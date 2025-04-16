ADVERTISEMENT

Ajar Setiadi is a photographer who captures wildlife in Indonesia's lush landscapes. Through his lens, he reveals moments that might go unnoticed, like a frog seeking shelter under a flower during a downpour. These scenes show the beauty of nature, often overlooked in the rush of daily life.

Each photograph invites us to pause and appreciate the small wonders of the natural world, showing the surprising ways animals adapt to their surroundings. Setiadi's images remind us that there's always more to discover in the spaces we think we know.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Frog with bright red eyes peeking through leaves, captured in captivating wildlife photography.

ajarsetiadi Report

Bored Panda reached out to Ajar Setiadi to learn more about his journey into wildlife and nature photography, the emotional connections he forms with his subjects, the challenges he's faced in the field, and his advice for aspiring photographers.

When talking about the beginnings of his photography career, the photographer shared that the first time he used his camera, he simply photographed objects around his house. "Actually, because my lens was a macro lens, I often focused on capturing small creatures," he added.
    #2

    Chameleon perched on a branch, mouth open, showcasing the captivating wildlife photography of Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #3

    Two frogs on leaves in rain captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    Setiadi's portfolio is filled with a wide variety of animals, so we asked if he has any favorite species he especially enjoys photographing. "Frogs, insects, and various kinds of lizards—especially chameleons and iguanas—are beautiful creatures to photograph," the photographer replied.
    #4

    Two green frogs perched on a blooming flower under rain, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #5

    Crocodile capturing fish in vibrant wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    Wildlife photography is no easy feat, so we were curious to learn what challenges Setiadi faces when capturing animals in their natural environment. "Wildlife photography comes with many challenges, especially the need to wait patiently—because you can never predict if or when the animal will appear."
    #6

    Chameleon eating a dragonfly, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #7

    Frog with snails on its head, captured in wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    If you're an aspiring wildlife photographer, Setiadi has some advice: "Learn the technical aspects, practice consistently, and always be patient—because animals will pose on their own, and you can't ask them to pose the way you want."

    #8

    A chameleon with a dragonfly on its nose in captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #9

    Chameleon catching prey with long tongue in captivating wildlife photograph by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #10

    Jumping spider on a leaf, capturing prey in wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #11

    Green lizard capturing a praying mantis, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #12

    Praying mantis captured in stunning wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi, showcasing vibrant colors on a dark background.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #13

    Three colorful birds perched on a branch, captured by Ajar Setiadi in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #14

    Captivating wildlife photography featuring a small rodent with prominent ears by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #15

    Spider capturing a dragonfly on a branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #16

    Yellow gecko on a branch captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #17

    Wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi featuring a colorful bird perched on a rock with a vibrant background.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #18

    Horned chameleon capturing insect with extended tongue, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #19

    Yellow snake covered in raindrops, showcasing captivating wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #20

    Ant and insect in a captivating wildlife photo by Ajar Setiadi, showcasing nature's intrigue and beauty.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #21

    Close-up of an owl flying with wide wings, captured in stunning wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #22

    Intriguing wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi featuring two vibrant insects on a branch.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #23

    Praying mantis on a branch, captured in vivid detail in Ajar Setiadi's wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #24

    Two yellow praying mantises perched on a tree branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #25

    Two colorful chameleons on a branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #26

    Chameleon with mouth open, showcasing vivid colors, captured in stunning wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #27

    Chameleon reaching for prey on a branch with pink buds; example of captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #28

    Close-up of a scorpion on moss, showcasing captivating wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #29

    Colorful birds mid-flight near a tree, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #30

    Wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi showcases small birds perched on a branch, one feeding others.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #31

    Birds in flight feeding chicks on a branch, captured by Ajar Setiadi in captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #32

    Colorful chameleon close-up demonstrates captivating wildlife photography, showcasing vibrant scales and textures.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #33

    Snail on vibrant fungi under a mystical moon, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #34

    Two birds feeding a chick on a tree, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #35

    Kingfisher bird in flight captures fish, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #36

    Transparent frog against a black background, showcasing captivating wildlife photography by Ajar Setiadi.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #37

    Two birds hovering mid-air feeding on pink flowers, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

    #38

    Six small birds perched on a branch with grapes, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ajarsetiadi Report

