The aesthetic of vintage photographs is undeniably charming. Certain imperfections and the warm, grainy, soft look evoke nostalgia and take us back in time when moments were captured on film. They make one really appreciate the craftsmanship needed to create such images as well since materials were scarce and retouching was minimal, which meant that the photo had to be taken in as few takes as possible.To further kindle our love for vintage photography and history , we compiled a list of old pictures, collected by the Untold Tales Of The Past Instagram account . Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that you wish you could’ve spotted in your textbook in school. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with award-winning analog film and darkroom educator and owner of Little Vintage Photography , Rachel Brewster, and award-winning photographer and owner of Belle Privé , Emma Finch, who kindly agreed to share a few tips with those who want to achieve a vintage photo look in the modern age.

#1 The Athlete Who Lost $10.000 To Help A Struggling Competitor Share icon Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo did something that stunned the world during the 2010 Zheng-Kai Marathon when she witnessed a disabled competitor struggling to drink water who was a double amputee. Instead of seeing her moment to run ahead of this struggling athlete, she ran along side of him from the 6.2 mile mark to the 23 mile mark (10km mark to the 38km mark), helping him drink water at all of the watering stations. The aide that she so compassionately provided her fellow competitor slowed her run time down and caused her to lose her first place position and place 2nd in the race — costing her the win and the $10,000 cash prize. Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo showed the world that day that to her, being compassionate and helping one another was more important than winning a race that she had been preparing for her entire life.



#2 A Young Inuit Girl Carrying Her Pet Husky On Her Back. 1920's Share icon

#3 An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930 Share icon

Award-winning photographer and owner of Belle Privé, Emma Finch, has a deep love for vintage photography, particularly for everything that has to do with glamour, femininity, and elegance of the 40s and 50s, the Golden Age of Hollywood, Film Noir, and the Roaring 20s. “I have always been captivated by the glamour, the elegance, and the femininity of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I love the rich colours and the dramatic lighting,” she tells Bored Panda.

#4 Vietnam Veterans Protesting The Vietnam War, “We Won’t Fight Another Rich Man's War”. 1970 Share icon

#5 A Nun Keeping Her Young Charges Cool, Madonna House Day Nursery, New York City, Summer 1941 Share icon

#6 Picture Of Male Lovers From 1850 - 1950 When Being Gay Was Illegal Share icon

Meanwhile, for award-winning analog film and darkroom educator and owner of Little Vintage Photography, Rachel Brewster, creating her vintage photography business was a way of dealing with the loss of her mom. “It was also a way of reconnecting with a tactile, physical process when I was feeling overwhelmed with the pace of the digital world. I felt that if this alternative way of creating images and telling a story was important to me, there would probably be other people who would benefit from it too, so I began running workshops and courses, teaching people how to shoot with film, process by hand and print in the darkroom,” she shared with us.

#7 How The Donut Size Changed Throughout The Years Share icon

#8 London, 1939 Share icon

#9 Orgone Accumulator, A Device Sold In The 1950s To Allow A Person Sitting Inside To Attract Orgone, A Massless 'Healing Energy' Share icon The FDA noted that one purchaser, a college professor, knew it was "phony" but found it "helpful because his wife sat quietly in it for four hours every day."

More and more people (including myself) are returning to vintage photography and are trying to emulate it by taking photos on film or using digital technology. One reason this is happening is because people love nostalgia and want to revisit a 'simpler’ offline world, says Brewster. Other motivations she mentions include an interest in the imperfect aesthetic film offers and the influencer celebrity culture, which uses point-and-shoot cameras to create content that stands out from the crowd. She also believes that people come back to vintage photography for their own mental health and well-being. “The delayed gratification of 'slow-tech', hands-on experience is so different from what is created in a screen-based digital world.

