Dax Shepard Finally Addresses Kristen Bell’s Scandalous Anniversary Joke That Poked Fun At Serious Issue

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After Kristen Bell’s 12th anniversary post last October sparked a massive internet uproar, her husband, Dax Shepard, has now broken his silence, making a confession of his own that has reignited the controversy.

The comment made by the 45-year-old actress in the now-viral post was widely dubbed “tone-deaf” at the time, especially as it coincided with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which triggered many online.

Highlights Dax Shepard has finally addressed Kristen Bell’s viral “tone-deaf” anniversary post, months after it sparked widespread backlash online.

The controversy, tied to a dark homicidal joke shared during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, left fans divided and critics calling it “insensitive.”

Shepard’s latest comments have reignited the debate, with many questioning whether his response helped or made things worse for his wife.

Reacting to Shepard’s latest take on the drama, one social media user wrote, “He definitely sidelined her career. Love isn’t everything folks! Lol.”

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Dax Shepard has finally weighed in on Kristen Bell’s controversial “tone-deaf” anniversary post, months after the backlash

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Last October, to mark their anniversary, Kristen Bell shared a seemingly sweet and wholesome photo of Dax Shepard hugging one of their daughters.

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While the image itself did not raise any concerns, the caption accompanying the post certainly did.

She wrote, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k*ll you. A lot of men have k*lled their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k*ll you, I never would.”

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The caption quickly ignited outrage online, with followers calling it “insensitive” and “tone-deaf,” especially since October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One user criticized the post, writing, “Please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims.”

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Another added, “Listen, I’m a huge fan of hers but it was a little tone deaf, just my opinion!”

Image credits: kristenanniebell

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Others commented, “What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month.”

The uproar grew so intense that the Nobody Wants This star turned off her Instagram comments to shut out the mounting criticism at the time.

Months after the controversy unfolded, during the Monday, April 6 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, the 51-year-old actor surprised listeners by revealing that he had “no clue” the backlash even existed for over “a week and a half.”

The 51-year-old actor’s latest comments rubbed the internet the wrong way, with many accusing him of sidelining his wife’s career

Image credits: kristenanniebell

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During a conversation with guest Nikki Glaser, Dax shared, “I was alerted by someone that this whole thing was happening. I didn’t know, and Kristen knew through her publicist but didn’t tell me. So, I actually didn’t know, and this was brought to my attention.”

The actor added, “I had no clue. Someone comforted me, and I was like, ‘What are you [talking about]?’ And then I had to go to Kristen, like, ‘What are they talking about?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that post I had.’”

To this, Nikki reacted, saying, “But it’s like, that’s the thing that bothers me is, like, this is what you’re talking about right now of all things? You f**king losers. You’re wasting your time getting angry about this. Go read some files.”

Image credits: kristenanniebell

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Glaser then revealed that she had planned to joke about the situation while hosting the 2026 Golden Globes in January, but ultimately scrapped the idea.

The comedian shared the joke she had written, telling Shepard, “Die My Love. If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You. Sorry, Baby. These are not just captions to Dax Shepard’s Instagram post for Mother’s Day. Or, like… these are not just Dax Shepard captions for his anniversary post. These are movies nominated tonight.”

The controversy originally stemmed from a homicidal joke that Dax had “once” confided in Kristen

Dax Shepard is sharing his side of the backlash from an anniversary post made by his wife, Kristen Bell. She shared the caption, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after and [sic] episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed… pic.twitter.com/tiNELJMuVI — E! News (@enews) April 6, 2026

“But I didn’t do it because I also, like, it was old news by then. But mostly because I didn’t know where you stood on [the topic],” Glaser added.

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“I wasn’t one of those people that reached out like, ‘I got your back, man.’ ‘Cause I’m like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t even know about this.’”

However, the Parenthood star’s confession did not sit well with social media users. One critic bluntly wrote, “He insulted her… Not proving the point he wants to make.”

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Another user said, “It’s weird that she would make that post and it’s weirder that he would think people wouldn’t express concern or find the ‘humor’ off-putting. Not everything has to be shared. She could have just told him all that in private.”

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“I don’t think they like each other. My guess is…it’s all a facade. They’re actors…the [sic] are playing roles as a married couple and I don’t believe it,” another skeptic claimed.

The timing of Bell’s now-controversial anniversary post coincided with Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image credits: daxshepard

One comment read, “Joke or not, it was a dumb thing to say. It’s not funny or cute or loving.”

“I think they both just have very corny millennial humor where the jokes are basically that the husband hates their wife and just never grew out of that stage/sense of humor.”

As the controversy intensified online in October, the couple was even criticized by the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

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A spokesperson for the organization told Page Six, “There’s nothing funny about domestic violence ‘jokes’ that trivialize the very real fear, trauma, and pain that millions of victims and survivors face each day.”

The statement concluded, “Especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we all have a responsibility to support victims and survivors, to invest in proven solutions and to speak about this issue with the seriousness it deserves.”

“He made an inappropriate joke… She inappropriately shared it to the world…” wrote one social media user

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