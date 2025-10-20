Disturbing New Details Emerge After Adult Star Breaks Silence On Split From YouTube Prankster

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of her split from YouTube prankster husband Jack Doherty, model McKinley Richardson is airing out all the dirty laundry from their relationship.

The 22-year-old social media stars began dating in 2023 and even tied the knot on a whim during a Las Vegas ceremony in November 2024.

However, just months after their wedding, the pair separated in May this year, and now, McKinley isn’t holding back, she’s been publicly dragging her ex through the mud.

Highlights McKinley Richardson claimed that Jack Doherty manipulated her into having an abortion, saying she felt “trapped.”

Richardson alleged that Doherty pressured her into creating explicit adult content and became controlling over her life.

Netizens harshly criticized the YouTuber, labeling him a “predator” and “garbage” for his alleged treatment of the model.

McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony was not legally binding

Adult star posing outdoors at sunset with long hair and green top highlighting disturbing new details after split from YouTube prankster.

Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram

During an appearance on her close friend Camilla Araujo’s two-part podcast released on YouTube, Richardson opened up about the “emotional” exploitation she endured in her previous relationship.

The first part aired on October 8, followed by the second on October 10, 2025, both titled McKinley’s Story (The Truth of Jack Doherty).

While the first podcast episode focused on the “humiliating” prank her ex pulled on their wedding day while on livestream, the nearly two-hour-long second episode revealed new details about the wedding’s aftermath.

Young man standing confidently by a blue car, highlighting disturbing new details after adult star split from YouTube prankster.

Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram

The adult content creator claimed that their relationship, which was initially “respectful and protective,” quickly took a turn for the worse, especially after the wedding.

Richardson made a heartbreaking revelation, alleging that Doherty’s actions manipulated her into terminating a pregnancy.

The adult star accused Doherty of mentally exploiting her and “humiliating” her in front of millions

Adult star and YouTube prankster posing together outdoors, highlighting new disturbing details after their split.

Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram

While she didn’t share the exact timeline, she revealed that during their relationship, she became pregnant, but Jack viewed it as an opportunity to create more content and profit from it.

“He wasn’t going to be that thrilled to be a dad. He couldn’t wait for the money. He said the whole family’s YouTube channel would go wild.”

Richardson added, “It had nothing to do with the family. It had to do with control.”

Adult star speaking into microphone during interview about split from YouTube prankster in a dimly lit setting

Image credits: Camilla Araujo / YouTube

Explaining her difficult decision, she said she didn’t want to bring a child into such a toxic relationship dynamic.

“He said I was trapped. He mentioned no one would be with me if I were pregnant with his child.”

She also alleged that Jack pressured her into making adult content online.

Richardson got an abortion after realizing that Jack wasn’t “thrilled to be a dad” and cared only about money

Adult star and YouTube prankster embrace on a couch during a candid moment revealing disturbing new details.

Image credits: Camilla Araujo / YouTube

Comment from user colingoyette3051 criticizing someone viewing a baby as a money maker, relating to disturbing new details after adult star splits from YouTube prankster.

Social media comment praising bravery after disturbing new details emerge about adult star and YouTube prankster split.

“He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well. But the person he became, it wasn’t the same guy I fell for.”

At another point in their relationship, McKinley alleged that one of Jack’s friends attacked her while she was asleep after a night of drinking.

Doherty later made the friend apologize and ended their friendship, but the incident left a lasting emotional scar.

Adult star and YouTube prankster sitting closely, highlighting disturbing new details after their recent split.

Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram

“I couldn’t believe he did that to me. And I couldn’t believe he did that to Jack…” the model said.

The downfall of their two-year-long relationship began with the demanding, one-sided prenup that Jack presented to his bride at the altar.

The prankster reportedly caught Richardson off guard, saying things in his vows like, “Shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat.”

The YouTube prankster handed McKinley a one-sided prenup at their wedding altar

Adult star sitting on bed smiling, wearing a white crop top and black shorts, linked to disturbing new details and split news.

Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram

By profession, Jack is also a Kick streamer, and in addition to his prank content, he frequently livestreams his daily life.

Their wedding was no exception, it was broadcast live to his 15.3 million followers.

During his vows, he said, “If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million. I’ll also receive 100 percent of her O* revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.”

Couple dressed in wedding attire embracing with a bouquet, illustrating disturbing new details after adult star split from YouTube prankster.

Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the complex and triggering nature of an adult star’s relationship after split.

Social media comment reflecting on disturbing new details after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster.

According to Richardson, the vows “were embarrassing. We were humiliated.”

Richardson was a regular presence in her ex’s videos and social media posts until fans noticed in May this year that she had abruptly stopped appearing in his content.

Young adult star and YouTube prankster holding drinks outside a building with others in the background.

Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube

Doherty then confirmed that the two had split, and Richardson reportedly moved out of their $3.5 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Allegedly, McKinley was forced and manipulated by Doherty into creating adult content

Adult star and YouTube prankster together in casual setting as disturbing new details emerge after their split.

Image credits: McKinley Richardson / YouTube

In an episode of the George Janko show, Jack expressed that while the two broke up, he hinted that it was on a mutual note without giving any reason for it.

“I dunno, if I didn’t livestream as much as I did, there were a lot of mixing relationships with business, it was fast, we were doing a lot. She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship, I just don’t think people will ever fully be able to understand it.”

Young man lifted by a group of women outside a stone house, related to disturbing new details after adult star split.

Image credits: jackdoherty / Instagram

However, the host of the podcast, Camilla Araujo, expressed deep concern for her friend, telling Where Is The Buzz that what Richardson endured wasn’t just a breakup but an act of “emotional a**se.”

“When she started describing what she went through, I felt sick. She didn’t just go through a bad breakup. She went through emotional a**se.”

Adult star in red outfit and pink wings posing at night, related to disturbing new details after split from YouTube prankster.

Image credits: mckinleyrichardson / Instagram

Netizens were equally angry, condemning the prankster for his alleged behavior toward McKinley.

One user expressed, “He sounds awful – couldn’t imagine pressuring a spouse to join Onl**ans…that’s awful… He’s a punk who hides behind his security.”

“She was pressured into doing something she never wanted and would’ve never even considered had it not been for her predator Jack Doherty,” wrote one user

Screenshot of a social media post discussing disturbing new details after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster.

Screenshot of a social media comment accusing a man of grand theft and trafficking amid disturbing new details after adult star split.

Social media comment praising an excellent call related to a pregnancy decision amid disturbing new details after adult star split.

Comment expressing sympathy for adult star after split from YouTube prankster, discussing toxic relationships and personal struggles.

Comment expressing sympathy after disturbing new details emerge following adult star split from YouTube prankster.

Comment expressing concern about a platform motivating young men with disturbing new details after split from YouTube prankster.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy after disturbing new details emerge in adult star’s split from YouTube prankster.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing disturbing new details after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock over manipulation involving young boys managing adult stars' OnlyFans accounts.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the disturbing new details after adult star splits from YouTube prankster.

Comment expressing support and healing for adult star following split from YouTube prankster in a social media post.

Comment by user Sxmplyy_star1 praising McKinley for remembering a disturbing new detail after adult star breaks silence on split.

Comment highlighting disturbing new details after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster shared online.

Tweet highlighting public reaction to disturbing new details after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading he acts exactly how he looks, related to disturbing new details after adult star split.

User comment on social media expressing support after adult star breaks silence on split from YouTube prankster.

Comment expressing support for an adult star amid disturbing new details after split from YouTube prankster.

