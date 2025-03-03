So we’ve gathered some new and interesting facts to equip yourself with for your next trivia event. Prepare to take some notes as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ones and share your own examples in the comments below.

Did you know that the “red” in “red velvet cake” may have come from the addition of beetroot during the great depression ? Even if this fact is, by and large useless unless you make a living doing pub quizzes, there is something about little details like this that just feels nice to our brains.

#1 TIL Frederick Douglas did not know his actual birthday, so he chose Feb 14, because his mother referred to him as her little Valentine.

#2 TIL a man who received a bone marrow transplant was found that the DNA in his blood and semen had been completely replaced by that of his donor.

#3 TIL Sequoyah, an illiterate warrior of the Cherokee Nation, observed the "talking leaves" (writing) of the white man in 1813. He thought it was military advantage and created a syllabary for Cherokee from scratch in 1821. It caught on quickly and Cherokee literacy surpassed 90% just 9 years later.

#4 TIL 55% of the world's population aged 15 and older can't swim.

#5 TIL Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, was so good at Tetris that Nintendo Power magazine eventually stopped publishing his high scores because he dominated the leaderboard.

#6 TIL you can't legally buy Jack Daniel's whiskey in the town where the Jack Daniel's distillery is located, since it's a "dry county". It's legal to distill alcohol, just not legal to sell.

#7 TIL Spain is in the "wrong" timezone because Franco aligned it with N*zi Germany in 1940, and it was never changed back.

#8 TIL about Timothy Clark Smith, who, due to taphophobia (fear of being buried alive) is famous for having a grave with a window and being buried with a bell on his hand.

#9 TIL in 2022 an 18-yr-old student, who did genealogical research as a hobby, cracked the unsolved 1964 m*rder of a 9-yr-old girl in Hazleton, PA. He researched for 18 months & created 50 complete family trees to find a connection to Hazleton which eventually led him to zero in on culprit James Forte.

#10 TIL “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion from the movie Titanic was playing in the dining hall when the Costa Concordia crashed in 2012.

#11 TIL In 2002 German actor Günther Kaufmann confessed that he had fallen on his accountant and accidentally suffocated the man to death with his 260-pound body. But in 2005 it was discovered that Kaufmann was innocent and had confessed to protect his dying wife who had m*rdered the man.

#12 TIL Peter Sellers inhaled poppers before having sex with his wife one night to get "the ultimate orgasm" but instead suffered 8 heart attacks over 3 hours.

#13 TIL Kathleen Caronna was in a month-long coma after a Thanksgiving Day parade float knocked a lamppost onto her head in 1997. She bought a nice apartment with the settlement money and 9 years later, Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle crashed his plane into her high rise and the engine landed in her bedroom.

#14 TIL after doctors removed a mass from a 47-yr-old man's lung that they believed was a malignant tumor, they discovered it was a Playmobil toy traffic cone that he had swallowed on his 7th birthday in 1974. His airway was able to adapt, which is most likely why he didn't show symptoms until he was 40.

#15 TIL Thomas Jefferson once spent $1400 (in today's dollars) just to ship a stuffed moose to France to prove that America had large animals.

#16 TIL that despite being advised by his professor not to pursue physics because “almost everything is already discovered,” Max Planck went on to develop quantum theory and win the Nobel Prize.

#17 TIL After Breaking Bad, many m*th manufacturers in real life dyed their product blue.

#18 TIL that 2 men tried to sue Universal Studios for $5m over false advertisement, after they paid $3.99 each to watch the film "Yesterday", only to discover that Ana De Armas, who appeared in the trailer, wasn't in the film.

#19 TIL that a BBC report found that 80% of personal loans taken out by UAE men were used for wedding expenses; as a result, many Emirati men opted to marry "less demanding" foreign women. In response, the government created a fund giving grooms money if the bride was Emirati.

#20 TIL that after admitting responsibility for over 12,000 deaths in the Cambodian genocide under the Khmer Rouge, Kang Kek Iew aka Comrade Duch asked the war crimes tribunal to acquit and release him. They did not.

#21 TIL Kayden Kross ,the p*rn actress, started her career because she wanted to save a pony from being slaughtered, she needed to get enough funds to buy the pony which made her start s***pping.

#22 TIL There is a Disney super-fan that has ridden the Cars ride, Radiator Springs Racers, over 10,000 times. He will often ride it in excess of 20 times a day.

