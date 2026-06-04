The online community over on ‘Threads’ decided to spill the tea about the stupidest and weirdest ways that they caught their partners cheating on them, and their stories are off the hook. Smart beds, passports, and watches are just the tip of this iceberg of ick.

Many cheaters think that they’re smarter than they really are. However, their secret second lives have a habit of going public, sooner or later. And in some cases, the truth comes out in the dumbest, most embarrassing way possible.

#1 His Apple Watch recorded 4 whole minutes of elevated heart rate activity and auto uploaded it to Strava and Strava notified me before he could delete it.

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#2 Smart bed let me know when someone was sleeping on my side of the bed when I wasn’t.

#3 Not me but a friend of mine found out her husband was cheating because he forgot which weekend she was supposed to be out of town and walked his side piece into the house, already trying to get her clothes off, while my friend was cooking dinner. Man tried to flip it around and say it was her fault for not reminding him and she told him that she currently had a pan of hot oil on the stove and if he didn't want to be wearing it he'd get tf out and stay gone. She filed for divorce the next day.

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An affair doesn’t necessarily have to end in breaking up or divorce. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on your boundaries, what you’re willing to tolerate, and whether your partner is genuinely willing to make amends for destroying your trust. Accountability is basically the core non-negotiable part of the healing process. As Verywell Mind stresses, you should look at your own needs before you start analyzing why your significant other cheated on you. Meanwhile, the person who cheated needs to take responsibility for their actions. Trust takes a long time to reestablish, but it can only be done through consistent honesty, transparency, and communication.

#4 I came into work one day in a terrible mood because I had seen something online that made me think my boyfriend was cheating. I had no proof, just a bunch of red flags and a bad feeling that was driving me insane. My coworker noticed I was upset and asked what was wrong. So I started venting about the guy I was dating and all the weird stuff he did that never quite added up. Then she starts telling me about a guy she's seeing... and the stories sounded very familiar.

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#5 My boyfriend was "going to LA" from NYC and he took his passport. I was like, "Hmmmm." (He was going to Canada to sleep with someone else.) The best part? WHEN HE GOT THERE, SHE HAD ANOTHER GUY OVER 😂 AND HE HAD TO STAY IN A HOTEL!!!!!!

#6 My boyfriend went to a bar without me. I got a phone call 2 hours later because he was arrested for drunk driving and the woman he had in the car with him had to drive his car home.

First of all, the cheater needs to immediately put an end to their affairs, stop lying to their partner, and own what they have done. ADVERTISEMENT “Being patient and giving your spouse space is essential. That doesn't say it will work out. It may not. But without accepting full responsibility (not blaming or justifying your behavior) the chances will be low,” Verywell Mind emphasizes. The main challenge here lies in both partners listening to each other and understanding their needs without making assumptions about the affair. Naturally, working together with a therapist is recommended.

#7 It was an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that tipped me off, believe it or not. The one when Kim is having all her body hair lasered off and explains that the entire process took/would take 6-7 months. My ex had been going every other Saturday to get his back lasered for a year and it was still not done. Kimmy made my wheels start turning….. 🙃

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#8 Ha, one of my besties met this greasy dude wearing a DEEP V, who I was side eyeing all night but being a supportive friend. So, they end up going on a date and somehow get into a convo about fidelity and he talked about a friend that was dating a married dude that turned out to be my husband (she figured it out as she knew us both quite well), she called me from the bathroom of the restaurant to tell me. It boggles my mind that deep V dude changed my life so drastically 🤣🤣

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#9 There was a girl I suspected he’d been cheating with but he assured me they were just friends and she’d never even been to his apartment. One day I came over and we were playing Wii and I noticed she’d made herself a character on his Wii.

All in all, overcoming infidelity (if that’s your choice) requires mutual forgiveness and a very strong commitment to the relationship. WebMD recommends that you shouldn’t rush any decisions after finding out about your partner’s affair. You likely feel angry, sad, guilty, betrayed, etc., and it is difficult to think clearly. If you are in distress, immediately reach out to trusted family or friends, or get in touch with a mental health specialist.

#10 This was around 2005. He left his phone at my house. I look in it to find his bosses number, to ask him to tell my bf I had it. I text his boss this info. He said thank you. Then an hour later text the phone again to tell me my bf was very worried about me having that phone so I should snoop. I did and boom there were the texts.