#10 David Henseley, Young Child Crippled By Polio With Both Legs In Braces, Soliciting Funds In Public Fundraising Driver For A New Polio Hospital, 1948 Share icon

#11 This 1958 Photo Shows A Prisoner Being Used To Test Safety Nets Before They Were Mass-Produced For The Public Share icon

#12 Two Boys Teaching Each Other Parts Of Their Culture Share icon

Whereas Finch says that her clients are drawn to the timeless elegance of vintage photography. “They want images that stand out in this modern age. The women that I photograph want a break from their daily lives to look the most glamorous they ever have. The 40s and 50s in particular created a style that never goes out of fashion. Many of my clients dress in a vintage way on a daily basis.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Nurse Showing Newspaper Headline About Polio Vaccine To A Man On Chest Respirator Due To Polio, 1955 Share icon

#14 A Young Boy Riding A Tortoise While Tempting It With Some Food, 1945 Share icon

#15 Girls Dressed As Witches Going Water Skiing In Florida, C. 1950s Share icon

“TV and film also play a part—highly styled hair, makeup, and outfits can be aspirational to many women,” she adds. “I think another element is lighting—dramatic lighting that can be created in the studio, which is very authentic, is not something you can do at home with your phone, which makes vintage photography perhaps more in demand.”

#16 A Better Walk In The Park, 1937 Share icon

#17 Not Everyone Likes Bikini, Miami Beach, 1980s Share icon

#18 Soviet Soldiers Crouched In A Trench As A Russian T-34 Tank Passes Over Them During The Battle Of Kursk, 1943 Share icon

So if you got inspired to dabble in vintage photography, Brewster recommends investing in a good-quality workshop where you can clarify anything by asking questions. “It will save you so much money and time in the long run (less ruined rolls of film and expensive processing mistakes) as well as being a lot more satisfying as an experience. Learn how to process your own film so that you are able to save money on processing costs and be fully in control of your creative vision and decisions,” she says.

#19 Louis Armstrong, An American Trumpeter And One Of The Most Influential Artists In Jazz History, Drawing A Trumpet And Autographing The Side Of A Young Man's Head In Nice, France, 1961 Share icon

#20 A Boy Sitting On A Sea Mine Eating An Ice-Cream In Kent, United Kingdom, 1945 Share icon

#21 Alfred Hitchcock Serving Tea To Leo The Lion, Mascotte Of MGM ,1958 Share icon

She additionally advises not to overthink what you’re doing. “Grab a good-value camera (either a cheap point & shoot or an SLR from a reputable dealer with a warranty) and a few good-value rolls of black and white film (something like a Kentmere 400 or ILFORD HP5+) and experiment. These are really forgiving films, so you will still likely get some images, even if you make a few mistakes whilst you're learning.”

#22 Harry Houdini Before He Jumped Off The Harvard Bridge In Boston. (1908) Houdini Was A Hungarian-Born American Illusionist And Stunt Performer Share icon

#23 Nudity Is God’s Creation, 1979 Share icon

#24 Woman Operating A Camera Underwater, 1940s Share icon

She also suggests, “Take loads of notes and be methodical so you can figure out what works, develop a unique style and see your photography progress! This will also save you so much money and time on wasted film and paper.”

#25 Margaret Bourke-White, A Photographer, Climbing The Chrysler Building For The Perfect Photo, Circa 1930 Share icon

#26 A Man Balances Himself On A Wooden Rod On The Edge Of A New York Skyscraper, 1939 Share icon

#27 Kiss In Central Park, C. 1974 Share icon

Lastly, Finch urges not to forget the importance of styling and lighting. “To create vintage-style images, it starts with the styling. Working with a hair and makeup artist who truly understands vintage styling is essential. Lighting is also critical - understanding how to shape light and combine hard and soft lighting will really elevate your images. Posing is also very important - it should be elegant, classic and above all, flattering. It’s important to pay attention to hand positioning in particular.”

#28 In London, The Double-Decker Buses Underwent A Tilt Test To Prove They Would Not Tip Over Share icon

#29 Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France Share icon

#30 Bruce Lee Doing Two Finger One Arm Push UPS, Ca. 1970s Share icon

#31 Christmas During The Croatian War In 1992, Vukovar Share icon

#32 Russia Be Like... Moscow, 1963 Share icon

#33 A Zookeeper Watering Some Emperor Pinguïns To Keep Them Cool On A Hot Summer Day, 1957 Share icon

#34 Men In Diving Equipment On The Beach, 1940s Share icon

#35 Marilyn Monroe Performing In Korea For Thousands Of American Soldiers, 1954 Share icon

#36 A Navigation Hotline In The Netherlands, 1963. Long, Long Before Google Maps Share icon

#37 The World's Fattest Woman And "Major Mite", One Of The World's Shortest People. 1922 Share icon

