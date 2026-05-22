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Jun Han Chin creates illustrations that take a fresh and uplifting look at everyday struggles, using simple visuals to deliver messages that often feel surprisingly powerful. As he explains, “Life has its highs and lows, but my goal is to help people shift from negative to positive.” One of his well-known public works, Just Run, captures this idea perfectly by encouraging people to take that first step forward, even when it feels difficult or uncertain.

Rather than relying on long explanations, he uses minimal but thoughtful imagery to express ideas like fear, motivation, change, and patience in a way that feels immediate and easy to connect with. Each piece is designed to communicate clearly, stripping emotions down to their essence. Scroll down and explore a selection of his latest illustrations picked for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com