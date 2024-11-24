ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to pinpoint when humans started recording and sharing knowledge of the past. But it’s estimated that they started early on. At first, there were cave paintings, and then language, which allowed people to tell origin stories and pass them from generation to generation. The invention of writing systems allowed people to record the past more extensively. And as technology evolved, new ways of doing so emerged. Now, in addition to all of that, history can be recorded through photographs, video, and audio recordings.

Today we’ll be looking at our fascinating past through photography, courtesy of the Facebook group Historical Images. These pictures show what life was like before we came to this world and remind us that we and everything else exist because of those who came before us. Scroll down for a deep dive into our history and don’t forget to upvote the ones that resonated with you the most.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Margot Note, expert archival consultant and founder of Margot Note Consulting LLC, who is passionate about preserving the past and kindly agreed to chat with us about historical pictures!