This time, we've got you a compilation from the dedicated online group on Facebook, aptly named Historical Photos . Boasting over 400k members, it's just the right place to appreciate our history through pictures. Whether they're colored or black and white, perhaps you'll see a slice of the past you've never seen before!

History is important, especially in times when some people are attempting to rewrite it right in front of our eyes. As Mark Twain once said, "History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme." So, we can learn something from it: whether what to avoid, what really matters and stands the test of time, or how people's everyday lives looked a hundred years ago .

#1 Katherine Johnson Was An African-American Mathematician Whose Work Was Fundamental At Nasa Share icon Her precise calculations helped ensure the success of the Mercury and Apollo space missions, including the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Her life and work were immortalized in the film "Hidden Figures."



#2 This Is A Picture Of Hannah Stilley, And It Was Taken In 1840. Why Is This Important? She Was Born In 1749 And That Makes Her The Earliest Born Human Being To Ever Have Their Picture Taken.. Share icon

#3 New York City In 1938 Share icon

#4 The Interior Of Grauman's Egyptian Theatre, Hollywood, Which Opened In 1922 Share icon

#5 Captured 16-Year-Old German Anti-Aircraft Soldier During Ww2, 1945 Share icon

#6 Iron Lungs For Polio - 1950's Hospital Share icon Step into a 1950s hospital, and you might have found a room filled with iron lungs—a sobering testament to the polio epidemic. These cumbersome contraptions helped polio-stricken patients breathe, a lifeline amid a terrifying health crisis.

The iron lung was both a marvel of medical engineering and a harrowing sight. Patients, many of them children, would spend days, months, or even years encased in these metal chambers. For the families, it was a beacon of hope; for the patients, a cumbersome reality.

Thankfully, the advent of vaccines has relegated iron lungs to the annals of history.



#7 Dust Bowl Refugees Near Bakersfield, California C.1939 Share icon

#8 This Pic Is Of My G Grand Aunt And Her Baby Emma. My Aunt Died In 1871 And I'm Amazed At The Clarity Of The Pic Share icon

#9 Zeppelin Over Berlin 1915 Share icon

#10 Then And Now, Against The Wall: A Destroyed Car On The Berlin Wall In Front Of Brandenburg Share icon

#11 Skating Break 1950's This Photo From The Mid-1950s Shows A Group Of Women At The Roller Skate Rink Having A Refreshing Coca-Cola Break Share icon We can’t get over how even something so mundane, like roller skating, looked so much cooler back then. People just oozed style. And, of course, Coca-Cola was a staple American drink at the time, so that would be your obvious choice of beverage.



#12 Buqshan Palace, Located In Hadramaut, Yemen, Was Constructed From Mud In 1798. This Palace Spans An Area Of 800 Sqm And Rises To Eight Floors Share icon

#13 In 1873 The Most Famous Dancer, Giuseppina Morlacchi, Married Jack Omohundro Share icon Giuseppina Morlacchi, a renowned dancer who introduced the can-can to America, married Texas Jack Omohundro on August 31, 1873, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rochester, New York. They met during Ned Buntline's western drama, "Scouts of the Prairie," where Morlacchi was a featured attraction alongside Buffalo Bill Cody and Texas Jack Omohundro.



#14 Bronze Funeral Shoes, Found In A Burial Mound Before And After Cleaning. Korea, Kingdom Of Baekje, 4th Century Ad Share icon

#15 A Boy Pushes A Pram On Gloucester Street, The Rocks, Sydney, Australia In C. 1900 Share icon

#16 A Police Officer And His Dog Riding A Motorcycle, 1930 Share icon

#17 Ella Williams (Born 1865), Also Known By Her Stage Name 'Mme Abomah', Was An American Performer. She Was A Woman Of Extraordinary Height And Strength Who Became An International Celebrity In The Late 1800s Share icon Born in South Carolina in 1865 to parents who were former enslaved people, Williams grew to be over eight feet tall after contracting malaria when she was around 14 years old.



Williams gained fame when she agreed to tour Europe as a giantess with Frank C. Bostock in 1896. Bostock promoted her as a member of the legendary Dahomey Amazons, a famous all-female fighting force. He gave her the stage name Mademoiselle Abomah, which came from Abomey, the capital of the Kingdom of Dahomey.



