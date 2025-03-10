ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs have this incredible ability to preserve the present and allow their future viewers to continue accessing the past. We’re truly fortunate to be able to get a glimpse of trillions of captured real moments that happened between this instance and the invention of photography.

We shouldn’t take that ever for granted, that’s why we are featuring a list full of historical pictures from the Instagram account ‘The History House.’ Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those images that mesmerized you the most.

#1

Bessie Coleman, The First Black Aviatrix, Was Denied Access To Flight School In The Us, So She Moved To France, Learned French And Got Her Flight Certificate There, 1922

Historical photo of a pilot in a leather jacket and helmet, representing a significant moment from the past.

I am always in awe and gratitude to these women who fought the hurdles of race, class and gender barriers so that we could live the lives we do today. Thanks to each one of you.

    #2

    Two Girls Galloping On Sheep, Cornwall, England, 1969

    Children riding toy sheep in a vintage photograph, capturing historical moments from the past.

    #3

    Actor Christian Bale In His Bedroom, At Home In Bournemouth, Dorset (United Kingdom 1987)

    Young boy in denim plays with a vintage computer game setup, surrounded by caps and memorabilia; historical picture of the past.

    Previously, we were lucky enough to have a chat with Margot Note, an expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC. She believes that photography is one of the best ways to record history due to its unparalleled accuracy and immediacy.

    "Unlike oral traditions or written records, which are subject to interpretation, memory loss, or bias, photographs provide a direct and detailed representation of a moment in time. This allows future generations to see historical events, people, and places as they truly appeared, offering a level of authenticity and emotional connection that earlier methods may lack," she explained.
    #4

    Freddie Mercury On A Bullet Train (Shinkansen) Leaving For Nagoya During The Hot Space Japan Tour, Nishinomiya, Japan, 25 October 1982

    Man in a green shirt on a train holding a fork and lid, surrounded by others. Historical travel scene.

    #5

    King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925

    A historical photo of a woman and child in traditional fur clothing, reflecting past cultures and lifestyles.

    pamakers avatar
    Pamelot
    Pamelot
    Community Member
    I am in awe of this. Native American traditions, beliefs & clothing are astounding.

    #6

    A Young Soldier Of The Austro-Hungarian Army Standing On The Bridge Of Sighs, Connecting The Tunnels Inside The Marmolada Glacier, 1917

    A climber stands on a wooden bridge over an ice crevasse, showcasing a historical moment in exploration.

    She even went as far as to say that the invention of photography, democratized documentation of history. "Previously, recording history often required specialized skills like writing or artistry, which were limited to certain classes or institutions. Photography, especially with modern technology, enables a broader range of people to document their lives and environments, creating a more inclusive and diverse historical record."
    #7

    A Milkman Continues His Duties Following A German Bombing Raid In London, 1940. Original Photo By Fred Morley

    Milkman walking through rubble-strewn street during wartime, highlighting historical resilience amidst chaos.

    #8

    Davide Chislagi, The Italian Inventor, Testing Out His Version Of The 'Monowheel', 1933

    Man riding a vintage monowheel, showcasing unique historical transportation from the past.

    #9

    "The Old Samurai", Yokohama, Japan, 1865

    Man in traditional attire holding a sword, exemplifying historical significance in this colorized photo.

    Of course, like with anything, using photography to record the past also has its limitations. “Like earlier methods, it can be selective and influenced by the perspective of the photographer. Despite this, its immediacy, accessibility, and ability to preserve fleeting moments make it a uniquely powerful tool for recording history, complementing rather than entirely replacing earlier methods," Margot said.

    #10

    Australian Soldier, Private George "Dick" Whittington, Being Aided By Papuan Orderly Raphael Oimbari Near Buna On 25 December 1942

    Blindfolded soldier assisted by local wearing traditional attire on a dirt path, showcasing historical moments of the past.

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    The Australian troops called them Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels because of the level of care & support they provided

    #11

    Young French Girl Showing Off Her Cat, 1959

    Young girl in historical attire stands on a cobblestone street, smiling and holding a cat, with a bicycle in the background.

