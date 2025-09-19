Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Experts Say King Charles Became Impatient With Donald Trump After He Broke A String Of Protocols
Donald Trump speaking while King Charles shows subtle signs of impatience during state visit dinner event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Experts Say King Charles Became Impatient With Donald Trump After He Broke A String Of Protocols

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
It’s not news that the U.S. President Donald Trump is racking up a litany of grievances among crown chasers for breaking royal protocol during his second state visit to the UK. But it has since become apparent that his alleged disregard for the monarch’s traditions is now testing the King’s patience.

Lipreaders and body language experts, ever present for moments like these, have since weighed in and they found that amid the tardiness and unpunctuality, King Charles took matters into his own hands—at one point physically steering his American counterpart during their inspection of the Guard of Honor.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump reportedly arrived 21 minutes late to a Windsor Castle ceremony, keeping King Charles waiting.
  • A body language expert noted the King appeared “tetchy” and gently pushed Trump forward during the Guard inspection.
  • Lipreaders claimed Charles muttered “go away” as he waited for Trump.

This report follows a sighting of Trump walking, leaving the British monarch trailing while he chatted away with a guard.

Palace public relations has since scrambled to save face, claiming that it is customary for visiting heads of state to take the lead in situations like these.

    King Charles gently pushed Donald Trump forward

    King Charles and Donald Trump at a state visit, showing subtle body language signs of impatience in a royal setting.

    King Charles and Donald Trump at a state visit, showing subtle body language signs of impatience in a royal setting.

    Image credits: The White House

    One expert to weigh in on the latest odium of the controversy-raddled pomp and circumstance was body language fundi, Judi James. According to her, the King became impatient with Trump at least once.

    She referred to the moment when Charles appeared to cut short an interaction between Trump and one of the senior red-uniformed guards.

    He gestured forward with his right hand while placing a left on the President’s back, gently pushing him in the direction he was supposed to walk.

    The King appeared to foresee another long conversation with one of the guards

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during a formal state visit outdoors.

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during a formal state visit outdoors.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

    Of this sight, James told the Daily Mail:

    “Despite walking a very emphatic pace behind Trump as he inspects the troops, there is a moment of suppressed tetchiness from Charles.” 

    Said irritation, according to James, was due the fact that the King, who had witnessed Trump’s interaction with one of the guards on the day of his arrival in the country, realized there was “a long conversation” in the offing, and this was likely to upset the schedule.

    King Charles and Donald Trump walking side by side, showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit.

    King Charles and Donald Trump walking side by side, showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit.

    Image credits: WPA Pool/Getty

    “The King edges up to Trump, his hands clenching and unclenching in a gesture of impatience,” the expert observed of the telling moment.

    “He (Charles) places a hand on Trump’s back to get him moving along again.”

    Donald Trump arrived 20 minutes late for the event

    But this was not the only instance in which Trump appeared to violate protocols. James reported that the American Commander-in-Chief arrived late for the ceremony by twenty-one minutes.

    King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit with Donald Trump, observed by body language expert.

    King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit with Donald Trump, observed by body language expert.

    Image credits: MargoMartin47

    And thus the King, who had arrived earlier, had to wait for him for nearly fifteen minutes.

    While he waited, Nola Hickling, a lipreader, observed that Charles was not in the best of moods and muttered, “Go away” to someone out of camera range.

    Social media had a meltdown the last time he walked ahead of the King and chatted with the guard

    King Charles shows subtle signs of impatience in body language during formal state visit with Donald Trump at banquet.

    King Charles shows subtle signs of impatience in body language during formal state visit with Donald Trump at banquet.

    Image credits: WPA Pool/Getty

    The sighting comes a day after social media had a meltdown over the way Trump walked in front of the King, giving all his attention to a senior guard.

    While the Palace has since asserted that it is customary for a visiting world leader to take the lead during an inspection, Charles appeared left out as he ambled on behind his US guest.

