Pictures can tell stories worth a thousand words. This is especially true for historical ones. Just by carefully studying the setting, objects, and people in them, we can learn what everyday life was for people in the past and how it’s different from today. Images, just like written diaries or letters, are primary historical sources that can be examined, providing insights into the past that words can’t even begin to describe. Today’s collection of photos from the days gone by is brought to us by the Historical Capsule subreddit . Let’s all celebrate the beauty of the past by scrolling down and marveling at the thought-provoking and mesmerizing images in this list, and be sure to upvote the ones that you believe everyone should see!

#1 Dewey The Cat, Who Died In 1910, And Meant Enough To His Owner To Be Honored With A Gravestone That Stands Today Over 113 Years Later Share icon

#2 The Port Of Carthage, In Modern-Day Tunisia, As It Would Have Appeared In The 3rd Century Bce And How It Looks Today Share icon

#3 Female Students From Afghanistan In Kabul, 1975 Share icon

#4 Punks In Poland, 1990 Share icon

#5 1920: Women Line Up To Vote For The First Time In New York After The Passage Of The 19th Amendment Share icon

#6 Fashion In Pre-Revolutionary Iran: Pahlavi Era 1950s-1970s Share icon

#7 Barack Obama Dressed As A Pirate With His Mother Stanley Ann. 1960s Share icon

#8 Last Picture Of Hachiko, The Faithful Dog Who Waited For Over 9 Years Outside Shibuya Station For His Master To Return Even After He Had Died. (Colorized, 1935) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Well-Dressed Young Lady In The 1930s. Almost Looks Like It Could Have Been Taken Yesterday Share icon

#10 A 'Conversation Pit' From The 1960s Share icon

#11 Before Smartphones And Online Streaming, 40 Years Ago - Sony Watchman (1984) Share icon

#12 Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, 1911 Share icon

#13 Tuskegee Airmen In Italy, 1944 Share icon

#14 Mom With Her Psychedelic Baby Pram, London, 1967 Share icon

#15 Two Women Showing Uncovered Legs In Public Place For The First Time, Toronto, 1937 Share icon

#16 An American Soldier Who Lost His Legs In World War 1 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The Bread In This 1952 Episode Of I Love Lucy Was Real And Custom-Made By A Los Angeles Bakery. After Filming, It Was Shared With The Cast, Crew, And Audience Share icon

#18 Public Men’s Toilet. France, 1920s Share icon

#19 My Grandfather In His Youth As A Soldier In Yugoslavia 1971 Share icon

#20 Inhabitants Of St. Kilda, Outer Hebrides, Scotland, 1926. The Islands Had Been Inhabited Since Antiquity, But Would Be Evacuated In 1930 Share icon

#21 My Grandparents On Their Wedding Day, 1940's Share icon

#22 Photographer Taking A Photo Above Fifth Avenue, Looking North. New York City, 1905 Share icon

#23 In 1969, When Black Americans Were Still Prevented From Swimming Alongside Whites, Mr. Rogers Decided To Invite Officer Clemmons To Join Him And Cool His Feet In A Pool, Breaking A Long-Standing Colour Barrier That Had Existed In The United States Share icon

#24 My Father Returning Home From World War II In Europe: March 1945, Queens, NY Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 11. April, 1945. He Would Die Of A Cerebral Hemorrhage At The Age Of 63 The Following Day Share icon

#26 Woman On A Cart Pulled By Two Buffalo, 1910 Share icon

#27 A Mother And Her Child In Spitalfields, One Of The Worst Slums In London, 1903 Share icon

#28 Animals Being Used As Part Of Medical Therapy, 1956 Share icon

#29 U.S. Army Corporal Larry Matinsk Puts Cigarettes Into The Extended Hands Of Newly Liberated Prisoners Behind A Stockade In The Allach Concentration Camp. April 30, 1945 Share icon

#30 This Is Ash From The Erupting Mt. St. Helens Raining Down On Robert Landsburg. He Took This Photo, Rewound The Film, Tucked The Camera In A Backpack And Laid Over It While Being Buried In The Ash. His Body Was Found 17 Days Later Share icon

#31 Mother With Children 1800 Years Ago. Alexandria, Roman Egypt Share icon

#32 This Photo Was Taken In The Late 1800s And Shows An Ancient Maya Zoomorphic Stone Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 In 1940, The Lascaux Cave Paintings, Estimated To Be 17,000 Years Old, Were Discovered In Southwestern France Share icon

#34 Downtown Anchorage, Ak After 1964 Quake Share icon

#35 An Azerbaijani Wedding, 1965 Share icon

#36 A Young Boy And Girl On The Way To School For The Start Of A New Term In The 1920s Share icon

#37 American Servicemen Salute A Soviet Traffic Controller At The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, 1945 Share icon

#38 'If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die!'; Fort Hood, January 1943 Share icon

#39 Hand-Powered Carousels, 1990s, Cuba Share icon

#40 Magazine Advertisement From 1996 - Nearly 30 Years Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 A Drawing Of Elvis Presley By A Young Jimi Hendrix After Seeing Him In Concert, 1950s Share icon

