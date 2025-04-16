ADVERTISEMENT

Ajar Setiadi is a photographer who captures wildlife in Indonesia's lush landscapes. Through his lens, he reveals moments that might go unnoticed, like a frog seeking shelter under a flower during a downpour. These scenes show the beauty of nature, often overlooked in the rush of daily life.

Each photograph invites us to pause and appreciate the small wonders of the natural world, showing the surprising ways animals adapt to their surroundings. Setiadi's images remind us that there's always more to discover in the spaces we think we know.

More info: Instagram