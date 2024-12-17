ADVERTISEMENT

The aesthetic of vintage photographs is undeniably charming. Certain imperfections and the warm, grainy, soft look evoke nostalgia and take us back in time when moments were captured on film. They make one really appreciate the craftsmanship needed to create such images as well since materials were scarce and retouching was minimal, which meant that the photo had to be taken in as few takes as possible.To further kindle our love for vintage photography and history, we compiled a list of old pictures, collected by the Untold Tales Of The Past Instagram account. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that you wish you could’ve spotted in your textbook in school. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with award-winning analog film and darkroom educator and owner of Little Vintage Photography, Rachel Brewster, and award-winning photographer and owner of Belle Privé, Emma Finch, who kindly agreed to share a few tips with those who want to achieve a vintage photo look in the modern age.

#1

The Athlete Who Lost $10.000 To Help A Struggling Competitor

The Athlete Who Lost $10.000 To Help A Struggling Competitor

Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo did something that stunned the world during the 2010 Zheng-Kai Marathon when she witnessed a disabled competitor struggling to drink water who was a double amputee. Instead of seeing her moment to run ahead of this struggling athlete, she ran along side of him from the 6.2 mile mark to the 23 mile mark (10km mark to the 38km mark), helping him drink water at all of the watering stations. The aide that she so compassionately provided her fellow competitor slowed her run time down and caused her to lose her first place position and place 2nd in the race — costing her the win and the $10,000 cash prize. Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo showed the world that day that to her, being compassionate and helping one another was more important than winning a race that she had been preparing for her entire life.

RELATED:
    #2

    A Young Inuit Girl Carrying Her Pet Husky On Her Back. 1920's

    A Young Inuit Girl Carrying Her Pet Husky On Her Back. 1920's

    #3

    An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930

    An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930

    Award-winning photographer and owner of Belle Privé, Emma Finch, has a deep love for vintage photography, particularly for everything that has to do with glamour, femininity, and elegance of the 40s and 50s, the Golden Age of Hollywood, Film Noir, and the Roaring 20s. 

    “I have always been captivated by the glamour, the elegance, and the femininity of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I love the rich colours and the dramatic lighting,” she tells Bored Panda
    #4

    Vietnam Veterans Protesting The Vietnam War, “We Won’t Fight Another Rich Man's War”. 1970

    Vietnam Veterans Protesting The Vietnam War, "We Won't Fight Another Rich Man's War". 1970

    #5

    A Nun Keeping Her Young Charges Cool, Madonna House Day Nursery, New York City, Summer 1941

    A Nun Keeping Her Young Charges Cool, Madonna House Day Nursery, New York City, Summer 1941

    #6

    Picture Of Male Lovers From 1850 - 1950 When Being Gay Was Illegal

    Picture Of Male Lovers From 1850 - 1950 When Being Gay Was Illegal

    We don't actually know they were gay, they may both have been looking for wives. It was common to advertise for a spouse, especially if you were from a small town and placed the ad in bigger cities as there may not have been singles in your area. Doesn't matter really but it's still worth noting.

    Meanwhile, for award-winning analog film and darkroom educator and owner of Little Vintage Photography, Rachel Brewster, creating her vintage photography business was a way of dealing with the loss of her mom. 

    “It was also a way of reconnecting with a tactile, physical process when I was feeling overwhelmed with the pace of the digital world. I felt that if this alternative way of creating images and telling a story was important to me, there would probably be other people who would benefit from it too, so I began running workshops and courses, teaching people how to shoot with film, process by hand and print in the darkroom,” she shared with us.
    #7

    How The Donut Size Changed Throughout The Years

    How The Donut Size Changed Throughout The Years

    #8

    London, 1939

    London, 1939

    #9

    Orgone Accumulator, A Device Sold In The 1950s To Allow A Person Sitting Inside To Attract Orgone, A Massless 'Healing Energy'

    Orgone Accumulator, A Device Sold In The 1950s To Allow A Person Sitting Inside To Attract Orgone, A Massless 'Healing Energy'

    The FDA noted that one purchaser, a college professor, knew it was "phony" but found it "helpful because his wife sat quietly in it for four hours every day."

    More and more people (including myself) are returning to vintage photography and are trying to emulate it by taking photos on film or using digital technology. One reason this is happening is because people love nostalgia and want to revisit a 'simpler’ offline world, says Brewster.

