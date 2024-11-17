Redditors have been discussing privileges that wealthy people don’t even realize are “rich people things,” so we’ve gathered some of their replies down below. From flying first class to having a maid, these are luxuries that most of us could only dream about. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the things that you find the least relatable!

There are some sentences that a person would never utter unless they had an extremely large bank account . But when you’re rich, you tend to forget that your lifestyle isn’t considered normal.

“Just tell my assistant, and she’ll add it to my calendar. I might be out of the country that week, but I can fly in for a few hours if I have to. Thanks!”

#1 “Just have your accountant handle it.” Bro, my accountant is me with a calculator and a mild panic attack.

#2 I am by no means “rich” like a millionaire or anything like that, but I have a decent job that pays well. I have worked minimum wage jobs in the past and have worked myself up through the years to be quite comfortable. I absolutely promise anyone who currently lives pay check to pay check, the richest I have “felt” was when I realised that I haven’t checked the price of groceries in years. Like I understand just how expensive things have gotten over the last 5 years, but I’m luckily at the level now where I go into do my food shopping and just buy what I want, pay the bill and leave. I’m not driving around in a lambo or anything but having the ability to just buy what you want/need without looking at the price is just the best feeling ever, and a million miles from when I was living pay check to pay check. You legit don’t need any more money than that, once you can but your day to day stuff without caring then it brings you such a level of peace to your mind.

#3 The unwavering belief that all it takes to be successful is hard work.

#4 Their social networks. Small example: “my son just graduated college with a degree in blah blah, and my good golf buddy owns a blah blah firm. I’ll ask if he has a summer internship opening.”

#5 People who hire others for household tasks like laundry, housekeeping, grocery shopping, cooking, and yard work often assume everyone does the same. This might explain why they think you should work longer hours and have little time off. For us everyday folks, just managing housework can feel like having another job.

#6 Unpaid internships. So many people have no idea what a luxury it is to be able to gain valuable experience and contacts in your chosen field while in college. I could never afford to take an unpaid internship because I had to earn money to pay for my tuition, rent and food. So while some of my classmates were working unpaid at law firms, I was delivering pizzas and working on a moving truck.

#7 Most people in the thread aren't describing rich people things, they are describing "above-living-wage" things.





F**k it, destruction of middle class isn't 'going on', it's done done.

#8 Starting off with help from Mom and Dad that allows them more flexibility in maneuvering their life than everyone else has.



I've seen it a lot of times. Usually lovely, kind, caring people who certainly don't think of themselves as rich, aren't over the top about spending, live in the suburbs and have 2.3 kids and a dog, think they are where they are because they work just as hard as everyone else, think they have similar life problems to everyone else. And they may well work just as hard as everyone else and have any number of life problems...but because of the push they got at the beginning, usually in the form of downpayment assistance on a house, their life is VERY different than many others. They don't see it that way. But, the difference in having a $100,000 mortgage and a $200,000 mortgage is hugely enormous to what your monthly budget can look like, and truly rich enough parents can and do make that change happen for their kid(s). AND then usually Mom and Dad (or their financial advisors, whose contact info they pass on) know the best ways to use extra money to make more extra money, whereas people who aren't in that position don't know or find out anything about these topics.



Source: grew up in a town and went to a university that were each quite financially diverse. I'm definitely not from the top or bottom ends of that diversity, but have seen many things since college that make it clear that the "parents helping out" thing is something that if it happens is a rich person thing that the kids don't realize fully is a game-changer.

#9 Back in college, a girl I had met from Europe (can't remember where) was telling me about her home and she casually mentioned "the maid" like it was a normal thing. I asked her about it, and she told me that everyone there had a maid. She looked absolutely dumbfounded when I asked, "Does your maid have a maid?"

#10 My company introduced 'unlimited PTO' (AKA a tool to deny workers vacations) a few years back with some blurb about a higher-up who thought it was a wonderful idea because a year ago he had a chance to go on a $99k (my estimate) 5-week safari in Tanzania but the poor sap only had 3 weeks vacation available and had to make compromises to go....



Yeah. I'm sure that happens to factory workers, secretaries and junior engineer ALL THE TIME and we can all totally relate!

#11 I’ve found something Harrison Ford said decades ago sticks with me - money buys time. You can hire anything from a lawn service to a nanny to a chef, so you only do things you enjoy and hire others to do the stuff you don’t.

#12 I find most the rich people I meet are aware of the money advantages they have, but they often still underestimate the compounding effects that access to all kinds of experiences and opportunities has had on them. Not that they don't appreciate them, but they're not fully aware of the scope of the advantages.