Abomah and her manager decided to take her act to Europe because racism was less pronounced there compared to the United States, and they believed that audiences in Europe would be more accepting of a tall, strong, and beautiful Black woman.



As a result, Abomah toured various parts of Europe, as well as Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Cuba over the course of her 30-year career. She was known for her expensive and extensive wardrobe, which gave her a royal and elegant appearance. Abomah went on a successful tour of Europe between 1910 and 1911, during which she performed in various locations including Liverpool, Blackpool, and at English variety halls. She also toured Australia in 1903, New Zealand between 1904 and 1908, South America in 1909, and visited Coney Island and Cuba in 1917. Additionally, Abomah performed with Reynold's Waxworks and Exhibition in 1900, 1903, and 1912–1913, and with Barnum and Bailey in 1918. In 1920, she performed at Dreamland[6] and the World's Museum, and in 1921, it was announced that she was going to sail to Paris for a three-month engagement



Abomah cancelled her tours and returned to the US when Britain declared war on Germany in August 1914. She continued to work for Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey, and at Coney Island until the 1920s when she left the show business.



#18 1958 Chevrolet Impala, Silver Blue Share icon The 1958 was a full-size car that marked its debut year with distinctive symmetrical triple taillights.

It was available in either a 2-door hardtop "Sport Coupe" or 2-door Convertible body types, and was powered by a 283 cu in (4640 cc) V8 engine as the standard option.

1958 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe: A classic full-size car with a 283 cu in V8 engine.

1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible: A convertible variant of the 1958 Impala.

The average price of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala ranges around $92,364, but prices can vary based on condition and features, ranging from as low as $25,995 to as high as $199,995.

A notable example is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala found in a barn in New Mexico, which retained its original 348-cubic-inch W-series Turbo Thrust V8 engine and was in largely original condition.

The 1958 Chevrolet Impala "Final Score" is a modern lowrider car with a lowered stance, vibrant paint, and intricate details, showcasing the car's transformation from a dilapidated state into a stunning custom vehicle.



#19 American Soldier Coming Home, 1917 Share icon

#20 Same Car - Same Owner In Both Photos -- Following The Wall Street Crash Of 1929, Investor Walter Thornton Tried To Sell His Luxury Chrysler Imperial "75" Roadster For $100 Cash On The Streets Of New York City. The Sign He Used Read, " $100 Will Buy This Car Must Have Cash Lost All On The Stock Market," Highlighting The Desperation Of Individuals Who Had Lost Everything In The Stock Market Crash Share icon

#21 Bushwick High School 'Girls' Basketball Team, Bushwick, NY - Circa 1913 Share icon Title IX—the landmark legislation that helped ensure women are afforded equal opportunity in high school and beyond—didn't pass until the 1970s, but that didn't mean women didn't get to partake in high school sports. Here, you can see a women's high school basketball team from 1913. Take note of the uniforms!



#22 Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, Nj - Circa 1950 Share icon Talk about a fierce-looking line of young women! Archery isn't a common practice in current high schools, but it was a popular sport back in the late 1800s and early 1900s.



#23 At 67 Years Old, Emma Rowena Gatewood Told Her Adult Children She Was Going Out For A Walk. What They Didn’t Realize Was That Her “Walk” Would Span 2,168 Miles And Make History Share icon In 1955, Gatewood became the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail solo and in a single season, starting from Mount Oglethorpe in Georgia and finishing at Mount Katahdin in Maine.



A farmer’s wife from Ohio and mother of 11, Gatewood—affectionately known as “Grandma Gatewood”—embarked on her journey with little more than determination and a deep resilience forged through hardship. Having endured years of domestic abuse before finally escaping her marriage, she found solace and strength in nature. Her trek was more than just a physical challenge—it was an act of liberation.

Unlike today’s well-equipped thru-hikers, Gatewood traveled light. She wore simple Keds sneakers, carried a homemade denim sack, and relied on her foraging skills and the generosity of strangers along the way. Her feat was so extraordinary that she completed the entire trail again in 1960 and later section-hiked it in 1963.



Her remarkable journey not only brought national attention to the Appalachian Trail but also inspired countless future hikers. For those of us in New England, where the trail culminates at Maine’s rugged Mount Katahdin, her story serves as a reminder of the endurance, grit, and adventurous spirit that define both the Appalachian Trail and those who dare to walk it.



