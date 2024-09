It's even more interesting when old historical photos teach us something new. That's the mission of the Undiscovered History Facebook page . It's a popular account with over 540k followers that teaches its fans a bit of everything: history, aesthetics, and even interesting facts . So scroll down and explore history through the medium of pictures!

The past can be quite fascinating . Those of us living in the present find it really interesting what life was like 50, 100, or even a 1,000 years ago. Luckily, we can go almost 200 years to the past thanks to photography, as the oldest surviving photograph is from 1826.

#1 Jim Carrey, Christmas 1967 Share icon

#2 4 Generations In 1 Picture, 1880s Share icon

#3 Three Female Students Walk In The City Of Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972 Share icon

Undiscovered History is one of the few online accounts run by the folks at History Defined. It's a blog that shares important and unusual historic facts and stories we probably don't learn in a history class at school. Their content includes such interesting stories as why Christian monks had such weird haircuts and the fashion of the decades from the 1920s up to the 1990s. Besides this Facebook page, you can find History Defined and their content on Instagram, X, and YouTube. We've actually covered their IG page a couple of times, and you can find the article here and here. Their X page is currently the most popular with over 670k followers.

#4 Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park, 1913 Share icon

#5 Cats Wait For The Fisherman To Return, Istanbul, 1970s Share icon

#6 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s Share icon

The content channel describes their goal as "to create exciting content, whether you're casually interested in history or an expert." The Instagram page came first in October of 2021, and other social media accounts followed. They also accept contributions from their followers, asking them to reach out through their contact page. In May 2023, History Defined launched the Threads of History Facebook group, taking their audience's submissions even further. That's where their followers and fans can share any fascinating stories and photos from the past they find interesting and worth sharing.

#7 A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brulé Native American Tribe. 1907 Share icon

#8 Lockheed Martin Employee Sally Wadsworth Working On The Fuselage Of A P-38 Lightning In California, 1944 Share icon

#9 A Mother And Her Eight Sons, All Served, All Came Home Share icon

Nowadays, we consume tons of visual media. Videos, photos, cinema, and TV can help us learn new things every day. However, they can just as easily misinform us. With the rise of AI-generated images and other means to doctor photographs, it's hard to know when we can trust what we see as true. Interestingly, what we now consider historical images were sometimes altered even before the advent of Photoshop.

#10 A New York Policeman Hanging From A Girder, 1920 Share icon

#11 Idaho Winter, As Experienced In 1952 Share icon

#12 A Mountain Boy Fetches Water From A Spring, Great Smoky Mountains, Sevier County, Tennessee, Ca. 1950 Share icon

Perhaps the most iconic portrait of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is actually fake. In the image, Lincoln is standing, but that's not his body. Printmakers superimposed his head from a 1964 portrait by Anthony Berger onto John Calhoun's body. Hany Farid, a professor specializing in image analysis at Berkeley University, claims it might've been because there were no "heroic style" portraits of Lincolns at the time.

#13 Federico Caprilli Demonstrates The Skills Of His Horse As Part Of The Esteemed Italian Cavalry School, 1906 Share icon

#14 A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932 Share icon

#15 Three Lacemakers Working. Brittany, France. 1920 Share icon

Stalin was a big fan of removing his enemies and those who fell out of his favor from photographs. One example is a 1922 image where the dictator is standing next to the Moscow canal. In the original photo, a secret police official Nikolai Yezhov is standing next to him. But in 1938, he fell out of Stalin's favor and was secretly arrested, tried, and executed. Thus, the leader had photo retouchers remove him.

#16 New York City Ca.1940 Share icon

#17 A Four-Year-Old Child Helping Her Family Pick/Dig Potatoes, 1931 Share icon

#18 A Kid's Reaction To Meeting Andre The Giant (1970's) Share icon

The National Geographic is also a culprit when it comes to altering images. Their February issue cover in 1982 featured the pyramids of Giza. However, in the image they used, the two pyramids are too close together than they are in reality. The magazine later expressed their regrets and said: "We no longer use that technology to manipulate elements in a photo simply to achieve a more compelling graphic effect. We regarded that afterwards as a mistake, and we wouldn't repeat that mistake today."

#19 A Young Boy And His Dog From 1889 Share icon

#20 The Traveling Wilburys, 1980s Share icon

#21 A Little Boy All Dressed Up Standing By His New Pedal Car. 1958 Share icon

Did you know the iconic album cover for The Beatles' Abbey Road was also altered? In the original, Paul McCartney was holding a cigarette in his right hand. In the United States, the poster companies airbrushed the images and removed the cigarette from his hand in 2001, 14 months after George Harrison passed away from cancer. ADVERTISEMENT Apple Records later issued a statement, saying they never agreed to this. "It seems these poster companies got a little carried away. They shouldn't have done what they have, but there isn't much we can do about it now."