    Other motivations she mentions include an interest in the imperfect aesthetic film offers and the influencer celebrity culture, which uses point-and-shoot cameras to create content that stands out from the crowd. 

    She also believes that people come back to vintage photography for their own mental health and well-being. “The delayed gratification of 'slow-tech', hands-on experience is so different from what is created in a screen-based digital world.
    #10

    David Henseley, Young Child Crippled By Polio With Both Legs In Braces, Soliciting Funds In Public Fundraising Driver For A New Polio Hospital, 1948

    David Henseley, Young Child Crippled By Polio With Both Legs In Braces, Soliciting Funds In Public Fundraising Driver For A New Polio Hospital, 1948

    #11

    This 1958 Photo Shows A Prisoner Being Used To Test Safety Nets Before They Were Mass-Produced For The Public

    This 1958 Photo Shows A Prisoner Being Used To Test Safety Nets Before They Were Mass-Produced For The Public

    #12

    Two Boys Teaching Each Other Parts Of Their Culture

    Two Boys Teaching Each Other Parts Of Their Culture

    #13

    Nurse Showing Newspaper Headline About Polio Vaccine To A Man On Chest Respirator Due To Polio, 1955

    Nurse Showing Newspaper Headline About Polio Vaccine To A Man On Chest Respirator Due To Polio, 1955

    #14

    A Young Boy Riding A Tortoise While Tempting It With Some Food, 1945

    A Young Boy Riding A Tortoise While Tempting It With Some Food, 1945

    #15

    Girls Dressed As Witches Going Water Skiing In Florida, C. 1950s

    Girls Dressed As Witches Going Water Skiing In Florida, C. 1950s

    “TV and film also play a part—highly styled hair, makeup, and outfits can be aspirational to many women,” she adds. “I think another element is lighting—dramatic lighting that can be created in the studio, which is very authentic, is not something you can do at home with your phone, which makes vintage photography perhaps more in demand.”
    #16

    A Better Walk In The Park, 1937

    A Better Walk In The Park, 1937

    Not Everyone Likes Bikini, Miami Beach, 1980s

    Not Everyone Likes Bikini, Miami Beach, 1980s

    #18

    Soviet Soldiers Crouched In A Trench As A Russian T-34 Tank Passes Over Them During The Battle Of Kursk, 1943

    Soviet Soldiers Crouched In A Trench As A Russian T-34 Tank Passes Over Them During The Battle Of Kursk, 1943

    So if you got inspired to dabble in vintage photography, Brewster recommends investing in a good-quality workshop where you can clarify anything by asking questions. “It will save you so much money and time in the long run (less ruined rolls of film and expensive processing mistakes) as well as being a lot more satisfying as an experience. Learn how to process your own film so that you are able to save money on processing costs and be fully in control of your creative vision and decisions,” she says.
    #19

    Louis Armstrong, An American Trumpeter And One Of The Most Influential Artists In Jazz History, Drawing A Trumpet And Autographing The Side Of A Young Man's Head In Nice, France, 1961

    Louis Armstrong, An American Trumpeter And One Of The Most Influential Artists In Jazz History, Drawing A Trumpet And Autographing The Side Of A Young Man's Head In Nice, France, 1961

    #20

    A Boy Sitting On A Sea Mine Eating An Ice-Cream In Kent, United Kingdom, 1945

    A Boy Sitting On A Sea Mine Eating An Ice-Cream In Kent, United Kingdom, 1945

    #21

    Alfred Hitchcock Serving Tea To Leo The Lion, Mascotte Of MGM ,1958

    Alfred Hitchcock Serving Tea To Leo The Lion, Mascotte Of MGM ,1958

    #22

    Harry Houdini Before He Jumped Off The Harvard Bridge In Boston. (1908) Houdini Was A Hungarian-Born American Illusionist And Stunt Performer

    Harry Houdini Before He Jumped Off The Harvard Bridge In Boston. (1908) Houdini Was A Hungarian-Born American Illusionist And Stunt Performer

    #23

    Nudity Is God’s Creation, 1979

    Nudity Is God's Creation, 1979

    #24

    Woman Operating A Camera Underwater, 1940s

    Woman Operating A Camera Underwater, 1940s

    She also suggests, “Take loads of notes and be methodical so you can figure out what works, develop a unique style and see your photography progress! This will also save you so much money and time on wasted film and paper.”
    #25

