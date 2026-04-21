Who Is Elaine May? Elaine May is an American actress, comedian, writer, and director, celebrated for her sharp wit and improvisational genius. Her distinctive voice brought a fresh perspective to both stage and screen. She first gained national fame in the 1950s as half of the groundbreaking comedy duo Nichols and May, whose satirical sketches became an overnight sensation. Their innovative performances redefined comedic timing for a generation.

Full Name Elaine May Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Hollywood High School, University of Chicago Father Jack Berlin Mother Ida Aaron Berlin Kids Jeannie Berlin

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Elaine May’s early years, as she was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jewish parents, both active in Yiddish theater. She began performing on stage with her father’s traveling company at just three years old. May later enrolled in Hollywood High School but dropped out at fourteen, eventually auditing classes at the University of Chicago, where she honed her unique comedic approach.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elaine May’s personal life, including three marriages and a significant long-term partnership. She was married to Marvin May, Sheldon Harnick, and David L. Rubinfine, and was the longtime companion of director Stanley Donen until his passing. May shares a daughter, actress and screenwriter Jeannie Berlin, with her first husband Marvin May, and she is currently single.

Career Highlights Elaine May’s works showcase a diverse and impactful career, notably with the Grammy Award winning comedy album “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May”. She also directed the critically acclaimed films A New Leaf and The Heartbreak Kid. Her distinctive style extended to screenwriting, earning her Academy Award nominations for Heaven Can Wait and Primary Colors, the latter securing a BAFTA Award. She also made uncredited contributions as a script doctor on several major films. To date, May has collected a Grammy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award, along with an Honorary Academy Award for her bold contributions to filmmaking.