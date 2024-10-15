To know more about learning the lesser-known facts of history, Bored Panda reached out to the creators of Footnoting History , a podcast that focuses on overlooked and underappreciated areas of history. We chatted with Christine Caccipuoti and Kristin Uscinski about how they find overlooked historical moments and why they're so important. Read their insights below!

#1 Iranian University Students Before The Islamic Revolution, 1971 Share icon

#2 Irena Sendler (1910-2008) Helped Smuggle Jewish Children Out Of The Warsaw Ghetto During Ww2, Providing Them With False Identity Documents And Shelter With Willing Polish Families Or In Orphanages And Other Care Facilities, Saving Those Children From The Holocaust Share icon The German occupiers suspected Sendler's involvement in the Polish Underground and in October 1943 she was arrested by the Gestapo, but she managed to hide the list of the names and locations of the rescued Jewish children, preventing this information from falling into the hands of the Gestapo. Withstanding torture and imprisonment, Sendler never revealed anything about her work or the location of the saved children. She was sentenced to death but narrowly escaped on the day of her scheduled execution, after German officials were bribed to obtain her release.

#3 A Blind Muslim Named Muhammad Carrying His Best Friend, A Paralyzed Christian With Dwarfism Named Samir, In Damascus, 1889 Share icon

Kristin and Christine, the creators of Footnoting History, are both professional historians, both with degrees in Medieval History. In the podcast, they cover the lesser-known history facts that excite them, in the hopes that they will be exciting to their audience as well. ADVERTISEMENT The team at Footnoting History has covered such topics as the Jumping the Rope wedding tradition and how archaeologists reconstructed the face of 11-year-old Myrtis from Ancient Athens. Christine and Kristin told us how they find these unknown nuggets of history for their podcast. "If you keep your eyes open, hidden and overlooked historical moments are everywhere!," they told Bored Panda.

#4 A Heart Breaking Moment, Saved In An Ss Picture, Of Hungarian Jews At Auschwitz II-Birkenau Share icon It was taken nearly 80 years ago, most likely in late May 1944. A little child found a dandelion in the grass and is handing it or showing it to an older boy. All the people in this picture were waiting to be k*lled by the gas chambers. They were m*rdered some time later.



#5 Inuk Man Teaches A Boy How To Shoot A Bow And Arrow, Circa 1920 Share icon

#6 On 23rd August, 1989, 2 Million People In Lithuania, Estonia And Latvia Held Hands And Formed A Human Chain 675.5 Kilometers (420 Miles) Long Share icon Protesting against Soviet oppression and their desire to escape communism.

The pair believes we can find interesting but overlooked historical moments by simply being curious and asking questions like "Who lived in my city in the past?" "Who is responsible for building this castle or house?" "Why did an author in the past write this story?" "How did people in the past handle this sort of task?" "Everything we do today has a history," the pair says. "So, as long as you approach your current life by asking who/what/when/where/why you will come across history that probably doesn't always get discussed."

#7 Marilyn Monroe Visiting Injured Troops In Japan In 1954. This Soldier Had Broken His Back And Had To Lie Face Down During The Initial Recovery Phase Share icon

#8 Severe Case Of Syphilis In The Early 1900s Before The Discovery Of Penicillin, Which Would Become The Main Treatment Share icon

#9 A Geisha After Washing Her Hair, Before Styling It, In Japan In 1905 Share icon Geisha are a class of female Japanese performing artists and entertainers trained in traditional Japanese performing arts styles, such as dance, music and singing, as well as being proficient conversationalists and hosts. Their distinct appearance is characterised by long, trailing kimono, traditional hairstyles and oshiroi makeup. Geisha entertain at parties known as ozashiki, often for the entertainment of wealthy clientele, as well as performing on stage and at festivals

Sometimes, historical dramas or novels can push people to know more about the characters they're watching/reading about. This happened to Christine, for example. As a fan of Sharon Kay Penman's novels, she decided to pursue her Master's degree in Medieval History.