#13 When I told my boss my wife was pregnant she told me how we should go on a trip before the baby comes. She started talking about how much she enjoyed her recent trip to Hawaii. I'm just sitting there like, she's back in school, she's cutting hours at work, we have to care for a baby soon. Like I'm not made of money we can't all just go to Hawaii on a whim.

#14 My buddy who is rich asked me if I had a personal assistant. I do well but I'm not rich. There is no room in my budget to pay a person an entire annual salary to look after my errands. He has 2.

#15 I had a GF end the relationship because I couldn't go to Monaco on a whim for breakfast. She went alone.

#16 That way of planning with others kind of assuming people can take leave from work at any point and without much notice.

#17 Not realizing when payday is.

#18 Worked for a guy who inherited the company from his father: “If people hate their job why are they there”.

#19 Constantly going on vacation



had a friend once that was much better off than me surprised when I explained to them that I hadn't been on vacation since I went to Disneyland when I was like 12.

#20 Summering and Wintering.

#21 Destination weddings, and destination bachelor/bachelorette parties.

#22 Throwing money at a problem to make it go away.

#23 Rich is relative. Living in a small home with water you can safely drink out of the tap might make you rich to many people in the world but you might be poor in your area.

#24 I always told myself when I was younger that I would know when I "made" it when I could fill up my car without caring about how much it costs. Filling up was such an unobtainable luxury for me until my mid to late 20s.

#25 Nannies. When a rich woman has a baby the talk is "who is your nanny", not "did you find a daycare with decent hours that doesn't suck away your whole paycheck?".



I was shocked when hearing about a young couple's trip to Europe and how they had to pass on their first choice flat because they needed more space for the nanny. They bring the nanny on the trip - to care for the child while they do all the fun stuff. Legit thought I might switch careers and become a nanny when I heard that.

#26 This is the biggest blind spot, in my experience. Rich people understand that they have more money; they do not understand that they also have far, far fewer consequences if for any reason their money runs out or falls short.



It’s that, and not checking prices at the grocery store. Those are the two biggest rich people things.

#27 I have one that nobody ever thinks about, but friendships!!



When you move in wealthy circles, maintaining a circle of friendships is much easier. They have the time, energy and money to prioritise trips away together. They can meet their girlfriends for dinners because they have access to childcare and don’t have to be up at 5am 5-7 days a week. They can outsource their admin, they don’t have to be calling the electrician or spending the day taking their car to a mechanic. They have access to a high level of medical care so may spend less time chasing medical issues around. They have the freedom to pursue these friendships.



When you’re working class, you and all your friends are working their assess off just surviving and keeping on top of their responsibilities. We’re all busy and exhausted, so maintaining friendships takes a lot of work and sacrifice.



It’s why we always see wealthy people with like 40 close friends and we have like 2 close friends we struggle to make time to see.

#28 There was an article in Norway some years back asking rich people how they saved money. I think this was after the 2008 financial crisis.



One billionaire, Stein Erik Hagen, answered that he was frugal by sending his old shirts back to his Saville Row tailor to have his shirt collars replaced. He suggested more people should save money like that...



It has become an example in Norway of how absolutely clueless and detached some rich people are.

#29 The people in those Rocket Money ads that don't realize they have multiple subscriptions coming out of their account that they don't know about. How?????????



Edit: Based on replies, anyone not noticing charges on their account is not living paycheck to paycheck. If you are well-off enough to not live paycheck to paycheck, you are richer than you think.

#30 Flying business/first class (apparently).

#31 Choice: the rich choose what they want to do and the poor choose what they can do without.

#32 I mean, it's one banana, how much can it be? 10 dollars?

#33 Viewing politics strictly from the lens of their investments.

#34 The stress caused by lack of money or debt. If you’ve never experienced it, you can’t imagine it.

#35 I like the saying:



Having $1,000 isn’t a bunch of money, needing $1,000 is.

#36 Access to quality healthcare is definitely one of the most important ones.

#37 Having "spontaneous" vacations without budgeting or planning ahead.

#38 Having a cushy life, not having to deal with normal adult stuff at all.

I went to university with a bunch of students from well off families. They didn't have an ostentatious lifestyle, but parents bought them a one bedroom apartment, financed the education, bought them a (modest) car, paid for holidays.



They didn't have a mega rich lifestyle, but they sure never had to struggle to find an affordable place to stay or worry about how to finance all the books needed while still eating or how they were going to survive the summer breaks. (They got a cushy internship job because of connections and parents made sure they still had funds.)

After each exam, they would go somewhere to relax (SPA, Mediterranean, ski resort), while the rest of us were passed out, trying to get back together, while eating ramen noodles.