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#11 My ex was in the game room in our house having a phone conversation with his MOM about the girl he met and was talking to a few times a day and talking about how he managed to pay off a good chunk of his debt living with me and didn’t need me anymore. I told him to get the hell out of my house immediately.

#12 I was complaining to one of my friends that it seemed like my ex had slept with nearly every woman I knew. She started apologizing.

Which of these stories honestly shocked you the most? ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever been cheated on? How did you find out? Have you ever caught someone in the middle of the act? What is the dumbest way you’ve ever heard that a cheater got found out? What, for you personally, are the biggest red flags that someone is probably having an affair? This is a sensitive topic, we know, but if you feel like sharing your experiences, insights, and tips, feel free to do so in the comments.

#13 My ex started smiling at his phone one night. Right in front of me, as we were watching a movie. Confessed he was talking to a coworker, then HANDED ME HIS PHONE VOLUNTARILY and asked if the messages were too flirty. I said yes. He told me he wanted a divorce the next day.

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#14 I was out at the club with my boyfriend and ran into one of besties. We were chatting it up outside the restrooms when I asked her what she was doing. She replied that she was waiting on her man to come out of the bathroom and I responded, “Me, too!”. As if on queue, my boyfriend came out of the bathroom and spotted the both of us and did a 180 back into the bathroom. We looked at him and looked at each other and started cracking up. By the end of the night he had 2 ex-girlfriends.

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#15 He butt-dialed me from our vehicle. I was 9 months pregnant and I was yelling into the phone “I can hear you”!

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#16 There was one woman who got a notification from her smart weight scale that a person weighing 120 lbs had stepped on it.

#17 Back in the Blockbuster days. I picked a movie I’d been wanting to see. He said, “We’ve seen it.” I said, “No, we haven’t.” He said, “Yeah, we saw it at the theater.” And that, ladies and gentlemen, was the moment I knew.

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#18 I’m the “Apple family plan admin” and it showed a hook up app under his profile

#19 He got mad at me for telling a new friend he was my husband . . . Unknown to me, he was having a full emotional affair with her and told her he was single.

So, I guess because he told me?

#20 His Apple Watch was on the nightstand charging while he went “out with friends”. Mind you I was at home with our newborn. Are you dumb enough to think it’s not synced to your phone.

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#21 My ex-husband worked nights and one night he called, except all I could hear was music and people talking. And then a woman says, “What does your wife think you’re doing?” “She thinks I’m at work.” The End.

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#22 He propped up his phone to FaceTime me after he woke up and forgot she was asleep in the bed behind him and I had a clear shot of her. Like what

#23 crashed my car and he was hospitalized with his side piece

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#24 He thought he’d hung up on me but hadn’t and I heard him call her from his other phone 🙃

#25 My boyfriend went to Disneyland with his family. When they got home, his mom posted on Facebook about how excited she was that he’d gotten engaged while they were there.

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#26 An ex and I had planned on going to a local festival together. He told me he wasn't able to go because he didn't really have the money and was probably going to pick up an extra shift at work instead.



I guess he assumed I wouldn't go if he didn't, because I went and found him there with another woman. The look on his face when he saw me was priceless.

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#27 Everytime he when to the bathroom, he took his iPad, phone and Apple Watch. I just knewwwwww.

#28 I made a joke to his friend about “yeah it’s a shame he cheats on me all the time” and the friend started crying because she was relieved I “already knew.”

#29 This girl in college was like “this is so random, but I hooked up with that guy on your bowling team” . . . . my boyfriend was the only guy on our bowling team.

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#30 He told me he was working late. A few hours later, get a notification from postmates for a delivery otw, 6 pack of beer. (He used my account all the time, but didn’t realize I could see what he ordered in real time on my end). So I tried calling him & didn’t get a response. I called the hotel since I had the address & the room number. She answered, I asked for him saying it was the delivery, he got on the phone & said “hey yes for the 6 pack?”. My response was “yeah I cancelled the order.”

#31 Musical birthday card playing in the rolling garbage bin, stuffed in a discarded Kleenex box in an attempt to hide it.

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#32 He called me her name when he proposed to me 💀

#33 He came back from an assignment in Vegas with genital crabs…. And he was so infested I could see them in his chest hair . 🤢

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#34 Back before the internet I thought I was early stage dating a pro athlete. He wasn’t famous enough for his personal business to be public.