#24 Buildings On The Main Street Of A Ghost Town In Judith Basin County, Montana In September 1941 Share icon

#25 The World Trade Center Under Construction In 1970. Designed By Minoru Yamasaki, Work On The Foundations Began In 1966. However, Contractors Didn't Start Building The Actual Towers Until 1968. They Were Opened To The Public In 1973 Share icon

#26 Brunettes Boycott The Film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes", USA, 1953 Share icon

#27 Here Is A Really Nice Photo Of The Hawken Rifle Factory, Probably Taken Sometime In The 1870's Or 1880's; It Was Located Just To The Right Of The Western Approach To The Eads Bridge, St. Louis, Missouri USA Share icon According to Wikipedia, brothers Jacob and Samuel Hawken opened their first gun shop in St. Louis in 1815 (probably not in this location, though).

Jacob passed away in 1849- a victim of the infamous St. Louis Cholera Epidemic- and Samuel continued to operate the business until his retirement in 1855, after which the business was taken over by his son William and his business partners Tristram Campbell, William L. Watt, and J. P. Gemmer.

J. P. Gemmer continued with the business in St. Louis until he closed the shop in 1915 and retired (again, I am unsure if it remained in this location until 1915).

In their day, Hawken rifles were very famous- and much sought after- owing to their excellent craftmanship, reliability, and accuracy. They are mentioned many times in western literature, and enjoyed renewed interest and appreciation after the release of the 1972 film "Jeremiah Johnson", starring Robert Redford.

Jacob Hawken's burial location is unknown. Samuel Hawken lived to the ripe old age of 91 and passed away in 1884; he is buried in St. Louis' historic Bellefontaine Cemetery.



#28 Lost London. Chinatown. Limehouse. London. 1927. A Truly Atmospheric Part Of Town That Inspired The Likes Of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Oscar Wilde, And Charles Dickens Share icon

#29 Victorian Poverty. A Disabled Match Seller Suffering With Polio Surviving The Streets Of London. C1900 Share icon

#30 Mary Amelia Ingalls Was Born On A Cold January 10, 1865, In A Small Cabin In Pepin County, Wisconsin, To Parents Charles And Caroline Ingalls Share icon Little did they know, Mary’s story would forever be tied to the pages of literature through her younger sister, Laura. Mary was a quiet and obedient child with a sharp mind and an insatiable curiosity. She loved reading, sewing, and writing poetry, and her world was full of warmth from her family and the playful moments shared with her sisters, Laura, Carrie, and Grace.



However, everything changed in the summer of 1879 when Mary fell gravely ill at the age of 14. Intense fevers left her bedridden, and when the fever finally subsided, she discovered a new, devastating reality: she had lost her sight. Her family, although supportive, couldn’t change the fact that the disease had left her blind. Her sister, Laura, became her eyes, reading to her, describing the world around them, and helping her continue her studies. Despite this dramatic shift, Mary remained determined to overcome the challenges that came with her blindness.



In 1881, Mary enrolled in the Iowa College for the Blind, where she spent seven years studying literature, mathematics, science, and even learning practical skills like weaving and broom-making. She became a cultured, independent, and resilient woman. After graduating in 1889, Mary returned to De Smet, where she lived with her family, finding joy in music, reading, and sewing. Though she never married, Mary found fulfillment in her simple life, surrounded by her loving family. After her mother’s death in 1924, Mary continued to live with her sisters until her passing in 1928. Though her life was overshadowed by her sister Laura’s fame, Mary’s legacy lives on in the pages of *Little House on the Prairie*, where her spirit remains alongside her beloved sister.



#31 Billingsgate Fish Market. London. 1950s… Share icon

#32 Then And Now: A Home In Los Angeles That Was Built In 1911 Share icon

#33 Behind The Scenes Of "Godzilla" In 1954. The Film Opened In Japan In 1954 And Sold Approximately 9.6 Million Tickets, Gaining A Lot Of Money For The Time. Share icon

#34 Brooklyn Share icon

#35 A Group Of Friends In South Richmond, Virginia, 1938 Share icon

#36 Three Women Performing At Florida’s First Amusement Park Cypress Gardens, 1955 Share icon In this historic celebration of July 4th in 1955, women took center stage at Cypress Gardens, Florida’s first amusement park, captivating audiences with their remarkable performance.



Against the picturesque backdrop of lush gardens and serene waters, these talented women showcased their grace, athleticism, and artistry in breathtaking displays.