#22 Just Divorced, 1930s Share icon

#23 Monet With His Wife Alice, 1908 Share icon

#24 The Shape Of The Statue Of Liberty Is Formed By 18,000 Soldiers Standing In Formation. Camp Dodge, Des Moines, Iowa, USA. Ca. 1918 Share icon

A 1970 photograph by photojournalism student John Filo taken at a protest against the war in Vietnam was doctored as well. But not in an attempt to change history. The original simply broke the main aesthetic rule of photography: a fence post terminated on top of the subject's head. The photograph won a Pulitzer prize, so, it was worth it, probably?

#25 Portrait Of A Mother And Her Daughter. Photographed In 1910 Share icon

#26 A Woman Churning Milk To Butter While Reading A Book, 1897 Share icon

#27 A Lady From High Society. Ottoman Empire, 1900s Share icon

And how can we forget to mention celebrities getting airbrushed on the covers of magazines? One of the earliest examples was a TV Guide cover of Oprah. The editors superimposed her head on the '60s star Ann-Margaret's body. Interestingly, the magazine didn't ask either woman's permission before they chose to do that.

#28 A Family At Their Cabin Home In West Virginia, 1900 Share icon

#29 An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925 Share icon

#30 King George Vi Bursting With Excitement On A Theme Park Ride - 1930s Share icon

Photographs can be a great source of history. But, sometimes, we should take them with a healthy dose of skepticism. As David Levi Strauss writes for TIME magazine, "Technical images have now become a form of information, to be consumed like all other bits and bytes. As we consume them, we should perhaps take a moment to reflect, not just on how we manipulate and change them, but also on how we are manipulated and changed by them."

#31 Female Swimmer Posing On The Beach. Deauville, France. Ca. 1925 Share icon

#32 3 Sets Of Twin Girls Pose Together For A Portrait In 1895 Share icon

#33 1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple Share icon

#34 Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In Pacific Northwest, USA 1915 Share icon

#35 A Boy Selling Lemonade With A Portable Lemonade Dispenser. Berlin, 1931 Share icon

#36 Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899 Share icon

#37 The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair Share icon

#38 An Empire State Builder Hanging On A Crane Above New York City, 1930 Share icon

#39 1969 And 1970’s Cars For Well Below $3000 Share icon

#40 A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916 Share icon

#41 A Lovely Photo Of A Brother And Sister. I Love Their Fashions And Her Purse! Chicago,. 1945 Share icon

#42 Old-Time Appalachian Musicians With A Pooch On The Porch Share icon

#43 Charlie Chaplin Meeting Helen Keller, 1919 Share icon

#44 Looking Out The Window Of Apollo 11, July 1969 Share icon

#45 Country Store On A Dirt Road, North Carolina In 1939 Share icon

#46 Seiko TV Watch From 1982 Share icon

#47 A Man On The Porch Of His Cabin, Eagle Creek, Murray, Idaho, 1889 Share icon

#48 A Stylish 1940s Group Portrait Share icon

#49 A Taco Bell Menu From 1972 Share icon

#50 The Cast Of Alice, 1979 Share icon

#51 An Old-School KFC Menu Share icon

#52 Mcdonald’s Parties In The 80s Were Epic! Share icon

#53 Wooden Railway Bridge. USA, Montana, 1883 Share icon

#54 Kids Cheering On The Way Out The Door On The Last Day Of School, 1977 Share icon

#55 Andre The Giant Flying Out Of Japan, 1980 Share icon

#56 Richard White Bull, Oglala Sioux, 1899 Share icon

#57 London Pub, 1967 Share icon

#58 In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Spiderwort Sprout Inside Of A Large Glass Bottle, Added A Quarter Pint Of Water, And Then Sealed It Shut Share icon He opened the bottle 12 years later in 1972 to add some water and then sealed it for good. The self contained ecosystem has flourished for more than 60 years. For those who are wondering how this is even possible: the garden is a perfectly balanced and self-sufficient ecosystem. The bacteria in the compost eats the dead plants and breaks down the oxygen that is released by the plants, turning it into carbon dioxide, which is needed for photosynthesis. The bottle is essentially a microcosm of earth.