    Margaret Bourke-White, A Photographer, Climbing The Chrysler Building For The Perfect Photo, Circa 1930

    Margaret Bourke-White, A Photographer, Climbing The Chrysler Building For The Perfect Photo, Circa 1930

    A Man Balances Himself On A Wooden Rod On The Edge Of A New York Skyscraper, 1939

    A Man Balances Himself On A Wooden Rod On The Edge Of A New York Skyscraper, 1939

    #27

    Kiss In Central Park, C. 1974

    Kiss In Central Park, C. 1974

    Lastly, Finch urges not to forget the importance of styling and lighting. “To create vintage-style images, it starts with the styling. Working with a hair and makeup artist who truly understands vintage styling is essential. Lighting is also critical - understanding how to shape light and combine hard and soft lighting will really elevate your images. Posing is also very important - it should be elegant, classic and above all, flattering. It’s important to pay attention to hand positioning in particular.”
    #28

    In London, The Double-Decker Buses Underwent A Tilt Test To Prove They Would Not Tip Over

    In London, The Double-Decker Buses Underwent A Tilt Test To Prove They Would Not Tip Over

    #29

    Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France

    Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France

    #30

    Bruce Lee Doing Two Finger One Arm Push UPS, Ca. 1970s

    Bruce Lee Doing Two Finger One Arm Push UPS, Ca. 1970s

    #31

    Christmas During The Croatian War In 1992, Vukovar

    Christmas During The Croatian War In 1992, Vukovar

    #32

    Russia Be Like... Moscow, 1963

    Russia Be Like... Moscow, 1963

    #33

    A Zookeeper Watering Some Emperor Pinguïns To Keep Them Cool On A Hot Summer Day, 1957

    A Zookeeper Watering Some Emperor Pinguïns To Keep Them Cool On A Hot Summer Day, 1957

    #34

    Men In Diving Equipment On The Beach, 1940s

    Men In Diving Equipment On The Beach, 1940s

    #35

    Marilyn Monroe Performing In Korea For Thousands Of American Soldiers, 1954

    Marilyn Monroe Performing In Korea For Thousands Of American Soldiers, 1954

    #36

    A Navigation Hotline In The Netherlands, 1963. Long, Long Before Google Maps

    A Navigation Hotline In The Netherlands, 1963. Long, Long Before Google Maps

    #37

    The World's Fattest Woman And "Major Mite", One Of The World's Shortest People. 1922

    The World's Fattest Woman And "Major Mite", One Of The World's Shortest People. 1922

    #38

    A 9000 HP Spiral Turbine Being Built In Germany For A Power Plant In Norway, 1928

    A 9000 HP Spiral Turbine Being Built In Germany For A Power Plant In Norway, 1928

    British Soldiers Learning To Handle Mines And Booby-Trap Devices 'Blind' As Part Of Training For Night Missions At The 10 Corps Mine School. December 1943

    British Soldiers Learning To Handle Mines And Booby-Trap Devices 'Blind' As Part Of Training For Night Missions At The 10 Corps Mine School. December 1943

    #40

    Anatoly Golimbievsky, A Heavily Decorated Soviet Veteran Who Lost Both Legs In The Second World War, Acknowledges The Salute Of Four Young Sailors From The Nakhimov Navy School On V-Day In Leningrad In 1989

    Anatoly Golimbievsky, A Heavily Decorated Soviet Veteran Who Lost Both Legs In The Second World War, Acknowledges The Salute Of Four Young Sailors From The Nakhimov Navy School On V-Day In Leningrad In 1989

    #41

    A Sky Trooper From The 1st Cavalry Division Keeps Track Of The Time He Has Left On His “Short Time” Helmet, While Participating In Operation Pershing, Near Bong Son During The Vietnam War, 1968

    A Sky Trooper From The 1st Cavalry Division Keeps Track Of The Time He Has Left On His "Short Time" Helmet, While Participating In Operation Pershing, Near Bong Son During The Vietnam War, 1968

    #42

    A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts, 1890

    A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts, 1890

    #43

    Power House Mechanic Working On Steam Pump. Photo By Lewis Hine 1920

    Power House Mechanic Working On Steam Pump. Photo By Lewis Hine 1920

    #44

    German Fraternity Mirror Selfie, 1912

    German Fraternity Mirror Selfie, 1912

    #45

    Colonel Sanders From KFC Eating A Pie At Harry’s Cafe De Wheels In Sydney, 1972

    Colonel Sanders From KFC Eating A Pie At Harry's Cafe De Wheels In Sydney, 1972

    #46

    Eunice Padfield And Her Horse Plunge From A High Platform Into A Pool Of Water Below