From synchronized water skiing spectacles to daring high-diving acts, their performances thrilled spectators of all ages. This display of female talent shattered traditional gender roles and inspired future generations.



The July 4th celebrations at Cypress Gardens served as a testament to women’s incredible abilities and resilience, highlighting their contributions to the entertainment world and emphasizing the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream.



#37 The Iconic Chapel Rock On Perranporth Beach In Cornwall Has Experienced Erosion Since The Early 1900s Share icon

#38 St. Louis Baseball Cardinals Yearbook 1953 Featuring Stan "The Man" Musial On The Front Cover Share icon

#39 1953 St Louis Baseball Cardinals Program Back With Harry Caray ( The Kmox Radio - Voice Of The Cardinals ) Autograph Share icon

#40 Manhattan Bridge – Then & Now Share icon

#41 The Inner Courtyard Of Newgate Prison. London. 1895 Share icon

#42 Abandoned Villa In Italy Share icon

#43 2 Sisters In USA 1895 Share icon

#44 The Vine Tavern. Mile End. London 1893… Share icon

#45 Charing Cross Road. Beaumonts. London 1939 Share icon

#46 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet 1951 (W 188) Stuttgart Airport, Germany October 1951 Share icon

#47 In 1929, Vivian Bales Embarked On A Remarkable Journey That Would Cement Her Place In History. Over The Course Of 78 Days, She Rode Her 1929 Harley Davidson Across The Country, Covering A Staggering 5,000 Miles Share icon At a time when long-distance travel was a challenging and daring feat, Bales' solo journey was both a personal adventure and a testament to the growing spirit of independence among women. Her journey was not just about the miles; it was a statement of strength, perseverance, and the freedom that motorcycles offered during that era.



Vivian Bales believed her Harley Davidson was the "key to the whole United States," a sentiment that reflected her belief in the power of mobility and the open road. As she crossed the diverse American landscape, she encountered people, places, and experiences that illustrated the vastness and variety of the country. Her trip symbolized the growing fascination with motorcycles as a means of exploration and self-expression, and she became a symbol of adventure and empowerment for women at the time.



Her journey was well documented in the press, and Bales' story was widely celebrated, adding to the allure of both motorcycling and the emerging role of women in activities traditionally dominated by men. Today, her incredible ride remains a milestone in the history of motorcycling and a shining example of the spirit of adventure and determination.



#48 A Man Working At A Soda Shop, 1940s Share icon

#49 Commuters Making Their Way To Work. Near The Bank Of England On The Eighth Day Of The General Strike, May 11, 1926. Share icon

#50 A Caravan At An Encampment Near Latimer Road. Notting Hill. London. 1877 Share icon

#51 Vernon Presley And Gladys Love Smith Eloped And Got Married In 1933 In Pontotoc County, Mississippi Share icon They both fibbed about their ages on their marriage license – Vernon was actually 17 but claimed to be 22, while Gladys, who was 21, said she was 19. In 1935, they had twin sons, Jesse and Elvis, with Jesse sadly being stillborn. Elvis later became a legendary music artist, making him one of the top-selling musicians in history.

Credit Goes To The Respective Owner



#52 High School Students Crossing The Street In Phoenix, Arizona, Photographed By Russell Lee In May 1940. Share icon

#53 Original Lambert Airport, St. Louis, Missouri 1946 By Joseph Hampel ( Notice Dining Hall Sign And Entrance In Middle Of Photo ) Share icon In 1946, Albert Bond Lambert, a prominent St. Louis aviator and Olympic silver medalist, was still advocating for the expansion and modernization of the airport that now bears his name. Lambert had a significant impact on the development of aviation in St. Louis, and he continued to play a role in the airport's growth until his death on November 12, 1946.

That same year, the Missouri Air National Guard was formed, and the 71st Fighter Wing received federal recognition at

in St. Louis. The War Department also took over 21.7 acres of land near Lambert Airport through condemnation proceedings, directing Mallinckrodt to store hazardous byproducts of processed uranium and thorium there from the Atomic Bomb Tests.

Today, the airport is known as St. Louis Lambert International Airport and continues to operate as the largest and busiest airport in Missouri.