#23 TIL that the person who destroyed most Axis planes during WW2 was not a fighter ace but a SAS commando.

#24 TIL Coca-Cola sold for 5 cents for over 60 years.

#25 TIL: Mars bars are made of 60 percent sugar.

#26 TIL about Kalachi, Kazakhstan, a village plagued by a mysterious 'sleeping sickness' that caused residents to fall asleep for days at a time. Scientists eventually linked it to carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby abandoned uranium mine.

#27 TIL of Robert Grosseteste, a 13th century English bishop who correctly proved that rainbows are formed from refracted light. He then (very roughly) theorized an idea similar to the Big Bang theory. His sainthood was denied due to rumors that his ghost murdered the pope.

#28 TIL about Peter Hagendorf a German mercenary who fought during the 30 years war and kept a diary. In it he casually describes the death of several of his children, being shot and abducting women.

#29 TIL about a 747 hijacking where the jet had to land in Algeria to refuel. The lead flight attendant actually had to buy 6,000 gallons of jet fuel on her personal credit card because the Algerians insisted on payment first.

#30 TIL motoring journalist Chris Harris got temporarily blacklisted from reviewing or buying Ferraris after publishing an article in which he accused the company of specially tuning their press cars to perform significantly better in magazine reviews than the production cars customers were buying.

#31 TIL the character "Mr. Hankey" from South Park was based on how Trey Parker's father toilet-trained him as a child. Trey said he refused to flush the toilet, so his father told him if he did not flush down his stool, which he called "Mr. Hankey," it would come to life and kill him.

#32 TIL that the film Top Gun: Maverick was actively supported and influenced by the United States Department of Defense and the United States Navy to present the U.S. military in a positive light and aid in recruitment and retention.

#33 TIL that in 1920, French President Paul Deschanel fell from a moving train at night while wearing pajamas. Disoriented, he approached a railway signalman, claiming to be the president. The signalman, doubting his sanity, reportedly replied, "And I'm Napoleon Bonaparte."

#34 TIL: The Hittite plague was one of the diseases that helped caused a Bronze Age collapse alongside smallpox and lasted 2 decades. It is considered the first recorded form of biological warfare as Hittites brought infected rams to enemies. It was also named, "The Hand of Nergle" in ancient tablets.

#35 TIL in 1530, the chinese Ming Dynasty invented bronze-iron composite cannons. The Dutch claimed "it’s scarcely possible to find their equal outside of Ming Empire". After manchu Qing dynasty's conquest they deprioritised Gunsmithing and had to use 100-300 years old cannons against British Empire.

#36 TIL Britain was connected to continental Europe 9,000 years ago by strip known as Doggerland. Doggerland is now submerged.

#37 TIL edible gold is a particular type of real gold authorized by the European Union and the United States as a food additive, under the code E 175. It is used in haute cuisine as part of a trend towards extravagance in meals. It has to be pure, to avoid any type of infections or perils for the body.

#38 TIL about Tongyangxi a Chinese practice in which a family would agree to adopt and raise a girl and in exchange she would agree to marry one of there sons when they reach marriage age.

#39 TIL A latin teacher incited 3 of his students to assassinate the cruel Duke of Milan, an act they've been groomed for since childhood. Instead of being hailed as heroes, one was killed by the crowd, and one killed by a guard after he run towards a group of women and got tangled in their clothing.

#40 TIL in the weeks leading up to D-Day, due to the enormous stress he was under, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was smoking six packs of cigarettes, drinking 24 cups of coffee, and averaging two hours of sleep every day.

#41 TIL about Patricia Meehan, a woman who was involved in a car crash on Montana Highway 200. After the crash, she was observed acting strangely and wandered off, disappearing into the night. Despite over 5,000 supposed sightings of her, she has never been located.

#42 TIL about the Puckle Gun, an early automatic weapon designed to fire round bullets at Christians and square bullets at Muslim Turks. Square bullets were believed to cause more severe wounds than round ones.

#43 TIL that 78% of New Zealand is Uninhabited.

#44 TIL that the movie Kingdom of Heaven Directors Cut was so long (3 hours and 14 minutes), that it had an overture at the beginning and a 3 min intermission in the middle of the film where you watch a photo of Balian sitting with his fellow Crusaders after a battle to a special musical score.

