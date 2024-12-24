69 Photos That You Most Likely Haven’t Seen In Your History Textbooks (New Pics)
We’re rapidly approaching the new year, pandas, and for most of us, this is a time to look forward. In January, I’m going to start journaling every day, stop ordering takeout and make sure that I call my family at least once a week!
But it’s always a good time to take a peek back on the past too. So today, we’ve got a list of photos that might make you feel like you’ve stepped foot into a time machine. We took a trip to the Historical Capsule subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating pics below. Enjoy scrolling through these blasts from the past, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most intriguing!
A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather. 1963
Picture Of A Brother And Sister In Chicago, 1945
A U.S. Serviceman Shelters A Young Injured Japanese Boy From The Rain In Saipan In July, 1944
The Historical Capsule subreddit has been around for less than a year, but it has already amassed an impressive 316K members. According to the group’s “About” section, members are invited to “explore fascinating old photos and videos that tell stories from days gone by, share and discuss moments that shaped history, [and] join us in celebrating the beauty of the past, one snapshot at a time.”
This community is filled with photos from past generations that might teach you more about the world your grandparents grew up in or what it was like to go grocery shopping a century ago. Even if you’re not a history buff, I’m sure you can appreciate the beauty of these photos and the fact that they’ve been preserved for so many years!
In The 1930s, A Bank Robber Named "Pretty Boy" Floyd Was Known For Destroying Mortgage Papers On Heists, Freeing Hundreds Of People From Property Debt
"Some rob you with a six-gun, some with a fountain pen . . ."
Anna Coleman Ladd, An American Sculptor Who Turned Her Skill To Make New Prosthetic Masks For Those Injured In The Trenches Of World War One
Tippi Hedren, Renowned For Her Role In The Birds, And Her Husband Noel Marshall Lived With Their Daughter Melanie Griffith And A 400-Pound Lion Named Neil. 1971
We’re big fans of sharing historical photos here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured this subreddit. And when it comes to why it’s so important to take time to look back on the past, Linked Frame notes on their blog that photography has completely changed our perception of the past.
Before we had access to photos, everything we knew about history came from stories from family members and teachers, artwork and books. Being able to see what people, places and things actually looked like has given us a much deeper understanding of those times. And we shouldn’t take advantage of that; we should continue looking through the photo albums of the past!
A 12-Year-Old Jodie Foster With Her Body Double And Sister, Connie, On The Set Of ‘Taxi Driver’, 1975
Great movie! I recently read the "Are you talking to me?" was improved.
Marine Private First-Class Jerry W. Garner Of Mississippi, 19, Wears The Helmet That Saved His Life When His Gun Team Assaulted An Enemy Position 10 Miles South Of Da Nang, 1969
A Buddha Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 1992
Photography has also become an incredibly important tool for social change. Once images started appearing in the news, we weren’t able to turn away from atrocities. And people suddenly had a better understanding of important cultural moments. It’s one thing to know that people were starving during the Great Depression. It’s another, much more heartbreaking realization to see photos of emaciated children and struggling mothers.
Bedouin Girl With Face Tattoos In Al-Karak, Jordan, 1907
East German Soldier Helps A Little Boy Sneak Across The Berlin Wall, August 13, 1961
One Cowboy And One Cowgirl From The 1880s
Of course, photography also helps us understand ourselves! Societies and cultures are constantly changing. But if you can look back on what your ancestors looked like and how they celebrated holidays, you might be able to put the puzzle pieces together and figure out where your own traditions came from. At the same time, these photos can be saved for future generations to see as well, so your great-great-great grandchildren will be able to understand where they came from too.
Late 19th Century Portrait Of A Father And His Daughter
In 1953, The 634-Foot-Long (193m), 70- Foot-Wide (22m) Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River
"Ex-Campus Writer Hits The Big Time". A Picture Of Steven King From 1975
Viewing a powerful photo can even be an emotional experience. Perhaps you see an image of an important historical moment that you vividly remember witnessing on the news or hearing about while sitting in the office on your lunch break. When we see photos of these moments, we can instantly be transported back to them and filled with the same emotions we felt back then, whether that was fear, elation, devastation, etc.