#54 "Finito! The Po Valley Campaign," Poster Was Published By The U. S. Army After The 1945 World War II Campaign In The Po Valley Area Of Northern Italy. The Successful 15th Army Group Share icon

#55 Grand Ave. And Fox Theater In The Distance In St. Louis Missouri On New Year's Day In 1960 Share icon

#56 Beijing's Forbidden City, China 1938 Before Communist Take-Over In 1949 Share icon In 1938, the Forbidden City in Beijing was a majestic testament to China's imperial past. Its vast complex of palaces and courtyards drew visitors eager to explore its rich history and architectural splendor.

The intricate designs and vibrant colors of the traditional Chinese architecture told stories of emperors and dynasties long gone. Tourists wandered through its ancient halls, admiring the craftsmanship and grandeur.

This scene captured the essence of China's cultural heritage, a place where history and tradition were preserved amidst the rapid changes of the modern world, offering a connection to a storied past.



#57 Superman's Comic Book Debut 1938 Share icon Superman's comic book debut Action Comics #1, published in America on April 18, 1938, with a cover date of June 1938 was a cultural sensation. A young boy eagerly read the first issue, surrounded by fellow comic enthusiasts.

This image captures the excitement of a new hero's arrival. Superman's adventures brought hope and fantasy to readers of all ages. The photograph reflects the transformative power of storytelling.

The Man of Steel became an enduring icon, symbolizing justice and bravery. His impact on popular culture remains profound. This image serves as a testament to the timeless appeal of superheroes, inspiring generations to dream big and champion good in an ever-changing world.



#58 The First Engine-Powered Farm Tractors Used Steam And Were Introduced In 1868 Share icon These engines were built as small road locomotives and were handled by one operator if the engine weighed less than five tons. They were used for general road haulage and, in particular, by the timber trade. Steam tractors were most popular from 1885 to 1912, then faded in the 1920s, when they were replaced by smaller, lighter and faster tractors with internal combustion engines.



#59 The Mill District Of Pittsburg Pa. In 1941 Share icon

#60 Hmas Australia Battlecruiser At Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia 1938 Share icon The Sydney Harbour Bridge was completed in 1932, and Sydney Harbour, also known as Port Jackson, has been a significant location for naval activities, including visits by large ships such as the dreadnoughts / battlecruisers.

The battlecruiser that entered Sydney Harbour near the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 1938 was HMAS Australia. As part of the Royal Australian Navy, HMAS Australia was a significant ship that symbolized Australia's naval capabilities and its ties to the British Empire.

The ship was a revolutionary new type of warship, three times larger than the cruisers HMAS Sydney and Melbourne, capable of steaming at the speed of a cruiser but equipped with guns almost as powerful as a battleship.

HMAS Australia was the centerpiece of the fleet unit and its entry into Sydney Harbour was a notable event, celebrated as a step towards Australian national self-reliance.



#61 Hill Side Mine At Cripple Creek, Co, 1893 Share icon The Hillside Mine is part of the Ocean Wave Mine complex located in the Cripple Creek Mining District, Teller County, Colorado, USA. It is owned by the Creede and Cripple Creek Gold Mining Company and is situated on Gold Hill. The Hillside Mine has a shaft that is 210 feet deep and includes 1,000 feet of cross-cuts and drifts.

In 1893, the Cripple Creek Mining District was experiencing a boom due to the discovery of gold in the area. The district had around 150 active mines by that time, and the town of Cripple Creek had about 6,000 residents by 1894.

The Hillside Mine, as part of this mining district, would have been operational during this period of significant growth and activity.



#62 Eureka, Colorado USA At That Time, Capturing The Town's Appearance And The Surrounding Landscape Share icon The photo provides a glimpse into the town's architecture and layout, reflecting its status as a mining community.

Eureka, Colorado USA, in 1900 was a mining town situated between Silverton and Animas Forks, along the Animas River in San Juan County. The town's elevation was 9,862 feet (3,006 meters) and it was primarily known for the Sunnyside Mine, which was one of Colorado's richest mines and contributed to the town's stability for nearly five decades.

A community had formed at Eureka in the early 1870s, and by 1900, the town boasted several buildings including a store, hotel, and a smelting works, with a population of nearly 200 people. The town's prosperity was largely due to the Sunnyside Mine, which had a tramway and a mill built in 1899, employing over 300 people during the 1920s and 1930s.

However, the town faced challenges, such as the Great Depression causing the Sunnyside Mine to suspend work in 1930 and remain closed until 1937. The Sunnyside Mill closed permanently in 1939, leading to the rapid decline of Eureka.



