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“So Disgusting”: Man’s ‘Day In My Life With Sabrina Carpenter’ Video Sparks Backlash Online
Woman in pink hoodie sitting in car, smiling and gesturing, related to Sabrina Carpenter backlash online.
Social Issues, Society

“So Disgusting”: Man’s ‘Day In My Life With Sabrina Carpenter’ Video Sparks Backlash Online

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A man’s “Day In My Life With Sabrina Carpenter” TikTok video has gone viral, sparking backlash and raising eyebrows over fans’ obsession with celebrities.

The clip, which chronicled an entire day with the 26-year-old pop star, gained widespread attention, but not for the reasons the creator may have hoped.

Content creator James Kamara shared the one-minute video on TikTok on February 21, 2026, prompting reactions such as, “I find this to be weird and disturbing,” while another user commented, “That’s so gross and parasocial.”

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    Highlights
    • A viral “Day In My Life With Sabrina Carpenter” video sparked backlash, with many calling it “creepy,” “disturbing,” and “parasocial.”
    • As the video gained traction, viewers began dissecting subtle details, fueling suspicions that something wasn’t quite right.
    • The viral clip blurred the line between fandom and obsession, leaving viewers deeply unsettled.

    Content creator James Kamara stirred controversy with a now-viral “Day in My Life With Sabrina Carpenter” video shared on his account

    Young woman standing barefoot in pajamas making a heart shape with hands by a car, video causing backlash online.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    James Kamara, known by the handle @jameskamaraa, has gained attention for posting videos featuring multiple celebrities, including Ice Spice, Tyla, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner, among others.

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    One of his most popular clips, now gaining renewed traction online, features pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

    The one-minute video follows a classic vlog format, using timestamps to chronicle a full day with the Feather singer, but the entire interaction is likely AI-generated.

    Man taking mirror selfie while brushing teeth, relating to man's day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video backlash.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a man's parasocial video about Sabrina Carpenter as gross and disgusting.

    Image credits: scvrletswift2

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing disgust in response to a man's controversial Day In My Life With Sabrina Carpenter video.

    Image credits: singularemi

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    It includes moments like 6:30 a.m. (morning routine), 1:00 p.m. (lunch or “date” activity), and 7:00 p.m. (evening outing), creating the illusion of a day spent together.

    The clip begins with Kamara waking up to Carpenter sitting on his bedside table in a light pink pajama set, smiling, making a hand-heart gesture, and blowing a kiss.

    The two are then seen brushing their teeth and having breakfast before heading out in a car, listening to her hit song Espresso.

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    Young woman in satin pajamas sitting on chair in bedroom, related to man’s day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video backlash.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    Later, they are seen watching the sunset on the beach, with Carpenter dressed in a pink hoodie, black shorts, and brown sneakers.

    The video ended with the two pulling up to an In-N-Out, where Kamara appeared to meet actor Adam Sandler.

    The TikTok’s caption included a detailed breakdown of the creator’s day with Sabrina, where he wrote, “Experience a delightful day in the life with Sabrina Carpenter! We kicked off the day bright and early at 6:30 AM, ready for a fun-filled adventure.”

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    The TikToker shared a timestamp-style clip featuring activities like driving, going on walks, and catching the sunset with Sabrina

    Man holding pizza box at 10 A.M. and woman in pink pajamas vaping in kitchen, related to Sabrina Carpenter video backlash.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    Man washing face with water flowing from faucet, expressing disgust related to Sabrina Carpenter video backlash online.

    Image credits: QUEENP0P

    “Sabrina, already awake, greeted everyone with a cheerful hello as I started my morning routine… Our spirits were high, and after a quick bite, we hopped into the car. The sun was shining… We played some of Sabrina’s own music, which made the car ride feel surreal as I jammed along with her right next to me.”

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    Kamara concluded, “To my surprise, we spotted none other than Adam Sandler enjoying a burger! It was a crazy and unforgettable experience, making for a memorable day spent with talented friends like Sabrina.”

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    Tweet from user Hipper Dipper criticizing a man's video about Sabrina Carpenter, sparking online backlash and disgust.

    Image credits: DrystK

    At first glance, the clip appeared real to many, but Kamara is known for using AI software to digitally manipulate and insert himself into existing footage of celebrities like Sabrina.

    In his videos, he often uses advanced editing tools to replicate realistic motion and lighting, making it appear as though he is physically present on “dates” or in vlog-style moments with them.

