Disturbing New Details Emerge After Adult Star Breaks Silence On Split From YouTube Prankster
In the wake of her split from YouTube prankster husband Jack Doherty, model McKinley Richardson is airing out all the dirty laundry from their relationship.
The 22-year-old social media stars began dating in 2023 and even tied the knot on a whim during a Las Vegas ceremony in November 2024.
However, just months after their wedding, the pair separated in May this year, and now, McKinley isn’t holding back, she’s been publicly dragging her ex through the mud.
- McKinley Richardson claimed that Jack Doherty manipulated her into having an abortion, saying she felt “trapped.”
- Richardson alleged that Doherty pressured her into creating explicit adult content and became controlling over her life.
- Netizens harshly criticized the YouTuber, labeling him a “predator” and “garbage” for his alleged treatment of the model.
McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony was not legally binding
Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram
During an appearance on her close friend Camilla Araujo’s two-part podcast released on YouTube, Richardson opened up about the “emotional” exploitation she endured in her previous relationship.
The first part aired on October 8, followed by the second on October 10, 2025, both titled McKinley’s Story (The Truth of Jack Doherty).
While the first podcast episode focused on the “humiliating” prank her ex pulled on their wedding day while on livestream, the nearly two-hour-long second episode revealed new details about the wedding’s aftermath.
Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram
The adult content creator claimed that their relationship, which was initially “respectful and protective,” quickly took a turn for the worse, especially after the wedding.
Richardson made a heartbreaking revelation, alleging that Doherty’s actions manipulated her into terminating a pregnancy.
The adult star accused Doherty of mentally exploiting her and “humiliating” her in front of millions
Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram
While she didn’t share the exact timeline, she revealed that during their relationship, she became pregnant, but Jack viewed it as an opportunity to create more content and profit from it.
“He wasn’t going to be that thrilled to be a dad. He couldn’t wait for the money. He said the whole family’s YouTube channel would go wild.”
Richardson added, “It had nothing to do with the family. It had to do with control.”
Image credits: Camilla Araujo / YouTube
Explaining her difficult decision, she said she didn’t want to bring a child into such a toxic relationship dynamic.
“He said I was trapped. He mentioned no one would be with me if I were pregnant with his child.”
She also alleged that Jack pressured her into making adult content online.
Richardson got an abortion after realizing that Jack wasn’t “thrilled to be a dad” and cared only about money
Image credits: Camilla Araujo / YouTube
“He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well. But the person he became, it wasn’t the same guy I fell for.”
At another point in their relationship, McKinley alleged that one of Jack’s friends attacked her while she was asleep after a night of drinking.
Doherty later made the friend apologize and ended their friendship, but the incident left a lasting emotional scar.
Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram
“I couldn’t believe he did that to me. And I couldn’t believe he did that to Jack…” the model said.
The downfall of their two-year-long relationship began with the demanding, one-sided prenup that Jack presented to his bride at the altar.
The prankster reportedly caught Richardson off guard, saying things in his vows like, “Shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat.”
The YouTube prankster handed McKinley a one-sided prenup at their wedding altar
Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram
By profession, Jack is also a Kick streamer, and in addition to his prank content, he frequently livestreams his daily life.
Their wedding was no exception, it was broadcast live to his 15.3 million followers.
During his vows, he said, “If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million. I’ll also receive 100 percent of her O* revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.”
Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube
According to Richardson, the vows “were embarrassing. We were humiliated.”
Richardson was a regular presence in her ex’s videos and social media posts until fans noticed in May this year that she had abruptly stopped appearing in his content.
Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube
Doherty then confirmed that the two had split, and Richardson reportedly moved out of their $3.5 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Allegedly, McKinley was forced and manipulated by Doherty into creating adult content
Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube
In an episode of the George Janko show, Jack expressed that while the two broke up, he hinted that it was on a mutual note without giving any reason for it.
“I dunno, if I didn’t livestream as much as I did, there were a lot of mixing relationships with business, it was fast, we were doing a lot. She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship, I just don’t think people will ever fully be able to understand it.”
Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram
However, the host of the podcast, Camilla Araujo, expressed deep concern for her friend, telling Where Is The Buzz that what Richardson endured wasn’t just a breakup but an act of “emotional a**se.”
“When she started describing what she went through, I felt sick. She didn’t just go through a bad breakup. She went through emotional a**se.”
Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram
@hoanthy7 McKinley’s story (The Truth of Jack Doherty)Pt.2#podcast#jackdoherty♬ original sound – hoanthy7
Netizens were equally angry, condemning the prankster for his alleged behavior toward McKinley.
One user expressed, “He sounds awful – couldn’t imagine pressuring a spouse to join Onl**ans…that’s awful… He’s a punk who hides behind his security.”
“She was pressured into doing something she never wanted and would’ve never even considered had it not been for her predator Jack Doherty,” wrote one user
So "YouTube prankster" is an appealing profession for a young woman to marry now, is it? We are utterly doomed.
