“Could Be Triggering For Victims”: Many Are Horrified By Kristen Bell’s Wedding Anniversary Post
Man wearing glasses hugging a woman indoors, illustrating a wedding anniversary post triggering for victims discussion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Could Be Triggering For Victims”: Many Are Horrified By Kristen Bell’s Wedding Anniversary Post

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Kristen Bell recently marked her 12th wedding anniversary with Dax Shepard by sharing an uncanny confession that rubbed the internet the wrong way.

The 45-year-old actress and her 50-year-old actor husband tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse on October 17, 2013.

While they are no strangers to unusual celebratory posts online, this one seemed “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” to many netizens.

Highlights
  • Kristen Bell marked her 12th wedding anniversary with Dax Shepard by sharing a disturbing confession made by her husband.
  • The actress’ post sparked widespread backlash online, with many citing its implications in light of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
  • Even the official account of the true-crime journalism show Dateline NBC chimed in with a savage comment taking a hit at the couple.

“How can any self-respecting woman stay with a man like that? That would have me leaving so fast your head would spin,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    The Nobody Wants This star shared a cuddly picture along with an uncanny confession on her Instagram

    Kristen Bell and her husband smiling on the red carpet, a wedding anniversary post that could be triggering for victims.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    The post, shared with Kristen’s 15.8 million followers, featured a photo of the pair firmly embracing each other while sitting on the edge of a bed.

    Bell appeared to be sitting on Shepard’s lap, whose face was visible to the camera, while Kristen’s was hidden as she looked the other way.

    While the image itself did not raise any alarms, the caption accompanying the post, which has garnered nearly 668K likes and over 3,500 comments, certainly did.

    Kristen Bell and a man smiling on a charming street, sparking reactions to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    Kristen started the message on a positive note, celebrating the couple’s milestone, and then quickly shared something that Dax had “once said” to her. 

    Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me…”

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who share two children together, marked 12 years of marriage 

    Kristen Bell sharing a wedding anniversary post that many find could be triggering for victims, showing a warm embrace.

    Kristen Bell sharing a wedding anniversary post that many find could be triggering for victims, showing a warm embrace.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Instagram comment criticizing Kristen Bell’s wedding anniversary post during domestic violence awareness month, sparking controversy.

    I would never ki** you. A lot of men have ki**ed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to ki** you, I never would.”

    While the confession was made by the Parenthood star, whether as sarcasm or a joke, netizens were not impressed, calling it an “odd” thing to say to one’s spouse.

    Many also noted the negative implications of the words, particularly as October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

    Couple embracing under star-shaped lights at night, highlighting Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post reactions.

    Couple embracing under star-shaped lights at night, highlighting Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post reactions.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with discomfort, related to Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post controversy.

    One user criticized, writing, “Please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims.”

    Another commented, “Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month.”

    The 50-year-old actor “once” confided in his wife about a disturbing homicidal thought

    Man with tattoos in a sleeveless shirt receiving a kiss from a child in a blue shirt at a restaurant table.

    Man with tattoos in a sleeveless shirt receiving a kiss from a child in a blue shirt at a restaurant table.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    "Could Be Triggering For Victims": Many Are Horrified By Kristen Bell's Wedding Anniversary Post

    “Listen, I’m a huge fan of hers but it was a little tone deaf, just my opinion!”

    Adding more fuel to the controversy, the official Instagram account of the popular American investigative reality show Dateline NBC also left a comment, “screenshotted.”

    The show, which has been on air since 1992, covers a wide range of topics, including true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigations.

    Person holding a sign reading break the silence end the violence with a raised fist and female gender symbol.

    Person holding a sign reading break the silence end the violence with a raised fist and female gender symbol.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

    Dateline NBC Instagram comment screenshot reacting to Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post, sparking horror among victims.

    Given the nature of Dax’s message in Bell’s caption, many considered the NBC show’s reply to be “savage.”

    “@datelinenbc whoever you are running this account, you deserve a raise.”

    The couple first began dating in 2007 after connecting at a dinner party, and three years later, they got engaged in 2010.

    Social media users slammed the celebratory post, pointing out that it was shared during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    Kristen Bell celebrating wedding anniversary with family, holding a child in a purple dress near green lockers indoors.

    Kristen Bell celebrating wedding anniversary with family, holding a child in a purple dress near green lockers indoors.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying As a True Crime lover...I get this with a red heart emoji.

    Comment highlighting marital advice request, reflecting on relationship struggles, could be triggering for victims of Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post.

    Together, they share two daughters: Lincoln, born in March 2013, and Delta, born in December 2014.

    The post followed a candid interview Bell gave the day before on the red carpet at the Nobody Wants This Season 2 premiere.

    When asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter if she remembered the special occasion on October 17, Bell struggled to give an answer.

    After an awkward pause, she finally realized, “Is… the… oh my God, it’s my anniversary! You know I don’t remember that. Oh sh**t, I’m so glad that you told me.”

    Kristen and Dax are known for sharing eyebrow-raising and often controversial posts about each other online

    Couple kissing outdoors by wooden fence and trees, related to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post triggering victims.

    Couple kissing outdoors by wooden fence and trees, related to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post triggering victims.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    “And no one’s at fault here, right? We’re just not great with dates.”

    Previously, in July this year, Shepard celebrated his wife’s first Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Actress with an explicit Instagram post.

    In the eyebrow-raising picture, The Good Place star was seen doing the downward dog position while basking in the sun without any clothes on, wearing only bright blue socks.

    Kristen Bell doing a handstand outside on brick patio with one leg raised while a small dog looks on nearby.

    Kristen Bell doing a handstand outside on brick patio with one leg raised while a small dog looks on nearby.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” the comedian wrote in the caption.

    “Yikes … sometimes we don’t need to post allll of our thoughts,” expressed one disappointed netizen. 

    “Domestic violence and violence against women aren’t jokes Kristen,” expressed one enraged user online 

    Comment on social media saying well this is awkward, related to Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post that could be triggering for victims.

    Comment on social media asking where the red flag guy is, related to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post triggering victims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting negatively to Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post, could be triggering for victims.

    Instagram comment warning about domestic violence, mentioning it could be triggering for victims in response to Kristen Bell's post.

    Instagram comment expressing distress over Kristen Bell’s wedding anniversary post, seen as potentially triggering for victims.

    Comment warning that Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post could be triggering for victims of domestic violence.

    Instagram comment by user susanst824 criticizing Dax, related to Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post controversy.

    Comment on Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post expressing disbelief, highlighting potential triggering content for victims.

    Instagram comment criticizing Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post, seen as triggering for victims and causing horror online.

    Comment on Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post discussing love language, potentially triggering for victims online.

    Comment expressing shock over Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post, mentioning femicide concerns in the US and Netherlands.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a couple’s toxic relationship, relevant to triggering content for victims.

    Comment questioning if photos show Kristen Bell or her daughter, a post that could be triggering for victims online.

    Comment on Kristen Bell's wedding anniversary post expressing strong disapproval, which many find triggering for victims.

    Comment on a social media post expressing that many people are taking life too seriously in the comments.

    Instagram comment from user adventuringrainbow saying this is so sweet and nice to know that out in the open with a party emoji, related to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post.

    Social media comment saying "He’s a keeper ... only a keeper would say that!!!" related to Kristen Bell wedding anniversary post.

