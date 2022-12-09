One of the key thoughts about history as an educational discipline is the idea that humans, a species that puts so much focus on progress and improvement, could learn from the people and events of the past.

But the fact that we still have wars, plagues, and everything else that’s wrong with the world, reinforcing the another popular idea that history is cyclical, means we have learned very little. At least to an extent that it would be considered significant progress.

Still, the fact that these lessons land on deaf ears doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue to try. Incidentally, there is a subreddit called r/DragonUtopia that’s all about showing the interesting parts of history. I use 'interesting' loosely as the content that’s featured there lands somewhere on the spectrum between uneasy, raw, and uncut.

So, while you’re scrolling through our carefully curated list of the best posts the subreddit has to offer, give the various submissions an upvote, encourage discussion, and check out our exclusive interview with the person behind the subreddit, u/myrmekochoria.

More Info: Reddit | Twitter