#10 The Exact Moment When 5 Year Old Harold Whittles, Born Deaf, Hears For The First Time After Being Fitted With A Hearing Aid Share icon At that precise moment, photographer Jack Bradley froze the scene in a frame from behind the lens. The photo was published in the February 1974 edition of Reader’s Digest, in the article “Unforgettable moments caught on film”.

#11 Miner From England Sits Down For Dinner With His Wife After A Long Day At Work In 1937 Share icon

#12 Victorian Poverty, 1900 Share icon Annie, seven, and one year old Nellie, sit on a sacking outside their house in London. They were among ten children born to single mother Annie Daniels. Five of their siblings died in childhood.

"If you've got an interest in historical dramas or historical novels, definitely look up the real events and people that inspire them," the creators say. "Often, things that are dramatized are even more dramatic in real life. And, if you are already reading history books – always check the footnotes and endnotes." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Cambridge Students In The 1920s Share icon

#14 The Top Photo Shows Heart Surgeon Dr. Zbigniew Religa Resting After Performing The First Successful Heart Transplant In Poland In 1987, Which Took 23 Hours Share icon His assistant can be seen sleeping in the corner. The bottom photo shows the still living patient, Tadeusz Zitkevits, 25 years later. The patient died in 2017, 30 years after the surgery and outliving Dr. Religa who gave him a new heart (he passed away in 2009).

#15 A Schoolgirl Photographed At The 1968 May Day Demonstration In Lviv, Ukraine, By Pavliuk Ilya Share icon

"Often, historians will find tons of fascinating stories that don't get discussed and that don't fit into the main narrative of their books, but they'll still include them," Kristin and Christine tell Bored Panda. "Those little nuggets can provide amazing insight into historical moments that don't always get discussed."

#16 Father And Son Crying As They Say Goodbye To Their Relatives Who Are Boarding A Boat To Buenos Aires In Search Of A Better Life During The Economic Hardship In Spain. The Photographer Manuel Ferrol Took This Picture In 1957 At The Port Of A Coruña Share icon

#17 Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes In 1977 Share icon

#18 Amasunzu Is An Elaborate Hairstyle Traditionally Worn By Rwandan Men And Unmarried Women, With The Hair Styled Into Crests Share icon The hairstyle indicated social status, and men who did not wear Amasunzu were looked on with suspicion. The style was also worn by unmarried women after the age of 18–20 years, indicating that they are of marriageable age.

But learning obscure historical facts is not just for the sake of it. And not to throw it into someone's face to impress them. "The more we can learn about our world and how it got to be the way it is, the better," the creators of Footnoting History believe. "Life is full of nuance and history is the same way. It's a great thing to understand the basic narrative of main events, but those main events didn't happen in a vacuum."

#19 Soviet War Veteran Next To An Eternal Flame On The Anniversary Of Victory Day, 1966 Share icon Victory Day (May 9th) is a holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Germany in 1945.

#20 Māori Woman With Her Son In 1890s New Zealand Share icon

#21 Hand Belonging To An X-Ray Technician At The Royal London Hospital, Which Shows The Damage From Radiation Exposure, 1900 Share icon Every morning, they would calibrate the machines by taking an X-ray of their hands. During this time people didn't know the dangers of radiation exposure so they thought it would be harmless to use their hands.

"You can learn a lot about the way people's minds, societies, governments, and cultures work today by understanding their history in detail," they add. "Plus, the aspects of history that are often the most hidden pertain to groups of oppressed people." There's a famous saying, "History is written by the victors," and if we want to get the full picture, we should seek more than what's in history books. "It always matters," Christine and Kristin say. "Everyone's history is important and you become a more empathetic human being when you learn to appreciate how rich the histories are of all cultures."