One night he ended up the post game player interview after scoring 15 in a pretty bad game. I was watching with my parents when the commentator asked how he was sleeping with the new baby at home 🥴

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#35 My friend’s hubby used their shared CVS account for a discount when buying protection. The email showed up in her inbox while she was home with the kid.

#36 My sister was married to an ugly piece of trash. She was coming home late after taking their daughter to the ER & needed to stop at McDonald’s because she & her daughter were hungry.



She checked the joint account to make sure there was money on the card she had with her. Instead she saw airport parking charges. She confronted him and said, “Have you been flying to Indiana to see your ex?” And he said, “Why are you looking through my phone?!” That was it. He had a whole secret family w/ his ex.

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#37 She literally spelled her name out in alphabet magnets on the fridge!

#38 Ex had gone on a trip came back with the car detailed new car scent…I could still smell her perfume through the detail! Mind you I have an insane nose and he knew this. Can’t smell Black Opium without getting mad now.

#39 I was 19. I saw my friend’s dad at the grocery store pushing a cart with another woman. When I approached them, she took off.

So I drove from the store directly to my friend’s house, and was sitting on his couch when he got home.

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#40 The craziest one I've ever heard of was she went to send herself via Spotify DM the song that had come up on his phone while they were both in the car, and saw that he had DMs with some random woman and just opened them and started reading. They were literally communicating through freaking Spotify DMs. I NEVER would've thought to look at something like that!!



Second craziest was a woman who checked his Uber history! Found her address lol

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#41 he called me to transfer him some money for his dinner. turns out he was taking her out and wann use MY money to pay cus he’s broke asl

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#42 A guy friend of mine was newly dating some girl. One afternoon he was at girl’s house, and her roommate was getting ready for a date that evening with her manager at the restaurant she worked at. In making conversation, he asked “oh, which restaurant is that?” She told him, and he realized she was talking about my boyfriend. He kept quiet to her, but immediately told me. 🧵

#43 He had a hickey. He said his brother stuck a vacuum cleaning hose on his neck as a joke.



Several months after we broke up (because surprise: he was cheating and it was a real hickey), I found out I got HPV from him as a parting gift from the girl he was cheating on me with.



The HPV gave me very suspicious cells that my gyno thought could be cancer. (Thankfully the biopsy was negative and I’m fully clean now)



But long story short: my ex cheated and almost gave me cancer.

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#44 I called my ex to go to the ultrasound with me and another woman answered talking about “he’s my boyfriend” I said well I’m 13 weeks pregnant with his baby…

#45 I just had a feeling, so when he called me, I said “oh who are you going over there with? Like who’s in the truck with you?” And he immediately told me. I said “yeah so and so saw you and told me.” Ain’t nobody tell me nothing. He folded so fast it was laughable then and now.

#46 He was visiting a friend over night, a couple hours away. I knew they were going to be out late, and when I woke up in the morning I wanted to be sure they got in ok. So I opened the Tesla app and saw it was parked at a hotel, not the friend's house. When he texted to let me know he was about to head home, I watched the app and saw both the driver and passenger doors opened simultaneously. When he was nearly home, I saw him detour to a nearby house and someone got out of the passenger seat...

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#47 My toddler told me about the really nice lady that came to our house while I was at work who gave her chips and put her down for a nap.



And ya know, it was my fault because I was always at work and he was lonely 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ Side note, he didn't have a job.

#48 An ex of mine PRINTED OFF messages between him and the woman he eas having an affair with and kept them in his wallet. Which he left at home so I could grab money for groceries while he was at work…

#49 He called me by a pet name we didn't use for each other. The pet name we used is super unique and he started calling me "hun". For real? Yes he was dating another married woman named "Hunny" HAHAHAHHAHA. That wasn't the confirmation tho. The husband of the hussy had to personally tell me about it coz he read their messages on her phone while she was in shower (yea this one was cliché).

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#50 My ex and I shared a laptop. I found an email confirmation for a 3-ft balloon sculpture Tinkerbell that he sent to his mistress

#51 A relative went to the beach and fell asleep with her side guy. Got sunburnt. Didn’t know his handprint was in bright white relief on her back😂

#52 My ex dropped me at a friend’s house for a party. He was supposed to pick me up but he stopped answering his phone. Said friend gave me a ride home and they were both sleep in our bed… I guess he forgot I had to come home eventually

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#53 My ex bought me a nameplate necklace for Christmas. The receipt in the bag included a necklace for “Megan”.