Selena Gomez Leaves Mom ‘Shattered’ After Snubbing Her At Her Star-Studded Wedding To Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and her mom posing at a red carpet event, highlighting Selena Gomez wedding and family news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Selena Gomez Leaves Mom ‘Shattered’ After Snubbing Her At Her Star-Studded Wedding To Benny Blanco

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Selena Gomez and her producer fiancé, Benny Blanco’s nuptial ceremony, with its celebrity guest list, took place at a venue in Santa Barbara, California, and made it onto the internet. And not everyone is thrilled—specifically not her mother, Mandy Teefey.

The 33-year-old former Disney Channel star has been able to keep a tight grip on her privacy in the months leading up to the Saturday, September 28 event.

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez, 33, wed producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on Sept. 28.
  • Her mother, Mandy Teefey, did not walk her down the aisle.
  • Sources say the choice left Mandy and stepfather Brian “shattered.”

Even though she leaked snaps from her August bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico, she did so selectively.

Insiders have since wrested Gomez’s grip on her privacy from her, and revealed that the star’s wedding choices may just have caused a deep family rift.

    Snubbing her biological mother appeared to be an easy decision, as she made it as soon as she started planning her wedding

    Selena Gomez with curly hair and bright lipstick, posing indoors in a white robe, related to wedding snub controversy.

    Selena Gomez with curly hair and bright lipstick, posing indoors in a white robe, related to wedding snub controversy.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, a leaker revealed that Gomez snubbed her mother and chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away instead.

    “Selena’s mother and her stepfather, Brian, were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” the insider told the tabloid.

    “In a shock move, she chose her grandfather, David, to give her away to Benny.”

    Selena Gomez and her mom posing on the red carpet, highlighting Selena Gomez snubbing her mom at wedding controversy.

    Selena Gomez and her mom posing on the red carpet, highlighting Selena Gomez snubbing her mom at wedding controversy.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

    The source indicated that Cornett and his wife were as thrilled as Gomez’s mother was hurt.

    “David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

    Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey had a relationship of ups and downs 

    Gomez’s decision did not come in a vacuum. Reports suggest that the star has had a topsy-turvy relationship with her mother.

    Selena Gomez in a white dress holding flowers outdoors, highlighting snubbing at her star-studded wedding.

    Selena Gomez in a white dress holding flowers outdoors, highlighting snubbing at her star-studded wedding.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    In a 2024 interview with Variety, the actress said: “My mom had me when she was 16.” 

    She explained that this made her feel like they “grew up together,” which was a “different perspective than someone who would wait until they’re older to have a child.”

    “I am so grateful that we were there for each other. It felt very Gilmore Girls,” she gushed.

    In another era, she brushed Brian and Mandy Teefey off

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embracing outdoors at their wedding, capturing a star-studded moment.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embracing outdoors at their wedding, capturing a star-studded moment.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Six years earlier, however, Gomez went through an episode of mental problems. 

    “They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown,” Mandy would recall in an installment of Gomez’s Apple TV+ documentary.

    “She didn’t want anything to do with me. I was scared she was going to [pass away].” 

    The actress later admitted regretting brushing her mother and her stepfather off in 2018.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco holding hands outdoors at their star-studded wedding ceremony.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco holding hands outdoors at their star-studded wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” Gomez says in retrospect, perUS Weekly

    The press credits Mandy Teefey for raising Selena Gomez on her own 

    Gomez’s most recent snub of her mother and stepfather is seen as painful, particularly because Mandy raised her on her own, and her stepfather, Brian, played a significant role in her meteoric Hollywood rise.

    Selena Gomez smiling and walking outdoors with a group, related to mom’s reaction at star-studded wedding to Benny Blanco.

    Selena Gomez smiling and walking outdoors with a group, related to mom’s reaction at star-studded wedding to Benny Blanco.

    Image credits: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    “Teefey, 49, is known for her sacrifices in encouraging Gomez’s career as an actress and singer — she gave birth to the Rare Beauty founder at 16, and raised her as a single mother,” Page Sixreported.

    Gomez, however, gives this credit to her grandparents.

    The actress saw it as the best way of honoring her grandfather 

    “Selena lived with [her grandparents] before she moved in with Benny and considers them to have raised her,” the Daily Mail source confirmed.