#22 Princeton Sophomores Pose For A Photo After A Snowball Fight In 1893 Share icon

#23 Parents Taking Their Baby Ice Skating In The 1930s Share icon

#24 The O’halloran Sisters Who Fended Off The Officers Evicting Their Family During The Irish Land War, 1887 Share icon

#25 Then And Now, 1970 And 2024. A Family Recreates This Photo 54 Years Later In Salford, England Share icon

#26 This Is How Passengers Would Board Airships. This Photo Shows British Airship R101 In 1930 Share icon

#27 Lunch Time At A California School In 1942 Taken Shortly Before Americans Of Japanese Descent (Including The Boy Pictured) Were Taken And Imprisoned In Concentration Camps Across The US For The Duration Of WW2 Share icon These actions were initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt via Executive Order 9066 following Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

That's why the pair can't pick just one piece of history that's the most important in their opinion. "We think it's all important. We encourage people to always learn about the history of where they live and also the history of a culture outside of their own," the creators of Footnoting History say.

#28 Acrobat Luisita Leers, Taken Circa 1929 Share icon

#29 The Original Michelin Man From 1898 Share icon The Michelin Man is white because rubber tires are naturally a grey/white color. It was not until 1912 that carbon chemicals were mixed into the white tires which turned them black. The change was structural, not aesthetic. By adding carbon, tires became more durable.⁣ Michelin also began reviewing restaurants so that more people would travel further distances in their cars to eat at these restaurants. This in turn would wear down their tires faster, and force them to buy more.⁣ The Michelin star system goes up to three and has the following criteria: 1 star: "A very good restaurant in its category". 2 stars: "Excellent cooking, worth a detour". 3 stars: "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey".

#30 Egyptian Street Vendor Selling Mummies In 1865 Share icon

If you want to learn more obscure history facts, be sure to head to Footnoting History where all their episodes are available with captions.

#31 A Dutch Couple Take A Stroll Along The Beach In The 1930s Share icon

#32 Bedouin Mother From Saudi Arabia In 1948 Share icon

#33 Explorer Robert Peary Standing In The Deck Of The Ss Roosevelt Before Setting Off On His Expedition To The North Pole, Circa 1908 Share icon He is best known for this expedition that claimed to be the first to reach the geographic North Pole. However, this claim has been disputed and in 1989 British explorer Wally Herbert concluded Peary did not reach the pole, although he may have come within 60 miles.

#34 18 Year Old Philip Meeting Then 13 Year Old Princess Elizabeth At The Royal Navy College In Dartmouth In 1939 Share icon He was studying there and was tasked to accompany the Royals who were on a visit. It was their first 1:1 meeting.

#35 Alice Doherty, Photographed Here As A Teenager With Her Family In The Early 1900s Share icon She was born with hypertrichosis lanuginosa, which is an abnormal amount of hair growth in a certain area of the body

#36 George And Willie Muse, Two African American Brothers Who Were Kidnapped As Children In 1899 And Forced To Perform As Sideshow Attractions Because They Were Albinos Share icon George and Willie were prevented from contacting their family by their manager, who kept them as modern day slaves, since they were unpaid. The two boys were told that their mother Harriet was dead – a lie, as their mother was still alive and was constantly searching for them. She eventually found the two boys working for the Ringling Brothers Circus and their family was reunited. Harriet successfully sued Ringling Brothers for the treatment of George and Willie. George Muse died of heart failure in 1972 while Willie carried on until 2001 when he died at the age of 108.

#37 The Iconic American Wartime Photograph "The Thousand Yard Stare" Showing Exhausted 19 Year Old Us Marine Private Theodore J. Miller In February 1944 Share icon After two days of constant fighting at the Battle of Eniwetok. Miller would be killed in a firefight during the invasion of Ebon Atoll a month later on the 24th March 1944.

#38 In The Early 20th Century, Jean Libbera, Also Referred To As The "Double-Bodied Man," Was A Sideshow Performer Alongside His Parasitic Twin, Jacques Share icon Jacques was attached to Jean's chest and abdomen, featuring two underdeveloped arms, legs, and a partially developed head integrated into Jean's body. Relying completely on Jean for circulatory and nervous system support, Jacques was an integral part of Jean's life. Remarkably, Jean led a relatively typical life, having a successful marriage and fathering four healthy children.

