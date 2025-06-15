King Charles Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message Amid Prince Harry’s Call For Reconciliation

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles sent Father’s Day messages to all fathers, excluding his second-born son, Prince Harry, who recently shared that he was willing to make amends with the British monarch.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the caption to old photos of Charles with Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Highlights King Charles posted a Fathers Day on social media following Harry’s claims that he is ignoring him.

Harry says he does not know how much time his father has left given his age and cancer diagnosis.

Social media believes Charles should get his house in order.

The post, which went live on Sunday, June 15, comes in the wake of Prince Harry’s recent interview in which he told the press that he did not want to fight with his elder brother and father anymore.

Harry claimed that he had forgiven them for the “many disagreements.”

Harry says there is no point in fighting anymore

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC at the beginning of May.

He went on to talk about his disappointment at losing the legal battle for his personal security detail and noted that it was a bone of contention between him and his father.

He also noted that Charles “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

Image credits: theroyalfamily

One concession Harry is not willing to make is moving back to the United Kingdom.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said.

The reason he gave for his urge to reconcile was that he did not know how much longer his father would be around.

Charles is 76 years old with a mysterious cancer

Image credits: BBC News

The statement is a nod to the recent military celebrations in London celebrating King Charles’ 76th birthday.

Another more pressing concern along the same lines was his January 2024 cancer diagnosis.

On February 5, the palace indicated that the illness was discovered when doctors examined his enlarged prostate, and it was later determined that his condition, only specified as “not prostate”, was indeed treatable but not incurable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Charles told his sons William and Harry personally before releasing the news to the public.

William is preventing Harry’s return

Harry flew down a day after the news was made public. His entire trip in the UK lasted just over 24 hours, but the time spent with his father was no more than 45 minutes.

Image credits: meghan

When asked about the visit, he toldGood Morning America ten days later:

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

A report by the UK Telegraphsuggested the diagnosis inspired a softening in Harry as, according to the outlet, he indicated to his family that he was prepared to take on his royal duties again.

Image credits: theroyalfamily

But when another local outlet, The Mirror,reached out to the Palace for comment they were told:

“Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return.”

Sources say that despite his cold veneer, Charles would love Harry to come back

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Experts believe that despite the King’s cold veneer, and William’s alleged refusal to allow his younger brother back into the fold, Charles would like nothing more than for his son to return.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward who wrote the book about the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and her son King Charles, titled My Mother and I is one of the people who believe this.

Image credits: sussexroyal

“Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” she said.

Social media is not completely won over by Charles’ Fathers Day wish

Despite the ongoing rift between that father and son, the King’s post drew mainly positive reactions.

“Happy Father’s Day to King Charles III. We love you. We trust that your day will be filled by family, laughter, and good cheer,” a fan responded to the Instagram post.

Image credits: Handout/Getty

“Happy Father’s Day to The king and the Prince of Wales. It would be nice to get a new unseen picture of the two of them,” wrote another.

But the comments were not completely without criticism and one netizen hit the nail on the head when they wrote: “Reconcile with your son! Bring your children back together.”

The internet is split on who is at fault

