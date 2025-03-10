80 Historical Pictures That Speak Volumes About The Past
Photographs have this incredible ability to preserve the present and allow their future viewers to continue accessing the past. We’re truly fortunate to be able to get a glimpse of trillions of captured real moments that happened between this instance and the invention of photography.
We shouldn’t take that ever for granted, that’s why we are featuring a list full of historical pictures from the Instagram account ‘The History House.’ Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those images that mesmerized you the most.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bessie Coleman, The First Black Aviatrix, Was Denied Access To Flight School In The Us, So She Moved To France, Learned French And Got Her Flight Certificate There, 1922
Two Girls Galloping On Sheep, Cornwall, England, 1969
Actor Christian Bale In His Bedroom, At Home In Bournemouth, Dorset (United Kingdom 1987)
Previously, we were lucky enough to have a chat with Margot Note, an expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC. She believes that photography is one of the best ways to record history due to its unparalleled accuracy and immediacy.
"Unlike oral traditions or written records, which are subject to interpretation, memory loss, or bias, photographs provide a direct and detailed representation of a moment in time. This allows future generations to see historical events, people, and places as they truly appeared, offering a level of authenticity and emotional connection that earlier methods may lack," she explained.
Freddie Mercury On A Bullet Train (Shinkansen) Leaving For Nagoya During The Hot Space Japan Tour, Nishinomiya, Japan, 25 October 1982
King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925
A Young Soldier Of The Austro-Hungarian Army Standing On The Bridge Of Sighs, Connecting The Tunnels Inside The Marmolada Glacier, 1917
She even went as far as to say that the invention of photography, democratized documentation of history. "Previously, recording history often required specialized skills like writing or artistry, which were limited to certain classes or institutions. Photography, especially with modern technology, enables a broader range of people to document their lives and environments, creating a more inclusive and diverse historical record."
A Milkman Continues His Duties Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940. Original Photo By Fred Morley
Davide Chislagi, The Italian Inventor, Testing Out His Version Of The 'Monowheel', 1933
"The Old Samurai", Yokohama, Japan, 1865
Of course, like with anything, using photography to record the past also has its limitations. “Like earlier methods, it can be selective and influenced by the perspective of the photographer. Despite this, its immediacy, accessibility, and ability to preserve fleeting moments make it a uniquely powerful tool for recording history, complementing rather than entirely replacing earlier methods," Margot said.
Australian Soldier, Private George "Dick" Whittington, Being Aided By Papuan Orderly Raphael Oimbari Near Buna On 25 December 1942
Young French Girl Showing Off Her Cat, 1959
Albert Einstein Sailing On The Saranac Lake, In The Adirondack Park, New York, 1936
When many people think of New York they think only of New York City and maybe Niagara Falls, but Adirondack Park is larger than several states, and it contains surprisingly rugged mountains (The 1980s Winter Olympics were held there, at Lake Placid), and crystal-clear lakes.
The photos of historical events that Margot feels are very important to humanity are the “Migrant Mother” by Dorothea Lange, which depicts the cost of the Great Depression, "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" by Joe, which embodies the resilience people showed during World War II, and “Earthrise” by William Anders, which revealed how Earth looks from space, inspiring environmental awareness.
Abraham Lincoln, Candidate For U.S. President. Half-Length Portrait, Seated, Facing Front, "Without Beard", 1860
Workers Assemble President Abraham Lincoln’s Statue At The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, 1920. Originally Designed To Be 10 Feet Tall, The Likeness Was 19 Feet High When Completed, So That The Cavernous Chamber Would Not Dwarf The Statue
French Soldier With A Wild Eagle Owl In The Trenches, 1916
Wild? I imagine it was absolutely livid.
Meanwhile, her personal favorite photo capturing a historical moment is the first selfie taken by Robert Cornelius in 1839. "This image fascinates me not only for its pioneering technique in photography but also for its deeply human quality—a quiet moment of self-reflection captured in the dawn of photographic history. It’s remarkable to consider that the instinct to document ourselves, our lives, and our essence transcends time and technology. This photograph reminds me that archival work isn’t just about preserving the past; it’s about safeguarding humanity's ongoing story for the future," she told us.
Bar Patrons Outside The “The Squirrel”, Sweden, Stockholm, Götgatan, 1895
“They Buried Him Among The Kings Because He Had Done Good Toward God And Toward His House.” The Coffin Of The Unknown Warrior Before His Internment In Westminster Abbey, A Memorial To All British And Commonwealth Troops Killed During Ww1 With No Known Grave. 11th November 1920
Traditionally, a royal bride places her wedding bouquet on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. This was done by all royal brides since Princess Anne. The last to lay her bouquet was Princess Beatrice in 2020. This is a private event, so there are no pictures of this.
A French Soldier With Facial Prosthetics, 1918
Continuing the topic on historical events that shouldn’t fade from our memory, in another previous interview we spoke with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who unanimously agreed that the Holocaust and all of its horror should never be forgotten.
Two Men At Newsstand On Corner Of Montgomery And Market Streets, Monday Morning After Japanese Attack On Pearl Harbor, San Francisco, California, USA, 8th, 1941
George Armstrong Custer, In West Point Cadet Uniform, 1859
Finnish Soldiers In Nbc (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) Gear, During An Exercise, 1961
In addition, Richie mentioned the Civil Rights Movement. “The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of hate, prejudice, and unchecked power. The Civil Rights Movement, meanwhile, showed the world the power of collective action in the fight for equality and justice. Both serve as powerful lessons in the need for compassion, vigilance, and courage,” she said.
