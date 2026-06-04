ADVERTISEMENT

’Tis the era of hollowed-out faces!

Sharp cheekbones and sunken cheeks seem to be everywhere lately, especially in Hollywood. 

From red carpet snaps to Instagram selfies, fans have been zeroing in on the facial appearances of celebrities. And many are quick to blame buccal fat removal surgery for the dramatic shift.

“We lost another baddie to buccal fat removal. Whoever created buccal fat removal should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity,” one commented on Alexa Demie’s red carpet photos from the premiere of Euphoria Season 3 earlier this month.

Margot Robbie’s appearance at the Chanel exhibition at Paris Fashion Week last month also sparked similar rumors.

“Buccal fat removal taking away all my full face queens in Hollywood,” an X user lamented this month. 

Another wrote, “EVERY single celebrity who makes me feel okay with my round face and full cheeks eventually gets buccal fat removal.”

Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic procedure that involves surgically removing the fat pads from the lower cheeks, resulting in a long-lasting structural change to the face.

“The fat pads are removed, which means those fat cells do not grow back in that area,” Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based aesthetic practitioner associated with Longevita, told Bored Panda.

“Because the change is irreversible, the mid-face can appear more hollow over time, especially with natural aging or further weight loss,” she added.

Dr. Gizem said she wasn’t necessarily seeing a direct rise in buccal fat removal requests. Instead, she believes a visual trend is being misattributed. 

“I am seeing more people who appear to have that hollowed look,” she explained. “In many cases, this is less about surgery and more about rapid weight loss trends, particularly linked to GLP-1 medications. These can reduce overall facial volume, and because the loss is not selective, the face can sometimes appear more sunken or hollow.” 

As beauty ideals shift, patients find it “very desirable” to have higher cheekbones and a more defined jawline. It gives a “slimmer and more sculpted look,” the doctor said.

“People often angle their face or pull their cheeks in when taking photos, which creates that hollowed effect,” she continued. “Over time, that has become associated with a more feminine and refined facial appearance.”

Dr. Gizem noted that it is very common for patients to bring celebrity references to their consultations.

They “often reference celebrities when discussing their desired look,” she said, “especially when it comes to facial structure and definition.”

“Bella Hadid is frequently mentioned in relation to more sculpted facial features,” she added.

Whether accurate or not, these celebrities have been targets of relentless buccal fat removal rumors.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anya Taylor Joy

Image before Image after

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images , Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Adriana Lima

    Image before Image after

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images , Dave Benett/Getty Images Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Olivia Wilde

    Image before Image after

    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images , Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    12points
    POST
    #4

    Selena Gomez

    Image before Image after

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images , hungvanngo Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Jenna Ortega

    Image before Image after

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images , Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Kelly Osbourne

    Image before Image after

    kellyosbourne , kellyosbourne Report

    10points
    POST
    #7

    Alexa Demie

    Image before Image after

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images , Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Demi Moore

    Image before Image after

    Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images , TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Katy Perry

    Image before Image after

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images , Mike Marsland/Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Aaron Taylor Johnson

    Image before Image after

    David Livingston/Getty Images , John Lamparski/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Jordan Barrett

    Image before Image after

    Andrew Toth/Getty Images , Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Ashley Olsen And Mary Kate Olsen

    Image before Image after

    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images , J. Lee/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Bella Hadid

    Image before Image after

    D Dipasupil/Getty Images , Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Mila Kunis

    Image before Image after

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images , Michael Buckner/Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Cynthia Erivo

    Image before Image after

    Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images , Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Demi Lovato

    Image before Image after

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images , ddlovato Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Margot Robbie

    Image before Image after

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images , Swan Gallet/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Megan Fox

    Image before Image after

    Jeffrey Mayer/Getty images , Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Zoë Kravitz

    Image before Image after

    Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images , Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Ariana Grande

    Image before Image after

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images , Michael Kovac/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Sarah Hyland

    Image before Image after

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images , sarahhyland Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Amelia Gray Hamlin

    Image before Image after

    Roxanne McCann/Getty Images , ameliagray Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Khloé Kardashian

    Image before Image after

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images , Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Dove Cameron

    Image before Image after

    John Sciulli/Getty Images , Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Eiza Gonzalez

    Image before Image after

    Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images , eizagonzalez Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Sophie Turner

    Image before Image after

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images , sophiet Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Jennifer Aniston

    Image before Image after

    20th Century-Fox/Getty Images , themorningshow Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Miley Cyrus

    Image before Image after

    John Phillips/Getty Images , mileycyrus Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow