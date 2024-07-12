ADVERTISEMENT

Flying first class for the very first time can be an exciting experience. Skipping the line and enjoying larger, more comfortable seats, complimentary blankets, and superior snacks definitely elevates the air journey.

Getting an opportunity to fly luxuriously for the first time, redditor u/Horror_Ad4676ThrowRA was set on enjoying it. So when a mother approached her, asking to give away her seat to her son accidentally stuck in the economy, she refused. Feeling guilty about such a rejection, she turned to the AITAH community, asking if what she did was selfish.

Flying first class is a luxurious experience not everyone gets to have in their lifetime

Flying it for the first time, this woman was set on enjoying it. That is, until one mother approached her, asking her to give it up

Image credits: Horror_Ad4676ThrowRA

“Flying first-class is a great experience that all interested travelers should treat themselves to at least once”

In recent years, due to higher demand for luxury travel, airlines have made the first-class experience more affordable than ever before. According to USA Today, you could have expected to pay $300 for a luxurious roundtrip from New York to Chicago or Washington, D.C. For longer routes, like from New York to Los Angeles or Seattle to Atlanta, the cost reached $1,100 at the minimum. Meanwhile, a trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii at the time would cost about $1,200.

The team at CN Traveler did a little more digging and found out that in 2023, the average difference at American Airlines between first class and economy seats was $235.85. The highest cost gap between these two options was at Delta Airlines, while the lowest was at American Airlines.

According to 2017 data, people who chose to pay such a difference and enjoy a more luxurious air journey had a total income of $100,000 or more per year, with 15% saying they usually flew first class. Meanwhile, 7% of respondents who earned up to $50,00 reported selecting luxurious travel.

Upgraded Points founder and CEO, Alex Miller, assures that the price for a first-class flight is definitely worth it to have a more comfortable journey. “Flying first-class is a great experience that all interested travelers should treat themselves to at least once,” he says.

The additional perks actually start before you even board the plane

If you ever wondered what a first-class experience feels like, let us walk you through it. Of course, this can vary for different airlines, aircraft, and routes, which is worth keeping in mind. This aside, usually the first thing you notice is the cabin space. There’s significantly more of it, and the seats can be reclined to the point where a person can lie on them flat, like a bed.

The additional perks actually start before you even board the plane, with priority check-in, security lines, and boarding, along with free checked bags, that can take off the stress of air travel. International flights are also likely to include VIP airport lounge access.

On the aircraft, you can expect complimentary alcohol and more and better quality food and snack options. “It’s not like in coach where they slap a tray down on the table — chicken or beef,” says Brett Snyder, founder of the airline industry blog Crankyflier. In addition, passengers can find bigger entertainment screens, sleep masks, toiletries, noise-canceling headphones, and pajamas. The service is also of higher quality, with flight attendants ready to fulfill travelers’ requests.

If you’re not sure about spending extra money on flight upgrades, a lot of people cover the costs or save some bucks by using their credit card points, frequent flyer miles, or flexible dates!

