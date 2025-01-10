ADVERTISEMENT

Jun Han Chin’s illustrations are a refreshing take on everyday challenges, offering simple but powerful messages that resonate with people. As he puts it, “Life has its highs and lows, but my goal is to help people shift from negative to positive.” One of his favorite public pieces, "Just Run," encourages viewers to take that first step, no matter how daunting it feels.

Through his work, Jun Han hopes to remind people that even small actions can lead to meaningful change, helping them see life from a more positive perspective.

More info: Instagram | illustrateimpactfulideas.com | x.com