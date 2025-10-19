Adult Star Breaks Silence On “Humiliating” Wedding Vows And Splitting From YouTube Prankster Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

OF model McKinley Richardson and YouTube prankster Jack Doherty captured the internet’s attention with their November 2024 wedding—but now, nearly a year later, she is calling foul.

The two, both 22, had started dating in 2023, and Doherty was known for making McKinley a staple on his YouTube channel.

In May 2022, fans raised questions about Richardson after noticing her absence from his videos. In response, Doherty eventually admitted that he and the OF creator were no longer a pair.

Highlights Doherty shocked Richardson with a bizarre prenup: she gets “nothing” and owes $10M if she cheats.

Richardson says their Vegas wedding vows brought her father to tears.

Viral interview sparks debate online, with some accusing Doherty of manipulation.

For Richardson, however, it is not that simple, and she has since taken to Camilla Araujo’s podcast to drag her ex-boyfriend.

At their Las Vegas wedding, Jack Doherty surprised Richardson with a one-sided prenup

Adult star resting on a plush blanket, wearing jewelry and a white top, reflecting on wedding vows and personal challenges.

In the video, released on October 8, which has already garnered close to two million views, Richardson talked about their Las Vegas wedding.

The joker startled his wife with a jarring prenup: “So, shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat.”

Young man in dark shirt standing near waterfront with skyscrapers, related to adult star and YouTube prankster news.

“If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million,” the agreement, akin to daylight robbery, continued.

“I’ll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce,” he continued.

Their marriage only lasted months, during which Richardson aborted their child

Adult star in wedding dress with groom in tuxedo holding bouquet and bottle, posing outdoors near a vintage pink car.

Doherty, likely for the benefit of fans watching the live stream, went further still when he said that Richardson was not allowed to see “any other guys if we divorce” for the following “250 years.”

The one-sided contract demanded that she “cook, clean and do [his] laundry” for the same period.

Adult star and YouTube prankster husband in wedding attire, smiling and hugging with bouquet of red roses.

As a testimony to the absurdity of the pact, the two’s “marriage” lasted only months and resulted in Richardson having a miscarriage before abandoning Doherty in their $3.5 million Florida home.

Then, in May 2025, Doherty confirmed that they had separated.

Doherty went public in May about their split

Speaking on the George Janko show, Doherty insisted that their relationship was real.

“I dunno, if I didn’t livestream as much as I did, there was a lot of mixing relationships with business, it was fast, we were doing a lot,” he attempted to explain.

“She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship, I just don’t think people will ever fully be able to understand it.”

What Richardson understood of the arrangement was that it was humiliating.

Richardson claims Doherty was kind and loving in the beginning

Adult star holding a microphone, sitting on a couch, reflecting on humiliating wedding vows and splitting from YouTube prankster.

She expressed these sentiments to Camilla Araujo on October 8.

There, she claimed that Doherty “was amazing in the beginning.”

“He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well.”



“But the person he became. It wasn’t the same guy I fell for,” she lamented.

The OF model claimed that Doherty’s behavior drove her father to tears

Richardson took aim at the Las Vegas wedding, calling it “humiliating.”

“The vows that he wrote in front of my dad, he made my dad stand up center stage and he read out these disgusting vows,” she told her host.

Her father reportedly cried after the ceremony and slammed her ex for “fully disrespecting him.

“It was embarrassing, we were humiliated,” she recalled.

Netizens saw the red flags long before Richardson took action

Group of young adults socializing inside private jet, related to adult star breaking silence on wedding vows and YouTube prankster split

“It wasn’t some sweet vow, it was very disrespectful. We finished up the wedding, we say goodbye, and he (Doherty) said on camera, ‘thank God that they are gone’” Richardson’s account continued.

According to the OF content producer, this was especially painful for her.

“They are the sweetest people ever, like… That [hurt] me.”

The marriage was not legally binding, and thus Doherty’s draconian vows did not apply.

Young man sitting on a blue car outdoors, reflecting style and attitude, related to adult star wedding vows and YouTube prankster split.

Still, reports indicate that netizens took issue and became vocal about the YouTuber’s behavior on the day of their Vegas “wedding.”

“Even if the wedding is fake, it’s still his real girlfriend, and that’s her dad,” the New York Post reported one person saying.

“As a father, that is sad, she deserves the world not to be joked on,” empathized another.

Some think Richardson is guilty of trafficking

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing feelings related to an adult star’s wedding vows and split from prankster husband.

In response to the recent interview with Ajuaro, Netizens have shown empathy for the adult entertainer while lashing out at Doherty.

Associating him with Richardson’s entry onto the OFplatform, one person wrote:



“Dude I’m only 10 minutes in and this is sounding like a human trafficking story.. I hope when she gets older she realizes this was human trafficking and speaks out against it.”

“As someone who’s been in a DV relationship, I am so proud of McKinley for speaking out about this very REAL issue,” another resonated.

Richardson is yet to respond to the allegations.

Netizens thinks that Jack Doherty is setting a bad example for other males

Text post on social media by user payeezy4259 reading He acts exactly how he looks.

Text post on social media discussing surprise over young boys making money from other girls’ OnlyFans content.

Comment from user ashleighbayless8885 expressing concern about a public figure motivating young men, relating to adult star wedding vows and YouTube prankster split.

Comment text expressing support and hope for freedom from an adult star after humiliating wedding vows and split.

Comment from user jo0nies_waffles supporting adult star speaking out on humiliating wedding vows and split from YouTube prankster husband.

Comment by Melissa-m9e discussing a woman working with domestic violence victims amid claims of grooming in a serious context.

Comment expressing support for speaking out on domestic violence, highlighting the adult star breaking silence on humiliating wedding vows.

Comment discussing the adult star breaking silence on humiliating wedding vows and splitting from YouTube prankster husband.

Comment on social media platform with username BraxLampkins, stating opinion about a person named Jack as a narcissist.

Comment text on a white background about a prank, relating to an adult star breaking silence on humiliating wedding vows.

Comment discussing adult star breaking silence on humiliating wedding vows and split from YouTube prankster husband.

Text post on a forum by Bluebirds2121 expressing relief about McKinley breaking up with her YouTube prankster husband.

Text comment reading about an adult star discussing humiliating wedding vows and splitting from YouTube prankster husband.

Comment text discussing adult star breaking silence on humiliating wedding vows and splitting from YouTube prankster husband.

