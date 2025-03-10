We shouldn’t take that ever for granted, that’s why we are featuring a list full of historical pictures from the Instagram account ‘The History House.’ Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those images that mesmerized you the most.

Photographs have this incredible ability to preserve the present and allow their future viewers to continue accessing the past. We’re truly fortunate to be able to get a glimpse of trillions of captured real moments that happened between this instance and the invention of photography.

#1 Bessie Coleman, The First Black Aviatrix, Was Denied Access To Flight School In The Us, So She Moved To France, Learned French And Got Her Flight Certificate There, 1922 Share icon

#2 Two Girls Galloping On Sheep, Cornwall, England, 1969 Share icon

#3 Actor Christian Bale In His Bedroom, At Home In Bournemouth, Dorset (United Kingdom 1987) Share icon

Previously, we were lucky enough to have a chat with Margot Note, an expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC. She believes that photography is one of the best ways to record history due to its unparalleled accuracy and immediacy. "Unlike oral traditions or written records, which are subject to interpretation, memory loss, or bias, photographs provide a direct and detailed representation of a moment in time. This allows future generations to see historical events, people, and places as they truly appeared, offering a level of authenticity and emotional connection that earlier methods may lack," she explained.

#4 Freddie Mercury On A Bullet Train (Shinkansen) Leaving For Nagoya During The Hot Space Japan Tour, Nishinomiya, Japan, 25 October 1982 Share icon

#5 King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925 Share icon

#6 A Young Soldier Of The Austro-Hungarian Army Standing On The Bridge Of Sighs, Connecting The Tunnels Inside The Marmolada Glacier, 1917 Share icon

She even went as far as to say that the invention of photography, democratized documentation of history. "Previously, recording history often required specialized skills like writing or artistry, which were limited to certain classes or institutions. Photography, especially with modern technology, enables a broader range of people to document their lives and environments, creating a more inclusive and diverse historical record."

#7 A Milkman Continues His Duties Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940. Original Photo By Fred Morley Share icon

#8 Davide Chislagi, The Italian Inventor, Testing Out His Version Of The 'Monowheel', 1933 Share icon

#9 "The Old Samurai", Yokohama, Japan, 1865 Share icon

Of course, like with anything, using photography to record the past also has its limitations. “Like earlier methods, it can be selective and influenced by the perspective of the photographer. Despite this, its immediacy, accessibility, and ability to preserve fleeting moments make it a uniquely powerful tool for recording history, complementing rather than entirely replacing earlier methods," Margot said. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Australian Soldier, Private George "Dick" Whittington, Being Aided By Papuan Orderly Raphael Oimbari Near Buna On 25 December 1942 Share icon

#11 Young French Girl Showing Off Her Cat, 1959 Share icon

#12 Albert Einstein Sailing On The Saranac Lake, In The Adirondack Park, New York, 1936 Share icon

The photos of historical events that Margot feels are very important to humanity are the “Migrant Mother” by Dorothea Lange, which depicts the cost of the Great Depression, "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" by Joe, which embodies the resilience people showed during World War II, and “Earthrise” by William Anders, which revealed how Earth looks from space, inspiring environmental awareness.

#13 Abraham Lincoln, Candidate For U.S. President. Half-Length Portrait, Seated, Facing Front, "Without Beard", 1860 Share icon

#14 Workers Assemble President Abraham Lincoln’s Statue At The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, 1920. Originally Designed To Be 10 Feet Tall, The Likeness Was 19 Feet High When Completed, So That The Cavernous Chamber Would Not Dwarf The Statue Share icon

#15 French Soldier With A Wild Eagle Owl In The Trenches, 1916 Share icon

Meanwhile, her personal favorite photo capturing a historical moment is the first selfie taken by Robert Cornelius in 1839. "This image fascinates me not only for its pioneering technique in photography but also for its deeply human quality—a quiet moment of self-reflection captured in the dawn of photographic history. It’s remarkable to consider that the instinct to document ourselves, our lives, and our essence transcends time and technology. This photograph reminds me that archival work isn’t just about preserving the past; it’s about safeguarding humanity's ongoing story for the future," she told us.

#16 Bar Patrons Outside The “The Squirrel”, Sweden, Stockholm, Götgatan, 1895 Share icon

#17 “They Buried Him Among The Kings Because He Had Done Good Toward God And Toward His House.” The Coffin Of The Unknown Warrior Before His Internment In Westminster Abbey, A Memorial To All British And Commonwealth Troops Killed During Ww1 With No Known Grave. 11th November 1920 Share icon

#18 A French Soldier With Facial Prosthetics, 1918 Share icon

Continuing the topic on historical events that shouldn’t fade from our memory, in another previous interview we spoke with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who unanimously agreed that the Holocaust and all of its horror should never be forgotten.

