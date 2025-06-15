Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
King Charles Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message Amid Prince Harry’s Call For Reconciliation
King Charles and Prince Harry in formal wear attending an event, highlighting Father's Day reconciliation message.
Celebrities, News

King Charles Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message Amid Prince Harry’s Call For Reconciliation

King Charles sent Father’s Day messages to all fathers, excluding his second-born son, Prince Harry, who recently shared that he was willing to make amends with the British monarch.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the caption to old photos of  Charles with Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Highlights
  • King Charles posted a Fathers Day on social media following Harry’s claims that he is ignoring him.
  • Harry says he does not know how much time his father has left given his age and cancer diagnosis.
  • Social media believes Charles should get his house in order.

The post, which went live on Sunday, June 15, comes in the wake of Prince Harry’s recent interview in which he told the press that he did not want to fight with his elder brother and father anymore.

Harry claimed that he had forgiven them for the “many disagreements.”

RELATED:

    Harry says there is no point in fighting anymore

    King Charles and Prince Harry in formal wear, captured smiling together during a public event.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty

    “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC at the beginning of May.

    He went on to talk about his disappointment at losing the legal battle for his personal security detail and noted that it was a bone of contention between him and his father.

    He also noted that Charles “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

    King Charles smiling warmly at an event, sharing a heartfelt Father’s Day message amid calls for reconciliation.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    One concession Harry is not willing to make is moving back to the United Kingdom.

     “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said.

    The reason he gave for his urge to reconcile was that he did not know how much longer his father would be around.

    Charles is 76 years old with a mysterious cancer

    Prince Harry speaking thoughtfully in an interview, relating to King Charles' heartfelt Father’s Day message and reconciliation call.

    Image credits: BBC News

    The statement is a nod to the recent military celebrations in London celebrating King Charles’ 76th birthday.

    Another more pressing concern along the same lines was his January 2024 cancer diagnosis. 

    On February 5, the palace indicated that the illness was discovered when doctors examined his enlarged prostate, and it was later determined that his condition, only specified as “not prostate”, was indeed treatable but not incurable.

    Charles told his sons William and Harry personally before releasing the news to the public.

    William is preventing Harry’s return

    Harry flew down a day after the news was made public. His entire trip in the UK lasted just over 24 hours, but the time spent with his father was no more than 45 minutes. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling together in an affectionate moment amid royal reconciliation talks.

    Image credits: meghan

    When asked about the visit, he toldGood Morning America ten days later:

    “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

    A report by the UK Telegraphsuggested the diagnosis inspired a softening in Harry as, according to the outlet, he indicated to his family that he was prepared to take on his royal duties again.

    King Charles with family members on balcony during Father’s Day event amid Prince Harry reconciliation call.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    But when another local outlet, The Mirror,reached out to the Palace for comment they were told:

    “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return.”

    Sources say that despite his cold veneer, Charles would love Harry to come back

    King Charles and Prince William in ceremonial robes during a formal royal event amid Prince Harry’s reconciliation call.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    Experts believe that despite the King’s cold veneer, and William’s alleged refusal to allow his younger brother back into the fold, Charles would like nothing more than for his son to return.

    Royal biographer Ingrid Seward who wrote the book about the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and her son King Charles, titled My Mother and I is one of the people who believe this.

    Prince Harry holding baby son near lake, illustrating King Charles shares heartfelt Fathers Day message and call for reconciliation.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    “Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” she said.

    Social media is not completely won over by Charles’ Fathers Day wish

    Despite the ongoing rift between that father and son, the King’s post drew mainly positive reactions.

    “Happy Father’s Day to King Charles III. We love you. We trust that your day will be filled by family, laughter, and good cheer,” a fan responded to the Instagram post.

    King Charles and Prince Harry in military flight suits posing together in front of a helicopter for Father’s Day message.

    Image credits: Handout/Getty

    “Happy Father’s Day to The king and the Prince of Wales. It would be nice to get a new unseen picture of the two of them,” wrote another.

    But the comments were not completely without criticism and one netizen hit the nail on the head when they wrote: “Reconcile with your son! Bring your children back together.”

    The internet is split on who is at fault

    Comment from a social media user discussing Prince Harry’s call for reconciliation and King Charles’s Father’s Day message.

    Comment expressing opinion on Prince Harry’s actions amid King Charles’ heartfelt Father’s Day message and call for reconciliation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about King Charles sharing a heartfelt Father’s Day message amid calls for reconciliation.

    Comment by Sarah Jackson discussing communication and the press amid King Charles shares heartfelt Father's Day message.

    Comment from Michelle Eglseder Coe urging reconciliation with son, related to King Charles Father's Day message and Prince Harry call.

    Comment expressing sadness over family rift on Father’s Day amid King Charles and Prince Harry’s reconciliation call.

    Comment expressing opinion on Prince Harry's family and toxic environment amid King Charles' Father's Day message.

    Comment on social media about King Charles sharing a heartfelt Father’s Day message amid Prince Harry’s reconciliation call.

    King Charles sharing a heartfelt Father’s Day message with a handwritten note on a card for his family.

    Comment expressing hope for reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry amid a Father's Day message.

    Comment by Ginette Andrews expressing distrust in Harry's intentions amid King Charles Father's Day message and reconciliation call.

    Comment emphasizing family challenges and royal struggles amid King Charles’ heartfelt Father’s Day message and reconciliation calls

    Comment expressing hope for reconciliation amid King Charles heartfelt Father’s Day message and Prince Harry’s call for peace

    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    I know it's easy to say, "Royals - they deserve the misery they get." I just feel bad for both Charles and his sons, who all seem to harbor all sorts of hurts. None of us knows who's toxic or not, but I don't think anyone here is evil. I hope they can work things out in the limited time Charles, cancer or not, has left.

