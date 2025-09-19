Experts Say King Charles Became Impatient With Donald Trump After He Broke A String Of Protocols
It’s not news that the U.S. President Donald Trump is racking up a litany of grievances among crown chasers for breaking royal protocol during his second state visit to the UK. But it has since become apparent that his alleged disregard for the monarch’s traditions is now testing the King’s patience.
Lipreaders and body language experts, ever present for moments like these, have since weighed in and they found that amid the tardiness and unpunctuality, King Charles took matters into his own hands—at one point physically steering his American counterpart during their inspection of the Guard of Honor.
- Donald Trump reportedly arrived 21 minutes late to a Windsor Castle ceremony, keeping King Charles waiting.
- A body language expert noted the King appeared “tetchy” and gently pushed Trump forward during the Guard inspection.
- Lipreaders claimed Charles muttered “go away” as he waited for Trump.
This report follows a sighting of Trump walking, leaving the British monarch trailing while he chatted away with a guard.
Palace public relations has since scrambled to save face, claiming that it is customary for visiting heads of state to take the lead in situations like these.
King Charles gently pushed Donald Trump forward
One expert to weigh in on the latest odium of the controversy-raddled pomp and circumstance was body language fundi, Judi James. According to her, the King became impatient with Trump at least once.
She referred to the moment when Charles appeared to cut short an interaction between Trump and one of the senior red-uniformed guards.
He gestured forward with his right hand while placing a left on the President’s back, gently pushing him in the direction he was supposed to walk.
The King appeared to foresee another long conversation with one of the guards
Of this sight, James told the Daily Mail:
“Despite walking a very emphatic pace behind Trump as he inspects the troops, there is a moment of suppressed tetchiness from Charles.”
Said irritation, according to James, was due the fact that the King, who had witnessed Trump’s interaction with one of the guards on the day of his arrival in the country, realized there was “a long conversation” in the offing, and this was likely to upset the schedule.
“The King edges up to Trump, his hands clenching and unclenching in a gesture of impatience,” the expert observed of the telling moment.
“He (Charles) places a hand on Trump’s back to get him moving along again.”
Donald Trump arrived 20 minutes late for the event
But this was not the only instance in which Trump appeared to violate protocols. James reported that the American Commander-in-Chief arrived late for the ceremony by twenty-one minutes.
President @realDonaldTrump inspecting the Guard of Honor with King Charles 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/OtFaUxKMyp
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 17, 2025
And thus the King, who had arrived earlier, had to wait for him for nearly fifteen minutes.
While he waited, Nola Hickling, a lipreader, observed that Charles was not in the best of moods and muttered, “Go away” to someone out of camera range.
Social media had a meltdown the last time he walked ahead of the King and chatted with the guard
The sighting comes a day after social media had a meltdown over the way Trump walked in front of the King, giving all his attention to a senior guard.
While the Palace has since asserted that it is customary for a visiting world leader to take the lead during an inspection, Charles appeared left out as he ambled on behind his US guest.
“Oh god..he’s walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn’t even exist or matter!” a British media commentator fumed at the sighting.
The analysis comes a day after Melania Trump turned heads in a canary yellow dress
Trump at the state dinner: We had a very sick country one year ago. Today we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact nobody is even questioning it.
Is there a greater embarrassment to America than Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/PHK7AVCbGC
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 17, 2025
The First Lady, Melania, also snatched up the media’s attention when she donned a canary yellow dress that left her shoulders bare on September 17.
The dress cast a striking contrast to the attending royal females, with some even questioning its appropriateness for the Royal banquet.
According to Vogue, the salient sartorial choice appears to underscore her husband’s economic foreign policies.
“A woman of few words but of more considered sartorial choices, it has felt like a deliberate move in line with her husband’s policies and brutal tariffs that he hopes will urge people to ‘buy American,’” the outlet speculated.
Meanwhile, others see embarrassment in King Charles’ demeanor
Image credits: WinstonSmithBl
Image credits: SweetT69961222
Image credits: IAm_THEPaulina
Image credits: ARCordray
Image credits: plant_a_seed_00
Image credits: BridgetteM53964
Image credits: ElPasoScout
Image credits: gm_holly_
Image credits: Albeekeeper
Image credits: annesnextchaptr
Image credits: MikeMin60329695
Image credits: QuriousMr
He's little more than a mobster buffoon. Who wouldn't lose patience trying to entertain that??
Wannabe mobster buffoon. He is a coward and an idiot (according to his own father) who doesn’t have the guts or ability to be the real thing.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yep! Lump's brain has left the building! "The lights are on but nobody's home."
There wasn’t much there to begin with, and even less after all the nights snorting Coke in the upstairs VIP rooms at Studio 54 back in the day.
Aww, look at that, they put a Telly Tubby in a suit…that’s adorable.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
