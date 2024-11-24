ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to pinpoint when humans started recording and sharing knowledge of the past. But it’s estimated that they started early on. At first, there were cave paintings, and then language, which allowed people to tell origin stories and pass them from generation to generation. The invention of writing systems allowed people to record the past more extensively. And as technology evolved, new ways of doing so emerged. Now, in addition to all of that, history can be recorded through photographs, video, and audio recordings.

Today we’ll be looking at our fascinating past through photography, courtesy of the Facebook group Historical Images. These pictures show what life was like before we came to this world and remind us that we and everything else exist because of those who came before us. Scroll down for a deep dive into our history and don’t forget to upvote the ones that resonated with you the most.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Margot Note, expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC, who is passionate about preserving the past and kindly agreed to chat with us about historical pictures!

A Mother And Her Son On Their Way To A Pride Walk, 1985

A Mother And Her Son On Their Way To A Pride Walk, 1985

Fall Of The Berlin Wall (1989)

Fall Of The Berlin Wall (1989)

And to consider, it was a "mistake" announcing the free travel ...

A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s

A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s

The keeping of written history records appears relatively late, only 5,000 years ago in Egypt and ancient Sumer. Before that, knowledge about the past would be passed on from memory, with ancient storytellers being able to recite stories for days. 

"Before photographs, people recorded history through oral traditions, written records, visual depictions, and physical artifacts. Oral storytelling preserved myths, genealogies, and events in societies without writing, while early civilizations used cuneiform, hieroglyphs, and manuscripts to document their histories," further explained Margot Note, expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC, to Bored Panda.

"Visual methods included prehistoric rock art, detailed frescoes, and narrative tapestries like the Bayeux Tapestry. Historical records were also embedded in physical forms such as inscriptions on monuments, architectural achievements, and coins bearing rulers’ likenesses. Tools like the Inca’s knotted strings (quipu) and European chronicles showcased inventive ways to preserve memory. These methods reflect humanity’s enduring desire to document and interpret the past, paving the way for photography as a more permanent and detailed medium."

This Is The First Publicly Sold Bottle Of Coca-Cola, Released In 1894

This Is The First Publicly Sold Bottle Of Coca-Cola, Released In 1894

Remarkably, it contained an estimated 3.5 grams of coc***e at the time

My mother refers to the coke coke as "the gold old days".

Brunettes Boycott The Film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes", USA, 1953

Brunettes Boycott The Film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes", USA, 1953

A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932

A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932

History record-keeping picked up pretty fast and just within a few centuries we already had elaborate written chronicles. Written documents started to gain authority over oral stories because it was much harder to change them when they were written down. 

Evidence also became important, as relying on what someone’s grandmother said to their dad didn’t cut it anymore. However, one downside to noting down the past at the time was that it only told the stories of the rich because most people still couldn’t read or write. 
Tippi Hedren And Her Tiger, 1982

Tippi Hedren And Her Tiger, 1982

Two Women Working As Ice Deliverers Carry A Large Block Of Ice. September 1918

Two Women Working As Ice Deliverers Carry A Large Block Of Ice. September 1918

We can't even comprehend, how lucky we are living just like around 100 years later. And that sentence will be written in 100 years by now.

In 1910, In New York, The United States, A Photographer Took A Photo Of Four Little Girls. Blessings To People A Hundred Years From Now

In 1910, In New York, The United States, A Photographer Took A Photo Of Four Little Girls. Blessings To People A Hundred Years From Now

Another interesting aspect of our history is that it only started to be precise and make chronological sense after the first ancient Olympic games in 776 BCE and the building of Rome in 753 BCE.

However, scholars have figured out various ways to precisely date events even before there were written records. Like finding radioactive materials to date objects such as bones or food remains.

Art was also very important in recording history. Many historical figures and events are immortalized in paintings and sculptures. However, until the advent of photography in 1826–27, people had to settle on seeing such images through the eyes of the artists who painted them, which might have been not entirely accurate. 
A Man And A Woman Riding On Cycling Machines In The First Class Gym Onboard Rms Titanic. Ca. 1911

A Man And A Woman Riding On Cycling Machines In The First Class Gym Onboard Rms Titanic. Ca. 1911

Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912

Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912

A Diamond Mine Worker Is X-Rayed At The End Of Each Shift Before Leaving The Mines. South Africa, 1954

A Diamond Mine Worker Is X-Rayed At The End Of Each Shift Before Leaving The Mines. South Africa, 1954

Wonder what their radiation exposure was by the time they left the job 🫤

The invention of photography not only allowed people to see how things really were in the past but also allowed ordinary people to leave their own mark on it. A person who was born more than 150 years ago and wasn’t wealthy could only be remembered by carving their name into an important monument or doing something heroic or noteworthy.