Yeoman Warders Outside The Gates Of The Tower Of London, 1898
All Yeoman Warders are retired military, requiring at least 22 years of service, the Long Service and Good Conduct medal, and held the rank of Warrant Officer. They are, in effect, palace guards, as the Tower was a royal palace and fortress. Yes, there have been female Warders.
Cover Shoot For Pink Floyd’s Album, ‘Wish You Were Here’, Warner Brothers Film Studios, 1975. Shot By Aubrey Powell
Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, Aged 37, Posing For A Portrait At Buckingham Palace, London, 1958. He Died Today 9th April 2021 At The Age Of 99
Russian Soldier Burning Bank Notes For Warmth, Chechnya, 1995
Maud Wagner - The First Known Female Tattoo Artist In The United States. 1907
Long Beach, California, In The Year 1910
Little John F. Kennedy Jr. Waiting For His Dad, President John F. Kennedy To Land At Camp David, Maryland In October 1963. Jfk Was Assassinated The Very Next Month
A British Soldier With His 8-Month Old Daughter As He Arrives At The Docks From Overseas, 1945
Bow Of A Soviet Nuclear Icebreaker, 1970s
Chicago’s Southside. In Their Sunday Best, 1941
Salvador Dalì And His Wife Gala In A Photo Booth, Around The 1930s
Pablo Picasso Wearing A Hat And Holding A Revolver & Holster Given To Him By Gary Cooper, Cannes, France, 1958
"The Father Of Basketball", James Naismith, 1927
A Dog Stealing A Postman's Glove, Minneapolis, 1950
Pele And President Gerald Ford Play With A Soccer Ball In The Rose Guard, White House, 1975
A Giant In The Year 1905 Enjoying A Beer In A Tavern
The Result Of Firefighting In Extreme Winter Conditions. The Remains Of The Eureka Building In Chicago, 1920
Manfred Von Richthofen In Conversation With Hauptmann Rudolf Kleine And Oberleutnant Martin Gerlich Of Kamfgeschwader 3. Two Albatros D.v Are Parked In The Background - Richthofen & Kurt Wolf - Gontrode, East Flanders, In The First Week Of July, 1917
Exactly 60 Years Ago (April 12th, 1961) Mankind Reached The Stars As Yuri Gagarin Became The First Human To Travel To Space
San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907
A Group Of Intoxicated German Officers During A Birthday Party For A ‘Lieutenant Stobwasser’, Modern-Day Poland, 1916
Russian Soldiers During The Seige On Stalingrad, 1942-3
The Mlb All-Star Game In San Diego, 1992
With the cost of sports and concert tickets these days this pic could be 2025
The Oldest Austrian Soldier Of Ww1, 79-Year-Old Gaspar Wallnöfer, Veteran Of The Habsburg Campaigns In Italy In 1848 And 1966, September, 1917
Fidel Castro Visiting The Great Wall Of China, 1995
George H.w. Bush Takes A Toboggan Ride With Arnold Schwarzenegger At Camp David. 1991
A Swedish Soldier Of The Landstorm During An Exercise In Dalarö, Stockholm County, Sweden, 1920s
Soldiers (Who Were Interrupted During Rehearsals For A Drag Show By An Air Raid) Manning Anti-Aircraft Guns At The Royal Artillery Coastal Defence Battery At Shornemead Fort, Kent, England, 1940
Members Of The German Red Cross With A German Soldier On The Balcony Of A Hospital, 1916
A Student Protester Gives The V For Victory Sign In Front Of Chinese Soldiers Of The Pla. Tiananmen Square, 1 June 1989. Photo Taken By Peter Charlesworth
A Babushka Keeps The Ears Of Her Grandson Warm As He Takes An Oath Of Enlistment For The Russian Army. Volgograd, 1994. Photo Taken By Nikolai Ignatiev
Armored Troop Of The 4th Panzer Army In Ukraine, Ww2
French Ww1 Refugees Driven Away By The German Forces, Resting At Lyon Train Station In Paris In 1918
Swedish Girl Sitting By A Rune Stone Fragment In Lissma, 1935
Arnold Schwarzenegger Having A Cigar And A Beer During The Filming Of Red Heat, 1988
Finnish Sappers Use A Captured Soviet Roks-2 Flamethrower During A Training Exercise In Karelia, 1943
Private First Class Margerum, Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Walks The Road Through A Forest In The Bastogne Area, Returning From The Front Lines, 1944
The Invasion Begins, June 8th, 1944
Union Blue And Confederate Gray Veterans Reunite At Gettysburg In The Year 1913 — Standing By “The Bloody Angle” Where Pickett’s Charge Took Place 50 Years Earlier And Over 3,000 Soldiers On Both Sides Lost Their Lives — Now They Clasp Hands Over The Stone Wall As Brothers
Pre-Dreadnought Battleship Sms Kaiser Friedrich III Leads The German Home Fleet, 1901
“Wait For Me, Daddy” - October 1, 1940
German Soldier Posing For A Photograph With His Grandfather Wearing His Old Bavarian Uniform, 1913
Tourists Pose On Glacier Point Above The Yosemite Valley, 1887
German Child Soldiers Captured By The 6th U.S. Armored Division In Giessen, Germany. March 19, 1945
Walter Smith, Charged With B&e, Stealing Property And Clothing Valued At 21 Kgs. Sentenced To 6 Months Of Hard Labour. Australia, 1924
And now you can walk out of Walmart with an entire tray of meat and no one can touch you