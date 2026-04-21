Who Is Tony Danza? Tony Danza is an American actor and former professional boxer, recognized for his authentic, charismatic screen presence. His approachable persona made him a beloved television fixture. He first gained widespread public attention co-starring in the hit series Taxi, where his role as a cab driver and aspiring boxer resonated deeply with audiences. This success quickly established Danza as a household name.

Full Name Tony Danza Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Malverne Senior High School, University of Dubuque Father Matthew Anthony Iadanza Mother Anna Mary Camisa Siblings Matty Iadanza Jr. Kids Marc Anthony Danza, Gina Danza, Katherine Danza, Emily Danza

Early Life and Education A working-class Italian American household in Brooklyn, New York, shaped Tony Danza’s early life, with his father working as a waste collector. The family later relocated to Malverne, New York. Danza graduated from Malverne Senior High School and later attended the University of Dubuque on a wrestling scholarship, earning a bachelor’s degree in History. This academic path unexpectedly preceded his entry into professional boxing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tony Danza’s personal life, including two marriages. He first wed Rhonda Yeoman in 1970, with their marriage ending in 1974. He later married Tracy Robinson in 1986, with whom he shares two daughters. This second marriage concluded with their divorce in 2013, leaving Danza currently single; he has four children in total.

Career Highlights Tony Danza launched his acting career by starring as Tony Banta in the acclaimed sitcom Taxi, earning a Golden Globe nomination. He followed this with his iconic role as Tony Micelli in Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight successful seasons. Beyond television, Danza has performed extensively on Broadway, receiving critical acclaim for roles in productions like The Iceman Cometh. He also ventured into teaching, chronicling his experience in the book I’d Like to Apologize to Every Teacher I Ever Had.