#38 A 9000 HP Spiral Turbine Being Built In Germany For A Power Plant In Norway, 1928 Share icon

#39 British Soldiers Learning To Handle Mines And Booby-Trap Devices 'Blind' As Part Of Training For Night Missions At The 10 Corps Mine School. December 1943 Share icon

#40 Anatoly Golimbievsky, A Heavily Decorated Soviet Veteran Who Lost Both Legs In The Second World War, Acknowledges The Salute Of Four Young Sailors From The Nakhimov Navy School On V-Day In Leningrad In 1989 Share icon

#41 A Sky Trooper From The 1st Cavalry Division Keeps Track Of The Time He Has Left On His “Short Time” Helmet, While Participating In Operation Pershing, Near Bong Son During The Vietnam War, 1968 Share icon

#42 A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts, 1890 Share icon

#43 Power House Mechanic Working On Steam Pump. Photo By Lewis Hine 1920 Share icon

#44 German Fraternity Mirror Selfie, 1912 Share icon

#45 Colonel Sanders From KFC Eating A Pie At Harry’s Cafe De Wheels In Sydney, 1972 Share icon

#46 Eunice Padfield And Her Horse Plunge From A High Platform Into A Pool Of Water Below Share icon

#47 Man Using An Aircraft Detection Radar Device , C. 1920s Share icon

#48 An Anti KKK Group Called 'The Invisible Jungle, Knights Of The Tiger's Eye,' A New Secret Order Share icon

#49 Soldiers Of The 6th Waffen SS "Nord" Mountain Infantry Division Bandaging A Wounded Dog's Paw Share icon

#50 The Elephant Seal Goliath With A Zoo Keeper, 1936 Share icon

#51 A Milkman Makes His Way Through The Rubble Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940 Share icon

#52 A Game Of Unicycle Basketball In Harlem, C. 1960s Share icon

#53 Samuel Reshevsky, Age 8, Playing Against Several Chess Masters At Once In France Share icon Born in Poland, He learned to play chess at age four and was soon acclaimed as a child prodigy. At age eight, he was beating many accomplished players with ease and giving simultaneous exhibitions, 1920

#54 Fascinating Bike Exhibition In Chicago, 1948 Share icon

#55 Blondie, The Pet Lion, Texas, USA, 1953 Share icon

#56 Stonehenge Reconstruction, Circa 1919 Share icon

#57 A Mom Washing Her Children On A Hot Day In Paris, 1937 Share icon

#58 A Teenager Getting Her Hair Straightened With An Iron, Queens, New York City, 1964 Share icon

#59 A Boy Selling Lemonade With A Portable Lemonade Dispenser. Berlin, 1931 Share icon

#60 British Soldiers Wearing Gas Masks To Chop Onions. Tobruk October 1941 Share icon

#61 Watching The Signing Of Treaty Of Versailles, 1919 Share icon

#62 Checking The Specifications To Be A Stewardess, 1948 Share icon

#63 John Lennon Snorts Coke In The 1960s. From The Movie A Hard Days Night Share icon

#64 Michael Jordan Posing In Front Of The Eiffel Tower In Paris, 1985 Share icon

#65 The Statue Of Liberty 🗽 Towering Over Paris Just Before Being Disassembled And Shipped To New York Share icon

#66 The Sagrada Família In Barcelona, 1905. It Is Magnificent That After More Than A 100 Years Of Constructions, The Structure Has Yet To Be Finished Share icon

#67 A Man Wearing External Pacemaker. It Is Battery Operated, 1960 Share icon

#68 Police Officer Unaware Of The Imminent Danger, 1959 Share icon

#69 Together, An Armless Man (Charles Tripp) And A Legless Man (Eli Bowen) Can Ride A Tandem. 1890s Share icon

#70 Hong Kong In 1960, Captured By Fan Ho Share icon

#71 A Chest X-Ray In Progress At Dr. Maxime Menard’s Radiology Department At The Cochin Hospital. Menard Would Later Lose His Finger To Side Effects From Operating The X-Ray Machine. 1914 Share icon

#72 Salvador Dali Reading A Biography About Himself, 1955 Share icon

#73 Testing A Football Helmet By Charging Into A Wall, 1912 Share icon

#74 "Wait For Me Daddy" Share icon A touching photo, captured by Claude Detloff in Vancouver as the soldiers of the Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles marched off to fight in the World War II. The emotions seen in the parents' and child's face and their body language combine together to make it into an unforgettable image, freezing the heart-wrenching moment forever. Luckily, the father of the boy returned safe and sound in October 1945