#59 A Cool Girl Posing With Her Car Around 1920 Share icon

#60 Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930 Share icon

#61 Kids Playing, New York, 1940s Share icon

#62 A Native American Sends Smoke Signals In Montana, June 1909 Share icon

#63 Tricycle From 1936 Share icon

#64 People Gathered In Front Of Stores In A Small Town. Eureka Springs, Arkansas, 1880 Share icon

#65 Grandparents The Night They Met (1970) Share icon

#66 Rolling To Work, 1940's Share icon

#67 Cowboys Enjoy Drinks At The Equity Bar In Old Tascosa, Texas, 1907 Share icon

#68 Children In The Slums Of Cumberland Street. Dublin, Ireland, 1940 Share icon

#69 Dutch Boy With A Pillow Strapped On His Backside To Soften The Falling On Ice While Skating, 1933 Share icon

#70 Marlene Dietrich Kissing A Soldier Returning From Wwii, 1945 Share icon

#71 A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932 Share icon

#72 New York City Around 1960 Share icon

#73 Young, Well-Dressed, Victorian Girl In 1902 Share icon

#74 Woman Packinghouse Worker From Tennessee With Three Of Her Four Children Eating Supper Of Fried Potatoes And Cornbread And Canned Milk. Belle Glade, Florida Share icon

#75 The Family Of A Migratory Fruit Worker From Tennessee Now Camped In A Field Near The Packinghouse At Winter Haven, Florida, 1937 Share icon

#76 New York City 1960 Share icon

#77 70s Fashion Share icon

#78 Ruth Disney Seen Standing With Her Big Brother Walt (1906) Share icon

#79 A Little Gang From Ohio, 1936 Share icon

#80 McDonald's Menu In 1960 Share icon

#81 3 Beautiful Children From The 1900s Share icon

#82 Father And Son Take Silly Photos, 1910s Share icon

#83 Family In Front Of Shack Home, Mays Avenue Camp. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Share icon

#84 Residents Of West Berlin Show Their Children To Their Grandparents Living In East Berlin, 1961 Share icon

#85 3 Beautiful Children From 1901. Hattie, Clarence, And James Harold Ward Share icon

#86 Stunning Then And Now Comparison Of Robin Hood's Bay, A Picturesque Old Fishing Village In Yorkshire Share icon

#87 Photograph Of An Elderly Man And Woman Wearing Work Clothes And Seated On A Pile Of Firewood Share icon

#88 Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s Share icon

#89 Former Sharecroppers, Just Before Moving To Southeast Missouri Farms. 1938 Share icon

#90 Two Young Women Walking Along Broadway Between 48th And 49th Streets. New York (1969) What Stands Out? Share icon

#91 Young Woman Removing Her Loaf Of Bread From The Oven, 1909 Share icon

#92 Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936 Share icon

#93 American Woman Welders During World War II Share icon

#94 Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains Share icon

#95 The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955 Share icon

#96 Young Riders Refuel During A Children's Sidecar Race In The Lustgarten In Berlin, Germany (1931) Share icon

#97 Rural Mail Delivery In 1914 Share icon

#98 Two Gentlemen From The Early 1900s Share icon

#99 In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900 Share icon

#100 Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902 Share icon

#101 Southern Ohio Family In Front Of New Washing Machine, 1911 Share icon

#102 Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912 Share icon

#103 Ozark Mountain Family At Their Cabin In Arkansas Share icon

#104 A School In Seattle 144 Years Ago! Share icon

#105 Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago Share icon

#106 A Couple From 1850! Share icon

#107 Going To Mcdonald’s In The 1950s Share icon

#108 The Comfortable Living Room (1930) Share icon

#109 Mother With Her Daughter In 1880 Share icon

#110 A Family Living In London’s Slums, 1900s Share icon

#111 This Photo From 1902 Shows French Knife Grinders. They Would Work On Their Stomachs In Order To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched All Day. (France 1902) Share icon

#112 These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927 Share icon

#113 Irish Fishermen, Ireland 1910 Share icon

#114 Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Completely Frozen Over In The Year 1911 Share icon

#115 Acrobats Balance On Top Of The Empire State Building, 1934 Share icon

#116 A Group Portrait Taken At A Wedding In Norway, 1900 Share icon

#117 Milkman Dropping Off And Picking Up Milk, 1939 Share icon

#118 Trappers And Hunters In The Four Peaks Country In Brown’s Basin, Arizona Share icon

#119 A Woman Using A Spinning Wheel Outside Of Her Log Cabin, 1918 Share icon