And this is just a sneak peek into what awaits them in the future. One study found that the first signs of cognitive decline began around the ripe age of 24, as we start to rely more on our experiences than our intelligence.

However, the good news was that curiosity levels remain intact and might actually increase, especially concerning topics we might have no interest in as children. With time, history museums have become a beloved attraction among adults even though they wouldn't be caught walking into it as a kid.