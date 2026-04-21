Who Is Jencarlos Canela? Jencarlos Canela is an American singer and actor, known for his compelling performances and versatile musical talent. His smooth vocals and charismatic screen presence resonate with global audiences. His acting debut as Alfredo Torres in the telenovela Pecados Ajenos marked his entry into mainstream success. Canela quickly followed this with the hit series Más Sabe el Diablo, which garnered worldwide attention.

Full Name Jencarlos Canela Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Education New World School of the Arts Father Heriberto Canela Mother Lisette Canela Siblings Jason Canela, Erick, Annette Kids Nickolas Canela Espino

Early Life and Education Born to Cuban parents Lisette and Heriberto Canela in Miami, Florida, Jencarlos grew up immersed in a vibrant cultural environment. He began his musical journey early, joining the group “Boom Boom Pop” at age twelve. Canela pursued formal training in music and acting at the New World School of the Arts in Miami. He graduated with honors in May 2006, refining the skills that would later define his dual career.

Notable Relationships Jencarlos Canela has had several high-profile relationships, including with Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, whom he dated from 2009 to 2014. He was also linked to model Danyeshka Hernández from 2018 to 2021. Canela shares a son, Nickolas Canela Espino, with Espino, born in 2012. He is currently reported as single.