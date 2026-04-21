Who Is James McAvoy? James McAvoy is a Scottish actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances across film, television, and stage. His dynamic range allows him to embody complex characters with compelling depth. His breakout moment came in the fantasy film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, where his portrayal of Mr. Tumnus captivated global audiences. This early success quickly established him as a significant talent in the industry.

Full Name James McAvoy Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Education Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Father James McAvoy Sr. Mother Elizabeth Johnstone Siblings Joy McAvoy, Donald McAvoy Kids Brendan McAvoy, a son

Early Life and Education James McAvoy was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and largely raised by his maternal grandparents, Mary and James Johnstone, after his parents separated when he was seven. His mother, Elizabeth, often lived with them intermittently. He attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, where he briefly considered the priesthood before discovering a passion for acting. McAvoy later honed his craft at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating in 2000.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked James McAvoy’s personal life, notably his marriage to actress Anne-Marie Duff, whom he met on the set of Shameless. Their marriage lasted from 2006 to 2016. McAvoy shares a son, Brendan McAvoy, with Duff, and they co-parent following their divorce. He is currently married to Lisa Liberati, whom he wed in 2019, and they have also welcomed a son together.

Career Highlights James McAvoy achieved widespread recognition for his serial success playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series, a role he reprised across multiple critically acclaimed installments. His performances brought gravitas to the superhero franchise, reaching immense global box office success. Beyond the superhero genre, McAvoy has launched into diverse ventures, notably receiving significant acclaim for his stage work. He has garnered four nominations for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performances in West End productions such as Macbeth and Cyrano de Bergerac. He also earned a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Filth and received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performance in Atonement, cementing his status as a versatile and skilled performer.