Margot even says that photography is considered a more effective method of recording history compared to earlier methods since it captures visual reality with unparalleled accuracy and immediacy.

"Unlike oral traditions or written records, which are subject to interpretation, memory loss, or bias, photographs provide a direct and detailed representation of a moment in time. This allows future generations to see historical events, people, and places as they truly appeared, offering a level of authenticity and emotional connection that earlier methods may lack," she explained.
Little Girl Talking With Her Father, A Train Driver For Southern Railway's Southern Belle Steam Train, Before He Leaves On A Trip To Brighton - London, 1931

Little Girl Talking With Her Father, A Train Driver For Southern Railway's Southern Belle Steam Train, Before He Leaves On A Trip To Brighton - London, 1931

This Photo Is From 1920 And Was Titled: "A Few Seconds Before Happiness"

This Photo Is From 1920 And Was Titled: "A Few Seconds Before Happiness"

Saving Teddy During The 1941 Blitz Of Liverpool

Saving Teddy During The 1941 Blitz Of Liverpool

In addition, she says that photography democratizes historical documentation. "Previously, recording history often required specialized skills like writing or artistry, which were limited to certain classes or institutions. Photography, especially with modern technology, enables a broader range of people to document their lives and environments, creating a more inclusive and diverse historical record."

However, nothing is without limitations. "Like earlier methods, it can be selective and influenced by the perspective of the photographer. Despite this, its immediacy, accessibility, and ability to preserve fleeting moments make it a uniquely powerful tool for recording history, complementing rather than entirely replacing earlier methods," Margot says.

A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950

A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950

Right before the hole collapses & buries them. Don’t do this, I’ve nursed too many people (mostly young men) with catastrophic brain injuries after being buried in beach sand hole collapses.

Easter Bunny Costumes Were Absolutely Horrifying In The 1950s

Easter Bunny Costumes Were Absolutely Horrifying In The 1950s

Undercover Police Officer, Brooklyn NYC July 1 1969

Undercover Police Officer, Brooklyn NYC July 1 1969

A few of the pictures that defined history and shaped collective memory, in Morgot's opinion, are “Migrant Mother” by Dorothea Lange, symbolizing the human cost of the Great Depression, "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" by Joe Rosenthal, embodying resilience during World War II; and “Earthrise” by William Anders, which inspired environmental awareness by showcasing planet Earth from space.
How Babies Traveled On Airplanes 1960's

How Babies Traveled On Airplanes 1960's

Young Girl During The Great Depression, 1930s

Young Girl During The Great Depression, 1930s

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet At Dinner, And 63 Years Later

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet At Dinner, And 63 Years Later

But for her personally, a historical photo that has left the greatest impact is the first selfie taken by Robert Cornelius in 1839.

"This image fascinates me not only for its pioneering technique in photography but also for its deeply human quality—a quiet moment of self-reflection captured in the dawn of photographic history. It’s remarkable to consider that the instinct to document ourselves, our lives, and our essence transcends time and technology. This photograph reminds me that archival work isn’t just about preserving the past; it’s about safeguarding humanity's ongoing story for the future," she tells us.

Blackfoot Indians On The Roof Of The Hotel

Blackfoot Indians On The Roof Of The Hotel

McAlpin, New York City in 1913.They had the choice of any room in the hotel but instead chose to pitch their teepees on the roof. For many who had never left the reservation this was quite a sight.

Makes it sound so quant. Taken to New York to be exhibited I presume.

Coal-Miner’s Bath, Chester-Le-Street, Durham, England, 1937 - Photo By Bill Brandt

Coal-Miner’s Bath, Chester-Le-Street, Durham, England, 1937 - Photo By Bill Brandt

An Empire State Builder Hanging On A Crane Above New York City, 1930

An Empire State Builder Hanging On A Crane Above New York City, 1930

Photography was so fundamental to humanity that it's even called the most important invention after the printing press. “An effective photograph can disseminate information about humanity and nature, record the visible world, and extend human knowledge and understanding,” writes Encyclopedia Britannica.

The advent of the camera changed the way events are captured and remembered and this no longer became limited to writing or art. On top of that, it allowed people to record personal moments, which wasn’t possible before. 

