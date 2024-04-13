Historical Capsule is a dedicated community that pretty much empowers people to do just that. Join us as we take a journey through time in this listicle of iconic historical photos below.

It is a bit surreal to think that while we can’t physically experience history because we’re born in a particular place and time, the power of technology has empowered us to see it, understand it, and make conclusions from it.

#1 100,000 Iranian Women March Against The Hijab Law, Tehran, 1979 Share icon

#2 Elizabeth Eckford Ignores The Screams Of Students On Her First Day Integrated Into A Little Rock High School, 1957 Share icon

#3 Two Little Kids Dancing On The Streets Of New York City, C. 1940 Share icon

So, Historical Capsule is a subreddit that’s a “step into the past”. It’s an online depository for old and vintage photographs that tell stories from significant events and moments in history. The subreddit is home to 50,000 members, being ranked in the top 3%, and encourages open discussion and celebration of all things history.

#4 Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member Share icon

#5 Ruby Bridges, The First African-American To Attend A White Elementary School In The Deep South, 1960 Share icon

#6 Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of Super Soaker, 1992 Share icon

On the surface, history might sound like a dull and boring discipline. However, if you dig deeper into what it’s all about, you begin to understand just how much essence it has and how much it has to offer in general. After all, history might be something that’s all about the past, but you’d be surprised just how transformative it might be. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A Former Slave Named Gordon Shows His Whipping Scars. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 1863 Share icon

#8 A Blind Muslim Named Muhammad Carrying His Best Friend A Paralyzed Christian Who Suffers From Dwarfism Named Samir, Damascus, Ottoman Syria, 1889 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 While Cleaning Up From The World Trade Centers Falling, Crews Found A Shipwreck 7ft Below The Foundation That Dated Back To 1773 Share icon

History professor Mary Jo Festle wrote a piece on how history as a discipline transforms students. In it, she explained that since there isn’t realistically any empirical evidence of this hypothesis, she took it upon herself to figure it out. She asked nearly 60 of her students across 8 different sections of the small research seminars they hosted to give open-ended responses to prompts reflecting upon the change.

#10 A Lesbian Couple In Semi-Drag Wedding Attire. Kingdom Of Hungary, Budapest, 1920 Share icon

#11 Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974 Share icon

#12 Following A 23-Hour (Successful) Heart Transplant, Dr. Religa Keeps An Eye On His Patient's Vital Signs. In The Corner, His Assistant Is Sleeping, 1987 Share icon

One of the main prompts was asking students to describe how their understanding of what history is changed during their studies. ADVERTISEMENT A third of the students provided some form of “I now understand history is not just facts about names, dates, or a chronology of events.”

#13 A Man Browsing For Books In Cincinnati's Cavernous Old Main Library. The Library Was Demolished In 1955 Share icon

#14 Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo, 1932 Share icon

#15 George Mclaurin, The First Black Man To Be Admitted To The University Of Oklahoma In 1948, Was Forced To Sit In A Corner Away From His Classmates Share icon

The answers verified the idea that the interpretive nature of history is a crucial lesson that can be considered a threshold concept. One student elaborated that they realized how much power historians actually have, i.e. the power to construct the past. History is dynamic and a point of debate as a lot of the unknown in it can be argued.

#16 A Father Looking For His Two Missing Sons That Went Missing During The Kosovo War In 1999 Share icon

#17 A Starving Boy And A Missionary In Uganda, 1980. Mike Wells Took This Powerful Photograph Of A Catholic Missionary Holding The Hand Of A Starving Ugandan Boy Share icon

#18 A Skateboarder Zipping Through Central Park In The 1960s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Another point to mention is that students didn’t see themselves as books full of facts and figures in history. It’s these same activities of interpreting and analyzing sources, conducting research, looking for influences and biases and challenging what has been read from a critical, multifaceted standpoint, that makes all the difference in the discipline.