#39 In 1978 A Ferrari Was Discovered Buried In A Yard In Los Angeles After Children Playing In The Dirt Alerted Police About Something Shallowly Buried Share icon The car had been reported stolen 4 years prior. Later it transpired that the owner, plumber Rosendo Cruz, apparently conspired to commit insurance fraud with the supposed thieves. They were supposed to take the Ferrari to a chop shop to be broken up for parts, but instead hid it, intending to dig it up later, and forgot where it was buried.

#40 A Portrait Of 10 Chiefs Taken In 1891 Share icon Their names from top left horizontally to bottom right:

1. Standing Bull

2. Bear who looks back running

3. Has the big white horse

4. White tail

5. Liver bear

6. Little thunder

7. Bull dog

8. High hawk

9. Lame

10. Eagle pipe

#41 On The Beach In Manhattan, 1970s Share icon

#42 Japanese Physician And Pathologist Fukushi Masaichi Collected Tattooed Skin From The Dead During The Early 20th Century Share icon Masaichi first became interested in tattoos when he noticed that the tattoo ink in the skin killed the skin lesions of syphilis. This led him in 1926 to study the art of Japanese tattoo (Irezumi). He would lead autopsies on corpses, removing the skin and conducting research on methods to preserve the skin. In the following years he collected an archive of about 2000 "hides". Masaichi put some of his unique collection of tattooed hides and groomed skin that had been outsourced in the early 1940s in an air raid shelter. Since they were protected from the effects of WW2 they survived the bombings. These skins are all that remains of his collection.

#43 Mongolian Shaman In 1909 Share icon

#44 This Is A Picture Of A British Veteran Of The Napoleonic Wars, Posing With His Wife Share icon This photograph was taken around 1860, 45 years after the Battle of Waterloo.

#45 Mary Ann Bevan (1874 - 1933) Was An English Woman Who Toured The Sideshow Circuit As “The Ugliest Woman In The World” After Her Appearance Drastically Changed Due To Developing Acromegaly Share icon It leads to excess growth hormone which causes enlargement of the forehead, jaw, and nose.



#46 Young Couple In The 1940s Share icon

#47 Gino Franceschini, New York City, Was Only 5 Feet 6-1/4 Inches Tall And Had To Be 5 Feet 7 Inches To Qualify As A Fireman Share icon In 1941, he made the neck stretcher shown in the photo. When measured, he still lacked an eighth of an inch. He hit himself on head to make a bump and still couldn’t make it.

#48 Actress Marlene Dietrich Kisses A Soldier Returning From Ww2 In 1945 Share icon

#49 A Man Who Has Been Badly Tarred And Feathered Seeks Medical Help, Date Unknown Share icon Tarring and feathering is a form of public torture and punishment used to enforce unofficial justice or revenge. The victim would be stripped naked, or stripped to the waist. Wood tar (sometimes hot) was then either poured or painted onto the person while they were immobilized. The victim then either had feathers thrown on them or was rolled around on a pile of feathers so that they stuck to the tar.

#50 Princess Fatemeh Khanum “’esmat Al-Dowleh”, Princess Of The Royal Persian Family Share icon Photo taken mid to late 19th century.

#51 A Mother With Her 8 Sons, All Served In Ww2, All Came Home Share icon

#52 College Dorm At The University Of Illinois In 1910 Share icon

#53 Crow Native Americans Watch The Rodeo In Montana, 1941 Share icon

#54 Union (Left) And Confederate (Right) Veterans Meet For The Battle Of Gettysburg's 50th Anniversary In 1913 Share icon Despite official concerns "that there might be unpleasant differences”, the peaceful reunion was repeatedly marked by events of Union–Confederate camaraderie.