Husband And Wife With Their 11 Children On Palm Sunday, 1954

Husband And Wife With Their 11 Children On Palm Sunday, 1954

In 1892, A Hot Potato Vendor Peddles His Wares On The Busy Streets Of Manhattan, Offering A Popular And Simple Snack To New Yorkers

In 1892, A Hot Potato Vendor Peddles His Wares On The Busy Streets Of Manhattan, Offering A Popular And Simple Snack To New Yorkers

Known as “Mickeys,” these hot, baked potatoes were a beloved street food in the late 19th century. Vendors like this one would walk the city, selling the warm, starchy potatoes wrapped in paper or cloth. They were not just a quick and affordable snack but also served a practical purpose during cold weather, as many people would carry them in their pockets to use as makeshift hand warmers on frigid days.
Hot potatoes were especially popular among the working class and immigrants in Manhattan, providing both sustenance and warmth for those on the go. Street vendors were a common sight in the city during this period, offering an array of cheap and accessible food options for a rapidly growing urban population. The hot potato, often eaten in between work shifts or on the way home, was part of a broader culture of street food that provided comfort and nourishment amidst the hustle of daily life.
The tradition of selling hot potatoes, with their dual function as both a snack and a source of warmth, represents a unique aspect of the urban experience in 19th-century New York. This photograph not only captures a moment in the life of a street vendor but also reflects the ingenuity and resourcefulness of city dwellers who found practical solutions to everyday needs. The image provides a nostalgic glimpse into the past, showcasing a time when simple pleasures like a warm potato could provide both sustenance and a small respite from the harsh realities of city life

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

Queensway Tunnel From 1943 To 2024

Queensway Tunnel From 1943 To 2024

Taking Airline Reservations Before Computers, 1945

Taking Airline Reservations Before Computers, 1945

Acrobats Balance On Top Of The Empire State Building, 1934

Acrobats Balance On Top Of The Empire State Building, 1934

Four Young Women Playing Volleyball On Stilts At The Beach In Venice, California, 1934

Four Young Women Playing Volleyball On Stilts At The Beach In Venice, California, 1934

Downtown Los Angeles Photographed In 1901, And Again In 2001, Exactly 100 Years Later

Downtown Los Angeles Photographed In 1901, And Again In 2001, Exactly 100 Years Later

Fishing Boat “New England” Covered In Ice, British Columbia, 1916 / Photograph By Leonard Frank

Fishing Boat “New England” Covered In Ice, British Columbia, 1916 / Photograph By Leonard Frank

"Approaching Shadow", 1954

"Approaching Shadow", 1954

Engineers And Architects Before The Arrival Of Autocad, 1982

Engineers And Architects Before The Arrival Of Autocad, 1982

Neil Armstrong Photographed By Buzz Aldrin Shortly After Completing The First-Ever Moonwalk On July 20th, 1969

Neil Armstrong Photographed By Buzz Aldrin Shortly After Completing The First-Ever Moonwalk On July 20th, 1969

Young 25 Year Old Bruce Lee's Work Out Regime In May 27, 1965

Young 25 Year Old Bruce Lee's Work Out Regime In May 27, 1965

Some Of The Children Who Go To School Half A Day, And Shuck Four Hours Before School Several Hours After School And Eight Or Nine Hours On Saturday

Some Of The Children Who Go To School Half A Day, And Shuck Four Hours Before School Several Hours After School And Eight Or Nine Hours On Saturday

Maggioni Canning Co.
Location: Port Royal, South Carolina
Photo by Lewis Hine.

Often Carved And Decorated, The Box Bed Was The Pride Of Its Owners. In Homes That Usually Had Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed Some Privacy And Helped Keep People Warm During The Winter

Often Carved And Decorated, The Box Bed Was The Pride Of Its Owners. In Homes That Usually Had Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed Some Privacy And Helped Keep People Warm During The Winter

Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

During The 50-Day Siege Of Budapest An Airplane Crashed Into An Apartment Building - Budapest, 1945

During The 50-Day Siege Of Budapest An Airplane Crashed Into An Apartment Building - Budapest, 1945

A Living United States Flag, Formed By 10,000 Navy Sailors In Illinois, 1917

A Living United States Flag, Formed By 10,000 Navy Sailors In Illinois, 1917

Photographer Margaret Bourke-White Capturing A Shot From The Top Of The Chrysler Building, 1935

Photographer Margaret Bourke-White Capturing A Shot From The Top Of The Chrysler Building, 1935

By Vladimir Lagrange - Ussr, 1960s

By Vladimir Lagrange - Ussr, 1960s

San Francisco’s Lombard Street In 1975

San Francisco’s Lombard Street In 1975

Baby Strollers Strapped To The Front Of The Bus In Opawa, New Zealand (1950s)

Baby Strollers Strapped To The Front Of The Bus In Opawa, New Zealand (1950s)

