Who Is Toby Stephens? English actor Toby Stephens is celebrated for his compelling stage presence and versatile screen roles. His work consistently spans classical theatre, blockbuster films, and popular television series, showcasing a remarkable range. He first garnered international attention as the memorable Bond villain Gustav Graves in the 2002 film Die Another Day. This high-profile role earned him a Saturn Award nomination, cementing his place in action cinema.

Full Name Toby Stephens Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Scottish Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Father Sir Robert Stephens Mother Dame Maggie Smith Siblings Chris Larkin Kids Eli Alistair, Tallulah, Kura

Early Life and Education Born in London, Toby Stephens grew up the younger son of celebrated actors Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Robert Stephens. Despite his parents’ theatrical background, he initially hid his own passion for drama due to peer stigma. He attended Aldro School and Seaford College, then further honed his craft at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). There, he received classical training, laying the groundwork for his extensive career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to New Zealand-born actress Anna-Louise Plowman, Toby Stephens met his wife while they were students at LAMDA. They reconnected years later and married in 2001. The couple shares three children: son Eli Alistair, and daughters Tallulah and Kura. Stephens and Plowman have also performed together on stage.

Career Highlights Toby Stephens commanded audiences as Captain Flint in the Starz television series Black Sails from 2014 to 2017. He also starred as John Robinson in Netflix’s Lost in Space, which streamed from 2018 to 2021. His breakthrough came as the villain Gustav Graves in the James Bond film Die Another Day, earning him a Saturn Award nomination. Stephens also notably played Edward Fairfax Rochester in the BBC’s 2006 Jane Eyre adaptation. Early in his career, he won the Ian Charleson Award for his title role in Coriolanus with the Royal Shakespeare Company, solidifying his classical theatre prowess.