#55 A Photo Of A Detroit Family Titled "Factory Hand At Ford" Which Was Taken By A Visitor From Japan, 1954 Share icon

#56 Wooden Leg (1858 - 1940) Photographed Holding A Rifle At Northern Cheyenne Reservation, Montana In 1927 Share icon

#57 Coca Cola Cans From The 1930s Share icon

#58 The Mentally Disabled Hidden Cousins Of Queen Elizabeth II Share icon Nerissa Jane Irene Bowes-Lyon (1919-1986, left) and Katherine Juliet Bowes-Lyon (1926-2014, right) were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon, the brother of the Queen’s mother. Neither of the cousins ever learned how to talk. The 1963 edition of Burke's Peerage listed Nerissa and Katherine as having died in 1940 and 1961 respectively, but in 1987 it was revealed that this was false and they had been placed in Earlswood Hospital for mentally disabled people in 1941. In the terminology of the era, both were classified as "imbeciles". The sisters received no money from the family other than £125 paid to Earlswood each year, and no family members attended their funeral.

#59 Spanish Heavyweight Boxer Paulino Uzcudun, Nicknamed "The Basque Woodchopper", Photographed In The Early 1900s. In His Youth He Was A Competitive Wood Chopper Share icon

#60 Robert Mcgee, Scalped At The Age Of 14 In 1864 Share icon McGee was working as a teamster with H.C. Barret to transport a caravan of flour to Fort Union in New Mexico Territory. Whilst on the road, somewhere around Kansas, the wagon train was set on by a band of Brule Sioux Native Americans, resulting in the majority of the teamsters being tortured and killed. McGee was shot in the back, had two arrows put through him as well as 64 square inches removed from his scalp - all whilst he was still awake. His survival was miraculous. This photo was taken in 1890.

#61 German Ww1 Veteran Hans Lange Holds A Portrait Of Himself As A 19 Year Old In 1918 Share icon Born in 1899, Hans was wounded by a grenade during the war, gradually losing his sight.

#62 Jewish Soldiers In The German Army Celebrate Hanukkah On The Eastern Front, 1916, During Ww1 Share icon

#63 Boxer Fred Bretonnel In 1920 At The Age Of 15 And In 1928 At The Age Of 23 Share icon In a career totalling 76 matches, he lost 18, drew 14 and won 42 with 14 knock outs. Bretonnel died due to suicide by hanging on 4th September 1928

#64 New Parents Of Quadruplets In The 1880s Share icon

#65 Last Known Photo Taken Of Charlie Chaplin In October 1977, 2 Months Before His Death Share icon

#66 Dutch Children After Arriving At Ellis Island, Circa 1900 Share icon From 1892 to 1954, nearly 12 million immigrants arriving at the Port of New York and New Jersey were processed there under federal law.

#67 Miners 850 Feet Deep In The Hubert Mine, Nevadaville, Colorado 1895 Share icon

#68 Albert Einstein With His Step Daughter Margot Einstein Sitting On His Lap Share icon They were attending the opening of the Jewish Pavilion at the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York in 1939.

#69 Immigrant Family Arrives At Ellis Island In 1904 Share icon

#70 American Troops On Board A Landing Craft Heading For The Beaches At Oran, Algeria During The WW2 Operation Torch, November 1942 Share icon

#71 Manhattan In 1931 Share icon

#72 78 Year Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.c. In May 1922 Share icon

#73 Paul Alexander Is The Last Person Living In An Iron Lung After He Contracted Polio In 1952 At The Age Of Six Share icon The iron lung is a large horizontal cylinder designed to stimulate breathing in patients who have lost control of their respiratory muscles. The patient's head is exposed outside the cylinder, while the body is sealed inside. Air pressure inside the cylinder is cycled to facilitate inhalation and exhalation

#74 The Mugshot Of American Gangster Al Capone On The Day He Arrived At The Federal Correctional Institution On Terminal Island In California, 1939 Share icon He had spent the previous 7 years at Alcatraz serving a sentence for tax evasion. Al Capone was paroled shortly after due to his deteriorating health, eventually passing away in 1947 after his heart failed as a result of apoplexy.

