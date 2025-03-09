ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, people take photos of anything and everything. Selfies, their food, pets, travel, random objects, and nothing in particular. The invention of the digital camera and mobile photography has made it uber easy to snap away somewhat nonchalantly at times. Our phone galleries and hard drives are filled to the brim with photographs. Sometimes four or five of the same thing.

But it wasn’t always like that. Back in the day, people didn’t have the luxury of whipping out their devices or a digital camera to capture a memory. They were a lot more intentional about what they used their rolls of film for, and how they executed the shots. There’s something precious about holding an actual physical photograph. Like a book, it has a feel, a smell, and certain characteristics that can only be picked up through time. It can almost transport you right back to the past as you hold a tangible piece of history in your hands. Even digital versions of old photos have the ability to stir up nostalgia.

If you're a sucker for rare and interesting historical photos, you're in for a treat. Bored Panda has put together a beautiful compilation of moments frozen in time, that we collected from the Old Historical Pictures Facebook group and the Historical Pictures IG page. They have a combined following of over 360,000 people, so they must be doing something right! Keep scrolling for a cozy trip down memory lane and don't forget to upvote your favorites. Don't miss the super interesting chat we had with Denise Levenick. She's the founder of The Family Curator and spoke to us about preserving and digitizing old photographs and heirlooms.

#1

Budapest (1914). Photo By André Kertész

Shadowy figures cast on a historic building wall at night, evoking nostalgia and mystery in the scene.

historicalpics1 Report

peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was really hard trying to find out, where exactly in Budapest was this photo taken, but even with 500% zoom, I couldn't get the square name right. What is sure, it was in the 1st district, on the Buda site of the city.

    #2

    Barcelona (1955) Photo By Ramón Masats

    Historical photo of a girl sitting with a book at a busy market, creating nostalgia with its vintage ambiance.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #3

    A Wooden Roller Coaster In Edinburgh Scotland In 1900

    People in vintage attire riding a wooden roller coaster, capturing historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I rode on a wooden roller coaster when I was young. It's frightening to look back on.

    If anyone knows about handling and working with old photographs, it's Denise Levenick. She's a writer and researcher working with family photos, papers, and memorabilia. Levenick is also the founder of The Family Curator. We're thrilled when she agrees to share some of her knowledge with Bored Panda during a super interesting interview.

    "I began writing about family archiving on my blog, which led to magazine writing and eventually authoring two books on preserving and digitizing family heirlooms, How to Archive Family Keepsakes, and How to Archive Family Photos," Levenick tells us.

    "I've also taught courses on family archiving and digitizing at national genealogy institutes and presented lectures, seminars, and webinars worldwide. Currently, I am working on a personal family history focused on the life of my maternal grandmother."

    #4

    View From Notre Dame, Paris, 1955. By Ernst Haas

    Two people on a Paris rooftop at dusk, pointing towards the Eiffel Tower, evoking nostalgia with historical charm.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #5

    Lincoln Cathedral: From The Castle 1898. By Frederick H. Evans

    Historical photo of a majestic cathedral towering over old rooftops, capturing nostalgic architecture.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #6

    Glasgow, Scotland (1980). Photo By Raymond Depardon

    Man with bag walks past a boy on a rainy street, evoking historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    Levenick tells us her passion for old photos, heirlooms and keepsakes was sparked as a child, and runs deep. "I was captivated by family history as a young girl when my grandmother shared old news clippings and photographs about her early life," she revealed.

    "She worked as a Harvey House waitress with the railroads and as a hotel maid to support her young daughter. After her death, I inherited a trunk filled with her letters and photos. Everything inside told a story about her life and family."

    #7

    Trollhättan, Sweden In The Early 1900s

    Historical photo of a woman and man in early 1900s attire, evoking nostalgia in a decorated room.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #8

    Public Telephone, Paris 1982. By Gilles Caron

    Historical photo of a glowing telephone booth at night, surrounded by dark buildings.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen movies starting like this ... They were never a Hallmark production.

