Who Is Robert Smith? Robert James Smith is an English musician and songwriter, widely recognized for his distinctive, often melancholic vocal style and iconic stage appearance. His creative vision has consistently defined the sound of The Cure, a band influential in post-punk and alternative rock. Smith’s breakout moment arrived with The Cure’s 1979 debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, which quickly positioned the band at the forefront of the emerging new wave movement. He is known for his signature smeared red lipstick and unkempt black hair.

Full Name Robert James Smith Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality English Ethnicity English Education St Wilfrid’s Comprehensive School Father James Alexander Smith Mother Rita Mary Smith Siblings Richard Smith, Margaret Smith, Janet Smith

Early Life and Education Robert James Smith was born in Blackpool, England, as the third of four children to James Alexander and Rita Mary Smith. His family fostered an early love for music, with his father singing and his mother playing piano. He attended St Wilfrid’s Comprehensive School, where his passion for music deepened. Smith would eventually co-found Easy Cure, the precursor to The Cure, with school friends, a band that allowed him to explore his unique artistic expression.

Notable Relationships A singular, enduring romance has defined Robert James Smith’s personal life. He met Mary Theresa Poole in drama class at St Wilfrid’s when he was just 14, and their relationship has since remained a constant. The couple has no children, a mutual decision made early in their relationship, yet they are devoted to their 25 nieces and nephews. Smith and Poole remain a famously private pair, often seen together at various events.

Career Highlights Robert James Smith’s gothic rock and alternative albums, including Disintegration and Wish, cemented The Cure as a global force, yielding numerous platinum singles and chart success. He is the band’s only continuous member and primary songwriter, shaping their distinct sound. Beyond his work with The Cure, Smith played lead guitar for Siouxsie and the Banshees from 1982 to 1984 and co-founded the short-lived band The Glove. His compositions, such as “Lovesong” and “Just Like Heaven,” have become iconic anthems. To date, Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Cure in 2019, honoring his profound and lasting influence on modern music.