    #12

    Albert Einstein Sailing On The Saranac Lake, In The Adirondack Park, New York, 1936

    Elderly man with wild hair and pipe on a sailboat deck, historical image in color.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    When many people think of New York they think only of New York City and maybe Niagara Falls, but Adirondack Park is larger than several states, and it contains surprisingly rugged mountains (The 1980s Winter Olympics were held there, at Lake Placid), and crystal-clear lakes.

    The photos of historical events that Margot feels are very important to humanity are the “Migrant Mother” by Dorothea Lange, which depicts the cost of the Great Depression, "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" by Joe, which embodies the resilience people showed during World War II, and “Earthrise” by William Anders, which revealed how Earth looks from space, inspiring environmental awareness.

    #13

    Abraham Lincoln, Candidate For U.S. President. Half-Length Portrait, Seated, Facing Front, "Without Beard", 1860

    A historical figure in a formal suit, seated with arms crossed, representing an iconic moment from the past.

    #14

    Workers Assemble President Abraham Lincoln’s Statue At The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, 1920. Originally Designed To Be 10 Feet Tall, The Likeness Was 19 Feet High When Completed, So That The Cavernous Chamber Would Not Dwarf The Statue

    Construction of the Lincoln Memorial, with workers assembling the iconic statue, highlighting historical craftsmanship.

    #15

    French Soldier With A Wild Eagle Owl In The Trenches, 1916

    Soldier in trench holds an owl, symbolizing historical moments during wartime.

    Meanwhile, her personal favorite photo capturing a historical moment is the first selfie taken by Robert Cornelius in 1839. "This image fascinates me not only for its pioneering technique in photography but also for its deeply human quality—a quiet moment of self-reflection captured in the dawn of photographic history. It’s remarkable to consider that the instinct to document ourselves, our lives, and our essence transcends time and technology. This photograph reminds me that archival work isn’t just about preserving the past; it’s about safeguarding humanity's ongoing story for the future," she told us.

    #16

    Bar Patrons Outside The “The Squirrel”, Sweden, Stockholm, Götgatan, 1895

    Men standing outside a wooden building wearing hats and old work clothes, capturing a historical moment from the past.

    #17

    “They Buried Him Among The Kings Because He Had Done Good Toward God And Toward His House.” The Coffin Of The Unknown Warrior Before His Internment In Westminster Abbey, A Memorial To All British And Commonwealth Troops Killed During Ww1 With No Known Grave. 11th November 1920

    Coffin of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey, symbolizing historical significance and remembrance.

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    Traditionally, a royal bride places her wedding bouquet on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. This was done by all royal brides since Princess Anne. The last to lay her bouquet was Princess Beatrice in 2020. This is a private event, so there are no pictures of this.

    #18

    A French Soldier With Facial Prosthetics, 1918

    Man in historical military uniform with a painted face mask and mustache, showcasing a unique historical moment.

    Continuing the topic on historical events that shouldn’t fade from our memory, in another previous interview we spoke with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who unanimously agreed that the Holocaust and all of its horror should never be forgotten.

    #19

    Two Men At Newsstand On Corner Of Montgomery And Market Streets, Monday Morning After Japanese Attack On Pearl Harbor, San Francisco, California, USA, 8th, 1941

    Two men in 1940s attire at a San Francisco newsstand, engaging with historical newspapers.

    #20

    George Armstrong Custer, In West Point Cadet Uniform, 1859

    Young soldier in historical uniform, holding a pistol, exemplifying historical moments from the past.

    rjjecreek avatar
    JoNo
    JoNo
    Community Member
    The colour of his uniform brings out the colour of his eyes, not that that's the reason he joined up.

    #21

    Finnish Soldiers In Nbc (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) Gear, During An Exercise, 1961

    Three people in gas masks and rain ponchos in a forest, highlighting historical moments with past military attire.

    In addition, Richie mentioned the Civil Rights Movement. “The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of hate, prejudice, and unchecked power. The Civil Rights Movement, meanwhile, showed the world the power of collective action in the fight for equality and justice. Both serve as powerful lessons in the need for compassion, vigilance, and courage,” she said.

    #22

    Yeoman Warders Outside The Gates Of The Tower Of London, 1898

    Beefeaters in ceremonial uniforms, standing on stone steps, representing historical British tradition.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    All Yeoman Warders are retired military, requiring at least 22 years of service, the Long Service and Good Conduct medal, and held the rank of Warrant Officer. They are, in effect, palace guards, as the Tower was a royal palace and fortress. Yes, there have been female Warders.