    Young woman with curly hair holding a baby closely, capturing a tender moment related to Selena Gomez and family news.

    Young woman with curly hair holding a baby closely, capturing a tender moment related to Selena Gomez and family news.

    Image credits: mandyteefey

    “She didn’t feel there was any bigger way she could reward and honor her grandfather than to ask him to be such a huge part of her wedding.”

    The source went on to say Gomez took the time to explain to her mother and Brian why she chose her grandfather—a month after she made the decision.

    “While she loves her mother and Brian, she sat them down and explained why she’d come to her decision and what a privilege it would be for her grandfather,” the leaker elaborated.

    Woman with messy hair and large glasses wearing a black hoodie, representing Selena Gomez snubbing her mom at wedding event.

    Woman with messy hair and large glasses wearing a black hoodie, representing Selena Gomez snubbing her mom at wedding event.

    Image credits: mandyteefey

    “This is something she believes he deserves more than anyone else. Selena didn’t tell her mother for almost a month.”

    Social media is swooning over its favorite actress’s wedding 

    Despite the chatter around the purported family politics, social media appears for most parts, impressed with the union.

    Selena Gomez outdoors with a man, sharing a kiss while holding a drink near a patio heater and trees.

    Selena Gomez outdoors with a man, sharing a kiss while holding a drink near a patio heater and trees.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “I don’t usually get into celebrity weddings, but this one I am super happy to see. They are great for each other. I truly wish them the best!” wrote one person, summing up the general sentiment.

    The internet is critical about Benny Blanco’s hair

    Comment by Cailey Starkey saying she looks like Snow White, with 438 reactions visible.

    Comment by Cailey Starkey saying she looks like Snow White, with 438 reactions visible.

    Comment from Darlene Skaalrud-Townsend expressing admiration for Benny's gaze at Selena Gomez with heart emojis.

    Comment from Darlene Skaalrud-Townsend expressing admiration for Benny's gaze at Selena Gomez with heart emojis.

    Comment by Destiny Newcomb reacting with surprise and emotion about Mavis and Johnny finally finding their connection.

    Comment by Destiny Newcomb reacting with surprise and emotion about Mavis and Johnny finally finding their connection.

    Comment from Arlenys Carlson about someone not fixing his hair for the wedding, related to Selena Gomez snubbing her mom.

    Comment from Arlenys Carlson about someone not fixing his hair for the wedding, related to Selena Gomez snubbing her mom.

    A social media comment under a post about Selena Gomez leaving her mom shattered after snubbing her at a star-studded wedding.

    A social media comment under a post about Selena Gomez leaving her mom shattered after snubbing her at a star-studded wedding.

    Comment by Julie K. Ariyamath praising someone's classic style, with 14 likes and reactions visible.

    Comment by Julie K. Ariyamath praising someone's classic style, with 14 likes and reactions visible.

    Comment on social media praising someone as the luckiest man alive with three reactions including likes and a heart.

    Comment on social media praising someone as the luckiest man alive with three reactions including likes and a heart.

    Tiffany Lancaster’s social media comment about Selena Gomez leaving her mom shattered after snubbing her at a star-studded wedding.

    Tiffany Lancaster’s social media comment about Selena Gomez leaving her mom shattered after snubbing her at a star-studded wedding.

    Comment by Melanie Goldberg on social media, expressing her opinion about a dress in a wedding context.

    Comment by Melanie Goldberg on social media, expressing her opinion about a dress in a wedding context.

    Comment by Erik Ramirez saying Thay guy hit the lottery on a social media post.

    Comment by Erik Ramirez saying Thay guy hit the lottery on a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying they look odd together, related to Selena Gomez's wedding controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying they look odd together, related to Selena Gomez's wedding controversy.

    Carolyn Knight commenting on a social media post with text about opposites attracting, in a casual chat.

    Carolyn Knight commenting on a social media post with text about opposites attracting, in a casual chat.

    Comment saying she looked beautiful with a heart-eyes emoji in a social media post about Selena Gomez snubbing her mom.

    Comment saying she looked beautiful with a heart-eyes emoji in a social media post about Selena Gomez snubbing her mom.

    Wedding
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