#42 When Every Soft Drink Bottle On The Shelf Was Still Glass, 1980s Share icon

#43 Kmart Employees In North Carolina Watching The Moon Landing. Photo Taken In July 16, 1969 Share icon

#44 A Woman Walks Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910 Share icon

#45 Duke Kahanamoku, The Man Who Made Surfing Popular Around The World, Hawaii, 1920 Share icon

#46 A Samurai With Long Bow, From Satsuma Domain. Japan, 1860 Share icon

#47 World's Highest Standard Of Living. US, During The Great Depression, 1937 Share icon

#48 “Graf Zeppelin” Flying Over The Pyramids Of Giza, Egypt, 1931 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Two Women In Front Of An Anti-Women’s Suffrage Poster In Zürich, Switzerland, 1947 Share icon

#50 Athelte Ivy Russell (Surrey, England 1907) Does A Bent Press With 47 Kilos At 57 Kilos Herself., Around 1930s Share icon

#51 Flattening Hills To Build Seattle, 1910s Share icon

#52 San Francisco After Its 1906 Earthquake Share icon

#53 Desmond Thomas Doss & His Wife Dorothy After Receiving The Medal Of Honor From President Harry Truman On October 12, 1945 Share icon

#54 This Behemoth Of A Flip Cut, 1960s Share icon

#55 My Great Grandfather On The Eastern Front (1943-4) Share icon

#56 Adolf Eichmann Walks Around The Yard Of His Cell, Israel, 1961 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Photo Taken In Prison In Ulaanbaatar Ope, Mongolia, 1913 Share icon

#58 How Lumberjacks Used To Cut Trees In 1946! Share icon

#59 Tourist Crowd Inside The Crown Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1980s Share icon

#60 Insulin Production In The 1950: 4,535 Kg Of Pig Pancreas Was Required To Produce 0.45 Kg Of The Medication Share icon

#61 Metal Suit, Said To Enable A Diver To Descend To A Depth Of 1,200 Feet, 1938 Share icon

#62 Disneyland Parking Lot Opening Day July 17, 1955 Share icon

#63 Miners Digging For Coal In Wales, 1931. Miners Digging For Coal In Wales, 1931. 18% Of Coal Miners In 1900 Were Younger Than 16 Share icon

#64 My Great Grandmother And Her Sister - 1920s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 A Family At Their Newly-Built Log Cabin In Knott County, Kentucky, 1914 Share icon

#66 Aids, The Homosexual Disease Threatening American Families. 1983 Share icon

#67 Feelin’ Groovy: Fascinating Vintage Color Picture Of High School Fashion Across America In 1969 Share icon

#68 Apache Warrior, Arizona, USA, 1916 Share icon

#69 A Louisiana Creole Family. Probably From The Early 1900s Share icon

#70 Charlie Chaplin And Italian Boxer Primo Carnera, 1930 Share icon

#71 Ross Sisters Do A Small Tower. Around The 1940s Share icon

#72 People Struggle To Board A Plane In Nha Trang During The Withdrawal Of Us Troops From South Vietnam. April 1, 1975 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Construction Of The Airship USS Akron (ZRS–4), USA, 1930 Share icon

#74 Wilhelm Hippert Showing Off The High-Altitude Oxygen Apparatus Used By German Pilots During World War I, 1917 Share icon

#75 Oldreive's Iron Horse's New Tricycle, California. 1882 Share icon

#76 Sept 15th 1942. The Most Successful Torpedo Attack In History Share icon

#77 Heath Ledger’s Polaroid Selfie With Larisa Oleynik, Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Julia Stiles On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999 Share icon

#78 U.S. Marines Take A Last Look At A Pin-Up Girl Before Landing On The Japanese Held Island Of Betio In The Tarawa Atoll On November 20th Of 1943 Share icon

#79 September 14th 1956 Ibm Introduced Its 305 Ramac Computer. The 1st Commercial Computer To Use Magnetic Disks Share icon

#80 “Banana Inspection” - Longshoremen Load And Unload Ships. Working On The Docks Meant Stiff Competition For Employment, An Intense Few Hours Of Dirty, Heavy Labor, Followed By Hours Of Waiting. Ca. 1910 [location Unknown] Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Computer Showing The Expired Gym Account Of 9/11 Hijacker Ziad Jarrah (September, 2001) Share icon

#82 The Bee Gees, Formerly The Brothers Gibb, Gaze Through The Window Of A Rolls Royce Showroom In 1967 Share icon

#83 “The Resting Place Is The Whale's Jaw,” 1960 Share icon

#84 Launching Of The Steamer Frank J. Hecker. St. Clair, Michigan, September 2, 1905 Share icon

#85 Rag Collectors. NYC, 1896 Share icon

#86 Bill Monroe, Considered The Father Of Bluegrass Music, Was Born On This Date (Sep 13). Pictured With His Blue Grass Boys, Circa 1945 Share icon

#87 Afghan Military Officers Celebrate One Year Of Daoud Khan's Coup D'etat, 17 July 1974 Share icon