    #9

    A Sunday Morning In North Aurora, Il Kodachrome Slide Taken By Clifford R. Illyes. 1951

    People relaxing in a garden, reading newspapers, with historical nostalgia. A child sits nearby, and laundry hangs in the background.

    historicalpics1 Report

    Of course, we had to ask Levenick about the best way to store old, precious photos. "All photos should be stored in a clean and dry location, with moderate temperature and humidity. The best place is usually inside your home, away from light and heat," she revealed, adding that a closet shelf or metal filing cabinet are good locations.

    "Keep old photos inside an acid-free box or file folders, stored on their edge so the photos don’t rub against each other," cautions the expert. "Plastic boxes are not always photo safe and can trap mildew causing moisture."

    #10

    Vespa Family, 1950s

    Vintage scene with couple and dog on a scooter loaded with luggage, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #11

    'Roman Bridge,' Mosul, Iraq (1930s) Photo By Aurel Stein

    A person stands atop a gorgeous historical arch bridge over a small river, exuding nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #12

    The Sagrada Família, Barcelona, In 1905

    Two men in suits and hats converse in front of a partially constructed historical building, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now it's in the middle/ish of the actual city of Barcelona, surrounded by blocks of flats, and a lot of crowd. Last year I was in Barcelona for a 10 days vacation. I was skipping it ... anyway I'm not a fan of church-buildings, and sure won't wait for hours and pay to enter one. Barcelona is much more, like the Sagrada.

    Just because you have a ton of old photos, doesn't mean you need to keep them all. Sometimes, it's okay to let go of a few. "Some people are eager to clear the 'clutter' and are tempted to throw away old family keepsakes. But old photos are a window to our ancestors' lives, and documents like letters and diaries can put flesh on the bones of family stories," says Levenick.

    "Photos and photo albums are the number one heirloom that people do want to save. Keep the photos of family, friends, homes, autos, pets, events. Sort vacation photos and save the people pictures; toss the repetitive landscapes," advises the expert. "It's good to keep images that show progress as a kind of 'Then and Now' reference, but you probably don't need to save dozens of cactus images. If you are short on space, scan photos and pass on the originals to a cousin."
    #13

    From The Back Window, New York, 1915 - By Alfred Stieglitz

    Historical cityscape at night, showcasing illuminated buildings and laundry hanging on a clothesline, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those buildings in the background can also be seen at a different angle at https://www.history101.nyc/skyline-from-manhattan-bridge-1915

    #14

    Budapest, 1963 - From The Budapest Municipal Photography Company Archive

    Historical pic of an espresso stand with a vendor inside, featuring vintage neon signs and nostalgic urban backdrop.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #15

    Piccadilly Circus, London, 1954. By Cecil Beaton

    Vintage street scene with a stylish woman in a coat and hat, evoking historical nostalgia in a foggy city setting.

    historicalpics1 Report

    It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of old photographs, they may reveal more than we realize. "Family history mysteries have been solved by studying old photos. Fashion, hairstyles, studio props, jewelry, and backgrounds all hold clues to when the photo was taken and the identity of the subjects," says Levenick.

    "An old photo of a family in front of their home might show a street address number that can help identify the time period of the family’s residence," she adds. "Use family photos to show relative ages of the children, or to note when spouses enter or leave the family group."
    #16

    ‘Mother And Children’ Spain (1920s). Photo By Antoni Arissa

    Woman and three children by a cart in a historical setting, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #17

    Winter Landscape From Herstedvester'. Peder Mørk Mønsted. 1923

    Historical pic of a snowy village road with a horse-drawn cart and cottages, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    signe-signehansen-hansen avatar
    Svenne O'Lotta
    Svenne O'Lotta
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those houses largely still exist in the countryside in Denmark

    #18

    The Wooden Sibley Breaker, Pennsylvania, Built In 1886 And Destroyed By Fire In 1906

    Historical building with people and a horse-drawn cart, showcasing nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    Levenick says it’s important to preserve family heirlooms with the story of the keepsake. Without a story, it’s just "stuff," she says. "Your son may not recognize your grandmother's wedding ring when he sees it in your jewelry box; it’s up to you to share the story."