#75 Night Fishing, 1948 Share icon

#76 Charlie Chaplin And His Nemesis Eric Campbell, 1916 Share icon

#77 A Little French Girl Gives An American Soldier A Kiss On Valentine’s Day, 1945 Share icon

#78 A Window Washer Of The Empire State Building As He Draws A Lung-Full Of Clean Air At This Height Share icon

#79 To Study Facial Muscles, Neurologist Duchenne De Boulogne Electrocuted A Man's Face, 1862 Share icon

#80 As Soviets Approach Berlin, The Citizens Of The City Did Their Best To Take Care Of Zoo Animals, 1945 Share icon

#81 The Finish Of The First Tour De France, 1903 Share icon

#82 Michael Jackson Hanging Out With Oscar The Grouch, 1978 Share icon

#83 The Dynasphere Is An Electric Monowheel Vehicle. It Could Reach A Speed Up To 25 Miles Per Hour, Which Is About 40 Kilometers Per Hour. 1932 Share icon

#84 The Future Is Now! Traffic Jams Are No More With The Flying Car. The Convair Model 118 Unfortunately Never Made It Into Mass Production, 1947 Share icon

#85 Lipstick Tester, 1960. Based On The Look On His Face I Doubt He Minded Being Tested On Share icon

#86 Pablo Escobar Pictured In A 1976 Mugshot ⠀ In 1993, Escobar Famously Escaped From Police Custody Ahead Of A Transfer From La Catedral - The Prison He Built For Himself - To Another Facility Share icon

#87 Photo Of Mao Zedong Playing A Game Of Table Tennis, 1963 Share icon

#88 The "Follyphone", A Fake Musical Instrument Designed By Lewis Sydney As A Parody Of New Musical Instruments Being Devised At The Time Share icon

#89 American Soldier Wearing The Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire In A Cave In Siegen, Germany, On April 3, 1945 Share icon

#90 Basketball Inventor Dr. James Naismith. (Circa 1900) Share icon

#91 A Blind American 🇺🇸 First World War Veteran On The Streets Selling The Bonus Expeditionary Force Papers Share icon

#92 A Young Woman Holds Her Arms And Legs In Four Water Bathes With Electric Current, To Improve Blood Circulation, 1938 Share icon

#93 A Couple Stops Dr. Martin Luther King For A Photo On A Beach, 1956 Share icon

#94 Photo Showing Two Berlin German Policemen On Patrol. Beside Them Is A Snowman. In The Distance, The Brandenburg Gate Stands, 1961 Share icon

#95 An Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier In The Colosseum Of Rome, 1944 Share icon

#96 British Policeman Wearing Either A Mk4 Or Mk5 Gas Mask Share icon

#97 American Gangster Mickey Cohen Standing Amongst The Front Pages Of Newspapers That Helped Make Him The Most Infamous Citizen In Los Angeles Share icon

#98 Kendal Green Bicycle Club, 1884 Share icon

#99 The Consequences Of Landing On The Wrong Aircraft Carrier, 1952 Share icon

#100 Repair Workers Fixing The Damage To The North Side Of The Empire State Building After The B25 Crash In 1945 Share icon

#101 The Detroit Police Tug-Of-War Were Ready To Demolish The Competition In 1991 Wouldn't Want To Be Up Against Them In The Squid Game Share icon

#102 Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Student During His Visit In Krakow, 1972 Share icon

#103 A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge Share icon

#104 Charles Thompson Being Welcomed By His New Classmates, Just 4 Months Earlier The Supreme Court Rules That Racial Segregation Was Unconstitutional Share icon

#105 Woman Riding A Bucking Barrel At The Mayan Dude Ranch. Bandera, Texas, 1953 Share icon

#106 The Lincoln Memorial Being Constructed, 1922 Share icon

#107 Healing A Back Problem With A Bear. Romania, 1946 Share icon

#108 View Of The Empire State Building From A Hole On The Roof Of A Penthouse On 33rd Street Share icon

#109 Australian Soldiers Of The 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade On Duckboard Track In The Château Wood Share icon