    One displeased fan urged, “Celebrities seriously need to start suing or it’s gonna keep happening”

    Tesla car screen showing music playing by Sabrina Carpenter titled Espresso with a time overlay of 1:30 PM in a parked vehicle.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

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    The realistic quality of the AI-modified content has sparked widespread debate among netizens about the ethics of such videos.

    One viewer expressed concern, writing, “I hate ai… I hate this person who invented it cause it’s ruining everything.”

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    Another added, “And then men don’t understand how come us women find them stupid.”

    Blonde woman smiling in car wearing pink hoodie and Nike Pro shorts in controversial day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    Two young men smiling and talking in a casual setting amid backlash over man's video with Sabrina Carpenter

    Image credits: AkiiRamy33

    “Men do stupid sh*t like this and wonder why women get pi**ed off about it but still continue to do it anyway,” remarked a third.

    “It’s ai and this guy is weird for even making this video,” one user commented, while others added, “I didn’t realize this was ai until I checked the comments but this is weird as hell.”

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    Another comment read, “AI is disgusting and this is a f**king creep behavior.”

    Man smiling in car seatbelt and woman in pink hoodie and black shorts standing outdoors on sunny day.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a man's controversial video about his day with Sabrina Carpenter sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: existentialmeat

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    “This should be considered stalking, I’m not even kidding!!!” fumed one user.

    “This is so creepy i can’t believe we are letting this happen and not make it illegal.”

    The safety and legality of such content largely depend on its intent and whether it is clearly labeled.

    Many viewers pointed out the “disturbing” nature of the video, which was created using artificial intelligence

    Two men in a casual setting, one smiling and the other neutral, related to a viral video sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: jameskamaraa

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    In the United States, the legality of AI-generated videos is governed by a patchwork of state laws and emerging federal regulations.

    As of early 2026, the U.S. has introduced specific laws targeting the most harmful uses of AI, including the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which makes it illegal to publish explicit AI-generated deepfakes without consent, and the DEFIANCE Act, which allows victims of non-consensual AI-generated intimate imagery to pursue civil damages.

    U.S. courts may also protect certain AI-generated content under “fair use” if it is clearly transformative, humorous, and non-commercial.

    @jameskamaraa Sabrina gotta stop teasing me😭🙏🏼 #sabrinacarpenter#fyp#viral#tech#ai♬ float – Thiago Sub

    While James’ content raised concerns, other celebrities have faced far more severe misuse.

    In 2024, Taylor Swift was targeted by viral, s**ually explicit AI-generated images, sparking massive public backlash and contributing to the push for stronger regulations like the DEFIANCE Act.

    Reportedly, scammers have also used AI versions of stars like Sabrina and Swift to trick fans into buying fake concert tickets or exclusive content, resulting in an estimated $5.3 billion in global losses in 2025.

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    “He is committing a fake video which Sabrina never consented to. It’s a clear violation of boundaries and it’s a harassment,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a man's controversial Sabrina Carpenter video as delusional and not serious.

    Image credits: AncientArgonaut

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    Twitter conversation showing users expressing dislike for AI, linked to backlash over a man's video with Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: abbabrina_

    Twitter comment criticizing men, posted in response to controversy over man's Day In My Life with Sabrina Carpenter video.

    Image credits: Heyitsme_ry

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a man’s controversial day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video online.

    Image credits: bedchemiistrys

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    Twitter post from user SweetStudy expressing feelings about psychosis, related to backlash on man's day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video.

    Image credits: SweetStudyA4

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    Social media user reacting to a controversial video sparking backlash online about Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: littlelamb936

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the man's video about his day with Sabrina Carpenter, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: WHARKNUT

    Social media user reacting to a man's video about his day with Sabrina Carpenter, sparking online backlash.

    Image credits: chance1095642

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    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing backlash online over a man's day in my life with Sabrina Carpenter video.

    Image credits: Silentolls

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    Tweet from user Kairo defending a satire video about a man's day with Sabrina Carpenter amid online backlash.

    Image credits: Kairomade

    Tweet expressing backlash over man’s day in life video with Sabrina Carpenter, calling actions disgusting and urging legal steps.

    Image credits: EVOLKONs

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The clip begins with Kamara waking up to Carpenter sitting on his bedside table..." That's a chair, not a table.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The clip begins with Kamara waking up to Carpenter sitting on his bedside table..." That's a chair, not a table.

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