    "As the world becomes more and more digital, artifacts such as handwritten letters, printed photographs, and greeting cards are becoming rarer," cautions the expert archivist. "Something as small as a simple handwritten thank-you note is evidence of penmanship and thoughtfulness."
    #19

    Lunchtime, Paris, 1920s

    Elegant 1920s couple at an outdoor gathering, surrounded by spectators, evokes nostalgia with vintage attire and hats.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #20

    Two Apsaroke Native Americans On Horseback Outside Of A Tipi In A Snow-Covered Forest In Montana In 1908

    Historical image of two people on horseback in snowy forest near a tipi.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #21

    The Future Queen Elizabeth II Being Carried Up The Steps Of Balmoral Castle In 1927

    Historical scene of people ascending ornate stairs at a castle, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    Levenick is all about the genuine old-school... Memory keeps our ancestors with us and their stories make us stronger, she says. "Instead of purchasing new décor with a vintage vibe, use the real thing!" the expert tells us.

    We ask her for some creative examples of how to use old photos and heirlooms, instead of just throwing them into a box. "Digitize old photos and have the images enlarged and printed on canvas-wrap wall art or pillows for your sofa," suggests Levenick. "Group a collection of inherited cameras as interesting objects for your shelves. Join the movement to 'Bring Back the Brooch' and share your grandmother's vintage jewelry with younger family members who might want to hear more about the original owner."
    #22

    View Of The Pyramids, Eclipse Of The Sun Of August 30, 1905. By Gabriel Lekegian

    Historical photo of the pyramids and Sphinx under a solar eclipse, 1905, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #23

    Rescuing A Horse That Fell In The Canal, Amsterdam, 1929

    Crowd watches historical horse rescue from canal, adding nostalgia to the scene.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #24

    An Unidentified Woman Taking A Selfie, Circa 1900

    Victorian woman taking a mirror selfie with an old camera, surrounded by nostalgic decor and photographs.

    historicalpics1 Report

    Before we let her go, we're curious to know about Levenick's personal old treasures. "One of my favorite heirlooms is a vintage Singer Featherweight sewing machine owned by my Aunt Frances," she tells us. "She kept the little machine in like-new condition and left it for me with a sweet note from one quilter to another! I feel as though we're sewing together whenever I use her machine."
    #25

    The Passing Of The Train, Nailsworth, At Dudbridge On 23rd August 1965

    Children watching a vintage steam train pass by a rural station, with bicycles parked against a stone wall, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #26

    Ice Skating At Night In Vienna, 1910. By Emil Mayer

    Historical ice skating scene with elegantly dressed couples, adding nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #27

    Battery Powered Scooter From 1918

    Vintage scene with two people riding early motorized scooters, adding nostalgia to the day.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The more things change, the more they stay the same.

    #28

    School Class, Paris 1956. By Robert Doisneau

    Children in a vintage classroom setting, capturing historical nostalgia with thoughtful expressions and wooden desks.

    historicalpics1 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh! Seems to be several sets of eyes sliding from their slates!

    #29

    The Allier Road, 1929. By Roger Schall

    Vintage car driving on a tree-lined road, evoking nostalgia and historical charm.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #30

    Sweden (1966) Photo By Sune Jonsson

    Horse pulling a hay-filled sled in a snowy landscape, under a bright moon, evokes nostalgia with its historical charm.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #31

    Canoeists In A Boat Cave, Wisconsin Dells, C. 1890-95. Photo By Henry Hamilton Bennett

    Two men in a vintage boat navigate a narrow canyon, evoking historical nostalgia with scenic reflections on the water.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #32

    Lecco, Italy (1968). Photo By Paolo Monti

    Rowboat on calm water between historical stone buildings.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #33

    Passengers Watching Coin-Operated TVs In The LA Greyhound Terminal In 1969

    People in vintage airport lounge, seated with personal TVs, capturing a nostalgic moment in history.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The same today, just you don't have comfy armchairs, and you pay for your own streaming-service watching on your device.

