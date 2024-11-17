ADVERTISEMENT

While history might seem like a boring subject to some, many would argue that it is absolutely fascinating. But no matter which side you belong to, you ought to admit that learning history with the help of memes can be quite fun.

Nowadays, those interested in history-based memes have many options to choose from. But today we want to shed light on the ‘History Told In Memes’ Instagram account, and some of the pearls it has shared with history enthusiasts online. Covering everything from wars to royalty and so much more, the posts are both entertaining and informative, so if you’re curious to browse them, wait no longer and scroll down to find them on the list below.

On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Assistant Professor of History at the Department of History, Philosophy, and Geography at Columbus State University, Dr. Laura Davis, and Professor of History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Dr. Samuel J. Redman, who were kind enough to answer a few of our questions about history.