    #23

    Cover Shoot For Pink Floyd’s Album, ‘Wish You Were Here’, Warner Brothers Film Studios, 1975. Shot By Aubrey Powell

    Two men shake hands on a studio lot, with one man on fire, capturing a dramatic historical moment.

    #24

    Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, Aged 37, Posing For A Portrait At Buckingham Palace, London, 1958. He Died Today 9th April 2021 At The Age Of 99

    Man in military uniform adorned with medals, representing historical significance in past events.

    #25

    Russian Soldier Burning Bank Notes For Warmth, Chechnya, 1995

    Soldier in rubble burning banknotes, highlighting historical struggles.

    #26

    Maud Wagner - The First Known Female Tattoo Artist In The United States. 1907

    A historical portrait of a woman with extensive tattoos and a floral accessory, highlighting past tattoo artistry.

    #27

    Long Beach, California, In The Year 1910

    Bustling historical street scene with people in early 1900s attire, vibrant storefronts, and an American flag in the background.

    #28

    Little John F. Kennedy Jr. Waiting For His Dad, President John F. Kennedy To Land At Camp David, Maryland In October 1963. Jfk Was Assassinated The Very Next Month

    A child in red suspenders watches a helicopter fly close, capturing a moment of historical significance.

    #29

    A British Soldier With His 8-Month Old Daughter As He Arrives At The Docks From Overseas, 1945

    Soldier carrying a smiling baby, capturing a touching historical moment from the past.

    #30

    Bow Of A Soviet Nuclear Icebreaker, 1970s

    A large historical ship with Soviet emblem on ice, person standing nearby for scale.

    #31

    Chicago’s Southside. In Their Sunday Best, 1941

    Boys in 1940s fashion sit on a vintage car, capturing historical moments vividly with Illinois license plate visible, 1941.

    #32

    Salvador Dalì And His Wife Gala In A Photo Booth, Around The 1930s

    A couple from the past sharing a joyful moment, showcasing historical styles and expressions.

    #33

    Pablo Picasso Wearing A Hat And Holding A Revolver & Holster Given To Him By Gary Cooper, Cannes, France, 1958

    Man in a striped shirt and white hat holding a revolver, evokes historical themes with vintage style.

    #34

    "The Father Of Basketball", James Naismith, 1927

    Man in vintage suit holding early basketball and hoop, illustrating historical sports development.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    It took surprisingly long to figure out you could get the ball back faster if you put a hole in the bottom of the basket.

    #35

    A Dog Stealing A Postman's Glove, Minneapolis, 1950

    Mailman in winter uniform interacting with a dog on a snowy path, illustrating historical daily life moments.

    #36

    Pele And President Gerald Ford Play With A Soccer Ball In The Rose Guard, White House, 1975

    A man in a suit playing soccer with another in a striped suit, showcasing historical interactions with famous athletes.

    #37

    A Giant In The Year 1905 Enjoying A Beer In A Tavern

    Two historical men in a vintage bar, one holding a cigar and drink, capturing a moment from the past.

    #38

    The Result Of Firefighting In Extreme Winter Conditions. The Remains Of The Eureka Building In Chicago, 1920

    Historic photo of an icy building, covered in thick icicles, with people observing in winter attire.

    #39

    Manfred Von Richthofen In Conversation With Hauptmann Rudolf Kleine And Oberleutnant Martin Gerlich Of Kamfgeschwader 3. Two Albatros D.v Are Parked In The Background - Richthofen & Kurt Wolf - Gontrode, East Flanders, In The First Week Of July, 1917

    German soldiers in front of vintage aircraft, discussing events, showcasing historical aviation moments.

    #40

    Exactly 60 Years Ago (April 12th, 1961) Mankind Reached The Stars As Yuri Gagarin Became The First Human To Travel To Space

    Astronaut in a space helmet, focused and poised in a spacecraft cockpit, embodying historical moments from the past.

    #41

    San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907

    Historic photograph of an elaborate seaside building on a cliff, with people walking on the beach.

    #42

    A Group Of Intoxicated German Officers During A Birthday Party For A ‘Lieutenant Stobwasser’, Modern-Day Poland, 1916

    Group of soldiers in historical uniforms enjoying a drink, capturing a moment from the past.

