Tony Danza: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tony Danza
April 21, 1951
Brooklyn, New York, US
75 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Tony Danza?
Tony Danza is an American actor and former professional boxer, recognized for his authentic, charismatic screen presence. His approachable persona made him a beloved television fixture.
He first gained widespread public attention co-starring in the hit series Taxi, where his role as a cab driver and aspiring boxer resonated deeply with audiences. This success quickly established Danza as a household name.
|Full Name
|Tony Danza
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian American
|Education
|Malverne Senior High School, University of Dubuque
|Father
|Matthew Anthony Iadanza
|Mother
|Anna Mary Camisa
|Siblings
|Matty Iadanza Jr.
|Kids
|Marc Anthony Danza, Gina Danza, Katherine Danza, Emily Danza
Early Life and Education
A working-class Italian American household in Brooklyn, New York, shaped Tony Danza’s early life, with his father working as a waste collector. The family later relocated to Malverne, New York.
Danza graduated from Malverne Senior High School and later attended the University of Dubuque on a wrestling scholarship, earning a bachelor’s degree in History. This academic path unexpectedly preceded his entry into professional boxing.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Tony Danza’s personal life, including two marriages. He first wed Rhonda Yeoman in 1970, with their marriage ending in 1974.
He later married Tracy Robinson in 1986, with whom he shares two daughters. This second marriage concluded with their divorce in 2013, leaving Danza currently single; he has four children in total.
Career Highlights
Tony Danza launched his acting career by starring as Tony Banta in the acclaimed sitcom Taxi, earning a Golden Globe nomination. He followed this with his iconic role as Tony Micelli in Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight successful seasons.
Beyond television, Danza has performed extensively on Broadway, receiving critical acclaim for roles in productions like The Iceman Cometh. He also ventured into teaching, chronicling his experience in the book I’d Like to Apologize to Every Teacher I Ever Had.
Signature Quote
“Boxing changed my life. It’s like a drug; you can’t believe how great it is!”
See Also
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