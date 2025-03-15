ADVERTISEMENT

We often take for granted that we can literally record everything from what we ate for breakfast to a lunar eclipse on our phones. For most of history, this would have to be done from an artist's memory or, later, with a not at all cheap or accessible camera.

The aptly named “Old Historical Photos” Facebook page is dedicated to exactly that, sharing cool pictures taken in the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Typewriters In School 1970

Women using typewriters in a classroom setting, reflecting historical work environments.

49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still like it in the 80s, before computers became popular. We had a typing room with desks that rotated with big old typewriters bolted to them.

    #2

    Man Listening To His Walkman While Playing Pac-Man, The Ultimate 1980s Experience In One Photo

    Man playing a vintage Pac-Man arcade game in a historical photo.

    #3

    The Late Tony Dow Holding A Picture Of His Earlier TV Self And His TV Family

    Man holding a historical family photo, wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt, standing outdoors.

    Vintage photos have a unique ability to captivate people, drawing them into a world that feels both distant and strangely familiar. They offer a window into the past, allowing us to see how people lived, dressed, and interacted long before our time. There is something fascinating about looking at a moment frozen in history, whether it is a black-and-white portrait of a serious-looking family, a candid street scene from the early 1900s, or a faded Polaroid from the 1970s. These images provide a tangible connection to the past, making history feel real and personal in a way that words alone often cannot.

    One of the biggest appeals of vintage photos is their ability to evoke a sense of mystery. When looking at an old photograph, especially one without context, people are left to wonder about the lives of those captured in the frame. Who were they? What were they thinking at that moment? What happened to them afterward?

    #4

    A Taste Of Joy: A Glimpse Into Family Meals In 1940s Claiborne County, Tennessee

    A historical photo of a boy in overalls enjoying a meal, showcasing past dining customs.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of good simple healthy food. Contrast to the cheap processed rubbish pushed on people by multinationals now.

    #5

    A Stagecoach Crossing A Bridge In Silverton, Colorado In 1890

    Horse-drawn carriage crossing a log bridge in a historical photo, offering a perspective of the past.

    #6

    George Harrison With His Cat

    Young man with a shaggy haircut pointing, beside a white cat, in a historical photo outdoors.

    Unlike modern photography, where almost every image is accompanied by captions or explanations, vintage photos leave much to the imagination. This sense of curiosity keeps people engaged, turning each picture into a small historical puzzle. There is also a certain aesthetic charm in old photographs. The grainy textures, faded colors, and imperfections give them a character that modern digital images often lack.
    #7

    The Rolling Stones Young

    Group of young men in 1960s attire sitting on steps, representing an intriguing historical perspective.

    #8

    Charging An Electric Car Back In 1905

    Antique car with open hood, parked in front of rustic wooden buildings, showcasing historical automotive design.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just think where we would be today if we had decided back then to invest in electric over the petrol engine.

    #9

    A Woman From 1903 Getting Photographed For The First Time

    A young woman in Victorian-era clothing, illustrating an interesting historical photo perspective.

    Some people are drawn to the artistic quality of older photography, the way light and shadows play differently, the careful composition, and the way subjects were posed with a sense of formality that is rarely seen today. Even the wear and tear of aged photos, such as creases and discoloration, add to their charm, serving as physical evidence of the passage of time.

    #10

    Despite Often Playing Big, Scary People In His Career, Richard Kiel Was Well-Known For Being A Very Kind And Friendly Man Who Was Friends With Many People He Worked With

    "Two men posing, one gently holding the other's head, showcasing an interesting historical perspective."

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw him at a few conventions. He really was a massive guy.

    #11

    Raquel Welch, Born On September 5, 1940, Was An American Actress And Cultural Icon Who Rose To Fame In The 1960s

    Stylish woman from the past, wearing a white blouse, with an elaborate hairstyle and a soft smile. Historical photo.

    #12

    Mrs. Bill Stagg Drawing Water From Her Well, Which Is In Enclosed Porch In Her Log House. Pie Town, New Mexico... New Mexico, 1940

    A woman in a 1940s kitchen pours water into a bucket, showcasing interesting historical domestic life.

    Beyond personal nostalgia, vintage photos also serve as a way to understand social history. They capture fashion trends, daily routines, and even historical events from the perspective of ordinary people. They remind us that every era has its own culture, challenges, and beauty. Looking at these images can create a bridge between generations, helping people see the past not just as a series of distant facts but as a world filled with real people who laughed, loved, and lived just as we do today.

    #13

    In This Unusual Early 20th-Century Glass Negative, A Woman Sits Or Squats On Her Lawn, Holding A Book—an Unconventional Pose For The Era

    Woman in historical attire sits in a garden, offering an interesting perspective on the past.

