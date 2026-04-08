“Girl Can’t Win”: Sydney Sweeney Infuriates Swifties With Simple Move At ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

A seemingly harmless moment has landed Sydney Sweeney in unexpected hot water, this time with one of the internet’s most loyal fanbases.

The actress sparked a frenzy at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere after a brief interaction went viral, catching the attention of fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

It didn’t take long for social media users to connect the dots, reigniting chatter about a long-standing, controversial celebrity feud linked to the singer.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ premiere appearance with her rumored boyfriend sparked unexpected backlash, with Swifties flooding social media with reactions.

A brief viral moment quickly reignited chatter about a long-standing celebrity feud, catching Taylor Swift fans off guard.

As the situation escalated, online reactions ranged from humorous jabs to harsh criticism of Sweeney’s love life.

“Not her getting Swifties to hate her now! This girl can’t win,” one user joked online.

RELATED:

Sydney Sweeney rubbed fans of pop star Taylor Swift the wrong way after sharing an intimate moment with her rumored boyfriend

Image credits: FilmUpdates / scooterbraun

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney attended the Euphoria Season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, marking the series’ long-awaited return after a four-year hiatus.

According to reports, the upcoming season may serve as the final installment, following the once-troubled teen characters five years after leaving high school as they navigate adulthood.

Image credits: PopBase

Image credits: ceepee07

Sweeney reprises her role as Cassie Howard, one of the central characters, whose trajectory takes a controversial turn in the recently released teaser, where she is introduced as an adult-content creator.

For the premiere, she stepped out in an archival 2007 Pierre Cardin ensemble, a form-fitting white mini dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old actress was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Scooter Braun, at the event.

Image credits: VanityFair

Image credits: Nic111392

Reportedly, the pair arrived together, though Sweeney walked the red carpet solo.

Braun later joined her inside the auditorium, where viral clips captured the two sitting together during the premiere.

In a video obtained by Vanity Fair, the actress and the 44-year-old businessman were spotted holding hands and even sharing a brief kiss, as The Housemaid star gently grabbed Braun’s face to plant one on his lips.

Sweeney and Scooter Braun arrived at the Euphoria premiere together and were seen sharing several moments of PDA

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney greets boyfriend Scooter Braun with a kiss at the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere pic.twitter.com/73f4JXMcDa — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 8, 2026

Image credits: scorched_water

The couple’s romantic moment, however, failed to win over social media users, especially fans of Taylor Swift.

One user joked, “Bet that kiss got more ratings than the actual show plot twist.”

Another person wrote, “Sydney Sweeney said new season, new storyline, and meant it fr.”

Image credits: EASMusicChannel

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sydney Sweeney out here doing charity work. Scooter better not fumble her he bagged a baddie,” a third remarked.

Others quipped, “oh i know taylor is fuming!”

Another harsh comment read, “Imagine being proud of having THAT as a boyfriend. Sydney really is Cassie IRL.”

“Watch Swifties harassing her,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Why did he look like he didn’t even want the kiss? Lol”

Image credits: TheDiaryOfACEO

Image credits: fantasizemafia

Image credits: globestarone

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a headline no one saw coming… is this real chemistry or just a very public moment?”

For those unaware, the primary reason fans found the moment “infuriating” lies in Braun’s highly controversial history with Taylor.

He is widely viewed by her fanbase as a “villain” due to their years-long dispute over the ownership of her master recordings.

“Not her getting Swifties to hate her now! This girl can’t win,” one social media user joked online

Image credits: DEADLINE

In 2019, Braun’s company acquired Big Machine Label Group, giving him control over Swift’s first six albums.

The Grammy winner described the situation as her “worst-case scenario” and publicly called Braun an “incessant, manipulative bully.”

Even though Swift successfully regained ownership of her masters in May last year, the animosity toward the former talent manager remains deeply ingrained within her fanbase.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/yum5RBPQxO — 21 (@21metgala) April 6, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: callmetunde_

As for Sydney and her relationship with Braun, the two reportedly first connected in Venice while attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in June last year.

For months, the two kept things private, but rumors of a budding romance first ignited in September after they were spotted vacationing in Italy, as well as when Braun attended Sweeney’s 28th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Sweeney and Scooter have been rumored to be dating since the summer of last year, following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino

Image credits: FilmUpdates

By November, their relationship appeared to go public after paparazzi captured the duo sharing a passionate kiss in Central Park, New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

While neither has officially confirmed or addressed the romance, in a January 2026 interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney spoke candidly about navigating love after ending her long-term relationship with Jonathan Davino.

She admitted it is “hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye” while millions of people weigh in on what her relationship should look like.

The actress told the outlet, “I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself.”

“I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She concluded, “At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work, and now I want to experience things.”

“Is it just me, or is his body language off like I swear he hard jerks away from her right at the end…” wrote one skeptic

Image credits: STAGEMICHAEL1

Image credits: ceopopculture

Image credits: _chris9_

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: seyi_bolu

Image credits: SouthDallasFood

Image credits: elvisguts

Image credits: micahmarine

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kingside101

Image credits: filmamor

Image credits: luckykissss