And Eventually Jailed In 1957

    Psychiatrist Wilhelm Reich Declared The Existence Of A Universal Healing And Revitalizing Force, Called Orgone, And Created Devices, Such As This Booth, To Capture And Administer It. He Was Fined And Eventually Jailed In 1957

    In 1994, 26-Year-Old Model Anna Nicole Smith Married 89-Year-Old Billionaire Oil Tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Despite Their 63-Year Age Difference, Smith Claimed Their Relationship Was Built On Genuine Love

    In 1994, 26-Year-Old Model Anna Nicole Smith Married 89-Year-Old Billionaire Oil Tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Despite Their 63-Year Age Difference, Smith Claimed Their Relationship Was Built On Genuine Love

    A Man In A Cangue In Shanghai, Circa 1870. The Cangue Was A Device That Was Used For Public Humiliation And Corporal Punishment In East Asia Until The Early 20th Century

    A Man In A Cangue In Shanghai, Circa 1870. The Cangue Was A Device That Was Used For Public Humiliation And Corporal Punishment In East Asia Until The Early 20th Century

    If he wasn't mentally ill before this treatment, he surely was afterwards. That's just disgusting.

    Farah Pahlavi, Former Empress Of Iran (1959–1979), Celebrated For Her Elegant Style That Blended Persian Heritage With Western Influences

    Farah Pahlavi, Former Empress Of Iran (1959–1979), Celebrated For Her Elegant Style That Blended Persian Heritage With Western Influences

    Frenchmen Trying Coca-Cola For The First Time, 1950

    Frenchmen Trying Coca-Cola For The First Time, 1950

    Valentine Tapley, Vowed In 1860 To Never Cut His Beard Again If Abraham Lincoln Was Elected President. Here He Is,in 1896

    Valentine Tapley, Vowed In 1860 To Never Cut His Beard Again If Abraham Lincoln Was Elected President. Here He Is,in 1896

    160 odd years later and the slavery crowd are still bitter.

    A Klm Flight In 1950

    A Klm Flight In 1950

    A Man And A Lion Share A Look At The Woodland Park Zoo Feline House. Seattle, 1951

    A Man And A Lion Share A Look At The Woodland Park Zoo Feline House. Seattle, 1951

    Who thought keeping a big cat in a fish tank was acceptable?

    George And Willie Muse, Two African American Brothers Who Were Kidnapped As Children In 1899 And Forced To Perform As Sideshow Attractions Because They Were Albinos

    George And Willie Muse, Two African American Brothers Who Were Kidnapped As Children In 1899 And Forced To Perform As Sideshow Attractions Because They Were Albinos

    Read the book "Truevine" by Beth Macy. According to the Macy, it's unclear if they had actually been kidnapped or contracted to work in the circus by their mother. The reality is two albino black boys may had a better life in the circus, even being exploited, than they would have had working in the fields of southwest Virginia. It's a compelling read.

    The Remains Of The Kindergarten Classroom After The Chernobyl Disaster 1986

    The Remains Of The Kindergarten Classroom After The Chernobyl Disaster 1986

    Photographer Margaret Bourke-White Taking A Photo From The Top Of A Building In 1935

    Photographer Margaret Bourke-White Taking A Photo From The Top Of A Building In 1935

    Soldiers Join Locals For The Fall Grape Harvest In Riquewihr, France, 1939

    Soldiers Join Locals For The Fall Grape Harvest In Riquewihr, France, 1939

    Street Trading Of Debris From The Berlin Wall In West Berlin. 1990

    Street Trading Of Debris From The Berlin Wall In West Berlin. 1990

    Three United Airlines Stewardesses. Check Out The Specifications For Their Profession. 1948

    Three United Airlines Stewardesses. Check Out The Specifications For Their Profession. 1948

    Krispy Kreme In The 1960s

    Krispy Kreme In The 1960s

    Bmw Isetta Microcar. Germany 1955

    Bmw Isetta Microcar. Germany 1955

    "Train Your Moustache" - An 1891 Advertisement From The Strand Magazine

    "Train Your Moustache" - An 1891 Advertisement From The Strand Magazine

    Wild ones would wiggle about like worms on a gentlemen top lip