    #43

    Russian Soldiers During The Seige On Stalingrad, 1942-3

    Soldiers in WWII uniforms advance through trenches amidst ruined buildings, highlighting historical wartime scenes.

    #44

    The Mlb All-Star Game In San Diego, 1992

    Watching a historical game on a TV outside, overlooking a stadium, with two people and beer bottles in the scene.

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    With the cost of sports and concert tickets these days this pic could be 2025

    #45

    The Oldest Austrian Soldier Of Ww1, 79-Year-Old Gaspar Wallnöfer, Veteran Of The Habsburg Campaigns In Italy In 1848 And 1966, September, 1917

    Historical photograph of an elderly man in military attire with medals and a pipe, reflecting past eras.

    #46

    Fidel Castro Visiting The Great Wall Of China, 1995

    Group of historical figures visiting the Great Wall of China, showcasing past global connections.

    #47

    George H.w. Bush Takes A Toboggan Ride With Arnold Schwarzenegger At Camp David. 1991

    Two men sledding on a snowy hill, capturing a playful moment from the past.

    #48

    A Swedish Soldier Of The Landstorm During An Exercise In Dalarö, Stockholm County, Sweden, 1920s

    A historical image of a man in period military attire and sunglasses, set in a wooded area.

    #49

    Soldiers (Who Were Interrupted During Rehearsals For A Drag Show By An Air Raid) Manning Anti-Aircraft Guns At The Royal Artillery Coastal Defence Battery At Shornemead Fort, Kent, England, 1940

    Historical soldiers in dresses operating artillery, showcasing a unique moment from the past.

    #50

    Members Of The German Red Cross With A German Soldier On The Balcony Of A Hospital, 1916

    Three historical figures in uniform, including a smiling nurse, representing the past with vintage medical attire.

    #51

    A Student Protester Gives The V For Victory Sign In Front Of Chinese Soldiers Of The Pla. Tiananmen Square, 1 June 1989. Photo Taken By Peter Charlesworth

    Young man flashes peace sign in front of soldiers, capturing a moment that speaks volumes about historical context.

    #52

    A Babushka Keeps The Ears Of Her Grandson Warm As He Takes An Oath Of Enlistment For The Russian Army. Volgograd, 1994. Photo Taken By Nikolai Ignatiev

    Soldiers in winter uniforms, covered in snow, with an observer standing behind them. Historical scene with significant past context.

    #53

    Armored Troop Of The 4th Panzer Army In Ukraine, Ww2

    Soldiers in winter gear beside vintage armored vehicles on a muddy road, portraying a historical moment from the past.

    #54

    French Ww1 Refugees Driven Away By The German Forces, Resting At Lyon Train Station In Paris In 1918

    Historical image of a group of children and women dressed in early 20th-century clothing outside a building.

    #55

    Swedish Girl Sitting By A Rune Stone Fragment In Lissma, 1935

    Young girl in winter clothes sits by an ancient runestone, showcasing a glimpse into historical daily life.

    #56

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Having A Cigar And A Beer During The Filming Of Red Heat, 1988

    Man in military uniform holding a beer mug and cigar; historical picture highlighting past moments.

    #57

    Finnish Sappers Use A Captured Soviet Roks-2 Flamethrower During A Training Exercise In Karelia, 1943

    Soldiers in winter camouflage using a flamethrower on a snowy battlefield, capturing a historical moment from the past.

    #58

    Private First Class Margerum, Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Walks The Road Through A Forest In The Bastogne Area, Returning From The Front Lines, 1944

    A soldier walks down a forest path, sunlight streaming through the trees, capturing a moment in history.

    #59

    The Invasion Begins, June 8th, 1944

    World War II tank disembarking landing craft at Normandy, France, capturing a significant historical moment.

    #60

    Union Blue And Confederate Gray Veterans Reunite At Gettysburg In The Year 1913 — Standing By “The Bloody Angle” Where Pickett’s Charge Took Place 50 Years Earlier And Over 3,000 Soldiers On Both Sides Lost Their Lives — Now They Clasp Hands Over The Stone Wall As Brothers

    Veterans shaking hands at a historical reunion, showcasing significant moments from the past.