I can't imagine having such a stress free, well connected life from the beginning.

#39 My wife once got stuck overseas during the pandemic. Her covid test came back 'inconclusive' at the airport and there wasn't time to retest before her flight. The airline refused to let her fly and wouldn't refund her flight. My rich aunt happens to live in that city and heard what was going on. She offered to let my wife spend the night at her house and to pay for a new flight (she is an amazing lady). My aunt was out of town at the time, so she had her driver show up at the airport and drive my wife to the house. The driver had been told to give her 'pocket money' for the evening. I then got a call from my aunt. She was all embarrassed and wanted to know if we always fly first class or if business class would be okay. Apparently there were no more first class tickets available for a few days and she didn't know what to do. It literally never occured to her that economy was an option or that her nephew and his wife might never have flown business class, let alone first class.

#40 I have a few from family members (while we do alright, they are in another ballpark)



Incorrect ordering: family member ordered two Ducati bikes instead of one, and ended up just giving the other to an employee. another instance, we did bulk shopping for holidays and needed 20 lbs of sweet potatoes. the cashier incorrectly charged for 2,000 lbs! They didn’t even notice until the warehouse called and told them about the mistake.



Food waste: while they have a chef that comes in during the week, weekends are takeout. But it’s an egregious amount of food from several locations, and 80% of it gets put in the “take away” fridge. Here it either gets thrown out, or employees and family can grab food. (weekends are slower, so it often goes to waste).



Money & Values: unfortunately their son became a problem child, and they’ve done everything they can to fix him. He’s in his 40s now and will go on “strike”. They always cave in and he winds up with a new car, or another demand. In one instance, they paid his rent for a year in full and he stayed there for a week before his roommate and him had a falling out over his partying tendencies.

#41 I once met a dear old lady at a gas station, we were both filling up our cars.

I just threw the petrol nozzle in and let it fill up - probably $100 worth in those days.

She commented in a quavery voice: "I can always tell when people are wealthy, they can afford to fill their cars up right to the brim! I just put in $5 at a time when I can afford it."

She wasn't expressing jealousy or animosity in the slightest, in fact she was quite cheery about it.

Bless her soul, I hope she's doing well.

#42 Had a super wealthy boss that refused to give me a raise. Just outright wouldn’t pay me more. He’s turn around and spend hundreds of dollars on dinners. Dude was always wearing $500 plus shoes.



He once offered me a piece of furniture. I loved it and thought it was simple so he let me have it. His wife had ordered it from Europe and they decided it didn’t fit in their decor. I looked it up after I got home. It was worth as much as they paid me in a year.



They’re all nuts.

#43 Mortgages. most people think the ultra-rich buys all their homes with cash in hand, that's not always true. even mark zuckerberg took out a mortgage as a billionaire, the extremely low interest rates offered means he could invest his wealth immediately in other things.

#44 I have a niece who is clueless about finances and has always had money available to her. Growing up she would always invite her friends and cousins to very expensive restaurants on her birthday or other occasions and expect everyone to chip in at the end for the bill. She got pissed at my son when he started declining her invitation, even when he explained he couldn’t afford it.

#45 When rich people hear about poor people getting check cashing loans with high interest rates they assume it’s because poor people are dumb or irresponsible, not that they have an urgent need for cash now and are forced to take a hit due to urgency. .

#46 As they get older, especially if they have worked but then stopped for whatever reason, they gradually lose touch with what normal pay is. I’m in my 30s but a close friend of mine has family wealth and only worked for a couple years post uni (for her parents company) and as progressive as she works hard to be, it’s a nightmare trying to get her to understand what a livable wage is now. Her mother is the worst tho, she wants the sun and moon from people she won’t pay more than $15/hr (minimum wage where we live.).

#47 Just paying to fix all of life's problems, big and small.



Nail in the tire? My old boss would go get it patched. I would take my tire off and plug it myself.

Painting the house? He hired painters. I bought paint and brushes.

Cleaning the house? That's what cleaners are for! No, that's what a swiffer and a vacuum are for!

No time to cook tonight? Takeout! Not me, meal prepped last night instead!



And he never understood why I didn't just PAY for this stuff. Probably could've figured it out if he looked at my pay check once when he signed it...



Edit: Holy f*****g s**t you people that took this to mean "you're rich if you can't plug a tire" are f*****g idiots. The point is my old boss solved EVERY problem with the "throw money at it" solution and wondered why I didn't solve ALL my problems the same way. Not EVERY example above applies to EVERY person or situation. F**k I can't believe I need to explain this.

#48 Being pretty and well kept. Having health care and resources impacts the way you look so much.