#45 TIL that in 1992 CNN Headline News came seconds away from mistakenly announcing that President George HW Bush had died on a trip to Japan.

#46 TIL Thomas Jefferson wrote his own epitaph listing three accomplishments. Being 3rd President wasn't one of them.

#47 TIL - When Alice Cooper played his “School’s Out” concert in 1972 at the Hollywood Bowl, he had a helicopter fly over and drop women’s panties on the crowd.

#48 TIL that "Weird Al" Yankovic is one of only five artists to chart on the Billboard Top 100 each of the previous four decades. The other four are U2, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Kenny G.

#49 TIL: Beaufort's Dyke, a deep ocean trench between Ireland and Scotland where the UK has dumped over a million tons of surplus munitions including nuclear waste. Occasionally some munitions wash up on the surrounding shores.

#50 TIL that King Louis IX was captured and imprisoned for six weeks in Egypt in 1250 during the Seventh Crusade. He was ransomed for the equivalent of one-third of France’s GDP, while nearly all of his army was massacred. 20 years later, he died in Tunisia while on another crusade.

#51 TIL about skunk cabbage - a Canadian plant that is capable of creating temperatures tens of degrees above ambient in order to melt its way through frozen ground! Thanks to this truly Canadian feature, skunk cabbage blooms while there is still snow and ice on the ground.

#52 TIL in ‘22 Jim Carrey considered retiring from acting, and producers confirmed they wouldn’t recast Robotnik if he did. But they hoped to entice him with a great script. Carrey requested it be written in gold. In ‘24 Carrey confirmed his return for Sonic 3. Fowler joked the 24k ink script cost $100k.

#53 TIL far beneath the pacific ocean, at the boundary between the earth's molten mantle and its outer core, there is a continent-sized natural structure called Jason.

#54 TIL that three Leicester City players including the son of its former manager created a scandal that involved taping an orgy in Bangkok with local prostitutes before the seasons' start. The replacement manager then went on to win the Premier League as extreme underdogs at 5000/1 odds.

#55 TIL about ''execution of nine relations'' from china in which a criminal's spouse, kids, grandkids, parents, grandparents ,cousins, aunts and uncles, inlaws would all be killed. Usually only used in cases of treason though sometimes this was used for crimes as mundane as libel.

#56 TIL that Pittsburgh had a fake Burger King. In 2014 a TV station revealed that a location of the fast food chain was using plain brown bags and odd recipes. Burger King had revoked the license but the franchisee continued until the news report, after which it became "South Side Burgers".

#57 TIL A phenomenon called "change blindness": An experiment found that nearly half of people failed to notice when the person they were talking to was replaced with someone else after a brief visual distraction.

#58 TIL that Napster was active for just 2 years, from June 1999 to July 2001.

#59 TIL about Gabriel's horn, is a type of geometric figure that has infinite surface area but finite volume.

#60 Til about king Henry ii and his son Henry the young king. Henry Jr led several revolt’s against his father. Despite this they never stop loving each other. When Henry II learn Henry jr had died he said "He cost me much, but I wish he lived to cost me more”.

#61 TIL 6 years after Martha Stewart started her own catering company in 1976, a publisher (impressed with her chef skills) got her to write a cookbook which launched her career. By 1999, she consolidated her "media empire" & took it public which made her the first female self-made billionaire in the US.

#62 TIL Fidel Castro was imprisoned for a year in 1953 due to a failed coup before becoming Prime Minister of Cuba in 1959.

#63 TIL the founder of North Face, Douglas Tompkins, was killed in 2015 in a kayaking accident while traveling with long time friend Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, in Patagonia, Chile.

#64 TIL “Aqua Dots” were recalled for containing a chemical that metabolizes to the controlled substance GHB when ingested.

#65 TIL Max Payne was originally named Max Heat and 3D Realms spent over $20,000 trademarking the name before someone at the company suggested Max Payne, which was immediately adopted.

#66 TIL Google’s 2004 IPO used a Dutch auction, where investors bid the highest price they’re willing to pay, and everyone gets shares at the lowest price that clears all available stock (the market-clearing price).

#67 TIL "Bank of America" was actually founded as the Bank of Italy in 1904.

#68 TIL A city treasurer stole over $50 million over the course over over 20 years from a small rural town in Illinois, crippling the infrastructure due to budget shortages.

#69 TIL that women's brains appear about three years younger than men's of the same age in terms of metabolism.

