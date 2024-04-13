ADVERTISEMENT

It is a bit surreal to think that while we can’t physically experience history because we’re born in a particular place and time, the power of technology has empowered us to see it, understand it, and make conclusions from it.

Historical Capsule is a dedicated community that pretty much empowers people to do just that. Join us as we take a journey through time in this listicle of iconic historical photos below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

100,000 Iranian Women March Against The Hijab Law, Tehran, 1979

100,000 Iranian Women March Against The Hijab Law, Tehran, 1979

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
293points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In 1979 Muslim fundamentalists overthrew the secular monarchy of Iran and the new Theocrats immediately began dehumanizing and subjugating women. I hope anyone in the USA who reads this is taking notes because it might be happening here in 2025.

Vote comment up
245
245points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Elizabeth Eckford Ignores The Screams Of Students On Her First Day Integrated Into A Little Rock High School, 1957

Elizabeth Eckford Ignores The Screams Of Students On Her First Day Integrated Into A Little Rock High School, 1957

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
272points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Two Little Kids Dancing On The Streets Of New York City, C. 1940

Two Little Kids Dancing On The Streets Of New York City, C. 1940

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
271points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, Historical Capsule is a subreddit that’s a “step into the past”. It’s an online depository for old and vintage photographs that tell stories from significant events and moments in history.

The subreddit is home to 50,000 members, being ranked in the top 3%, and encourages open discussion and celebration of all things history.
#4

Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member

Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
261points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Ruby Bridges, The First African-American To Attend A White Elementary School In The Deep South, 1960

Ruby Bridges, The First African-American To Attend A White Elementary School In The Deep South, 1960

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
259points
Add photo comments
POST
engineerpower avatar
TheRealRobertWhite
TheRealRobertWhite
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally what flipped the South from Dixicrats to Republicans. Never forget that the GOP was (and still is) for apartheid.

Vote comment up
115
115points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of Super Soaker, 1992

Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of Super Soaker, 1992

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
256points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

On the surface, history might sound like a dull and boring discipline. However, if you dig deeper into what it’s all about, you begin to understand just how much essence it has and how much it has to offer in general.

After all, history might be something that’s all about the past, but you’d be surprised just how transformative it might be.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

A Former Slave Named Gordon Shows His Whipping Scars. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 1863

A Former Slave Named Gordon Shows His Whipping Scars. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 1863

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
252points
Add photo comments
POST
glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the most hauntingly powerful photos I’ve ever seen regarding slavery.

Vote comment up
217
217points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

A Blind Muslim Named Muhammad Carrying His Best Friend A Paralyzed Christian Who Suffers From Dwarfism Named Samir, Damascus, Ottoman Syria, 1889

A Blind Muslim Named Muhammad Carrying His Best Friend A Paralyzed Christian Who Suffers From Dwarfism Named Samir, Damascus, Ottoman Syria, 1889

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
233points
Add photo comments
POST
danmarshctr avatar
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I've learned anything from science fiction movies, it's to make sure these guys are on your side.

Vote comment up
98
98points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

While Cleaning Up From The World Trade Centers Falling, Crews Found A Shipwreck 7ft Below The Foundation That Dated Back To 1773

While Cleaning Up From The World Trade Centers Falling, Crews Found A Shipwreck 7ft Below The Foundation That Dated Back To 1773

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
232points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

History professor Mary Jo Festle wrote a piece on how history as a discipline transforms students. In it, she explained that since there isn’t realistically any empirical evidence of this hypothesis, she took it upon herself to figure it out.

She asked nearly 60 of her students across 8 different sections of the small research seminars they hosted to give open-ended responses to prompts reflecting upon the change.
#10

A Lesbian Couple In Semi-Drag Wedding Attire. Kingdom Of Hungary, Budapest, 1920

A Lesbian Couple In Semi-Drag Wedding Attire. Kingdom Of Hungary, Budapest, 1920

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
232points
Add photo comments
POST
the_mysterious_lady_analyn avatar
Analyn Lahr
Analyn Lahr
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's so sweet. Wait, that was allowed in Hungary in 1920?

