You can hear folks claim that kids need the internet to study and learn new things. And that is absolutely true. But most of them were very probably referring to reading scholarly journals and educational articles and the like.

The internet has its own way of approaching education, and that is through things like Today I Learned on Reddit, YouTube channels like VSauce And CGP Grey, and, a personal favorite of mine, Tumblr.

Yep, the microblogging social medium, among many things, hosts some of the best-written narratives and rhetoric of educational nature, whether it’s about birds or dragons or restaurants as mafia fronts.

So, in light of this, we bring you some of the best among the best moments in Tumblr history about world history, historical figures, facts and everything else that has happened on our lovely planet in the last whatever years.

Scroll down to see the various submissions, learn something, and don’t forget to hit the upvote button on the submissions you enjoyed the most. And why not comment! Commenting is good for the soul.