#63 Crew Of The B-17 'Shack Bunny' 1944 Share icon The B-17 "Shack Bunny" had two different crews during World War II, and the specific crew in 1944 is associated with the aircraft that survived the war and was flown back to the United States for scrapping.

Here are the details of the crew that flew the B-17 "Shack Bunny" in 1944 The earlier "Shack Bunny" (B-17 #42-3551) was lost on December 13, 1943, over Kiel, Germany, with a different crew. However, the aircraft that replaced it and carried on the name "Shack Bunny" is the one that flew missions in 1944 and survived the war.

World War II / 2nd World War / WW2



#64 That’s My Grandfather Norris Monzert Share icon He lived in Brooklyn, NY for as long as I knew him. I was proud of him because when the depression came he did not lose his job. I am told he had a great work ethic. He always claimed to be Irish, but I don't think Monzert is an Irish name. I think he was born in the late 1800’s. Still miss him



#65 The Kiss Felt 'Round The World In 1968 Share icon The "kiss felt 'round the world" refers to the iconic moment in the "Star Trek" episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which aired on November 22, 1968. In this episode, Captain James T. Kirk (played by William Shatner) and Lieutenant Uhura (played by Nichelle Nichols) share a kiss. This moment is often cited as one of the first interracial kisses on American television.

The kiss was a bold statement during a time of significant social and racial tension in the United States. It challenged the norms of the era and became a symbol of progress and equality. Despite some controversy, the episode is remembered as a groundbreaking moment in television history.



#66 Striking Copper Miners In Ducktown, Tennessee Picketing The Company Store While Waiting For Scabs/Strikebreakers (A Person Either Continues To Work Through The Strike, Or Who Is Hired During The Strike To Keep The Company Running) To Arrive For The Day Shift. Photograph Taken In September 1939. Share icon

#67 Rosa Parks' Mugshot. Thursday, December 1, 1955 Montgomery, Alabama USA Share icon Arrested after the Bus Driver moved the Colored Only Sign behind Parks to allow Standing Whites to sit and Parks refused to stand - and stood her ground.

Parks was charged with a violation of Chapter 6, Section 11, segregation law of the Montgomery City code, although technically she had not taken a white-only seat; she had been in a colored section. Edgar Nixon, president of the Montgomery chapter of the NAACP and leader of the Pullman Porters Union, and her friend Clifford Durr bailed Parks out of jail that evening.

The United States Congress has honored her as "the first lady of civil rights" and "the mother of the freedom movement"



#68 F.w. Woolworths Cafeteria Menu Early 1960s They Operated Cafeterias And Lunch Counters In Its Stores, Which Were Popular Gathering Places Share icon The Woolworth's lunch counter gained historical significance during the Civil Rights Movement when, on February 1, 1960, four African-American college students sat at a "whites only" counter in a Greensboro, North Carolina, store and asked to be served. This peaceful protest led to the desegregation of the Woolworth's lunch counter six months later.

Woolworth's cafeterias and lunch counters were phased out as the company faced increased competition and declining sales in the 1980s. The company closed its remaining variety stores in the U.S. in 1997 and eventually focused on the sporting goods market, changing its name to Foot Locker Inc.



#69 Abandoned House In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

#70 Out To The Drive-In Movie Theatre. 1950's. 66 Park In On Route 66 Crestwood ( St. Louis ) Missouri USA Share icon

#71 1930 Mickey Mouse Book: First Edition Price: Sold In 2024 By Rr Auction For $7,155 Before There Were Disney Comics, The Brand Forayed Into Publishing With The “Mickey Mouse Book” Publications Share icon The first edition, which came out in 1930, had 16 pages inside and included two short stories, a board game, and a song. It’s no wonder a vintage, all-purpose book like that would sell for thousands these days.



#72 The Philadelphia Eagles Played At Franklin Field From 1958 To 1970 After Moving From Connie Mack Stadium, Which Had A Smaller Seating Capacity Share icon Franklin Field held over 60,000 spectators, compared to Connie Mack’s 39,000.

The Eagles did not pay rent for using the stadium, as it was owned by the University of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization. Instead, the team made annual donations of $75,000 to $100,000 for maintenance costs, while the university kept all revenue from concessions and parking. The Eagles hosted the 1960 NFL Championship Game, defeating the Green Bay Packers 17–13 in a historic upset.

