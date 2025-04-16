Captivating Wildlife Photography By Ajar Setiadi (38 Pics)Interview With Artist
Ajar Setiadi is a photographer who captures wildlife in Indonesia's lush landscapes. Through his lens, he reveals moments that might go unnoticed, like a frog seeking shelter under a flower during a downpour. These scenes show the beauty of nature, often overlooked in the rush of daily life.
Each photograph invites us to pause and appreciate the small wonders of the natural world, showing the surprising ways animals adapt to their surroundings. Setiadi's images remind us that there's always more to discover in the spaces we think we know.
Bored Panda reached out to Ajar Setiadi to learn more about his journey into wildlife and nature photography, the emotional connections he forms with his subjects, the challenges he's faced in the field, and his advice for aspiring photographers.
When talking about the beginnings of his photography career, the photographer shared that the first time he used his camera, he simply photographed objects around his house. "Actually, because my lens was a macro lens, I often focused on capturing small creatures," he added.
Setiadi's portfolio is filled with a wide variety of animals, so we asked if he has any favorite species he especially enjoys photographing. "Frogs, insects, and various kinds of lizards—especially chameleons and iguanas—are beautiful creatures to photograph," the photographer replied.
Wildlife photography is no easy feat, so we were curious to learn what challenges Setiadi faces when capturing animals in their natural environment. "Wildlife photography comes with many challenges, especially the need to wait patiently—because you can never predict if or when the animal will appear."
If you're an aspiring wildlife photographer, Setiadi has some advice: "Learn the technical aspects, practice consistently, and always be patient—because animals will pose on their own, and you can't ask them to pose the way you want."