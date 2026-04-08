“What In The ‘Wicked Cast’ Is Going On?”: Alexa Demie Sparks Concern Over Appearance At ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

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Alexa Demie’s recent public appearance at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere has sparked widespread concern about the actress’s well-being.

While the star-studded event on Tuesday, April 7, marked the long-awaited return of the hit series, Demie’s appearance ended up stealing the spotlight as netizens flooded social media with questions and concern.

Highlights Alexa Demie’s appearance at the ‘Euphoria’ premiere sparked widespread concern, with fans questioning her noticeably different look.

As her latest appearance quickly went viral, netizens flooded social media with speculation about cosmetic enhancements and comparisons to stars like Ariana Grande.

The actress also shared her thoughts on the future of the series during a red carpet interview.

Her latest look also sparked eerie comparisons to the transformations of stars from the Wicked franchise.

“What happened to her beautiful full cheeks omg this is a disgrace,” one worried fan wrote online.

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Alexa Demie sparked widespread concern about her well-being as she stepped onto the red carpet at the HBO series’ premiere

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Alexa Demie turned heads, though not for the right reasons, while attending the Season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, marking the show’s return after a four-year hiatus.

With the series jumping five years into the future, Demie’s character, Maddy, undergoes a significant transformation following her high school graduation.

She is teased in the recently released trailer as having moved to Hollywood and working at a high-profile talent agency.

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Her storyline will also explore her complicated dynamic with her former best friend, Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, and with her ex-boyfriend, Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, as the two now live together in the suburbs and prepare for a wedding.

For the glamorous and highly anticipated premiere, Demie opted for an archival look, wearing a vintage Bob Mackie strapless gown from 1991.

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The dress featured a plunging bodice and a black-and-silver chevron-patterned design, creating a shimmering optical illusion.

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The dress featured a voluminous, dramatic train that cascaded from her waist in contrasting striped fabric.

Rumors of cosmetic enhancements and dramatic weight loss fueled by medication quickly flooded social media

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She kept the look minimal, accessorizing with a large baguette diamond choker and diamond claw earrings from Anita Ko, paired with black pointed-toe pumps.

However, Demie’s appearance soon sparked chatter, with speculation ranging from plastic surgery rumors to concerns about significant weight loss to concerns about her overall well-being.

One fan expressed, “We lost another baddie to buccal fat removal. Whoever created buccal fat removal should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity.”

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Another commenter wrote, “Why is everyone trying to look like a filtered version of themselves?”

“Buccal fat removal needs a permanent ban fr,” a third user added, while others wrote, “I want whoever owns o**mpic stoned… what happened to Alexa demie!”

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One person said, “O**mpic and buccal fat removal are ki**ing these baddies.”

“Is it just buccal fat removal? I think she’s a victim of o**mpic epidemic too,” wrote one netizen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

Another comment read, “I’m not even falling for that ‘she lost baby face fat cr*p’ she wasn’t a kid before she was a full-blown adult. So please bring back the Alexa we know.”

“Omg she’s hardly recognizable… THIS IS NOTTTTT THE GIRL FROM EUPHORIA!?!?” some concerned fans echoed.

Demie’s appearance even sparked comparisons to Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Kylie Jenner.

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One person noted, “She looks like kylie jenner with dissolved fillers,” while another added, “What in the ‘Wicked Cast’ is going on?”

“Buccal fat removal and she seem to have lost a lot of weight. You can see her sternum now on her chest like how Ariana grande looks now. Hollywood is very scary.”

Alexa Demie also weighed in on the future of Euphoria during a red carpet interview with Variety

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During the press tour for the Wicked franchise in 2024 and 2025, both Ariana and Cynthia faced similar speculation due to their reportedly “gaunt” and “frail” appearances.

At the time, viral before-and-after comparisons highlighted hollowed cheeks, prominent collarbones, and sharply defined jawlines, leading some to speculate about buccal fat removal or the use of weight-loss meds.

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In a red carpet interview with Variety at the Euphoria premiere, Demie admitted she was unsure whether the show would return after its long hiatus.

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She shared that while there was always a “lingering” hope for Season 3, “there were many points that we thought… it was always lingering that it would, but there were so many moments where I was like, maybe it doesn’t.”

Alexa Demie says she “hasn’t given any thought” to a Season 4 of #Euphoria. pic.twitter.com/WJklyQDEBD — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2026

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When asked about a possible Season 4, Demie replied, “Oh, God. I honestly haven’t given it any thought. I’ve been so present with Season 3.”

“And… I don’t know. I don’t know! That’s a question for Sam [the show’s creator], I feel. He can answer that.”

“That’s not buccaI fat removal it’s literally o**mpic face,” wrote one concerned fan of the actress

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