Vote comment up
71
71points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974

Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
225points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woodward and Bernstein. They did an amazing thing. A very corrupt man was elected to the highest office in the land and they, using nothing more than information, took him down.

Vote comment up
176
176points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Following A 23-Hour (Successful) Heart Transplant, Dr. Religa Keeps An Eye On His Patient's Vital Signs. In The Corner, His Assistant Is Sleeping, 1987

Following A 23-Hour (Successful) Heart Transplant, Dr. Religa Keeps An Eye On His Patient's Vital Signs. In The Corner, His Assistant Is Sleeping, 1987

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
218points
Add photo comments
POST
mmagcoco avatar
Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The patient lived for 30 more years and outlived the doctor by 8 years. After retiring from active practice, Religa went on to become a politician. He was a good man.

Vote comment up
193
193points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

One of the main prompts was asking students to describe how their understanding of what history is changed during their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A third of the students provided some form of “I now understand history is not just facts about names, dates, or a chronology of events.”
#13

A Man Browsing For Books In Cincinnati's Cavernous Old Main Library. The Library Was Demolished In 1955

A Man Browsing For Books In Cincinnati's Cavernous Old Main Library. The Library Was Demolished In 1955

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
215points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo, 1932

Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo, 1932

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
207points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

George Mclaurin, The First Black Man To Be Admitted To The University Of Oklahoma In 1948, Was Forced To Sit In A Corner Away From His Classmates

George Mclaurin, The First Black Man To Be Admitted To The University Of Oklahoma In 1948, Was Forced To Sit In A Corner Away From His Classmates

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
205points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The answers verified the idea that the interpretive nature of history is a crucial lesson that can be considered a threshold concept.

One student elaborated that they realized how much power historians actually have, i.e. the power to construct the past. History is dynamic and a point of debate as a lot of the unknown in it can be argued.
#16

A Father Looking For His Two Missing Sons That Went Missing During The Kosovo War In 1999

A Father Looking For His Two Missing Sons That Went Missing During The Kosovo War In 1999

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
198points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

A Starving Boy And A Missionary In Uganda, 1980. Mike Wells Took This Powerful Photograph Of A Catholic Missionary Holding The Hand Of A Starving Ugandan Boy

A Starving Boy And A Missionary In Uganda, 1980. Mike Wells Took This Powerful Photograph Of A Catholic Missionary Holding The Hand Of A Starving Ugandan Boy

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
195points
Add photo comments
POST
adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While Idi Amin lived in luxury, thanks to the Saudis...

Vote comment up
104
104points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

A Skateboarder Zipping Through Central Park In The 1960s

A Skateboarder Zipping Through Central Park In The 1960s

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
177points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Another point to mention is that students didn’t see themselves as books full of facts and figures in history. It’s these same activities of interpreting and analyzing sources, conducting research, looking for influences and biases and challenging what has been read from a critical, multifaceted standpoint, that makes all the difference in the discipline.
#19

Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Shooting Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, Circa 1899

Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Shooting Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, Circa 1899

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
177points
Add photo comments
POST
red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She has said: When men make shots similar to mine, others call it skill. Every time I do it, they call it luck.

Vote comment up
173
173points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Cudjoe Kazoola Lewis: The Last Known Survivor Of The Atlantic Slave Trade Between Africa And North America. (Photo From The Early 1900s)

Cudjoe Kazoola Lewis: The Last Known Survivor Of The Atlantic Slave Trade Between Africa And North America. (Photo From The Early 1900s)

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
173points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

A 1912 Photo Shows A Woman Plugging In Her Electric Car

A 1912 Photo Shows A Woman Plugging In Her Electric Car

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
164points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Another student pointed out that, before their studies, they enjoyed watching documentaries and furthering their knowledge that way. After them, however, it was an eye-opening experience to understand that they can now discover history for themselves, see how the evidence works and the puzzle pieces fall into place. There’s more of a hands-on approach than meets the eye.
#22

A Filipino-American Family Posing For A Family Portrait, Philippines, 1912

A Filipino-American Family Posing For A Family Portrait, Philippines, 1912

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
161points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back when The Philippines were still an American Colony BTW. Just adding some context.

Vote comment up
62
62points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Joseph Goebbels, The Main Propagandist Of The Nazi Regime, Upon Finding Out His Photographer Was Jewish

Joseph Goebbels, The Main Propagandist Of The Nazi Regime, Upon Finding Out His Photographer Was Jewish

VenaticGnat7303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
154points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Allied Soldiers Mock Hitler Atop His Balcony At The Reich Chancellery, 1945

Allied Soldiers Mock Hitler Atop His Balcony At The Reich Chancellery, 1945

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
154points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad they never caught him or Gobels alive. An easy death was to good for them.

Vote comment up
95
95points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

If anything, the mini study concluded that in 70% of all cases, history topics were personally challenging in terms of values and assumptions about the world. Among these were themes and topics like gender and sexuality, religious history, the Holocaust as well as Nazism. A number of them touched upon issues of race and foreign policy, civil war and ideology.
#25

Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982

Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
146points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

An Unemployed Man Holding A Troubling Sign During The Great Depression, 1932

An Unemployed Man Holding A Troubling Sign During The Great Depression, 1932

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
138points
Add photo comments
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he got help. And work in calligraphy, the handwriting is beautiful.

Vote comment up
96
96points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

A Chinese Lady Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood. Photo From The Late 1800s

A Chinese Lady Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood. Photo From The Late 1800s

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
135points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

This ultimately led to some openly expressing how challenging topics have made them better human beings. One pointed out how Islam studies brought to light racist assumptions. Another changed their opinion on same sex marriage after investigating sources from LGBTQIA+ people. It gave them perspective. Perspective that made them rethink what they thought before.
#28

A Us Marine Gives A Cigarette To A Japanese Soldier Buried In The Sand. Iwo Jima, 1945

A Us Marine Gives A Cigarette To A Japanese Soldier Buried In The Sand. Iwo Jima, 1945

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
133points
Add photo comments
POST
kembr12 avatar
K_Tx
K_Tx
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even in war we see moments of kindness. Imagine a world where there is more kindness and less (or no) war.

Vote comment up
98
98points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Rat Pack At The Sands In Las Vegas, Circa 1960

Rat Pack At The Sands In Las Vegas, Circa 1960

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Greasers In New York City, 1950s

Greasers In New York City, 1950s

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
128points
Add photo comments
POST
jbunting242 avatar
RabidChild
RabidChild
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was my Uncle Bobby. The hair, the cigarettes, the leather jacket & jeans! He & my mom grew up in Brooklyn, teens in the 50s.

Vote comment up
53
53points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Has history changed you, and if so how? Or mayhaps you have an interesting historical story to tell that might fit this listicle. Whatever the case, share your takes and commentary in the comment section below!

And there’s plenty more historical content where that came from.
#31

A True Friend. Taken In A New York Bus Terminal Just Before They Left For The Worsening Situation In The Pacific, 1941

A True Friend. Taken In A New York Bus Terminal Just Before They Left For The Worsening Situation In The Pacific, 1941

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
128points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody mentioning here that probably half the soldiers on the bus were dead within the next 4 months.

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

In 1963, Wives Say Goodbye To Their Loved Ones In The Navy

In 1963, Wives Say Goodbye To Their Loved Ones In The Navy

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
124points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

An Undercover Police Officer Apprehends A Mugger On The New York Subway, 1985. Photo By Bruce Davidson

An Undercover Police Officer Apprehends A Mugger On The New York Subway, 1985. Photo By Bruce Davidson

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
123points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Northumbrian Miner Sits Down To Eat His Evening Meal, 1937

Northumbrian Miner Sits Down To Eat His Evening Meal, 1937

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Last Four Couples In A Dance Marathon, Chicago, Circa 1930

Last Four Couples In A Dance Marathon, Chicago, Circa 1930

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the expression of the woman on the left! She’s over it!