It Is Quite Astounding To See The 600-Year Progression From Ancient Greek Sculptures!
Cutting stones > Making realistic> Adding pose. Impressive!
Roman Monument For A Lap Dog- Inscription Says "In This Place Lies A Little Dog After An Accomplished Life, And Sweet Honey Covers His Body . His Name Was Fuscus, And He Was Eighteen Years Old. Barely Could He Move His Limbs In His Old Age . . ."
Early Photographs Show The Mickey Mouse Club From The 1930s
One important point that Linked Frame brings up on their blog is that, nowadays, we rarely see any photos that haven’t been manipulated, or at the very least, edited. And what’s worse is that we sometimes can’t tell the difference between a photoshopped image and something that was snapped right from a camera.
Old photos are magical in the way that they just are. Sure, we can colorize them or attempt to make the images clearer. But we know that women weren’t edited to have smaller waists, and cities weren’t photoshopped to look more appealing.
Pouring The Foundation Of The Eiffel Tower, 1887
Daguerreotype Of A Young Lady With Great Hair. It Must Have Taken Hours To Style It. Photo From The Late 1890s
A Fashionable Baby Stroller In West Berlin, C. 1950
Living in this day and age, we are extremely privileged. We all have the opportunity to create our own, personal photo archives in our phones and on our social media accounts. But because of that, we have a responsibility to share what we want future generations to be able to see. Have you ever considered the fact that your grandchildren may be able to hop onto Facebook and see photos of you at your high school prom? It’s probably a good idea to look at your pages and make a decision about what you really feel comfortable with others seeing.
Portrait Of Big Foot, A Yankton Sioux Warrior. United States, Around 1870
An 11-Year-Old Girl In Ghor Province, Afghanistan Sits Beside Her Fiancé, Estimated To Be In His Late 40s, At Their Engagement Ceremony Shortly Before The Couple’s Marriage In 2005
Gazes From Greek Statues, All Around 2,000 Years Old. The Different Eye Colors Were Achieved By Using Paint Or Different Colored Gems
We hope you’re enjoying this scroll through the past, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that you find especially captivating, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite images from the past are. Then, you can find another Bored Panda list featuring this same subreddit right here!
The Golden Arrow Was The Car That Set A Speed Record Of 372.46 Km/H, 1929
British Civilians Take Cover From German Bombs In Aldwych Tube Station In London During The Blitz, 1940
Inside A German Ub-110 Submarine (The Control Room). C. 1918
Jane Mansfield, Husband Mickey Hargitay And Family In Positano, Italy. (Early 1960s)
"Taking The School Bus In West Linn, Oregon, 1904."
Three Successive Telegrams That My Great Grandma Saved (1944-45): That Her Youngest Child Is Mia After His B17 Was Shot Down Over France, That He Is A Pow Of The German Government, And Finally, That He Has Been Liberated By The Allies. 4th Photo Is Him With His Siblings ~1930 (In The Striped Suit)
Giant Inflatable 'Pinocchio' From The 13th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York City, 1937
Representatives Of The Health Corps Interview Rural Village Women, 1970s. During The Latter Half Of The Pahlavi Era, Iranian's Women's Literacy Rates Improved At A Rate Of 15% Per Decade, And The Number Of Women Enrolled In Higher Education Increased 1500%
Miss Universe, Miss Germany And Miss Sweden In A 1957 Photo
Passengers Boarding The British Airship R101. (Cardington, England, In The 1920s.)
Huh. "The loss of 48 lives was more than the 36 killed in the much better-known Hindenburg disaster of 1937, though fewer than the 52 killed in the French military Dixmude in 1923 and the 73 killed when the USS Akron crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Jersey in 1933."