#19 Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Shooting Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, Circa 1899 Share icon

#20 Cudjoe Kazoola Lewis: The Last Known Survivor Of The Atlantic Slave Trade Between Africa And North America. (Photo From The Early 1900s) Share icon

#21 A 1912 Photo Shows A Woman Plugging In Her Electric Car Share icon

Another student pointed out that, before their studies, they enjoyed watching documentaries and furthering their knowledge that way. After them, however, it was an eye-opening experience to understand that they can now discover history for themselves, see how the evidence works and the puzzle pieces fall into place. There’s more of a hands-on approach than meets the eye.

#22 A Filipino-American Family Posing For A Family Portrait, Philippines, 1912 Share icon

#23 Joseph Goebbels, The Main Propagandist Of The Nazi Regime, Upon Finding Out His Photographer Was Jewish Share icon

#24 Allied Soldiers Mock Hitler Atop His Balcony At The Reich Chancellery, 1945 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

If anything, the mini study concluded that in 70% of all cases, history topics were personally challenging in terms of values and assumptions about the world. Among these were themes and topics like gender and sexuality, religious history, the Holocaust as well as Nazism. A number of them touched upon issues of race and foreign policy, civil war and ideology.

#25 Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982 Share icon

#26 An Unemployed Man Holding A Troubling Sign During The Great Depression, 1932 Share icon

#27 A Chinese Lady Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood. Photo From The Late 1800s Share icon

This ultimately led to some openly expressing how challenging topics have made them better human beings. One pointed out how Islam studies brought to light racist assumptions. Another changed their opinion on same sex marriage after investigating sources from LGBTQIA+ people. It gave them perspective. Perspective that made them rethink what they thought before.

#28 A Us Marine Gives A Cigarette To A Japanese Soldier Buried In The Sand. Iwo Jima, 1945 Share icon

#29 Rat Pack At The Sands In Las Vegas, Circa 1960 Share icon

#30 Greasers In New York City, 1950s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Has history changed you, and if so how? Or mayhaps you have an interesting historical story to tell that might fit this listicle. Whatever the case, share your takes and commentary in the comment section below! And there’s plenty more historical content where that came from.

#31 A True Friend. Taken In A New York Bus Terminal Just Before They Left For The Worsening Situation In The Pacific, 1941 Share icon

#32 In 1963, Wives Say Goodbye To Their Loved Ones In The Navy Share icon

#33 An Undercover Police Officer Apprehends A Mugger On The New York Subway, 1985. Photo By Bruce Davidson Share icon

#34 Northumbrian Miner Sits Down To Eat His Evening Meal, 1937 Share icon

#35 Last Four Couples In A Dance Marathon, Chicago, Circa 1930 Share icon

#36 Navajo Youth Tom Torlino As He Entered The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In 1882, And Again 3 Years Later Share icon

#37 Former Beauty Queen, Miss Wyoming Winner Joyce Mckinney Being Arrested By Police Share icon After kidnapping Mormon missionary Kirk Anderson from his church, forcing him to be her sex slave for 3 days. 1977

#38 The Microsoft Staff, 1978 Share icon

#39 View Of Boston, The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph Ever Taken. October 13th, 1860 Share icon

#40 The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936 Share icon

#41 An Unknown Woman Stands Close To A Tornado To Take A Photo, 1989 Share icon

#42 Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928 Share icon

#43 What Is Now The Fully Developed Las Vegas Strip, 1955 Share icon

#44 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower, 1976 Share icon

#45 Women In Bathing Suits Posing With A Prize Bull, Vancouver, 1927 Share icon

#46 The Storyville Jazz Club, Copenhagen, Denmark, 1952 Share icon

#47 Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941 Share icon

#48 Lenin After His Third Stroke, 1923. This Picture Was Prohibited In Ussr At The Time Share icon

#49 A Young Private Waits On The Beach During The Marine Landing At Da Nang, 1965 Share icon