Vote comment up
108
108points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Navajo Youth Tom Torlino As He Entered The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In 1882, And Again 3 Years Later

Navajo Youth Tom Torlino As He Entered The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In 1882, And Again 3 Years Later

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
117points
Add photo comments
POST
sherbetkitten712 avatar
SammyLawrence27
SammyLawrence27
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those schools are easily one of the worst parts of history. [Audible shudder]

Vote comment up
162
162points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Former Beauty Queen, Miss Wyoming Winner Joyce Mckinney Being Arrested By Police

Former Beauty Queen, Miss Wyoming Winner Joyce Mckinney Being Arrested By Police

After kidnapping Mormon missionary Kirk Anderson from his church, forcing him to be her sex slave for 3 days. 1977

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

The Microsoft Staff, 1978

The Microsoft Staff, 1978

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

View Of Boston, The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph Ever Taken. October 13th, 1860

View Of Boston, The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph Ever Taken. October 13th, 1860

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
113points
Add photo comments
POST
aerose101 avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hot air balloons were used by both Union and Confederate troops during the Civil War. It must have made for a very interesting sight!

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
oliver3 avatar
blobby
blobby
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Call me a conspiracy theorist but that doesn't look like a beaver's work.

Vote comment up
141
141points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

An Unknown Woman Stands Close To A Tornado To Take A Photo, 1989

An Unknown Woman Stands Close To A Tornado To Take A Photo, 1989

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
105points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You live in the middle of the US, you get a little desensitized. Like tornado sirens go off, you go out on the lawn and look for it. On a clear day, with so visible a tornado, my guess is they knew how far off it actually was and snapped a quick picture before standing on their porch or the opening of a cellar to see if they'd need to go in and close the door.

Vote comment up
74
74points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928

Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
104points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

What Is Now The Fully Developed Las Vegas Strip, 1955

What Is Now The Fully Developed Las Vegas Strip, 1955

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
101points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vegas was once a desert and I'm fairly certain that it will be a desert again someday.

Vote comment up
89
89points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower, 1976

Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower, 1976

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Little did they realize what would happen to that very spot in 25 years. It’s even possible someone in this very picture was there that day (worked at the restaurant or in an office in the building).

Vote comment up
31
31points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Women In Bathing Suits Posing With A Prize Bull, Vancouver, 1927

Women In Bathing Suits Posing With A Prize Bull, Vancouver, 1927

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
98points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK I grew up on a cattle ranch and that is a BIG EFFING BULL!!! That thing is huge! I have honestly never seen one so big.

Vote comment up
84
84points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

The Storyville Jazz Club, Copenhagen, Denmark, 1952

The Storyville Jazz Club, Copenhagen, Denmark, 1952

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
97points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941

Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ironically, with the level of cigar smoking and whisky drinking going on, he would definitely have smelled highly offensive to the modern person.

Vote comment up
59
59points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Lenin After His Third Stroke, 1923. This Picture Was Prohibited In Ussr At The Time

Lenin After His Third Stroke, 1923. This Picture Was Prohibited In Ussr At The Time

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
marieclear avatar
Marie Clear
Marie Clear
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Manson in a snuggie. Crazy eyes (unless the photo was touched up for his eyes, but I don't think so).

Vote comment up
106
106points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

A Young Private Waits On The Beach During The Marine Landing At Da Nang, 1965

A Young Private Waits On The Beach During The Marine Landing At Da Nang, 1965

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
90points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

A Soldier And His Two Girl Friends, Us, 1940s

A Soldier And His Two Girl Friends, Us, 1940s

zadraaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahmarie_2 avatar
Sarah Marie
Sarah Marie
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats my grandmother on the left. That wasn't her boyfriend, or girlfriend. Haha

Vote comment up
128
128points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!