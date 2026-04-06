Meghan Markle’s Easter Clip Of Archie And Lilibet Sparks Backlash After Fans Notice “Sad” Detail

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As Meghan Markle shared glimpses of her family’s 2026 Easter celebration, the internet quickly began picking apart the footage over details many claimed didn’t add up.

The videos posted on Sunday, April 5, on Meghan’s Instagram account featured the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sparking a wave of heated controversy over their appearance.

Highlights Meghan Markle’s Easter post triggered intense backlash, with viewers branding the visuals “sad” while pointing out specific details in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s appearance.

The clips fueled wild conspiracy theories, with some alleging the children were not biologically related to Meghan, while others accused her of being envious of her daughter.

The controversy further escalated online, as many brutally criticized the actress’s parenting.

“When do we get proof of DNA?” one skeptic questioned, while another wrote, “Why are they the same height?!!”

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Meghan Markle’s Easter post was harshly slammed over “bizarre” and “sad” details involving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

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In the holiday post, Meghan Markle shared a series of rare, candid videos of the two children celebrating Easter at their Montecito home in California.

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Though the children’s faces remained mostly hidden to maintain privacy, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were seen racing through the grass in a garden, searching for eggs, followed by the family’s dogs in one clip.

In another, the 4-year-old girl, dressed in a knee-length light summer dress, was filmed walking across the lush green lawn wearing pink bunny ears while carrying a stuffed bunny toy.

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Other clips featured the child holding her egg-hunt basket as she walked alone through the garden.

Meanwhile, Archie was shown using a spinning Dinomazing Egg Decorator tool to paint stripes on an egg, with his sister seated beside him, decorating hers in the background.

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Markle captioned the post, “Happy Easter!” and kept the comments turned off.

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However, while the post was intended to share the non-working royal’s family celebration, it did not sit well with viewers, as many questioned several details they noticed throughout the clips.

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One major point of discussion was that the two young children appeared to be alone, with many criticizing Meghan for allegedly depriving them of festive time with their royal relatives.

The young children appeared to be “alone” on the holiday, while their royal cousins spent Easter at a large family gathering

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One user on X bluntly wrote, “You know what would be better? Family. Cousins. That’s what makes an Easter egg hunt fun. These kids seem to live isolated lives. Meghan is such a narcissist that she can’t even see that videos like this aren’t cute, they’re sad.”

Another agreed, writing, “Nice to see them playing, but why are they always alone? A few friends would make this much happier. Kinda sad to watch.”

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“Loneliest children ever … no friends their age,” remarked a third.

Megan’s new post for Easter again, and we get a peek at the kids’ heads..Archie and Lilibet almost the same height, and Lilibet’s barefoot. Nice to see them playing, but why are they always alone? A few friends would make this much happier. Kinda sad to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/vUhR60FBvC — Hanz (@fashionistaera) April 6, 2026

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Another comment read, “YES, first thing I noticed was how lonely they are. The saddest part was the girl walking all by herself knowing her mom was just following her filming. So creepy. The Wales children can’t relate, they have so many cousins on both sides of Prince William and Princess of Wales.”

“How f**king bleak. An Easter egg hunt with TWO kids. Where are the cousins, #HarryandMeghan? Where are the friends? Where’s the FAMILY. Those kids have the most solitary, isolated existence…”

Wild rumors claiming that Archie and Lilibet were not even Meghan’s biological children quickly flooded social media

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In contrast to Archie and Lilibet, their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, attended the traditional royal Easter Matins service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The children were joined by their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, as they took part in a public procession to the chapel, alongside other family members, including their grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as senior royals such as Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence.

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Some critics also targeted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s physical appearance, fueling speculation that they were not the Duchess of Sussex’s real children.

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One skeptical user wrote, “I just can’t pinpoint what it is…but there is something off when they are racing to grab I guess an egg. He seems to be running so fast and not able to catch her and she is just running normal.”

Another added, “Archie hasn’t grown in what 3 years?” To this, one person replied, “This is the creepiest part..how is he looking smaller??”

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A third user commented, “Meghan’s DNA is missing from these two kids.”

“Is it just me or do lil’Bettie’s feet look GIANT for her little framed body????” others questioned.

Another commenter wrote, “She is barefoot and dressed for July. He is covered head to toe with a jacket and dressed for October. I suppose that I can’t expect Mrs Dumbarton to be consistent with seasonal dressing for her children when she can’t even dress herself for the weather.”

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“Why is she always sleeveless and he has long sleeves. He never grows, she is disheveled. Sad… It’s all FAKE!!”

Some went as far as to claim the Suits alum was “jealous” of her child, with one user writing on X, “She is not taking care of that little girls hair at all, and the child is always barefooted.”

The same user doubled down, adding, “She does this on purpose to the poor girl. She doesn’t want the girl to outshine her which is why she doesn’t care for her hair, feet and always dresses her in cheap clothing.”

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Online sleuths even accused the Duchess of Sussex of being “jealous” of her own daughter after watching the “sad” Easter clips

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The latest criticism came on the heels of a Variety report alleging that Meghan displayed “odd” and “unusual” behavior during high-level virtual meetings with Netflix teams when her work was criticized.

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Sources told Variety chief correspondent Matt Donnelly that she would suddenly turn off her camera or “disappear” from Zoom calls for extended periods without explanation.

He alleged in the article, published last month, “Later, Netflix teams, such as the marketing department, would be informed that her absence was due to her being offended by something that was said.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

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It was also claimed that she would frequently “talk over” or interrupt Prince Harry during these calls.

However, Meghan’s attorney, Michael J. Kump, dismissed the allegations, explaining that as a working mother of two young children, she may occasionally need to turn off her camera or microphone to handle unexpected domestic interruptions.

“Who are these children??? If their faces are never seen, how do we know who they actually are???” wrote one critic

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