#19 Two Men At Newsstand On Corner Of Montgomery And Market Streets, Monday Morning After Japanese Attack On Pearl Harbor, San Francisco, California, USA, 8th, 1941 Share icon

#20 George Armstrong Custer, In West Point Cadet Uniform, 1859 Share icon

#21 Finnish Soldiers In Nbc (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) Gear, During An Exercise, 1961 Share icon

In addition, Richie mentioned the Civil Rights Movement. “The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of hate, prejudice, and unchecked power. The Civil Rights Movement, meanwhile, showed the world the power of collective action in the fight for equality and justice. Both serve as powerful lessons in the need for compassion, vigilance, and courage,” she said.

#22 Yeoman Warders Outside The Gates Of The Tower Of London, 1898 Share icon

#23 Cover Shoot For Pink Floyd’s Album, ‘Wish You Were Here’, Warner Brothers Film Studios, 1975. Shot By Aubrey Powell Share icon

#24 Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, Aged 37, Posing For A Portrait At Buckingham Palace, London, 1958. He Died Today 9th April 2021 At The Age Of 99 Share icon

#25 Russian Soldier Burning Bank Notes For Warmth, Chechnya, 1995 Share icon

#26 Maud Wagner - The First Known Female Tattoo Artist In The United States. 1907 Share icon

#27 Long Beach, California, In The Year 1910 Share icon

#28 Little John F. Kennedy Jr. Waiting For His Dad, President John F. Kennedy To Land At Camp David, Maryland In October 1963. Jfk Was Assassinated The Very Next Month Share icon

#29 A British Soldier With His 8-Month Old Daughter As He Arrives At The Docks From Overseas, 1945 Share icon

#30 Bow Of A Soviet Nuclear Icebreaker, 1970s Share icon

#31 Chicago’s Southside. In Their Sunday Best, 1941 Share icon

#32 Salvador Dalì And His Wife Gala In A Photo Booth, Around The 1930s Share icon

#33 Pablo Picasso Wearing A Hat And Holding A Revolver & Holster Given To Him By Gary Cooper, Cannes, France, 1958 Share icon

#34 "The Father Of Basketball", James Naismith, 1927 Share icon

#35 A Dog Stealing A Postman's Glove, Minneapolis, 1950 Share icon

#36 Pele And President Gerald Ford Play With A Soccer Ball In The Rose Guard, White House, 1975 Share icon

#37 A Giant In The Year 1905 Enjoying A Beer In A Tavern Share icon

#38 The Result Of Firefighting In Extreme Winter Conditions. The Remains Of The Eureka Building In Chicago, 1920 Share icon

#39 Manfred Von Richthofen In Conversation With Hauptmann Rudolf Kleine And Oberleutnant Martin Gerlich Of Kamfgeschwader 3. Two Albatros D.v Are Parked In The Background - Richthofen & Kurt Wolf - Gontrode, East Flanders, In The First Week Of July, 1917 Share icon

#40 Exactly 60 Years Ago (April 12th, 1961) Mankind Reached The Stars As Yuri Gagarin Became The First Human To Travel To Space Share icon

#41 San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907 Share icon

#42 A Group Of Intoxicated German Officers During A Birthday Party For A ‘Lieutenant Stobwasser’, Modern-Day Poland, 1916 Share icon

#43 Russian Soldiers During The Seige On Stalingrad, 1942-3 Share icon

#44 The Mlb All-Star Game In San Diego, 1992 Share icon

#45 The Oldest Austrian Soldier Of Ww1, 79-Year-Old Gaspar Wallnöfer, Veteran Of The Habsburg Campaigns In Italy In 1848 And 1966, September, 1917 Share icon

#46 Fidel Castro Visiting The Great Wall Of China, 1995 Share icon

#47 George H.w. Bush Takes A Toboggan Ride With Arnold Schwarzenegger At Camp David. 1991 Share icon

#48 A Swedish Soldier Of The Landstorm During An Exercise In Dalarö, Stockholm County, Sweden, 1920s Share icon

#49 Soldiers (Who Were Interrupted During Rehearsals For A Drag Show By An Air Raid) Manning Anti-Aircraft Guns At The Royal Artillery Coastal Defence Battery At Shornemead Fort, Kent, England, 1940 Share icon