    #34

    'father And Son' Italy (1962). Photo By Elio Ciol

    A man in a hat carries a child by their overalls across a plowed field, evoking historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #35

    A Large Crowd Watches The First Balloon Rise In A Balloon Race In Berlin Germany In 1908

    Historical pic of a crowd watching hot air balloons taking off, evoking nostalgia with vintage fashion and scenery.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #36

    Wentworth Street In London's Eastend In 1908

    Crowded historical street market with people in period clothing, adding nostalgia through a sepia-toned scene.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #37

    53rd Street And 7th Avenue, Manhattan, 1957

    Vintage cars parked outside a classic coffee shop, evoking nostalgia in a bustling city scene.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #38

    Amsterdam, 1901. By Bern Eilers

    Historical pic of a person by a riverside with boats and a large church in the background, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #39

    Four Stunning Views Of London, All Photographed In The Summer Of 1857. The Construction Of Parliament; A View Down The Thames; The Bustle Of Piccadilly And Carriages In Trafalgar Square

    Historical pic of the Houses of Parliament by the river, featuring iconic architecture and a nostalgic atmosphere.

    historicalpics1 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I checked the others and they definitely put up the best of the 4 photos.

    #40

    Roof, "Latin Quarter" Paris, 1926. By André Kertész

    Black and white historical rooftop scene with a person reading, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #41

    Paris - 1875

    Vintage photo of a historical public urinal in a tree-lined street, showcasing nostalgia from a bygone era.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #42

    “Mother's Touch” Kentucky (1960). Photo By Warren Brunner

    A nostalgic historical scene of a woman tending to children on a rustic porch, evoking a sense of timeless simplicity.

    historicalpics1 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate to think that all those were her children. :-(

    #43

    London Cafes In The 1980s

    Vintage yellow car parked in front of the Ivy Cafe, with nostalgic brick buildings in the background.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #44

    Selling Chocolates And Sweets On The Street Kensington London ,1930

    Elderly woman selling postcards at a vintage street stall, capturing historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #45

    ‘A Man Leaning Over The Edge To Look Over In To The Crater Of Aso San Mountain’ Kyushu, Japan (C.1906) Photo By Herbert Ponting

    Two men at the edge of a crater, one peering inside, creating a nostalgic historical scene.

    historicalpics1 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fellow with him is mentally adjusting the size of the tip that he was given and then will act accordingly.

    #46

    The Ss Princess May Was A Steamship Built In 1888. The Ship Is Best Known For Grounding In 1910, Which Left The Ship Sticking Completely Out Of The Water. This Is One Of The Most Famous Shipwreck Photographs

    Historical shipwreck of SS Princess May on rocks, Sentinel Island, Alaska, 1910, evoking nostalgia with its vintage charm.

    Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must have been humiliating for the crew when the pix were published.

    #47

    Mother & Child, And It’s A Typical Day, San Francisco 1952. By Dorothea Lange

    Woman and child in vintage attire walking on a city street, evoking historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understood parents, who let their kids behind them. Why even do you have them? I just saw an alike-"mother" 2 days before. She was just walking down the street with her shopping-bags. Her 5-6 yearish old boy was 2-3 maters behind urging her 3-4 years old sister to hurry up to keep up with "mommy". When the little boy called out for her to wait for them, that piece of garbage of a woman stopped visibly annoyed. My very first thought was: Stop the f.ck for your kids, you self-centered, narcissist POS of a b.tch! At that moment I was hating her with a passion.