    “Oh god..he’s walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn’t even exist or matter!” a British media commentator fumed at the sighting.

    The analysis comes a day after Melania Trump turned heads in a canary yellow dress

    King Charles shows subtle signs of impatience while seated near Donald Trump during formal state visit dinner.

    King Charles shows subtle signs of impatience while seated near Donald Trump during formal state visit dinner.

    Image credits: WPA Pool/Getty

    The First Lady, Melania, also snatched up the media’s attention when she donned a canary yellow dress that left her shoulders bare on September 17.

    The dress cast a striking contrast to the attending royal females, with some even questioning its appropriateness for the Royal banquet.

    According to Vogue, the salient sartorial choice appears to underscore her husband’s economic foreign policies.

    King Charles and Donald Trump standing with their spouses on castle steps during state visit showing subtle body language signs.

    King Charles and Donald Trump standing with their spouses on castle steps during state visit showing subtle body language signs.

    Image credits: The White House

    King Charles and Donald Trump standing together in a formal room, showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit.

    King Charles and Donald Trump standing together in a formal room, showing subtle signs of impatience during state visit.

    Image credits: The White House

    “A woman of few words but of more considered sartorial choices, it has felt like a deliberate move in line with her husband’s policies and brutal tariffs that he hopes will urge people to ‘buy American,’” the outlet speculated.

    Meanwhile, others see embarrassment in King Charles’ demeanor

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing King Charles’ body language showing subtle signs of impatience during Trump’s state visit.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing King Charles’ body language showing subtle signs of impatience during Trump’s state visit.

    Image credits: WinstonSmithBl

    King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during the state visit, according to body language expert.

    King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during the state visit, according to body language expert.

    Image credits: SweetT69961222

    Body language expert analyzes King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience during Donald Trump's state visit.

    Body language expert analyzes King Charles showing subtle signs of impatience during Donald Trump's state visit.

    Image credits: IAm_THEPaulina

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment expressing insight on King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump.

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment expressing insight on King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: ARCordray

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during state visit, analyzed by body language expert

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience with Donald Trump during state visit, analyzed by body language expert

    Image credits: plant_a_seed_00

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting awkwardly, referencing body language expert revealing King Charles’ impatience signs.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting awkwardly, referencing body language expert revealing King Charles’ impatience signs.

    Image credits: BridgetteM53964

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience during a state visit with Donald Trump, as body language expert notes.

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience during a state visit with Donald Trump, as body language expert notes.

    Image credits: ElPasoScout

    Tweet text criticizing dinner with Harry and paparazzi, highlighting body language expert revealing King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience.

    Tweet text criticizing dinner with Harry and paparazzi, highlighting body language expert revealing King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience.

    Image credits: gm_holly_

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience through body language during a state visit with Donald Trump.

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience through body language during a state visit with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: Albeekeeper

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience in body language during state visit with Donald Trump.

    King Charles displaying subtle signs of impatience in body language during state visit with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: annesnextchaptr

    Body language expert analyzing King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience during Donald Trump’s state visit.

    Body language expert analyzing King Charles’ subtle signs of impatience during Donald Trump’s state visit.

    Image credits: MikeMin60329695

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the royal family chat after King Charles’ state visit with Donald Trump.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the royal family chat after King Charles’ state visit with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: QuriousMr

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's little more than a mobster buffoon. Who wouldn't lose patience trying to entertain that??

    Vote comment up
    23
    23points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wannabe mobster buffoon. He is a coward and an idiot (according to his own father) who doesn’t have the guts or ability to be the real thing.

    Vote comment up
    27
    27points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep! Lump's brain has left the building! "The lights are on but nobody's home."

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There wasn’t much there to begin with, and even less after all the nights snorting Coke in the upstairs VIP rooms at Studio 54 back in the day.

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, look at that, they put a Telly Tubby in a suit…that’s adorable.

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    12 hours ago