    #61

    Pre-Dreadnought Battleship Sms Kaiser Friedrich III Leads The German Home Fleet, 1901

    Historical photo of warships in formation on the ocean, shrouded in mist and smoke.

    #62

    “Wait For Me, Daddy” - October 1, 1940

    Child reaches for his father's hand in a historical World War II military march.

    #63

    German Soldier Posing For A Photograph With His Grandfather Wearing His Old Bavarian Uniform, 1913

    Two historical soldiers in colorful uniforms, showcasing military attire from the past.

    #64

    Tourists Pose On Glacier Point Above The Yosemite Valley, 1887

    Historical picture of four men standing on an overhanging rock, overlooking a vast mountainous landscape.

    #65

    German Child Soldiers Captured By The 6th U.S. Armored Division In Giessen, Germany. March 19, 1945

    Three young soldiers in historical uniforms, standing on a road, representing a moment from the past.

    #66

    Walter Smith, Charged With B&e, Stealing Property And Clothing Valued At 21 Kgs. Sentenced To 6 Months Of Hard Labour. Australia, 1924

    A historical mugshot of a man in a suit and hat, showcasing past photographic styles.

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    And now you can walk out of Walmart with an entire tray of meat and no one can touch you

    #67

    A Soldier Of The Us 535th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion With A Dog On The Ardennes Front, Belgium, January 1945

    Soldier shaking hands with a dog in snowy historical wartime scene.

    #68

    German Soldiers Having A Snowball Fight In A Train Yard While Awaiting Deployment. France, 1944

    Historical picture of soldiers playfully tossing snowballs near a train in winter.

    #69

    Addie Card, A 12 Year-Old Spinner In North Pownal Cotton Mill. August, 1910

    Young girl in historical clothing standing by a spinning machine, representing past industrial times.

    #70

    Lt. "Dick" Winters During Training At Camp Mackall, 1943

    Smiling soldier in historical military uniform with helmet, standing outdoors, reflecting the past.

    #71

    Charleston In Ruins, In The Year 1865

    Children sitting by a column amidst historical ruins, illustrating the past.

    #72

    U.S. Army Medical Soldiers Administering A Plasma Transfusion To A Survivor Of A Landing Craft Sunk Somewhere Off The Coast Of Northern France. June 1944

    Soldiers on a beach aiding a wounded comrade, showcasing a vivid historical moment from the past.

    #73

    German Soldiers Mock The Recent Allied Defeat In France By Wearing Captured British And French Helmets, 1940

    Historical image of three soldiers in uniform, posing together in a courtyard.

    #74

    U.S. Air Force Bombers Fly Over Ploiești, Romania, Following A Raid On August 1, 1943. Of The 16 Cameramen Accompanying This Mission, The One Who Took This Photo Was The Only One To Survive

    Historical picture of WWII bombers flying through smoke-filled skies, showcasing a pivotal past moment.

    #75

    Stewards And Nurses, Brooklyn Navy Yard Hospital. Around The Year 1890

    Group of historical workers posed outside a building, with bicycles and dogs, showcasing fashion and lifestyle of the past.

    #76

    American Wwi Veterans At A Reunion, 1978

    Elderly veterans in helmets and uniforms gather, holding the American flag, evoking historical memories of the past.

    #77

    General William T. Sherman, 1860s

    A colorized historical image of a 19th-century military officer in a dark uniform, showing historical fashion.

    #78

    The Body Of An American Soldier Being Raised Up To An Evacuation Chopper During The Vietnam War. Photo Taken By Henri Huet In 1966

    Silhouette of a person jumping from a helicopter, capturing a dramatic moment in historical aviation.

    #79

    An American Version Of A Sidewalk Cafe, In Fallen La Haye Du Puits, France On July 15, 1944, As Robert Mccurty, Left, From Newark, New Jersey, Sgt. Harold Smith, Of Brush Creek, Tennessee, And Sgt. Richard Bennett, From Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Raise Their Glasses In A Toast

    Three soldiers in historical attire share a drink, sitting outdoors at a small table in a wartime setting.

    #80

    "Flat Spare Tires Are Numerous Around Washington These Days Due To The Youthful Football Players Who Have Found An Easier Way To Inflate The Pigskin Than Using Their Lungs" Washington, Dc, 1924

    Young boy inflating a car tire with a 1924 license plate, showcasing historical daily life activities.