The Goodwin Family, All Eight Members Tragically Perished In The Sinking Of The Titanic, 1912
A Western Tourist Who Paid To Take A Photo With A Samurai Armor On (1890). Probably The First Documented Weeb In History
Two Girls Pose With Their Dead Mother, While A Victorian Father Mourns His Baby. The Woman On The Right's Cheeks Have Been Tinted While Her Deceased Toddler Remains Pale
A Doll Dealer From London, 1920s
A Pair Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The “Oki National Products Illustration Notes” During The Edo Period In Japan, 1735
Soviet Union Red Army Infantry Marching Through The Main Street Of Kiev, Ukraine, Following The Liberation Of The City From German Forces. 1943
Teen Girls Having Fun At A Pajama Party In The 1950s
Am I the only one seeing a snapping turtle on the right ones lap?
Chernobyl Disaster Liquidators On The Roof Of Reactor No. 3, 1986. Photo By Igor Kostin. The White Stripes At The Bottom Of The Photo Were Due To High Radiation Levels
Hydrogen Bomb Explosion Crater. USA, Nevada 1967
Standing Under The Gallows Where He Will Be Hanged In A Few Short Moments, Stjepan Filipovic, Leader Of A Group Of Partisans, Calls Upon The People To Fight The Traitors Of Their Homeland. Valjevo, Serbia, May 22nd, 1942
He dropped off later
A Ford Model A Pick Up Waits For A Train To Pass At A Railroad Crossing, 1930
August 1917. my great-grandfather was killed by a train when his model T truck stalled on the tracks. No one knows why he didn't abandon the vehicle. My great-grandmother had already died and his left 4 children orphans, including my grandfather, age 11.
Finding Some Shade In France. An Autochrome From 1910. (An Original Color Photograph)
Mars Selection Box From Christmas 1971 Containing A Mars Bar, Twix, Treets, Milky Way, Marathon, Spangles And Treets
Men Traveling On A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle With Sidecar In Liège, Belgium, 1925
Eye Clinic In Tainan, Taiwan, 1962
A Bicycle-Powered Gas Station In An Area Left Without Electricity After A Connecticut Hurricane, 1938
Irony. Bike powered gas station for cars. Would have taken a car. Put it on blocks, and let it idle in gear.
Images Of Life Across Iran In The 60s And 70s Portray A Vibrant Kingdom Ahead Of The 1979 Islamic Revolution
Psychiatrist Wilhelm Reich Declared The Existence Of A Universal Healing And Revitalizing Force, Called Orgone, And Created Devices, Such As This Booth, To Capture And Administer It. He Was Fined And Eventually Jailed In 1957
In 1994, 26-Year-Old Model Anna Nicole Smith Married 89-Year-Old Billionaire Oil Tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Despite Their 63-Year Age Difference, Smith Claimed Their Relationship Was Built On Genuine Love
A Man In A Cangue In Shanghai, Circa 1870. The Cangue Was A Device That Was Used For Public Humiliation And Corporal Punishment In East Asia Until The Early 20th Century
If he wasn't mentally ill before this treatment, he surely was afterwards. That's just disgusting.
Farah Pahlavi, Former Empress Of Iran (1959–1979), Celebrated For Her Elegant Style That Blended Persian Heritage With Western Influences
Frenchmen Trying Coca-Cola For The First Time, 1950
Valentine Tapley, Vowed In 1860 To Never Cut His Beard Again If Abraham Lincoln Was Elected President. Here He Is,in 1896
A Klm Flight In 1950
Back then sleeping in a bed in an plane was affordable
A Man And A Lion Share A Look At The Woodland Park Zoo Feline House. Seattle, 1951
George And Willie Muse, Two African American Brothers Who Were Kidnapped As Children In 1899 And Forced To Perform As Sideshow Attractions Because They Were Albinos
Read the book "Truevine" by Beth Macy. According to the Macy, it's unclear if they had actually been kidnapped or contracted to work in the circus by their mother. The reality is two albino black boys may had a better life in the circus, even being exploited, than they would have had working in the fields of southwest Virginia. It's a compelling read.