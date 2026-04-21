Who Is Andie MacDowell? Andie MacDowell is an American actress and former model, widely recognized for her natural grace and engaging performances. She brings a distinct blend of vulnerability and strength to her varied film and television roles. Her career achieved widespread recognition with Steven Soderbergh’s independent film Sex, Lies, and Videotape, a pivotal moment that garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. This breakthrough performance solidified her standing in Hollywood.

Full Name Rosalie Anderson MacDowell Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Winthrop College Father Marion St. Pierre MacDowell Mother Pauline “Paula” Johnston Siblings Three older sisters Kids Justin Qualley, Rainey Qualley, Margaret Qualley

Early Life and Education Rosalie Anderson MacDowell grew up in Gaffney, South Carolina. Her parents, Pauline Johnston and Marion St. Pierre MacDowell, divorced when she was six, with her mother later battling alcoholism. She briefly attended Winthrop College, later shifting her focus to New York City. There, she launched a successful modeling career and further developed her acting abilities through method acting instruction.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Andie MacDowell’s public life, including marriages to Paul Qualley and Rhett Hartzog. She also briefly dated actor Dennis Quaid. MacDowell shares three children—Justin, Rainey, and Margaret Qualley—with her first husband, Paul Qualley. She has not publicly confirmed a partner since her divorce from Hartzog in 2004.

Career Highlights Andie MacDowell’s breakthrough performance in Steven Soderbergh’s 1989 independent drama Sex, Lies, and Videotape earned widespread critical acclaim. She secured an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and a Golden Globe nomination, establishing her dramatic capabilities. Her modeling career soared early, notably as a spokeswoman for L’Oréal since 1986 and with Calvin Klein campaigns. She consistently champions embracing natural beauty and aging gracefully. MacDowell also received Golden Globe nominations for Green Card and Four Weddings and a Funeral. She garnered a Saturn Award for her role in Groundhog Day, solidifying her enduring presence in cinema.