#50 Members Of The German Red Cross With A German Soldier On The Balcony Of A Hospital, 1916 Share icon

#51 A Student Protester Gives The V For Victory Sign In Front Of Chinese Soldiers Of The Pla. Tiananmen Square, 1 June 1989. Photo Taken By Peter Charlesworth Share icon

#52 A Babushka Keeps The Ears Of Her Grandson Warm As He Takes An Oath Of Enlistment For The Russian Army. Volgograd, 1994. Photo Taken By Nikolai Ignatiev Share icon

#53 Armored Troop Of The 4th Panzer Army In Ukraine, Ww2 Share icon

#54 French Ww1 Refugees Driven Away By The German Forces, Resting At Lyon Train Station In Paris In 1918 Share icon

#55 Swedish Girl Sitting By A Rune Stone Fragment In Lissma, 1935 Share icon

#56 Arnold Schwarzenegger Having A Cigar And A Beer During The Filming Of Red Heat, 1988 Share icon

#57 Finnish Sappers Use A Captured Soviet Roks-2 Flamethrower During A Training Exercise In Karelia, 1943 Share icon

#58 Private First Class Margerum, Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Walks The Road Through A Forest In The Bastogne Area, Returning From The Front Lines, 1944 Share icon

#59 The Invasion Begins, June 8th, 1944 Share icon

#60 Union Blue And Confederate Gray Veterans Reunite At Gettysburg In The Year 1913 — Standing By “The Bloody Angle” Where Pickett’s Charge Took Place 50 Years Earlier And Over 3,000 Soldiers On Both Sides Lost Their Lives — Now They Clasp Hands Over The Stone Wall As Brothers Share icon

#61 Pre-Dreadnought Battleship Sms Kaiser Friedrich III Leads The German Home Fleet, 1901 Share icon

#62 “Wait For Me, Daddy” - October 1, 1940 Share icon

#63 German Soldier Posing For A Photograph With His Grandfather Wearing His Old Bavarian Uniform, 1913 Share icon

#64 Tourists Pose On Glacier Point Above The Yosemite Valley, 1887 Share icon

#65 German Child Soldiers Captured By The 6th U.S. Armored Division In Giessen, Germany. March 19, 1945 Share icon

#66 Walter Smith, Charged With B&e, Stealing Property And Clothing Valued At 21 Kgs. Sentenced To 6 Months Of Hard Labour. Australia, 1924 Share icon

#67 A Soldier Of The Us 535th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion With A Dog On The Ardennes Front, Belgium, January 1945 Share icon

#68 German Soldiers Having A Snowball Fight In A Train Yard While Awaiting Deployment. France, 1944 Share icon

#69 Addie Card, A 12 Year-Old Spinner In North Pownal Cotton Mill. August, 1910 Share icon

#70 Lt. "Dick" Winters During Training At Camp Mackall, 1943 Share icon

#71 Charleston In Ruins, In The Year 1865 Share icon

#72 U.S. Army Medical Soldiers Administering A Plasma Transfusion To A Survivor Of A Landing Craft Sunk Somewhere Off The Coast Of Northern France. June 1944 Share icon

#73 German Soldiers Mock The Recent Allied Defeat In France By Wearing Captured British And French Helmets, 1940 Share icon

#74 U.S. Air Force Bombers Fly Over Ploiești, Romania, Following A Raid On August 1, 1943. Of The 16 Cameramen Accompanying This Mission, The One Who Took This Photo Was The Only One To Survive Share icon

#75 Stewards And Nurses, Brooklyn Navy Yard Hospital. Around The Year 1890 Share icon

#76 American Wwi Veterans At A Reunion, 1978 Share icon

#77 General William T. Sherman, 1860s Share icon

#78 The Body Of An American Soldier Being Raised Up To An Evacuation Chopper During The Vietnam War. Photo Taken By Henri Huet In 1966 Share icon

#79 An American Version Of A Sidewalk Cafe, In Fallen La Haye Du Puits, France On July 15, 1944, As Robert Mccurty, Left, From Newark, New Jersey, Sgt. Harold Smith, Of Brush Creek, Tennessee, And Sgt. Richard Bennett, From Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Raise Their Glasses In A Toast Share icon

#80 "Flat Spare Tires Are Numerous Around Washington These Days Due To The Youthful Football Players Who Have Found An Easier Way To Inflate The Pigskin Than Using Their Lungs" Washington, Dc, 1924 Share icon