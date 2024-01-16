25 Positive And Motivational Illustrations By Jun Han Chin (New Pics)Interview
Get ready for another round of positivity and creativity, because Jun Han Chin is back on Bored Panda! If you're in need of a boost to tackle that to-do list or seeking inspiration to kickstart your goals, his illustrations are here to lend a helping hand.
From starting with book summaries to becoming a motivational illustrator, Jun Han Chin's art is all about making life's lessons memorable and accessible. As he puts it on his Instagram, "I help amplify, magnify, and intensify your ideas so you can communicate more effectively." Scroll down to discover the transformative power of Jun Han Chin's illustrations!
More info: Instagram | junhanchin.com | twitter.com | tiktok.com
Jun Han is a visual communication specialist with hundreds of visuals on LinkedIn and Instagram. He also helps businesses turn complex ideas into easily understood visuals and is available as a keynote speaker and provides customized training on communication to organizations.
Bored Panda got in touch with Jun Han Chin again to learn more about his motivational illustrations and himself. The creator told us that he receives comments like "I needed to see this today" or "This is my kind of chicken soup for the soul" every now and then. "I'm happy to have made a difference, small or large, just by sharing what I think about as I go through daily life."
Jun Han Chin's illustrations often convey positivity, but life is a mix of highs and lows. Thinking about that, we asked the illustrator how he strikes a balance between uplifting messages and acknowledging the complexities of life.
"Life has ups and downs," he shared with us. "My stories and visuals often aim to help people go from negative to positive. I'm hoping for my illustrations to be the counter to the negatives in life, so they tend to focus on the positive perspective and reframe the negative."
We asked Jun Han Chin about his favorite illustration or project that holds a special place in his heart. "It's hard to pick a favorite piece," he said. "For client work, I love illustrating the abstract concepts of my clients so that they can have a stronger engagement with their audience, clients and stakeholders." For public illustrations, the creator is particularly proud of these life lessons drawn in a relatable way: Your impact, Success, Just run.