    #48

    Waterloo Station In The 1930’s. Taxis Are Queing Up On The Left Waiting For In Incoming Train. Enhanced And Colourised

    Historical pic of a busy vintage train station with people in period attire, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #49

    17 Year Old Pele In Sweden Before The World Cup In 1958

    Historical street scene with people walking, vintage cars, and old shop signs, capturing urban nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #50

    Dublin, C1896. Photo By John J Clarke

    Victorian street scene with elegantly dressed individuals, adding a dash of nostalgia to the historical city setting.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #51

    Street In Salzburg, Austria, Shops To Left, Building With Arched Doorway At End Of Street, Man And Dog To Left, Blurred Figure In Arched Doorway), C. 1890 - C. 1915

    Historical street scene with vintage buildings casting shadows, invoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #52

    Shakespeare's Birthplace Before Restoration Photographed In 1850

    Historical photo of two men standing in front of an old timber-framed building, capturing a sense of nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #53

    Taking The Tube In 1970s London - Via Peter Barron

    Passengers in a vintage subway car, capturing a moment of historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't want, I really don't want. But I can't help, that are coming images in my mind abour New York metro from the same period. And how unsafe they are looking.

    #54

    Tower Bridge Under Construction London 1889

    Historical construction of a bridge over a river, boats in foreground, capturing nostalgia in black and white photography.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #55

    Hyatt Regency San Francisco, San Francisco, California - Built In 1973. Photo By John Portman Archive

    Aerial view of a historical building with unique architecture, showcasing nostalgia in an urban landscape.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #56

    Bell Street From High Street, Glasgow, 1868. By Thomas Annan

    Historical street scene with cobblestones, tall brick buildings, and nostalgic atmosphere.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #57

    The Tour Saint-Jacques. Paris, 1890

    Historical street scene with horse-drawn carriages and a large tower, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #58

    Paris In Color, 1920s

    Historical street scene with vintage cars lined up under trees, leading to a classical building.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #59

    25.8 Inches Of Snow This Is A View Looking Down From 121st Street On Eighth Avenue On The Day After The Big Snowfall Of 1947

    Historical city street blanketed in snow, with vintage buses and cars partially buried, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #60

    New York, 1938 . By Helen Levitt

    Child climbing a tree in a nostalgic black and white historical setting with brick buildings.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #61

    Fishing Boat “New England” Covered In Ice⁣, British Columbia, 1916

    Crew on the icy deck of the New England ship, capturing a moment of historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #62

    Miners Using An “Aerial Tram” To Descend Into The Kimberly Diamond Mine In South Africa, Ca. 1885

    Historic image of workers on a cable car in a mine, evoking nostalgia with its unique 1900s setting.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #63

    Snowy Pier. Venice, 1920s

    Historic scene of a foggy day in Venice with architectural details and a column visible, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #64

    Pioneer's Cabin, 1865–66, Printed Ca. 1876. By Carleton E. Watkins

    Historical photo of an enormous tree with a hollowed-out base, labeled as "Pioneer’s Cabin," evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #65

    Barber And Beauty Shop, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 And 180, Valle, Arizona, 1987

    Retro building resembling a cartoon house with a stone-age car in front, evoking nostalgia in a vast open field.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #66

    A Photo From A Family Vacation In Gatlinburg, Tennessee In 1977. Taken On Parkway, The Main Street Through Town

    Vintage street scene with people crossing, classic cars, and a nostalgic 1960s motel sign in a rainy evening setting.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #67

    Hollywood Blvd In 1961

    Historical street scene with classic cars and vintage signs, capturing nostalgia on a bustling city sidewalk.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #68

    Sardinia, Italy (1956). Photo By Jean Dieuzaide

    Historical pic of people in a cobblestone street, creating a nostalgic scene with old stone buildings and rugged cartwheels.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #69

    Bridger Teton National Forest (Wyoming) Circa Early 1950

    Vintage photo of a couple by a car near Teton National Forest sign, with scenic mountain view. Historical nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #70

    Relaxing By A Pool In California, 1940. By J. Baylor Roberts

    Vintage scene of people relaxing by a round pool with palm trees and mountains in the background.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #71

    San Francisco, Chinatown ,early 1950s

    Vintage street scene with classic cars and historical architecture, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #72

    Chilles 17-Pdr Tank Destroyer Uses A Building For Cover Near Goch, Germany - 20 February 1945

    Historical image of a military tank with soldiers near a damaged building, evoking nostalgia.