#75 Ellis Island Immigrants Circa 1910. At The Time Of This Photo The Child Was 11 Months Old And Weighed 55 Pounds (25 Kilograms) Share icon Ellis Island, situated within the US states of New York and New Jersey, was the busiest immigrant inspection and processing station in the United States. From 1892 to 1954, nearly 12 million immigrants arriving at the Port of New York and New Jersey were processed there under federal law. Today, it is part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument and is accessible to the public only by ferry.

#76 These Photos Shows The Aftermath Of The July 28th 1945 Crash Of A B-25 Mitchell Bomber From The Us Army Air Forces Into The Empire State Building In New York City Between The 78th And 80th Floors, While Flying In Thick Fog Share icon The accident caused the death of fourteen people (three crewmen and eleven people in the building) and damage estimated at $1 million (equivalent to about $14 million in 2020).

#77 The Chevrolet Vega Being Loaded Vertically On A Specially Designed Railroad Car Called The Vert-A-Pac In 1971 Share icon This unique design allowed for 30 Chevrolets to fit in each railroad car, compared to 18 when they were loaded in a conventional horizontal way.

#78 The Children Of A Farmer In The Ozarks, Missouri, Photographed By John Vachon In May 1940 Share icon

#79 Billy The Kid, An American Outlaw And Gunfighter Of The Old West Who Is Alleged To Have Killed 21 Men Before He Was Shot And Killed At The Age Of 21 Share icon This restored photo was taken in 1880.

#80 Italian Officer Performing The 'Descent Of Mombrone' In The Italian Cavalry School Of Pinerolo, 1906 Share icon In order to graduate from the Italian Cavalry School in Pinerolo near Turin, every officer was required to successfully perform the 20 feet 'descent of Mombrone', the name of an old ruined castle built upon the hill, some 3 miles from Pinerolo.

#81 Robert F. Kennedy Stopping For A Meal At A Drive-In In Bluefield, West Virginia During The Campaign For His Brother John F. Kennedy To Become The 1960 Democratic Presidential Nominee Share icon

#82 Bullet Bra In The 1950s Share icon Invented in the 1940s, they were fashionable in the 1940s, 1950s, and early 1960s, before softer, more natural looking bras became fashionable again.

#83 Summertime In Hermosa Beach, California 1974 Share icon

#84 A Hippie Girl Selling Roadside Flowers In Oklahoma, 1973 Share icon The word hippie is derived from the word hip, which conveys being up to date and fashionable. In the 1950s, “hip” was commonly applied to the Beats (people who rejected standard narrative values), such as Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac, who represented and inspired the bohemian artist communities in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. These Beat writers and thinkers were idolized by a growing number of youths in the 1960s, and by 1965 a counterculture movement began to converge in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district. The term hippie was soon applied by local journalists to this new subculture, and the word gained national (and soon international) recognition in 1967 thanks in large part to the frequent use of the word by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen. The term can be descriptive or derogatory and was not initially used by the youths to describe themselves.

#85 Trapeze Artist Miss Mara Hitting An Arm Workout In 1958 Share icon

#86 American Civil War Veteran Jacob Miller, Photographed In 1911, With A Bullet Hole In His Head That He Obtained During The Battle Of Chickamauga Whilst Fighting For The Union Army In 1863 Share icon Left for the dead the Union soldier regained consciousness and ended up living for another 54 years. For 31 of those years Miller still had bullet fragments lodged in his head.

#87 Lewis Powell, A Conspirator In The Assassination Of Abraham Lincoln, In Wrist Irons Aboard The Uss Saugus In 1865 Share icon John Wilkes Booth recruited him into a plot to kidnap Lincoln and turn the president over to the Confederacy, but then decided to assassinate Lincoln, Secretary of State William Seward, and Vice President Andrew Johnson instead, and assigned Powell the task to assassinate Seward. After the arrest Powell was sentenced to death by a military tribunal and executed at the Washington Arsenal.

#88 Wilfred And Ruby Westwood, Circa 1900 Share icon At the time of this photo the brother and sister were 3 and 7 years old respectively