    Eunice Padfield And Her Horse Plunge From A High Platform Into A Pool Of Water Below

    Man Using An Aircraft Detection Radar Device , C. 1920s

    Man Using An Aircraft Detection Radar Device , C. 1920s

    #48

    An Anti KKK Group Called 'The Invisible Jungle, Knights Of The Tiger's Eye,' A New Secret Order

    An Anti KKK Group Called 'The Invisible Jungle, Knights Of The Tiger's Eye,' A New Secret Order

    #49

    Soldiers Of The 6th Waffen SS "Nord" Mountain Infantry Division Bandaging A Wounded Dog's Paw

    Soldiers Of The 6th Waffen SS "Nord" Mountain Infantry Division Bandaging A Wounded Dog's Paw

    #50

    The Elephant Seal Goliath With A Zoo Keeper, 1936

    The Elephant Seal Goliath With A Zoo Keeper, 1936

    #51

    A Milkman Makes His Way Through The Rubble Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940

    A Milkman Makes His Way Through The Rubble Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940

    #52

    A Game Of Unicycle Basketball In Harlem, C. 1960s

    A Game Of Unicycle Basketball In Harlem, C. 1960s

    #53

    Samuel Reshevsky, Age 8, Playing Against Several Chess Masters At Once In France

    Samuel Reshevsky, Age 8, Playing Against Several Chess Masters At Once In France

    Born in Poland, He learned to play chess at age four and was soon acclaimed as a child prodigy. At age eight, he was beating many accomplished players with ease and giving simultaneous exhibitions, 1920

    Fascinating Bike Exhibition In Chicago, 1948

    Fascinating Bike Exhibition In Chicago, 1948

    #55

    Blondie, The Pet Lion, Texas, USA, 1953

    Blondie, The Pet Lion, Texas, USA, 1953

    #56

    Stonehenge Reconstruction, Circa 1919

    Stonehenge Reconstruction, Circa 1919

    #57

    A Mom Washing Her Children On A Hot Day In Paris, 1937

    A Mom Washing Her Children On A Hot Day In Paris, 1937

    #58

    A Teenager Getting Her Hair Straightened With An Iron, Queens, New York City, 1964

    A Teenager Getting Her Hair Straightened With An Iron, Queens, New York City, 1964

    #59

    A Boy Selling Lemonade With A Portable Lemonade Dispenser. Berlin, 1931

    A Boy Selling Lemonade With A Portable Lemonade Dispenser. Berlin, 1931

    #60

    British Soldiers Wearing Gas Masks To Chop Onions. Tobruk October 1941

    British Soldiers Wearing Gas Masks To Chop Onions. Tobruk October 1941

    #61

    Watching The Signing Of Treaty Of Versailles, 1919

    Watching The Signing Of Treaty Of Versailles, 1919

    #62

    Checking The Specifications To Be A Stewardess, 1948

    Checking The Specifications To Be A Stewardess, 1948

    #63

    John Lennon Snorts Coke In The 1960s. From The Movie A Hard Days Night

    John Lennon Snorts Coke In The 1960s. From The Movie A Hard Days Night

    #64

    Michael Jordan Posing In Front Of The Eiffel Tower In Paris, 1985

    Michael Jordan Posing In Front Of The Eiffel Tower In Paris, 1985

    #65

    The Statue Of Liberty 🗽 Towering Over Paris Just Before Being Disassembled And Shipped To New York

    The Statue Of Liberty

    #66

    The Sagrada Família In Barcelona, 1905. It Is Magnificent That After More Than A 100 Years Of Constructions, The Structure Has Yet To Be Finished

    The Sagrada Família In Barcelona, 1905. It Is Magnificent That After More Than A 100 Years Of Constructions, The Structure Has Yet To Be Finished

    #67

    A Man Wearing External Pacemaker. It Is Battery Operated, 1960

    A Man Wearing External Pacemaker. It Is Battery Operated, 1960

    #68

    Police Officer Unaware Of The Imminent Danger, 1959

    Police Officer Unaware Of The Imminent Danger, 1959

    #69

    Together, An Armless Man (Charles Tripp) And A Legless Man (Eli Bowen) Can Ride A Tandem. 1890s

