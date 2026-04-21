Who Is Rob Riggle? Robert Allen Riggle Jr. is an American actor, comedian, and retired Marine officer with a distinctive comedic style. His versatile performances have made him a recognizable face in both television and film. He first gained widespread attention as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His sharp wit and military background brought a unique perspective to the satirical news program.

Full Name Robert Allen Riggle Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Dating Kasia Kay Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Swedish, English, German, Scottish, Native American Education University of Kansas, Webster University Father Robert Allen Riggle Sr. Mother Sandra Riggle Kids Abigail Riggle, George Riggle

Early Life and Education Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Robert Allen Riggle Jr. moved to Overland Park, Kansas, at age two, where he discovered an early interest in performance through high school radio and TV. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Film from the University of Kansas, later securing a Master of Public Administration from Webster University, even pursuing a pilot’s license before comedy called.

Notable Relationships Rob Riggle was married to Tiffany Riggle for 21 years before their divorce in 2020, a separation that became publicly tumultuous. He is currently dating professional golfer Kasia Kay, whom he reportedly met during the second season of the game show Holey Moley in 2020.

Career Highlights Rob Riggle became widely known as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he honed his satirical reporting and appeared in numerous memorable sketches. He also notably starred in films such as The Hangover and 21 Jump Street. Beyond his comedic acting, Riggle served 23 years in the US Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel, and co-hosted the popular mini-golf game show Holey Moley.