    #14

    Watler Davidson Posing On His 1907 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

    Man on vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycle, wearing a cap and gloves, in a historical rural setting.

    #15

    A Great Depression Christmas Dinner In Home Of Earl Pauley, Near Smithfield, Iowa, 1936. The Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie

    Four children in a rustic room, sharing a meal at a small table. Historical photo.

    In a time when millions of digital photos are taken and forgotten every day, vintage photographs stand out because they feel more deliberate and precious. They remind us that every captured moment once mattered deeply to someone and that each image, no matter how old, carries a story worth remembering.
    #16

    Roland, A Colossal Elephant Seal Tipping The Scales At Two Tons, Receives An Unlikely Spa Treatment – A Snow Bath

    A man feeds a large seal in a snowy historical setting, showcasing an interesting past perspective.

    #17

    "Little House On The Prairie" Is A Beloved American Television Series That Aired From 1974 To 1983, Based On The Autobiographical Book Series By Laura Ingalls Wilder

    Women from 1974 and 2022 showing interesting historical changes over time.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nellie Olsen was a hateful brat! Very well acted!

    #18

    Heavy Traffic Downtown Atlanta Ga 1940s

    Historical photo of a busy urban street filled with vintage cars and people in the past.

    #19

    Mendon, Utah, 1940

    Children at a vintage store counter interacting with the shopkeeper, showcasing an interesting historical perspective.

    #20

    Depression-Era Portrait Of A Working-Class Couple, 1930s

    Man with pipe sitting in a tent, woman in the background, evoking historical moments from the past.

    #21

    New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

    Historical photo of a snow-covered street lined with buildings and overhead wires, featuring people gathered in the snow.

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They probably had to wait until it got warmer out for all that snow to melt. As far as I know they had no way to get rid of that snow.

    #22

    Early Use Of A Selfie Stick In The 1940s

    Vintage family photo in front of a house, capturing happy moments and perspectives of the past.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably used to prod the button on a camera on a tripod-maybe even a cord, rather than a selfie stick.

    #23

    Alain Delon—One Of The Most Captivating And Enigmatic Actors In European Cinema

    Man sitting at a vintage desk, surrounded by historical photos and papers, in a retro setting with a bookshelf in the background.

    #24

    A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916

    Two children in early 1900s attire, a boy in sailor suit and a girl in a lace dress, offer a glimpse into historical fashion.

    #25

    This Was The Height Of The Sex Pistols’ Raw, Rebellious Energy, Just Before Everything Unraveled

    Punk rockers interacting with a police officer on a city street, representing an interesting historical moment in subculture history.

    #26

    Young Hollywood Marrieds, Louis Hayward And Ida Lupino, 1939

    A vintage black-and-white photo of a couple wearing suits, embodying historical fashion and style.

    #27

    Elizabeth Montgomery. Sam Doing The Laundry

    Woman doing housework with a dramatic gesture, evoking a historical perspective of domestic life.

    #28

    The Chelsea Bridge Rockers, A Group Of Motorcycle Enthusiasts Known For Their Rebellious Spirit

    Three young men in leather jackets converse on a bridge, capturing a historical moment in time.

    #29

    An ‘Ice Man’, Delivering A 25lb Block Of Ice In 1928, Houston, Texas

    Man in work attire holding ice block with tongs, wearing a hat; an interesting historical photo.

    #30

    Life In Pursglove, West Virginia: A Coal Miner’s Family In 1938

    A historical family photo in front of a wooden house, women and children in vintage attire.

    #31

    In The Late 1800s, A Squad Of Samurai Stood As A Symbol Of A Fading Era, Captured During A Time Of Immense Change In Japan

    Samurai in traditional attire with swords posed inside a wooden room, showcasing a historical perspective.

    #32

    In March 1936, A Mother From Alton, Hampshire, Captured The Spirit Of Rural British Life In A Simple Yet Enduring Scene: Walking To The Shops With Her Children And A Pet Sheep In Tow

    A woman with children walks a sheep down a historical street, showcasing an interesting perspective of the past.

    #33

    Elizabeth Taylor, Here With Her Brother, Howard Taylor In 1937

    Vintage photo of a boy and girl sitting closely on a wooden bench, showcasing an interesting historical moment.

    #34

    Mrs. S.j. Bonner And Her Two Sons Stand As A Poignant Example Of The Struggles Faced By Working-Class Families In The American South During The Early 20th Century

    Historical photo of a woman in a hat with two barefoot boys, standing against a wooden wall.

