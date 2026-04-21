Happy birthday to James McAvoy , Andie MacDowell , and Tony Danza ! April 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Scottish Actor James Mcavoy, 47 Scottish actor James McAvoy, known for his versatile and intense performances, has commanded the screen and stage for decades. His career spans acclaimed dramas like Atonement and blockbuster franchises, including the X-Men series, where he famously portrayed Professor Charles Xavier. James McAvoy has also earned considerable recognition for his extensive West End theater work.



Little-known fact: He once jumped off the roof of the world's tallest hospital to raise money for a Ugandan children's charity.

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#2 American Model, Actress, and Producer Andie Macdowell, 68 Grace and a distinctive Southern charm define American actress and model Andie MacDowell. She rose to prominence with the film Sex, Lies, and Videotape and continues to captivate audiences in various film and television roles.



Little-known fact: Her southern accent was initially dubbed over by Glenn Close in her debut film, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.

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#3 American Actor and Producer Tony Danza, 75 An American actor and retired professional boxer, Tony Danza rose to fame starring in the classic television sitcoms Taxi and Who's the Boss?. He is also recognized for his Broadway performances and a People's Choice Award win.

Danza's dynamic career showcases his versatile talent across entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Tony Danza was a professional boxer with an impressive record of eight wins and three losses, all by knockout.

#4 American Actress and Singer Patti Lupone, 77 A force in American theater, Patti LuPone is an actress and singer celebrated for her commanding stage presence and powerful voice. She earned widespread recognition for her Tony-winning turns in Evita and Gypsy.



Beyond her Broadway triumphs, LuPone has captivated audiences in West End productions and appeared in numerous films and television series, cementing her status as a multifaceted performer.



Little-known fact: Before her stage career, Patti LuPone performed with her twin brothers in a 1960s sibling group called “The LuPone Trio.”

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actor Iggy Pop, 79 Known for his energetic performances and distinctive voice, Iggy Pop is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He first gained fame as the lead singer of the influential proto-punk band The Stooges, whose raw sound helped shape the genre. Pop's solo career further showcased his lyrical prowess and rebellious spirit.



Little-known fact: Iggy Pop was one of the first performers to do a stage-dive, a spontaneous act he began in Detroit.

#6 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Robert Smith, 67 Known for a distinctive aesthetic and haunting vocals, English musician Robert James Smith co-founded The Cure, shaping post-punk and alternative rock for decades. His band's evocative sound earned global recognition with albums like Disintegration and Wish. Smith remains the only constant member, continuing to influence new generations of artists.



Little-known fact: Smith first picked up the guitar because his younger sister, Janet, was a piano prodigy and he wanted a different instrument.

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#7 American Actress, Comedian, Director, and Screenwriter Elaine May, 94 An American actress, comedian, writer, and director, Elaine May first rose to fame with her improvisational comedy routines alongside Mike Nichols. She later achieved significant recognition as a groundbreaking filmmaker and screenwriter. May received an Honorary Academy Award in 2022 for her distinctive approach to cinema.



Little-known fact: Elaine May began performing on stage at the age of three in her father's traveling Yiddish theater company.

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#8 American Actor and Comedian Rob Riggle, 56 American actor and comedian Rob Riggle, a retired US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, gained prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He is widely recognized for his roles in hit comedies like The Hangover and 21 Jump Street, showcasing his unique blend of humor and military discipline.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Rob Riggle intended to become a naval aviator in the Marine Corps.

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#9 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Jencarlos Canela, 38 American actor and singer Jencarlos Canela captivated audiences with his dynamic performances in telenovelas. His debut album, Búscame, climbed the Latin Pop charts, establishing his versatile musical talent.



Little-known fact: He began his musical career as the lead singer of the group "Boom Boom Pop" at the age of twelve.

#10 English Actor Toby Stephens, 57 Known for commanding stage and screen presence, Toby Stephens is an English actor celebrated for his versatile performances. He anchored the series Black Sails and gained international recognition as Bond villain Gustav Graves in Die Another Day. Stephens also excels in classical theatre productions.



Little-known fact: Toby Stephens once worked as a stagehand at the Chichester Festival Theatre before formally training as an actor.

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