    Together, An Armless Man (Charles Tripp) And A Legless Man (Eli Bowen) Can Ride A Tandem. 1890s

    #70

    Hong Kong In 1960, Captured By Fan Ho

    Hong Kong In 1960, Captured By Fan Ho

    #71

    A Chest X-Ray In Progress At Dr. Maxime Menard’s Radiology Department At The Cochin Hospital. Menard Would Later Lose His Finger To Side Effects From Operating The X-Ray Machine. 1914

    A Chest X-Ray In Progress At Dr. Maxime Menard’s Radiology Department At The Cochin Hospital. Menard Would Later Lose His Finger To Side Effects From Operating The X-Ray Machine. 1914

    #72

    Salvador Dali Reading A Biography About Himself, 1955

    Salvador Dali Reading A Biography About Himself, 1955

    #73

    Testing A Football Helmet By Charging Into A Wall, 1912

    Testing A Football Helmet By Charging Into A Wall, 1912

    #74

    "Wait For Me Daddy"

    "Wait For Me Daddy"

    A touching photo, captured by Claude Detloff in Vancouver as the soldiers of the Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles marched off to fight in the World War II. The emotions seen in the parents' and child's face and their body language combine together to make it into an unforgettable image, freezing the heart-wrenching moment forever. Luckily, the father of the boy returned safe and sound in October 1945

    #75

    Night Fishing, 1948

    Night Fishing, 1948

    #76

    Charlie Chaplin And His Nemesis Eric Campbell, 1916

    Charlie Chaplin And His Nemesis Eric Campbell, 1916

    #77

    A Little French Girl Gives An American Soldier A Kiss On Valentine’s Day, 1945

    A Little French Girl Gives An American Soldier A Kiss On Valentine’s Day, 1945

    #78

    A Window Washer Of The Empire State Building As He Draws A Lung-Full Of Clean Air At This Height

    A Window Washer Of The Empire State Building As He Draws A Lung-Full Of Clean Air At This Height

    #79

    To Study Facial Muscles, Neurologist Duchenne De Boulogne Electrocuted A Man's Face, 1862

    To Study Facial Muscles, Neurologist Duchenne De Boulogne Electrocuted A Man's Face, 1862

    #80

    As Soviets Approach Berlin, The Citizens Of The City Did Their Best To Take Care Of Zoo Animals, 1945

    As Soviets Approach Berlin, The Citizens Of The City Did Their Best To Take Care Of Zoo Animals, 1945

    #81

    The Finish Of The First Tour De France, 1903

    The Finish Of The First Tour De France, 1903

    Michael Jackson Hanging Out With Oscar The Grouch, 1978

    Michael Jackson Hanging Out With Oscar The Grouch, 1978

    #83

    The Dynasphere Is An Electric Monowheel Vehicle. It Could Reach A Speed Up To 25 Miles Per Hour, Which Is About 40 Kilometers Per Hour. 1932

    The Dynasphere Is An Electric Monowheel Vehicle. It Could Reach A Speed Up To 25 Miles Per Hour, Which Is About 40 Kilometers Per Hour. 1932

    #84

    The Future Is Now! Traffic Jams Are No More With The Flying Car. The Convair Model 118 Unfortunately Never Made It Into Mass Production, 1947

    The Future Is Now! Traffic Jams Are No More With The Flying Car. The Convair Model 118 Unfortunately Never Made It Into Mass Production, 1947

    #85

    Lipstick Tester, 1960. Based On The Look On His Face I Doubt He Minded Being Tested On

    Lipstick Tester, 1960. Based On The Look On His Face I Doubt He Minded Being Tested On

    #86

    Pablo Escobar Pictured In A 1976 Mugshot ⠀ In 1993, Escobar Famously Escaped From Police Custody Ahead Of A Transfer From La Catedral - The Prison He Built For Himself - To Another Facility

    Pablo Escobar Pictured In A 1976 Mugshot ⠀ In 1993, Escobar Famously Escaped From Police Custody Ahead Of A Transfer From La Catedral - The Prison He Built For Himself - To Another Facility

    #87

    Photo Of Mao Zedong Playing A Game Of Table Tennis, 1963

    Photo Of Mao Zedong Playing A Game Of Table Tennis, 1963

    #88

    The "Follyphone", A Fake Musical Instrument Designed By Lewis Sydney As A Parody Of New Musical Instruments Being Devised At The Time

