Who Is Patti LuPone? Patti Ann LuPone is an American actress and singer renowned for her commanding stage presence and powerful mezzo-soprano voice. She has consistently captivated audiences across Broadway, West End, and various screen productions, known for embodying bold and resilient female characters. Her pivotal breakthrough came with her electrifying portrayal of Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of Evita. This Tony Award-winning performance cemented her status as a leading lady in musical theater, establishing her signature “Broadway belt” voice.

Full Name Patti Ann LuPone Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Juilliard School Father Orlando Joseph LuPone Mother Angela Louise Patti Siblings Robert LuPone, William LuPone Kids Joshua Luke Johnston

Early Life and Education Born in Northport, New York, Patti LuPone grew up in an Italian American household where her mother, Angela Louise, was a library administrator and her father, Orlando Joseph, worked as a school administrator. She began dancing at age four and performed with her two older brothers. LuPone attended the Juilliard School’s inaugural Drama Division class, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. This rigorous training instilled a deep respect for acting craft, though she found it offered little preparation for real-world Broadway challenges.

Notable Relationships Patti LuPone married cameraman Matthew Johnston in 1988, having met on the set of the TV movie LBJ. Their wedding took place on the Vivian Beaumont Theatre stage, a cherished memory for the couple. LuPone and Johnston share one son, Joshua Luke Johnston, born in 1990. Joshua has also pursued a career in theater, even performing with his mother in a concert production earlier in the decade.

Career Highlights A titan of musical theater, Patti LuPone has garnered critical acclaim across decades for her powerful vocal performances and dramatic intensity. She originated the iconic role of Eva Perón in Evita in 1979, earning her first Tony Award, and later won another for her transformative portrayal of Rose in Gypsy. Beyond Broadway, LuPone made history as the first American to win a Laurence Olivier Award for her roles as Fantine in the original London production of Les Misérables and Moll in The Cradle Will Rock. She also secured a third Tony Award for her performance as Joanne in the 2022 revival of Company. Her extensive screen career includes appearances in films such as Witness and Driving Miss Daisy, alongside notable television roles in Life Goes On and American Horror Story, showcasing her versatile talent across mediums.