A Family From The Farm Enjoying Dinner. Tennessee's Claiborne County, 1940

A Family From The Farm Enjoying Dinner. Tennessee's Claiborne County, 1940

Lucille Ball On The Day Of Her Wedding To Desi Arnaz, 1940

Lucille Ball On The Day Of Her Wedding To Desi Arnaz, 1940

A Saloon In Wyoming In The Late 1800s

A Saloon In Wyoming In The Late 1800s

Two Bikini Bathing Suit Girls Leaning On A Ford Mustang In The 1970s

Two Bikini Bathing Suit Girls Leaning On A Ford Mustang In The 1970s

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland

This Was Las Vegas In 1947

This Was Las Vegas In 1947

Woman Preparing Gravy In The Kitchen, Missouri, 1938

Woman Preparing Gravy In The Kitchen, Missouri, 1938

The First American Aircraft Carrier. Converted From A Coal Cargo Ship. Uss Langley. 1928

The First American Aircraft Carrier. Converted From A Coal Cargo Ship. Uss Langley. 1928

Mgm Employment Portrait Of 19 Year Old Ava Gardner In 1941

Mgm Employment Portrait Of 19 Year Old Ava Gardner In 1941

The Family Of A Migratory Fruit Worker From Tennessee Now Camped In A Field Near The Packinghouse At Winter Haven, Florida, 1937

The Family Of A Migratory Fruit Worker From Tennessee Now Camped In A Field Near The Packinghouse At Winter Haven, Florida, 1937

Packed Parking Lot For Game One Of The 1916 World Series In Boston

Packed Parking Lot For Game One Of The 1916 World Series In Boston

England V Scotland At Wembley 1943!

England V Scotland At Wembley 1943!

Inside Of A Railroad Car Made By The Pullman Company, 1890s

Inside Of A Railroad Car Made By The Pullman Company, 1890s

The Famous Canals In Venice Being Drained And Cleaned, 1956

The Famous Canals In Venice Being Drained And Cleaned, 1956

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia In 1973

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia In 1973

Italian Grocery Shop, New York, 1943

Italian Grocery Shop, New York, 1943

Inflatable Ox-Skin Boats, North India, 1900

Inflatable Ox-Skin Boats, North India, 1900

Main Street - Deadwood, Dakota, 1877 And Present

Main Street - Deadwood, Dakota, 1877 And Present

Two Boys In London, 1902

Two Boys In London, 1902

A Family Going On The Summer Holiday In A Fiat 500, Italy, 1967

A Family Going On The Summer Holiday In A Fiat 500, Italy, 1967

In 1890, A Giant Sequoia Tree That Had Lived For More Than 2,600 Years Was Cut Down, At A Moment When Man Abandoned His Reason And Conscience

In 1890, A Giant Sequoia Tree That Had Lived For More Than 2,600 Years Was Cut Down, At A Moment When Man Abandoned His Reason And Conscience

In The Past, Ads Were Straight To The Point, 1946

In The Past, Ads Were Straight To The Point, 1946

A Lady From High Society, Ottoman Empire, 1900s

A Lady From High Society, Ottoman Empire, 1900s

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair

Hard To Believe This Is The Empire State Building In 1941. No Other Tall Skyscrapers Surrounding It

Hard To Believe This Is The Empire State Building In 1941. No Other Tall Skyscrapers Surrounding It

Vw Buses On The Factory Lot, 1960s

Vw Buses On The Factory Lot, 1960s

The World Trade Center Under Construction, 1970

The World Trade Center Under Construction, 1970

Dust Bowl Refugees Heading West To Start A New Life. 1939

Dust Bowl Refugees Heading West To Start A New Life. 1939

The Irish Guards' Band Drummer Boy At Waterford Barracks Standing With The Regiment's Mascot, An Irish Wolfhound, On The 21 February 1917

The Irish Guards' Band Drummer Boy At Waterford Barracks Standing With The Regiment's Mascot, An Irish Wolfhound, On The 21 February 1917

The Uniform Mob Of Smiling Humanoid Mice Seen Here Were Gathered For An Early Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Club In Ocean Park, California, Circa 1930

The Uniform Mob Of Smiling Humanoid Mice Seen Here Were Gathered For An Early Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Club In Ocean Park, California, Circa 1930

Aircraft Detection Device Before Radar, Bolling Field, USA, 1921

Aircraft Detection Device Before Radar, Bolling Field, USA, 1921

Poor Women Selling Flowers At Covent Garden, 1877

Poor Women Selling Flowers At Covent Garden, 1877

Princess Marie Of Edinburgh, Future Queen Of Romania, Circa 1890s

Princess Marie Of Edinburgh, Future Queen Of Romania, Circa 1890s

Statue Of Liberty Was Photographed In Paris, France, Just Before It Was Disassembled And Shipped To New York, 1884

Statue Of Liberty Was Photographed In Paris, France, Just Before It Was Disassembled And Shipped To New York, 1884