    Journey through Time Report

    #73

    Woodward Coal Breakers, Kingston, Pennsylvania, 1895

    Historical pic of young coal miners with dirty faces and work clothes, evoking nostalgia.

    Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things Report

    #74

    University Of Illinois Frat Boys In The Comfort Of Their Apartment Circa 1910

    Two young men in a vintage room with historical photos on the wall, evoking nostalgia and a glimpse into the past.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #75

    San Francisco. Steep Hill, North Beach 1952

    Steep historical street scene with children and adults, capturing a nostalgic moment of urban life in black and white.

    historicalpics1 Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Peter Macchiarini Steps on Kearny Street, at Broadway Street. And, here's how they look today... Screenshot...80-png.jpg Screenshot-2025-03-08-173916-67ccf1d583780-png.jpg

    #76

    Broadway And Fifth Avenue, 1950s. By Rudy Burckhardt

    Historical pic of the Flatiron Building in a nostalgic cityscape scene with pedestrians and vintage cars.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #77

    Getting Some Ice Cream, Times Square, New York City, 1982

    A nostalgic moment of a boy buying ice cream from a street vendor in a busy city scene.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #78

    Santa Claus With Christmas Toys On A Sled Drawn By Turkeys, 1909

    Santa on a sleigh pulled by geese, surrounded by toys in a snowy field, evoking nostalgic historical charm.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #79

    Passengers On A NYC Municipal Ferry.. (Staten Island) In 1895 ( Library Of Congress)

    Historical photo of people in vintage attire reading newspapers on a ferry.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #80

    Angie Means Stands On A Giant Amazonian Water Lily Pad, Victoria Regia, In The Victoria Room At Pittsburgh’s Phipps Conservatory And Botanical Gardens In 1898

    Woman in a vintage greenhouse, standing by large lily pads, capturing a gorgeous historical moment.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #81

    Cars On Cannon Beach On The Oregon Coast, 1960's. By Ray Atkeson

    Vintage cars parked on a sandy beach with people sunbathing, evoking nostalgia of past seaside outings.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #82

    Jerusalem During A Snowstorm, 1915. By Eric Matson

    Snow-covered historical street scene under an archway, featuring a lone figure walking, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #83

    The Jewish Market On New York's East Side - Circa 1895

    Historical city street market bustling with people and carts, evoking nostalgia with its old-world charm and activity.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #84

    Detroit, 1960. By Balthazar Korab

    Vintage car covered in snow on a quiet street, evoking nostalgia with its historical charm.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #85

    A Woman Stands At A Weathered Wooden Well, Nestled Amidst The Rugged Beauty Of The Appalachian Mountains In The Early 1930s

    Elderly woman in an apron using a hand-cranked washing machine, evoking nostalgia with historical charm.

    Journey through Time Report

    #86

    Riding The Broughton Lumber Company Flume Boat In Washington State - 1930s

    Two people riding a wooden water slide, surrounded by trees and a lake, in a nostalgic historical setting.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #87

    Some Wonderful Colour Footage Of New York City In 1915

    Vintage street scene with horse-drawn carriages and pedestrians, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #88

    Alabama, 1940s. Photo By John Vachon

    Historical street scene with vintage cars, bustling crowd, and retro shop signs, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

    #89

    Railroad Overpass At The Bingham Mine, USA, 1914 - Denver Public Library

    Historic steam train crossing a tall bridge, set against mountainous terrain.

    historicalpics1 Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you can still ride this as a trourist attraction. Don't quote me on that.

    #90

    Travelling In Style C 1910

    Two women in vintage attire dining in a historical train carriage, evoking nostalgia.

    historicalpics1 Report