    The "Follyphone", A Fake Musical Instrument Designed By Lewis Sydney As A Parody Of New Musical Instruments Being Devised At The Time

    American Soldier Wearing The Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire In A Cave In Siegen, Germany, On April 3, 1945

    American Soldier Wearing The Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire In A Cave In Siegen, Germany, On April 3, 1945

    #90

    Basketball Inventor Dr. James Naismith. (Circa 1900)

    Basketball Inventor Dr. James Naismith. (Circa 1900)

    #91

    A Blind American 🇺🇸 First World War Veteran On The Streets Selling The Bonus Expeditionary Force Papers

    A Blind American 🇺🇸 First World War Veteran On The Streets Selling The Bonus Expeditionary Force Papers

    #92

    A Young Woman Holds Her Arms And Legs In Four Water Bathes With Electric Current, To Improve Blood Circulation, 1938

    A Young Woman Holds Her Arms And Legs In Four Water Bathes With Electric Current, To Improve Blood Circulation, 1938

    #93

    A Couple Stops Dr. Martin Luther King For A Photo On A Beach, 1956

    A Couple Stops Dr. Martin Luther King For A Photo On A Beach, 1956

    #94

    Photo Showing Two Berlin German Policemen On Patrol. Beside Them Is A Snowman. In The Distance, The Brandenburg Gate Stands, 1961

    Photo Showing Two Berlin German Policemen On Patrol. Beside Them Is A Snowman. In The Distance, The Brandenburg Gate Stands, 1961

    #95

    An Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier In The Colosseum Of Rome, 1944

    An Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier In The Colosseum Of Rome, 1944

    British Policeman Wearing Either A Mk4 Or Mk5 Gas Mask

    British Policeman Wearing Either A Mk4 Or Mk5 Gas Mask

    #97

    American Gangster Mickey Cohen Standing Amongst The Front Pages Of Newspapers That Helped Make Him The Most Infamous Citizen In Los Angeles

    American Gangster Mickey Cohen Standing Amongst The Front Pages Of Newspapers That Helped Make Him The Most Infamous Citizen In Los Angeles

    #98

    Kendal Green Bicycle Club, 1884

    Kendal Green Bicycle Club, 1884

    #99

    The Consequences Of Landing On The Wrong Aircraft Carrier, 1952

    The Consequences Of Landing On The Wrong Aircraft Carrier, 1952

    #100

    Repair Workers Fixing The Damage To The North Side Of The Empire State Building After The B25 Crash In 1945

    Repair Workers Fixing The Damage To The North Side Of The Empire State Building After The B25 Crash In 1945

    #101

    The Detroit Police Tug-Of-War Were Ready To Demolish The Competition In 1991 Wouldn't Want To Be Up Against Them In The Squid Game

    The Detroit Police Tug-Of-War Were Ready To Demolish The Competition In 1991 Wouldn't Want To Be Up Against Them In The Squid Game

    #102

    Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Student During His Visit In Krakow, 1972

    Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Student During His Visit In Krakow, 1972

    A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge

    A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge

    #104

    Charles Thompson Being Welcomed By His New Classmates, Just 4 Months Earlier The Supreme Court Rules That Racial Segregation Was Unconstitutional

    Charles Thompson Being Welcomed By His New Classmates, Just 4 Months Earlier The Supreme Court Rules That Racial Segregation Was Unconstitutional

    #105

    Woman Riding A Bucking Barrel At The Mayan Dude Ranch. Bandera, Texas, 1953

    Woman Riding A Bucking Barrel At The Mayan Dude Ranch. Bandera, Texas, 1953

    #106

    The Lincoln Memorial Being Constructed, 1922

    The Lincoln Memorial Being Constructed, 1922

    #107

    Healing A Back Problem With A Bear. Romania, 1946

    Healing A Back Problem With A Bear. Romania, 1946

    #108

    View Of The Empire State Building From A Hole On The Roof Of A Penthouse On 33rd Street

    View Of The Empire State Building From A Hole On The Roof Of A Penthouse On 33rd Street

    #109

    Australian Soldiers Of The 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade On Duckboard Track In The Château Wood

    Australian Soldiers Of The 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade On Duckboard Track In The Château Wood