One infamous incident in Eagles history took place at Franklin Field. The “Santa Claus incident,” occurred during the 1968 season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. With the Eagles struggling at 2-11, fans, frustrated with the team and coach Joe Kuharich, booed a 19-year-old fan dressed as Santa Claus, throwing snowballs at him during the halftime show. This event became a symbol of the harsh reputation of Philadelphia sports fans.



#73 The 900 Year-Old Traquair House, The Oldest Continually Inhabited House In Scotland, Engraved In 1815 Compared To Its View Today Share icon Originally a royal hunting lodge, Traquair has been visited by 27 Scottish Kings, and it dates back to 1107.



#74 An Incredible View Of The Mosaic Floor, Ix-X Century Ad, In The Crypt Of The Paleoromanic Basilica Di San Francesco In Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Share icon Being below Sea Level the Water invades the Crypt as if it were a small Swimming Pool, where Several Fish also Swim, creating a Suggestive Effect. The Basilica is also Famous for the Solemn Funeral of the great poet Dante Alighieri who died in Ravenna between 13 and 14 September 1321.



#75 Julius Duc, Arrested For Dressing As A Woman In 1906. He Is Pictured Here Wearing A Woman's Blouse, Skirt And Wig At A Police Station In Chicago Share icon

#76 "In The 1930s, On The Wind Rock Navajo Reservation In Arizona, An Evocative Moment Was Captured By Photographer H. Armstrong Roberts, Showcasing A Navajo Baby In A Traditional Cradleboard, An Iconic Symbol Of Native American Child-Rearing Practices Share icon The cradleboard, made of wood and leather, was a vital part of the Navajo culture, designed to keep the infant secure and comfortable, while also offering protection as the mother worked or traveled. The scene, which shows the baby peacefully being approached by a lamb, illustrates the deep connection between the Navajo people and the animals that played a central role in their daily lives, from livestock to spiritual significance. The Navajo, whose territory spans across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, have always had a profound relationship with the land and animals, which is reflected in their traditional art, culture, and beliefs.



This photograph, taken at Wind Rock, a location in the northeastern part of the Navajo Reservation, not only captures a fleeting moment but also preserves a glimpse of life during a time of transformation for Native American communities. In the early 20th century, the Navajo people, like many indigenous groups, were facing challenges such as forced assimilation policies, land displacement, and the impacts of modernity on their way of life. Despite these challenges, the Navajo remained resilient, maintaining cultural traditions, including the cradleboard and the nurturing of their young in an environment where they were surrounded by nature and family.



The image stands as a testament to the beauty of Navajo traditions and the intimate, yet often overlooked, moments that define a culture. This photograph is a reminder of the enduring strength and connection of the Navajo people to their heritage and land, captured through the lens of a photographer who was able to witness and document this quiet yet profound interaction between child, nature, and animals. The year 1930 marked a pivotal time for Native American communities, and images like this one offer valuable insights into the resilience and enduring cultural practices of the Navajo nation."



#77 Japanese Stamps Issued On 2 Apr 1935 Commemorating The Visit Of Emperor Puyi Of Puppet Nation Manchukuo; Note The White Pagoda Of Manchukuo City Liaoyang, China And Japanese Battleship Hiei Share icon

#78 Lake Of The Ozarks And Bagnell Dam Is A Great Day Trip From Route 66 In Lebanon, Missouri About 40 Miles North Share icon 95 years ago on April 21, 1930, the first concrete was poured at the huge Union Electric dam at Bagnell, Missouri. The boomtown of Damsite, shown here, had sprung up near the construction site. A little over a year later, Bagnell Dam was completed and the Lake of the Ozarks began forming behind it. The town of Damsite is gone now with the town of Lake Ozark next to Bagnell Dam.

Lake of the Ozarks is a reservoir created by impounding the Osage River in the northern part of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Parts of three smaller tributaries to the Osage are included in the impoundment: the Niangua River, Grandglaize Creek, and Gravois Creek. Construction on the dam started in 1929 and was completed in 1931. The resulting reservoir, the Lake of the Ozarks, has a surface area of 55,000 acres, over 1,150 miles of shoreline, and stretches 94 miles from end to end. At the time of construction, it was the largest man-made lake in the United States and one of the largest in the world. Its construction virtually ended commercial traffic on the upper river.