    #35

    Paul Newman And Joanne Woodward 1958

    Man and woman in a vintage setting with trophies and framed photos, offering a glimpse into interesting historical moments.

    #36

    James Stewart And His One And Only Wife Gloria

    A historical family portrait with parents holding infants and two young boys sitting and looking up.

    #37

    In 1939, A Photograph Taken Near Spiro, Oklahoma, Shows The Challenging Life Of An Agricultural Day Laborer Family Living In A Tent

    Historical photo of a family standing in front of a canvas tent, illustrating past perspectives.

    #38

    Here's 5'1" Míriam Colón Next To 6'7" James Arness

    Vintage photo of a tall cowboy and shorter woman in traditional attire, showcasing a humorous height contrast.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No wonder he played The Thing in the original version

    #39

    We Had The Best Of Times Growing Up, Free To Roam As Kids Should, Out With Your Mates, Not Sat In Front Of A Screen Wasting Your Young Lives Away

    Children playing on a historic cobbled street, surrounded by old row houses in a misty black and white scene.

    #40

    A Postman Emptying A Very Small, Very Rural Box Near The Llanberis Pass In Eryri National Park

    Royal Mail van parked while a postal worker collects mail on a rural path, showcasing historical delivery methods.

    #41

    The 87 Year Old Woman In This 1924 Photo Is Mrs. Laura Hawkins Frazer, Better Known To Fans Of Mark Twain As The Inspiration For The Becky Thatcher Character In His Books

    Elderly woman in vintage attire leans against a tree, offering a glimpse of historical fashion and perspective.

    #42

    Yoakum, Texas, 1910

    Historical photo of six blacksmiths outside a workshop, showcasing tools and attire from the past.

    #43

    Olivia Hussey, 1968

    Young woman with long hair in a historical black and white photo, offering a glimpse into the past.

    #44

    The Comfortable Living Room (1930)

    A couple relaxing in a vintage living room, the man reads a newspaper while the woman sews, highlighting historical lifestyle.

    #45

    1917, Miles City, Montana, The Air Buzzing With The Thrill Of The Round-Up

    Three women in cowboy attire at a historical event, holding hats and wearing boots. Historical photo.

    #46

    Robert And Jane Mceuin Are Seen Standing Together On Their Farm, In Front Of Their Cabin Near Choctaw City, Oklahoma Territory, Around 1895

    Historical photo of a man and woman outside a rustic log cabin, offering a glimpse into the past.

    #47

    1964 Worlds Fair

    Historical photo of people exploring the World's Fair with a large globe sculpture in the background, enhancing past perspective.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please notice on the upper left, the towers they used in MIB Ii.

    #48

    Norma Jeane In 1945, Before She Became The Famous Marilyn Monroe

    Young woman in a vintage dress holding a lamb, smiling in a pastoral setting, showcasing historical photography.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing what a diet and a hair do will do to change an image. She looks so sweet and natural here.

    Vote comment up
    #49

    The Good Life

    A woman smiles while a man peers from a wooden structure, offering an interesting historical perspective.

    #50

    In 1940, Photographer John Vachon Captured A Moment Of Hard Work On A Farm In Grundy County, Iowa, Where A Farmer Operated A Plow And Harrow Using A Team Of Horses

    Farmer with horse-drawn plow, working in a field, showcasing historical agricultural practices.

    #51

    In 1939, Dorothea Lange Captured A Poignant Image Of A Young Farm Boy Standing In The Doorway Of A Tobacco Barn In Person County, North Carolina

    Young boy in overalls and hat stands in rustic doorway, representing an interesting historical photo.

    #52

    Phil Daniels Is Jimmy Cooper, In One Of My All-Time Favourite Films.... Quadrophenia (1979)

    Young man on a vintage Lambretta scooter, showcasing historical style, parked in a suburban street.

    #53

    Back Of The Northrop Yb-49, 1950s

    Historical photo of a vintage aircraft on a runway, showcasing unique jet engines and tail design.

    #54

    Jimmy Stewart With His Dad Out Side His Father's Hardware Store Shortly After WWII

    Two men in conversation outside J.M. Stewart & Co. Hardware in 1853, wearing period attire. Historical photo.

    #55

    In 1978, Two Kids In Southern Los Angeles Made An Astonishing Discovery While Playing In Their Backyard — They Unearthed A 1974 Ferrari Dino That Had Been Buried Underground

    Buried sports car unearthed in residential backyard, surrounded by onlookers and construction workers. Historical photo mystery.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stolen and hidden. Hadn't been there very long. Been posted before.

    #56

    John Wayne With Perry Como

    Two men in historical attire, holding mugs, share a jovial moment in a vintage setting.

